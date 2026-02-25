The 15 Most Viral Moments From The State Of The Union Address
President Donald Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union (SOTU) address from the House Chamber of the United States Capitol on February 24, 2026.
But while the night was expected to focus on policy proposals and legislative priorities, it also sparked a wave of viral and at times controversial moments that quickly dominated headlines and fueled an intense frenzy online.
From a Democratic lawmaker being escorted out over a controversial sign to high-profile absences in the chamber and emotional interviews with victims of the late convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, here are the 15 moments from the 2026 State of the Union that had everyone talking.
Democratic Representative Escorted Out Over "Black People Aren't Apes" Sign
Minutes after President Donald Trump arrived at the House Chamber, Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green stood in the center aisle holding a white, handmade sign that read in all caps, “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!”
Green later said the sign was his way of refusing to be part of what he described as “racism,” and he was escorted out of the House Chamber during the address.
Reportedly, the protest referred to a Truth Social video Trump had shared earlier in the month that was quickly deleted and allegedly featured a racist caricature depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.
As the video sparked controversy, a White House representative previously said a staffer “erroneously made the post.”
In images and videos of the moment, several Republican lawmakers were seen attempting to block the sign from cameras or seize it directly from Green’s hands.
Addressing his removal and the motive behind the sign, Green told CBS News, “He should know better. He either knew or should have known that that should not have gone out.”
“If we allow this to continue, we are in fact perpetuating what he is perpetrating. I refuse to be a part of the perpetuation of racism emanating from the presidency."
“Standing up against racism is never wrong, no matter the setting,” wrote one supporter on social media.
Another said, “Equality is not a choice, but a right for every human being, regardless of their color or origin.”
“Holding up that sign right as Trump walked in was impossible to ignore. He got escorted out quick but the message landed hard and the chamber saw it,” added a third.
“Iconic moment. Al Green said what needed to be said. That sign hits hard in 2026.”
Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas held up a sign that read, "Black people aren't apes!" as President Trump entered the chamber for his State of the Union address. Greene was soon escorted out as the president began his speech.
Earlier this month, the president shared a video… pic.twitter.com/hSPtfC8RTw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 25, 2026
Erika Kirk Faces Backlash Over “Really Fake” Expressions During Charlie Kirk Tribute
During the 2026 State of the Union, Erika Kirk unexpectedly became the center of attention when Trump mentioned her late husband Charlie Kirk during his address.
Charlie was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September last year, and his widow attended the speech as a guest of the president.
Trump praised the late co-founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) as his “great friend Charlie,” saying, “In particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity and belief in God. Tremendous renewal… And a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk.”
“Erika has been through a lot. In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind.”
Cameras focused on Erika, who appeared teary-eyed, looking upward multiple times as if trying to hold back tears. She mouthed “God bless you” several times as attendees rose from their seats and began chanting “Charlie, Charlie!” during the tribute.
But the internet exploded with harsh criticism of her expressions, with some users calling them “really fake.”
One critic wrote, “She knows the camera is on and she starts acting. Right on cue.”
“She goes from calm to trying to cry… so embarrassing and cringe,” one said, while another asked, “Was she crying and laughing at the same time?”
Others commented, “It’s so faaaake. Call me horrible. Call me The devil, satan, evil, enemy of God. Whatever. I don’t care what you say.”
“I noticed her head went down as soon as he said, he was martyred … I don’t feel anything about her is authentic and at the same time I don’t want to talk badly about her.”
Footage of Erika Kirk at the State of The Union is going viral!
One thing in particular is catching the attention of viewers. pic.twitter.com/H4AOA1Tlmk
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 25, 2026
"Mrs. Professional Widow For Money." Another scam-a-lot princess.
Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska’s Mom Breaks Down In Tears As Trump Rebukes Democrats
One of the most emotional moments occurred when Anna Zarutska, the mother of m**dered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, broke down in tears as Trump recounted her daughter’s brutal passing.
“[Iryna’s culprit] stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body. No one will ever forget the people on that train.”
“No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She d**d instantly,” Trump said.
