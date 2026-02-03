Major Update In Alex Pretti’s Case As Medical Examiner’s Ruling Is Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days after the passing of Alex Pretti, a major development has emerged in the case as authorities have now revealed the medical examiner’s official ruling, shedding more light on the cause of his passing.

On the morning of January 24, 2026, the 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System was fatally struck by federal immigration agents.

Highlights The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released its official ruling in the Alex Pretti case, marking a major development weeks after the incident.

The details have finally shed light on the chillingly similar circumstances between his and slain Renee Good’s passing.

The ruling has intensified public scrutiny of the actions taken by federal agents, amid an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice and FBI in the case.

For days, details provided by authorities and those shared by witnesses at the scene were contradictory, as federal officials claimed he brandished a firearm, while videos showed that he was holding a cell phone.

“Now the state needs to investigate in full, along with Renee Good,” reacted one netizen to the latest development in the case.

RELATED:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has shared new details surrounding the fatal demise of Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti

Memorial wreath with photo of Alex Pretti and signs about justice and medical examiner's ruling at snowy outdoor site.

Image credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

According to multiple reports, Alex Pretti was sh*t near the intersection of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement action.

Federal officials claimed that Pretti was slain during a “targeted operation” as immigration officers attempted to detain another individual.

Moreover, Homeland Security claimed the healthcare worker had approached officers while armed and “violently resisted” efforts to disarm him, reportedly prompting an agent to fire at least 10 bullets within a span of five seconds.

Man in blue medical scrubs and glasses posing in front of American flag, representing medical examiner in Alex Pretti case update

Image credits: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

A Homeland Security spokesperson told the BBC, “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive sh*ts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, several eyewitness accounts and footage of the incident showed Pretti standing in the street holding what appeared to many to be a cellphone rather than a firearm.

He was reportedly recording the incident when he witnessed a woman being pushed to the ground into a pile of snow by an agent and rushed to shield her.

People lighting candles at a nighttime vigil in front of posters of Alex Pretti, ICU nurse, and Renee Nicole Good, American mom.

Image credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Comment from Eutheford Brandywine Winchestertonville on medical examiner's ruling in Alex Pretti case, discussing motive uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same agent pepper-sprayed Pretti in the face as he raised his hands defensively in now-viral clips circulating online.

Even moments before his sh**ting, none of the verified bystander videos captured Alex with a firearm.

Now, according to an inquiry report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office yesterday, on February 2, which was investigating Pretti’s official cause of passing, it listed it as a result of “multiple g*nsh*t wounds,” including at least three in the back.

The details have sparked an internet frenzy over the eerie connection between Alex’s slaying and another similar ICE case involving Renee Good

Police officers stand amid smoke and flashing lights during a tense night scene related to Alex Pretti's case update.

Image credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The medical examiner’s report further stated that Alex was “sh*t by law enforcement officer(s).”

They ruled the cause of his passing a “homicide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As this new detail has emerged, the internet has been split in its opinion, with many drawing connections between this case and the passing of Renee Good, as the circumstances were quite similar.

Earlier, on January 22, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner had also ruled the cause of Renee’s demise a “homicide.”

Police officers in tactical gear preparing to enter a building amid major update in Alex Pretti's case medical examiner's ruling.

Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Comment by Stacey DiDio stating well it wasn’t self inflicted or accidental in discussion about Alex Pretti's case update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old poet and mother of three was reportedly sh*t three times by an ICE agent while she was inside her vehicle on January 7 in Minneapolis.

One netizen wrote, “The goons who executed Alex Pretti and Renee Good need to face justice.”

Another commented, referring to Good’s case, “The lady’s name who di*d… It’s almost the same thing right.”

“These agents need to be arrested and charged by the state. court dates set!! Does America still stand for justice for all??” questioned an enraged third user.

People have mixed opinions, as many have called for justice, while others have noted that the medical examination is not proof of wrongdoing

Person holding a candle and a sign at night, reflecting emotions around Alex Pretti's case medical examiner ruling update.

Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

However, many pointed out that the medical examiner’s ruling is not the same as a court ruling, with some even arguing that homicide in this context does not hold the same meaning.

One person said, “Unless the medical examiner was also a judge and made this statement in a courthouse nothing has changed.”

“Nearly every fatal sh**ting by law enforcement is legally classified as a homicide, defined as the k*lling of one human by another, but this does not mean it is a criminal act…” explained another.

“It only means de*th occurred due to another human being it does not mean intentional or criminal,” added a third.

“You dont have to be a medical examiner to know his de*th was a homicide.”

Man with glasses and beard smiling against a plain background, related to Alex Pretti medical examiner ruling update.

Image credits: va.gov

In a medical examination context, a ruling of homicide is a clinical classification of the manner of de*th, indicating that the de*th was caused by the act of another person.

Notably, it is a factual, medical finding and not a legal judgment of guilt, intent, or criminality.

A medical examiner’s ruling of homicide simply establishes that the demise resulted from another person’s actions rather than natural causes, an accident, or s**cide.

Alex’s family called the details provided by officials “sickening lies,” leading to the Department of Justice and the FBI launching a civil rights investigation

Woman in green coat speaking at a rally with protesters holding signs about ice out Minnesota and agenda items nearby

Image credits: fox9

As Bored Panda previously reported, Alex’s parents, Michael and Susan Pretti, reportedly found out about their son’s passing when an AP News reporter reached out to them.

They released an official statement calling the details provided by officials “sickening lies.”

They also noted that Alex was not holding a firearm in videos capturing his final moments.

They said, “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man.”

Reportedly, the family has retained Steve Schleicher, a notable former federal prosecutor, to represent them and ensure a “fair and impartial investigation.”

At the time of writing, Pretti’s family has not yet filed a formal lawsuit.

Moreover, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officially launched a federal civil rights investigation into the case on January 30, and the FBI is reportedly leading the probe in coordination with lawyers from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

As the investigation remains ongoing, investigators are examining whether the federal agents willfully used excessive force or violated Pretti’s constitutional rights during the January 24 encounter.

“Medical examination can’t determine motive,” wrote one skeptical social media user

Comment by Amanda Kay stating "I think we already knew the answer" in an online discussion about Alex Pretti's case update.

Comment by Cindy Threadgill McGeorge reading bad decisions equal bad outcomes, related to major update in Alex Pretti's case medical examiner ruling.

Comment by Gilbert Calvin discussing justification and public recording related to Alex Pretti's medical examiner ruling update.

Comment by James Klein questioning interference with law enforcement during an arrest, linked to Alex Pretti's case update.

Comment by Fern Clugston stating 10 bullets made for an easy determination in Alex Pretti's case medical examiner ruling update.

Comment by Rhonda Paul discussing excessive force possibly affecting Alex Pretti's case as medical examiner's ruling is revealed.

Comment by Karen Baker on social media, expressing shock and disbelief about fundraising efforts for Alex Pretti's case.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the medical examiner’s ruling in Alex Pretti case update.

Comment from James Pitts discussing how medical examiners typically classify deaths by firearm, relating to medical examiner ruling.

Comment by Matthew David discussing the medical examiner's ruling in Alex Pretti's case on a social media platform.