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Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights
Ryanair airplane on runway, focusing on the front view with engines and logo visible against clear sky.
Lifestyle, Travel

Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Ryanair has once again gone viral after asking passengers to change one specific detail about their in-flight habits.

While it wasn’t about baggage rules or boarding priorities, the new brief request directed at travelers without enforcing it as a rule quickly caught attention online.

Several netizens turned it into a joke while others questioned why the airline was focusing on something so minor.

Highlights
  • Ryanair has gone viral for a cheeky social media post asking passengers to stop wearing sunglasses on board.
  • This isn't the first time the airline has commented on passenger fashion.
  • The "request" sparked a wave of humor online, with travelers joking that sunglasses are necessary to block out the bright yellow cabin or to hide the pain of baggage fees.

“Gotta shield our eyes from that highlighter-yellow cabin,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Ryanair made a new bizarre request from passengers, and the internet had a lot to say

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Henry Möllers/Unsplash+

    On April 2, the airline posted a short message on social media that read, “Please note: Passengers do not look cool wearing sunglasses on board.”

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    The comment wasn’t tied to any official policy, but it still stood out, especially coming from an airline known for strict rules around baggage, seating, and fees.

    As expected, online viewers didn’t take long to respond.

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Getty/Unsplash+

    “Could be true, but we don’t care,” one user wrote.

    Others pointed out that sunglasses actually serve a purpose during flights. “Looking at Ryanair’s surroundings requires a filter, I’m afraid,” wrote one.

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash+

    @ryanair please 🙏 #ryanair♬ original sound – Ryanair
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    Some comments took aim at the overall flying experience instead. “Passengers pay for having legs and baggage. They need those sunglasses to at least look cool while flying Ryanair,” one user wrote.

    Meanwhile, others mocked the airline’s reputation for extra charges.

    “I’m sure you will find a way to charge us for it,” one comment read. Another added, “I guess CEO Michael O’Leary will see this as a business opportunity to charge those passengers who wish to opt into the wearing of ‘sunglasses!’”

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash+

    @ryanair NO JEANS! #ryanair#stitch w/ @Jakob & Fabian ♬ original sound – Ryanair

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Not everyone disagreed, though. “If it’s good enough for the driver, it’s good enough for the passengers,” one user joked, while another added, “You don’t look cool wearing them in your house either.”

    The triggering reactions from people weren’t the first time, as Ryanair has previously made another request of their passengers

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash+

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    This wasn’t the first time Ryanair had commented on what passengers should wear.

    In another viral post, Ryanair wrote, “It’s 2026, let’s stop travelling in jeans,” adding a “please” in the caption.

    While the airline did not explain the reasoning in detail, many assumed it was about comfort, especially on longer flights where tight clothing can feel restrictive.

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Adolfo Félix/Unsplash+

    Still, the reaction was just as divided.

    “What is wrong with jeans? Please explain,” one user asked, to which the airline responded, “What’s right with them?”

    Some users agreed with the take. “So real. I’ll never get it,” one wrote, while another added, “Agreed. It needs to be banned. Comfies only!”

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash+

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Others pushed back. “No, it’s an hour, let me live,” one person commented, while another joked that they wouldn’t switch outfits just to avoid baggage fees.

    “While wearing jeans !!” one user added sarcastically, highlighting how quickly the conversation turned into a back-and-forth between the airline and its audience.

    Ryanair had a history of turning controversy into attention, including the recent clash with Elon Musk

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Markus Winkler/Unsplash+

    The airline’s online tone has become part of its identity, often mixing announcements with sarcasm and viral marketing.

    That approach was also visible in its public clash with Elon Musk. As reported by Bored Panda, the dispute began after Ryanair rejected Musk’s Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi system, citing concerns over added fuel costs and operational impact.

    Musk responded by calling CEO Michael O’Leary an “utter idiot,” which quickly escalated into a public back-and-forth.

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Image credits: Look Studio/Unsplash+

    Addressing Musk’s remark, the airline announced a “Great Idiots Seat Sale,” offering discounted tickets while directly referencing Musk. O’Leary even joked about personally delivering a ticket to Musk, turning the feud into a marketing campaign.

    “I’ve included myself and him in this ‘Big Idiot’ seat sale,” O’Leary said, adding that he believed Musk would probably think the same about him.

    He later admitted that these moments help drive bookings, showing that the airline actively uses controversy and humor to stay in the spotlight.

    “Ryanair is a great meme,” wrote one user

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Ryanair Begs Passengers To Stop Wearing One Specific Item On Flights

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    discovermyview avatar
    Discovermyview
    Discovermyview
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wear sunglasses indoors a lot. I have sensory issues. I also wear ear plugs or head phones. Are you going to make fun of those, too? I know I don't look cool, lol. I just want to be moderately more comfortable. Airports are a nightmare for sensory issues. Sheesh.

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    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be honest, Ryanair is also not cool, just cheap. What did they expect?

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to wear sunglasses because I always seem to draw a plane seat with a sun roof.

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    discovermyview avatar
    Discovermyview
    Discovermyview
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wear sunglasses indoors a lot. I have sensory issues. I also wear ear plugs or head phones. Are you going to make fun of those, too? I know I don't look cool, lol. I just want to be moderately more comfortable. Airports are a nightmare for sensory issues. Sheesh.

    0
    0points
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be honest, Ryanair is also not cool, just cheap. What did they expect?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to wear sunglasses because I always seem to draw a plane seat with a sun roof.

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    0points
    reply
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