“She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to k*ll in America. Mrs. Zarutska, tonight I promise you that we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna,” the President concluded.
Erika Kirk, who was sitting next to the grieving mother, appeared to offer her condolences as Anna wiped her tears with a tissue.
The president called out Democrats present in the chamber who remained seated as Republicans gave Anna a standing ovation.
Trump rebuked, “How do you not stand?” gesturing toward Democrats.
Many netizens agreed with Trump’s sentiments, with one user criticizing the Democratic lawmakers, “What we’re dealing with here isn’t a lapse in judgment or a difference of opinion; it’s malice. This isn’t misguided idealism or moral confusion, it’s deliberate, knowing wrongdoing.”
“How do you not stand when asked to stand in agreement that the fundamental duty of the American government is to protect US citizens?” others questioned.
Trump used his 'State Of The Union' speech to pay respects to Iryna Zarutska, the young lady who was murdered by a beast on a train in America, stabbed in the throat from behind, the whole carriage ignored the terrified girl as she died alone.
Dems refused to even stand in… pic.twitter.com/LsIGQ2SAcB
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 25, 2026
Speaking as someone across the pond looking in, maybe it's because for some US citizens,the biggest threat to them seems to be the US government itself?
Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Attend Trump’s Speech Amid Ongoing Files Controversy
More than a dozen survivors of late predator Jeffrey Epstein and their family members attended the 2026 State of the Union address as guests of Democratic lawmakers.
Despite their high-profile presence in the House Chamber, President Trump did not acknowledge them or mention the ongoing Epstein files controversy during his record-breaking speech.
According to multiple reports, Democratic leaders, including Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, invited survivors to draw attention to the administration's perceived lack of transparency regarding the release of investigative files.
Notable survivors in attendance included Annie Farmer, who testified in court against Epstein, Danielle Bensky, Marina Lacerda, and Sky and Amanda Roberts, the brother and sister-in-law of the late Virginia Giuffre, among others.
Many survivors and Democratic lawmakers wore pinned badges that read “Release the Files.”
During his address, while Trump avoided the Epstein topic entirely, survivors urged in multiple interviews at the event that the “truth must come out.”
Danielle Bensky questioned where the remaining redacted files were as she told the media, “How can anyone feel safe in this country when our President’s sympathies are going to former Prince Andrew and not to survivors?”
Her comment was made in light of the 79-year-old politician calling Andrew’s arrest last week a “very sad” situation.
The Palm Beach Post reported Trump saying, “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad, I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing. When I see that it’s a very sad thing.”
BREAKING: Epstein survivor Dani Bensky moments ago about attending Trump's State of the Union address:
“How can anyone feel safe in this country when our President’s sympathies are going to the former Prince Andrew and not to survivors?”
She then went on to list 3 things that… pic.twitter.com/ij32QNOAZk
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 24, 2026
Maybe he thinks it's sad because if Andrew and Peter Mandelson can get their collars felt over here, someone might start getting ideas over there?
Mike Johnson Showcases George Washington’s Marble Gavel In Historic First
In a historic first, House Speaker Mike Johnson displayed George Washington’s marble gavel on the rostrum during the 2026 address.
The display was arranged to honor the 250th anniversary (semiquincentennial) of the founding of the United States.
Johnson is the first Speaker in history to exhibit this artifact during a presidential address.
The gavel was famously used by George Washington on September 18, 1793, to lay the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol building.
Reportedly, the artifact is maintained by Potomac Lodge No. 5, the oldest Masonic Lodge in Washington, D.C.
Moreover, the U.S. Capitol Historical Society worked with the Speaker's office and the lodge to facilitate its presence at the event.
While displayed prominently on the rostrum, the gavel was treated as a fragile historical artifact and was not actually used to call the session to order.
The moment, however, turned into an online controversy.
One critic wrote, “Looking like they couldn't find a real achievement tonight, they decided to dig into museums.”
Another user commented, “Keep a close eye on it. Trump may try to claim it’s his.”
Trump Breaks Tradition By Awarding Medals Directly From The Rostrum
Donald Trump reportedly broke from tradition by physically presenting two high-level military decorations and announcing several other medals directly from the rostrum, instead of following the past practice of only announcing them.
