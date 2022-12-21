You probably know that humans have only explored about 5% of the world’s oceans. But did you know that the number of viruses in the ocean outnumbers the amount of stars in the Milky Way? Or how about the fact that the deepest part of the ocean stretches down about 36,200 feet? How much do you know about hydrothermal vents? As it turns out, these deep sea vents can reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. But don’t worry, if you ever made it that far down, you’d likely be crushed by the water pressure before you were melted. 

Are these facts starting to make you sweat? If so, you just might have thalassophobia, or the intense fear of large bodies of water. While many of us love a trip to the beach or going swimming in a warm lake in the summer, these places serve as other people’s worst nightmares. And if you’re certain that you’re purely a land creature, you might want to avoid this list. But if you’re interested in exploring the depths of the ocean and the insane amounts of power that water has, you’re in for a real treat.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Thalassophobia subreddit down below to captivate, and possibly terrify, you pandas. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most fascinating (or unsettling), and let us know in the comments how you feel about vast bodies of water. Then, if you can handle even more of these scary photos, you can check out Bored Panda’s last article on thalassophobia right here! Now, cue the Jaws theme song!

#1

Deep Water Swell

Deep Water Swell

ViralYNC Report

AliciaW.
AliciaW.
That is absolutely terrifying....

#2

A Huge Wave

A Huge Wave

Homunculus_316 Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Mother Nature is a force that's equally awesome and terrifying at the same time...

#3

The Arch In The Blue Hole, Egypt Which Has Infamously Claimed Up To 200 Lives

The Arch In The Blue Hole, Egypt Which Has Infamously Claimed Up To 200 Lives

pinkblueegreen Report

The Thalassophobia subreddit has been around since 2013, and it’s become an incredibly popular place since then. It currently has 1.2 million members, and it is home to countless posts featuring how frightening and amazing the world’s bodies of water can be. From photos of creatures that look like they’re from another planet to gigantic waves that could take out entire towns, this online community certainly makes it clear how one could be scared of vast bodies of water. Personally, I’ve always loved swimming in the ocean and taking a trip to a lake, but it only takes one close encounter with drowning to remind you just how powerful water is.

If you’ve never heard of thalassophobia, let’s break down exactly what it is and how it typically manifests itself. Similar to any other specific phobia, Healthline explains that thalassophobia can include symptoms such as restlessness, feeling on edge or worried, being unable to concentrate, irritability, muscle tension, sweating or looking flushed, increased heart rate, trembling, chest pain or discomfort, a feeling of impending doom, a sense of loss of control, upset stomach, chills or hot flashes, and trouble sleeping. In short, it can certainly negatively impact a person’s quality of life. 
#4

Somehow This Is Also Thalassophobia And Claustrophobia. It's An Illustration

Somehow This Is Also Thalassophobia And Claustrophobia. It's An Illustration

tired_blonde , gabriellesalonga Report

AliciaW.
AliciaW.
What's with all the cameras?!

#5

The Finnish Nature Photograph Of The Year By Antti Strang

The Finnish Nature Photograph Of The Year By Antti Strang

redgreenandblue Report

Jesse
Jesse
"what's so special about a bug-- OH NO"

#6

When You're Swimming And Feel Seaweed Touching Your Feet..... But Actually

When You're Swimming And Feel Seaweed Touching Your Feet..... But Actually

Mulpulty Report

If you start to feel like you’re experiencing any of those symptoms just by viewing the pics on this list, feel free to swim away as fast as you can. These photos can be extremely triggering. But if you want to combat your thalassophobia head on, exposure therapy is one possible form of treatment. Betterhelp recommends finding a fitting method to expose yourself to what exactly is causing your fear of bodies of water. “If your fear stems from an inability to swim in deep water, you may take a swimming class,” they explain on their site. 

“If you’re worried about sea creatures, you may try visiting them at an aquarium. If you’re able to look directly at your fears, you may be surprised by how quickly you’re able to move past them.” It is best to do this with the help of a professional, so today, viewing this list on your own might be a bit too overwhelming. But if you are experiencing discomfort, anxiety or fear around topics such as this, know that you’re not alone.  
#7

Thalassophobia And Submechanophobia Combined Into One Photo

Thalassophobia And Submechanophobia Combined Into One Photo

pjvc_ Report

#8

Posted On R/Damnthatsinteresting But Thought It Fit Better Here

Posted On R/Damnthatsinteresting But Thought It Fit Better Here

Daniel_Flynn_7 Report

Mari Mar Pinta
Mari Mar Pinta
I've read that you only see 1/3 of an iceberg when looking at it... obviously the rest is very well hidden! What a pic!

