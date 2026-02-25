Minutes after President Donald Trump arrived at the House Chamber, Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green stood in the center aisle holding a white, handmade sign that read in all caps, “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!”



Green later said the sign was his way of refusing to be part of what he described as “racism,” and he was escorted out of the House Chamber during the address.



Reportedly, the protest referred to a Truth Social video Trump had shared earlier in the month that was quickly deleted and allegedly featured a racist caricature depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.



As the video sparked controversy, a White House representative previously said a staffer “erroneously made the post.”



In images and videos of the moment, several Republican lawmakers were seen attempting to block the sign from cameras or seize it directly from Green’s hands.



Addressing his removal and the motive behind the sign, Green told CBS News, “He should know better. He either knew or should have known that that should not have gone out.”



“If we allow this to continue, we are in fact perpetuating what he is perpetrating. I refuse to be a part of the perpetuation of racism emanating from the presidency."



“Standing up against racism is never wrong, no matter the setting,” wrote one supporter on social media.



Another said, “Equality is not a choice, but a right for every human being, regardless of their color or origin.”



“Holding up that sign right as Trump walked in was impossible to ignore. He got escorted out quick but the message landed hard and the chamber saw it,” added a third.



“Iconic moment. Al Green said what needed to be said. That sign hits hard in 2026.”