The most prestigious moment occurred when Trump presented the Medal of Honor to Capt. Royce Williams, a 100-year-old Navy veteran whom Trump called a “living legend.”
The medal was presented by First Lady Melania Trump.
Trump announced that he would soon present U.S. men’s hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the “highest civilian honor in our country.”
Two National Guard members, Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and the late Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, were honored with Purple Heart awards after being sh*t just blocks from the White House last year.
Though not a formal government medal, Trump presented a framed presidential commendation to Erika Kirk in memory of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.
Lastly, George "Buddy" Taggart earned several high-level military honors for his heroic service in the Pacific Theater during World War II, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
WWII Hero Turning 100 On July 4 Honored By Donald Trump
President Trump recognized George "Buddy" Taggart, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Castleton, Vermont, as an honored guest.
The veteran, who will turn 100 years old on July 4 this year, “volunteered to defend America in World War II, serving in the Pacific under the great General Douglas MacArthur,” and “fought bravely in the famous Battle of Manila” and was “badly wounded and almost ki**ed by enemy machine guns in Luzon,” according to the president.
Trump added, “And 81 years ago this month, he liberated the largest internment camp in the Philippines, one of the largest anywhere in the world.”
“Buddy earned many honors, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, came home, started a family, and tonight, he is in the gallery looking forward to July 4, 2026, his 100th birthday.”
Taggart received a standing ovation from the chamber as he saluted from the gallery.
“The Spirit of 1776 runs through his veins. Thank you, Buddy!” praised one social media user, while another wrote, “Thanks, Buddy, for all that you have done and been through!”
“A World War II veteran turning 100 on July 4 sitting in the State of the Union chamber is the most perfectly American moment this country could produce. Buddy Taggart earned every second of that standing ovation and then some,” others expressed.
“Honoring our veterans never goes out of style - legends like this deserve the spotlight.”
President Trump recognized a 100-year-old World War ll veteran named Buddy during the State of the Union in honor of America's 250th birthday, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/EuB1OBUu4M
— American Patriot (@AmericanPa86854) February 25, 2026
I though TACO didn't like veterans? Or was that just John McCain?
Rare Bipartisan Standing Ovation For U.S. Men’s Hockey Team
In a rare moment, the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team reportedly received a bipartisan two-minute standing ovation following their gold medal victory at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, as several Democratic and Republican lawmakers rose to cheer them on.
Trump introduced the hockey squad as proof that the country is “winning again,” as they secured the nation’s first Olympic gold in 45 years.
Reportedly, around 20 to 25 team members arrived in Washington, D.C., on a military plane offered by the president to attend his speech.
Before the State of the Union, the players also visited the White House for a formal meeting with Trump, who personally congratulated them on their historic win against Canada.
The team’s visit came amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the gold-winning women’s hockey team politely declining the same invitation.
Trump also gave a shoutout to the women’s squad during his address.
While the women’s team cited a scheduling conflict for declining, some online speculated it was related to a controversial joke the president made during a congratulatory call to the men’s team.
He was heard telling the players, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that. I do believe I probably would be impeached [if the women’s team wasn’t invited].”
The standing ovation sparked a flood of reactions, with one user writing, “Great moment of unity bipartisan applause for the men’s team and recognition of the women’s champions shows respect for both sides…”
“Olympic hockey team getting standing ovation at SOTU. Winning earns moments like this,” chimed in a second user.
During his State of the Union speech, President Trump called players from the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team into the chamber, where they received bipartisan applause. He also extended an olive branch to the women’s team, who had declined his invitation to attend the speech,… pic.twitter.com/2qfRJsLlJX
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 25, 2026
F*** those men for laughing at pea dough's "I don't want the Women's Hockey Team here" *joke*.
Democrats Boycott SOTU, Stage “People’s State Of The Union” Instead
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted the State of the Union address, arguing that "these are not normal times, and Democrats have to stop behaving normally."
Instead of attending, they held several high-profile counter-events across Washington, D.C., to provide an alternative narrative to the president's speech.