#9

Alex Dawson's Award-Winning Viciously Haunting Scuba Diving Photos

Alex Dawson's Award-Winning Viciously Haunting Scuba Diving Photos

Friendcherisher Report

It’s actually quite common to have some sort of fear revolving around bodies of water. According to the Cleveland Clinic, about 3% of Americans have aquaphobia, and many people have other water-related phobias including ablutophobia (fear of bathing), cymophobia (fear of waves), megalohydrothalassophobia (fear of underwater creatures or objects), submechanophobia (fear of submerged objects), and thalassophobia. These phobias often stem from past traumatic events involving water, negative stories about water, their family history or being exposed to someone else with the same fears. 
#10

Made My Spine Crawl Just A Little

Made My Spine Crawl Just A Little

Ethereal_Symphony Report

View More Replies... View more comments
#11

No Land In Sight?

No Land In Sight?

tinylion286 Report

14points
POST
JB
JB
Awesome (I mean the missed/uncensored word)

#12

Point Nemo, You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The ISS Than Humanity

Point Nemo, You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The ISS Than Humanity

grasshoppa80 Report

Darran
Darran
Given that the ISS orbits roughly 400km above the earth’s surface, it is relatively easy to find places where you are closer to the astronauts than humanity. Almost anywhere in any of the oceans, the Australian outback, the Canadian far north, etc.

But aside from people who have a phobia associated with water, plenty of other people are simply scared in deep water. According to Cision, 46% of American adults are afraid when in a pool where the water goes over their heads, and 64% of American adults are scared in deep, open water. This is a perfectly normal reaction; technically, there is possible danger present when we’re surrounded by water so we should be aware of it. It’s important to stay safe and avoid being alone in deep water because you never know what will happen. And if your fear comes from being unable to swim, don’t be afraid to do something about it! It’s never too late to learn how to swim and feel more confident in water. (Not to mention how much fun swimming is!)  
#13

Reminds Me Of Spirited Away And Not In A Good Way

Reminds Me Of Spirited Away And Not In A Good Way

ItsACellarDoor Report

eleni
eleni
maybe it is for people with special needs for going into the sea...?

#14

Imagine Being Stuck There

Imagine Being Stuck There

butterfly1202 Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
How do you even get stuck there in the first place?

#15

This Photo Is Anxiety Inducing For Some Reason

This Photo Is Anxiety Inducing For Some Reason

DefinitionOfTakingL Report

M. Ellen Dash, founder and CEO of Miracle Swimming for Adults in Sarasota, Florida, told Cision, “People want to know how to swim. Those who learn to swim welcome summertime. But many fail swimming lessons. Unbeknownst to most instructors, the failure is often due to panic during lessons,” she explained. “Many people consider panic a normal step of learning. However, students will only endure this emotional pain to a point, after which they quit. If they return to traditional lessons years later determined to learn, they are often met with the same system that is blind to the harm done by panic.  The cycle continues."

"It's okay to be afraid in water," Dash says. "No one is afraid for a silly reason. Yet everyone needs to know how to swim. Find a program that will work for you."
#16

Freediving Near Iglesias, Italy

Freediving Near Iglesias, Italy

solateor Report

#17

This Creepy Dock I Was On Tonight

This Creepy Dock I Was On Tonight

A_complicated_thing Report

#18

Ah Yes, Underwater Active Volcanos And Mutant Sharks, That’s What The Ocean Needs, It Wasn’t Scary Enough As Is

Ah Yes, Underwater Active Volcanos And Mutant Sharks, That's What The Ocean Needs, It Wasn't Scary Enough As Is

Junior_Ad_5064 Report

Minakshi Pharswal
Minakshi Pharswal
Ocean taking extra measures to keep the humans and its garbage away

If the idea of getting in the ocean is just too much for you, perhaps we can assuage some of your fears. I consulted this list from Parade that explains why we have no need to hold some of the most common fears associated with the world’s oceans. For example, if you’re scared of sharks, it might be helpful to know that it’s extremely unlikely to be bitten by one. While hundreds of millions of people take a dip in the ocean every single year, only between 70-100 of them worldwide will have a bite taken out of them by a shark. “Sharks’ senses are legendary so this isn’t because sharks don’t know we’re there, it’s because we’re just not on the menu,” says marine biologist David Shiffman. Just so you know, more people are killed by vending machines than sharks.