The largest counter-event was a rally held on the National Mall dubbed the “People’s State of the Union.”
Approximately 30 Democratic lawmakers attended, including Senators Chris Murphy, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Van Hollen, who were present at these counter-events.
Speakers focused on the administration's immigration policies, specifically citing the d**ths of individuals in dealings with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Attendees held signs such as "No Money for ICE," "Healthcare Not Warfare," and "Release All the Files,” referring to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
A second major event took place at the National Press Club called “State of the Swamp,” which was headlined by actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo.
De Niro told reporters that the country was "imploding" and that citizens must "push back" and "make their presence known.”
Reportedly, Democratic Representative Katherine Clark was the most senior member to skip Trump’s official address.
Trump Roasts Nancy Pelosi Over Insider Trading As Chamber Erupts
President Trump directly called out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her alleged history of controversial stock trading.
While urging Congress to pass the Stop Insider Trading Act, Trump remarked, "Let's also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.”
After several Democrats stood to applaud the proposal, Trump paused and quipped, "Did Nancy Pelosi stand up - if she’s here? Doubt it.”
An anonymous source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that Pelosi was applauding the proposal until “Trump called her out.”
Trump’s remarks stirred a wave of hilarious and wild reactions online, as many amused netizens joked about the situation.
One person wrote, “He should have said: It will be called the National Accountability for Nonpublic Congressional Yielding Act, The NANCY act.”
Another user chimed in, “Trump roasting Pelosi live on insider trading… while the whole chamber erupts in laughter is one of those rare SOTU moments that actually feels electric.”
A third netizen said, “Whatever his policies are even if we agree or disagree but one thing is sure that he is having fun and we also enjoy his comedy most of the times.”
“No more insider trading for Nancy Pelosi. But she's made a hell lot of money already.”
JUST IN: President Trump calls out Nancy Pelosi for insider trading on national television during his State of the Union speech.
Pelosi and her husband have reportedly profited about $130M during her congressional career.
"Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?" pic.twitter.com/VWDhp2mr4P
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026
🚨 JUST IN: Many are speculating that Nancy Pelosi got ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED before President Trump's State of the Union
Yeah, she's definitely drunk.
Just like Kamala 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kXqJveIhf0
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026
Oh right; like don-old didn't do it also. 🙄 Every notice how annoying TACO's voice is? Like some older Bronx woman who's smoked her whole life.
Trump Praises Pregnant Second Lady Usha Vance, Highlighting The Historical Importance
Another major highlight of the 2026 address was Trump praising Second Lady Usha Vance, who is currently pregnant with her and Vice President JD Vance's fourth child.
While highlighting the administration's "pro-family" agenda, Trump acknowledged Usha’s presence in the chamber, noting that she was the first sitting second lady to be pregnant while in office since 1870.
The Vances officially announced they were expecting a baby boy last month, in January 2026, on social media.
The post read, “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”
The post concluded with the couple expressing their gratitude, saying they were “grateful to the military doctors who take excellent care of our family.”
The couple currently has three children: Ewan, 8; Vivek, 5; and Mirabel, 3.
Oh right - like getting pregnant while your loser hubs is the VP is something to brag about. smh
Democratic Lawmakers Heckled President Donald Trump During Address
During his speech, the president addressed his immigration crackdown, asking audience members who believe “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens” to stand up.
As Democratic lawmakers remained seated, Trump responded, “Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing up.”
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota fired back, shouting, “You have ki**ed Americans! You should be ashamed.”
Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan repeatedly heckled Trump over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, shouting, “How’s those Epstein files?” and “Release ’em!”
She also called the president a “liar” multiple times during his address.
However, many social media users instead criticized both lawmakers, calling them “disrespectful” and lacking “decorum.”
One person said, “Of course they did. This is what people do when they are wrong and guilty.”
Another user added, “Completely unprofessional behavior from both.”
“Tacky. No class,” commented one user, while others remarked, “State of the union and some folks just cant get it together enough to be together as one. Even if its just for one night.”