#19

Into The Darkness

Into The Darkness

mozair Report

#20

This Shot Was Taken Off Moalboal On The Island Of Cebu, Philippines. This Guy Was Free Diving With Just A Mask. I Was Lucky Enough To Catch Him Coming Up Through A Bait Ball. Shot With A 5dsr 8-15 Mm Lens Set At 10 Mm 200th Sec @ F8 2 Ysd1's

This Shot Was Taken Off Moalboal On The Island Of Cebu, Philippines. This Guy Was Free Diving With Just A Mask. I Was Lucky Enough To Catch Him Coming Up Through A Bait Ball. Shot With A 5dsr 8-15 Mm Lens Set At 10 Mm 200th Sec @ F8 2 Ysd1's

xdcutemynutella Report

#21

Oceans Drop Of For You To Remember How Small You Are

Oceans Drop Of For You To Remember How Small You Are

DevilishHornedFrog Report

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Makes me wanna watch The Abyss again.

Are stingrays another sea creature that makes you uneasy? Rest assured, their stings are rarely fatal. Shiffman explained to Parade that stingrays are not even capable of stinging us unless we step on them, so if you’re in an area that’s known to house them, try walking using the “stingray shuffle”. Basically, this just means to drag your feet across the sea floor rather than picking up your feet with every step. This way, you’re much more likely to just scare them away than to accidentally end up with a sting.
#22

Would You Spend The Night?

Would You Spend The Night?

Simonpkb Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Woah that’s actually beautiful though

#23

The Idea Of This Tunnel Caving In While You're 60 Ft Below The Surface Of The Ocean

The Idea Of This Tunnel Caving In While You're 60 Ft Below The Surface Of The Ocean

imax_707 Report

Astor.exe
Astor.exe
this is the border between sweden and denmark.

#24

Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

butterfly1202 Report

Minath
Minath
We've done so much damage to our world in the search for shiny things.

If fear of drowning is what triggers your thalassophobia the most, understand that it is a reasonable fear to have, but there are also plenty of precautions that can be taken to ensure your safety in water. First, it’s important to have protection. Wear a life jacket, and make sure you have friends or family members nearby in case anything goes wrong. Learn basic swimming skills, and don’t take risks by venturing out into deep or unpredictable water. And always be prepared for an emergency. Learn CPR, and swim somewhere that has a lifeguard on duty. By taking a few extra steps and safety precautions, you can have a great time enjoying the ocean. (And if you’re really too nervous, feel free to stay on the sand building castles and searching for seashells!)
#25

Standing At The Edge

Standing At The Edge

bikinireef Report

#26

Stairs Down To The Flooded Level Deep Inside A Mine

Stairs Down To The Flooded Level Deep Inside A Mine

sub_lunar Report

Julian Eastman
Julian Eastman
I had the experience of going into my city's decommissioned power plant before it was scrapped and razed. Looked just like that under the turbines. Creepy as hell. A million nopes.

#27

This Teaser For The New Netflix Show "1899" Gives Me Chills

This Teaser For The New Netflix Show "1899" Gives Me Chills

CaptainProblemloeser Report

I hope this article has not given you a new phobia to discuss with your therapist this week. The ocean is an incredible place, and while we may know little about it, we do know that plenty of people (myself included!) have made countless, wonderful memories by visiting it. It’s good to be cautious, but don’t let fear keep you from enjoying your life. Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly haunting or captivating, and let us know in the comments whether or not you have thalassophobia. Then, if you’d like to dive even deeper into the world of being frightened by huge bodies of water, you can find our last article on the same topic right here! 
#28

I Figured You Would Appreciate This

I Figured You Would Appreciate This

TheAthleticDiabetic Report

JB
JB
you can't swim in the rain, you'll get wet

#29

The Final Moments Of The SS Andrea Doria (1956)

The Final Moments Of The SS Andrea Doria (1956)

HAL237 Report

#30

I Could Never

I Could Never

ginger-loving-asian Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Um, I'm traumatized ...

#31

The Drop Off

The Drop Off

KittenThunder Report

Ponypower
Ponypower
I suddenly heard Marlin panicking.

#32

Dean’s Blue Hole In Long Island, The Bahamas (Via Willtrubridge)

Dean's Blue Hole In Long Island, The Bahamas (Via Willtrubridge)

pinkblueegreen Report

#33

In France, "La Fosse Dionne" Is A Seemingly Bottomless Water Pit. Despite Several Attempts By Divers, Its Depth Has Been Impossible To Find. Exploring It Is Now Strictly Controlled As Multiple Deaths Have Occured

In France, "La Fosse Dionne" Is A Seemingly Bottomless Water Pit. Despite Several Attempts By Divers, Its Depth Has Been Impossible To Find. Exploring It Is Now Strictly Controlled As Multiple Deaths Have Occured

Serynch Report

#34

What’s Down There

What's Down There

Just-FAXXYT Report

Minath
Minath
Death is what is down there.

#35

Worlds Smallest Inhabited Island

Worlds Smallest Inhabited Island

Frosty_Direction_675 Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
An introvert's dream home (me) !!!!!

#36

Less Than A Quarter!

Less Than A Quarter!

DishKyaaoo Report

#37

Floating In A Ship

Floating In A Ship

airhogg Report

#38

I Used Night Mode On My Phone And…

I Used Night Mode On My Phone And…

rollobones Report

Icy_Question_4977
Icy_Question_4977
I thought they were fishes until I looked closer

#39

The Wreck Of The Titanic. This Photo Gives Me Anxiety…

The Wreck Of The Titanic. This Photo Gives Me Anxiety…

AIM1981 Report

Minath
Minath
It won't be there for much longer, soon there will be virtually nothing left to mark it's final resting place.

#40

Fiona Strikes Newfoundland, Canada

Fiona Strikes Newfoundland, Canada

No-Perception9546 Report

#41

The First Underwater Photograph. At A Depth Of 195 Feet In The Mediterranean

The First Underwater Photograph. At A Depth Of 195 Feet In The Mediterranean

Caedo14 Report

#42

When You Fear Of Flying And Your Fear Of Water Meet Eachother

When You Fear Of Flying And Your Fear Of Water Meet Eachother

KristinMann Report

#43

Outdoor Swimming Pools That Use Ocean Water

Outdoor Swimming Pools That Use Ocean Water

CrazyPomelo98 Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Fairly common in England. You can swim in the sea safely.

#44

Posted This On R/Submechanophobia But Thought It Would Fit Here Too. And Odd Broken Pier Support That Looks Just Like A Hand

Posted This On R/Submechanophobia But Thought It Would Fit Here Too. And Odd Broken Pier Support That Looks Just Like A Hand

Loophone1 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Or someone's actually wearing cement shoes 🤐

#45

Calm But Eerie

Calm But Eerie

Beamng47 Report

#46

Supposed To Be Relaxing But It’s Actually Terrifying

Supposed To Be Relaxing But It's Actually Terrifying

yeokyungmi Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Thanks, but I'm good - I'll just stay here on this chaise lounge

#47

Exploring The Mysteries Of The Ocean

Exploring The Mysteries Of The Ocean

emily3289 Report

#48

Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia

Rebreather Diving, Eastern Slovakia

AVAN007 Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Just googled rebreather diving. Very interesting.

#49

Aquarius Reef Base: Underwater Science Habitat

Aquarius Reef Base: Underwater Science Habitat

licking-windows Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Underneath the sealab, underneath the water

#50

This Scene From Dunkirk Gives Me Chills

This Scene From Dunkirk Gives Me Chills

MudSnout Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
I had an uncle who survived Dunkirk.he was terribly wounded though.

#51

Lone Diver Beneath Lake Erie, Inspecting Sensors

Lone Diver Beneath Lake Erie, Inspecting Sensors

PurrishSP Report

JB
JB
Misleading. This is a tank located in a mine. Not 2000 feet deep in water. It is possible to dive that deep but it requires EXTREMELY specialized eequipment

#52

Sunshine Skyway Over Tampa Bay

Sunshine Skyway Over Tampa Bay

SassyPeaches22 Report

#53

Saltwater Pool By The Sea

Saltwater Pool By The Sea

keeyno Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Looks like that club pool on Bondi Beach in Australia. Is it?

#54

Saw This Picture On Facebook From The Page Wonders Of The Planet Earth. A Shipwreck Being Reclaimed By The Sea

Saw This Picture On Facebook From The Page Wonders Of The Planet Earth. A Shipwreck Being Reclaimed By The Sea

Sam030606 Report

#55

The Depth Invites You, Just A Few More Steps

The Depth Invites You, Just A Few More Steps

crucifixable Report

James D
James D
The Depth can f@ck off

#56

Lake Ponchartrain Causeway Bridge In Louisiana

Lake Ponchartrain Causeway Bridge In Louisiana

Steppasgonstep Report

JB
JB
Lotta good times (and food, and culture) at the end of this bridge!

#57

Dragon Hole In The South China Sea Is The World's Deepest Blue Hole, Plunging Down 300 M (987 Ft)

Dragon Hole In The South China Sea Is The World's Deepest Blue Hole, Plunging Down 300 M (987 Ft)

j_smittz Report

#58

Credit: Anatoly Beloshchin. River At The Bottom Of The Sea

Credit: Anatoly Beloshchin. River At The Bottom Of The Sea