“Its a very sorry sight to behold, very uncultured behavior…”
NOW - Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib scream, shout and point their fingers at Trump during his speech. pic.twitter.com/upJM0wNazy
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026
Oh! So they forgot about MTG and her sidekick BobbingBoebert heckling Biden? You mean like THAT?
Donald Trump Uses Hockey Team’s Olympic Gold Win To Highlight U.S. “Winning Again”
Donald Trump leaned heavily into a “cheerleader” role, according to multiple reports, using the U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey Team’s historic gold win against Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics as a primary metaphor for a nation he said was “winning” across all sectors.
Trump introduced the gold medalists as proof that “our country is winning again.”
He revived his signature campaign line, joking that Americans were “winning so much” they might soon ask him to stop.
“Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it,” he said.
He also asserted that inflation was “plummeting” and that the economy was “roaring like never before.”
“Today our border is secure, our spirit is restored, inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast, the economy is roaring like never before, and our enemies are scared. The golden age of America is upon us,” Trump added.
Following a Supreme Court ruling striking down his “reciprocal” tariffs, he reportedly also proposed during his speech that tariff revenue could eventually replace the modern income tax system.
Trump claimed that tariff revenues, which he asserted as being paid by foreign countries, could “substantially replace” the modern income tax system and “take a great financial burden off the people.”
Oh yeah! We're "winning" so much one of my RXs went from $45 for 90 days to $155 for 90 days since November 2025. Like *that* ya mean?
President Trump Sets 60-Year Record For Longest Speech
President Trump's 2026 State of the Union address set a new record as the longest State of the Union address in American history.
The speech lasted approximately 1 hour and 48 minutes and reportedly contained an estimated 10,599 words, making it the longest spoken address to Congress in at least 60 years, according to the American Presidency Project.
It surpassed the previous record held by Bill Clinton, whose 2000 address ran for 1 hour and 28 minutes, by nearly 20 minutes.
Reportedly, it also beat Trump’s own previous record of 1 hour and 40 minutes set during his 2025 joint session of Congress.
What made Trump’s speech lengthy was a combination of several factors, including live medals being presented while he was at the rostrum, recognition of numerous gallery guests, most notably a two-minute standing ovation for the gold-medal-winning U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team, and moments of disruption from opposition members.
According to the project, the shortest speech since 1964, when it started tracking speech lengths, was delivered by former President Richard Nixon during the 1972 State of the Union.
Nixon’s speech lasted only 28 minutes.
Well, of course he did, it's all about *him* and the truth is what he TELLS you it is.
Trump Shades Supreme Court Justices Over Tariff Decision
President Trump’s interaction with the Supreme Court justices was marked by visible tension, occurring just four days after the Court struck down a significant portion of his signature tariff policy.
Upon entering the House Chamber, Trump shared brief, businesslike handshakes with the four justices in attendance: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
The president even criticized the Supreme Court ruling as four of the nine justices who attended the speech sat just feet away in the front row.
He expressed, “Just four days ago, an unfortunate ruling from the United States Supreme Court. Oh, very unfortunate ruling.”
He called the 6-3 decision striking down his tariffs "very unfortunate," "disappointing," and "totally wrong."
Throughout the criticism, the four justices remained emotionless, maintaining the traditional neutral judicial stance.
Over the weekend, shortly after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump reportedly called the justices “disloyal” in social media posts and singled out Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch as an “embarrassment to their families.”
Many social media users argued that the judiciary is a system meant to be kept “impartial,” and Trump’s beratement of them was “ridiculous.”
“The Supreme Court isn't supposed to be biased. He's shaming them for making a ruling according to the law, which is ridiculous,” argued one netizen.
Another added, “The Supreme Court finally showed some backbone by telling Trump that even presidents who love tariffs still have to obey the Constitution.”
“It is a long standing tradition that the Supreme Court members who attend the State of the Union address do not respond in any partisan manner.”
President Trump roasts SCOTUS at SOTU for nuking his killer tariffs and then flips it with legal firepower, slamming even tougher deals on countries ripping off the USA for decades.
Roberts and ACB sit there looking meek as a mice.
Peak boss move. America first, no mercy. pic.twitter.com/B4j9psP4bK
— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 25, 2026