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Most people working in customer-facing jobs can agree that they’re sometimes met with the craziest demands, simply because of patrons who are just too entitled. This can be tough to deal with, and unfortunately, it’s often the service provider who has to bear the brunt of this behavior.

This is exactly what one massage therapist turned Uber driver had to face when a “nice” passenger of his ended up harassing him all over the tip she had given. This left the man baffled because he didn’t know how to handle her demands.

More info: Reddit

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People in service jobs might struggle to handle rude or entitled customers, especially since their job often depends on such interactions

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that he mainly worked as a massage therapist, but since he was in a new city, he decided to work as an Uber driver to meet people and earn more

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the man had mentioned in his Uber bio that he was a massage therapist, a passenger of his chatted with him about it, and they had a pleasant conversation overall

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman sent the poster a message asking him for a 50% discount on his massage services since she had given him a $5 tip

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Image credits: Best-Pirate5073

When the man refused to give the passenger a discount, she got mad and gave him a 1-star rating

Since the poster was new to Corpus Christi, he decided that the best way to learn about the place and meet new people would be to take up a gig as an Uber driver. Since his main job was massage therapy, he also mentioned it in his bio and in the car so passengers could learn about his services.

Although it might not be advisable for contractors to blatantly advertise products and services under their company’s brand, legal experts explain that, since they are independent providers, they can carry out informal advertising. Since this gig economy is also their main source of income, this might be their only opportunity to get clients.

It’s clear that the poster’s unique career always elicited questions from his passengers, but this time he launched into a full-blown conversation with a kind woman he picked up at the airport. She seemed genuinely interested in his business and also took down his contact information to check with him about his services.

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Most of the time, folks aren’t that chatty with their Uber drivers, but professionals in the field say it feels nice when people strike up a short conversation with them. This can help the driver feel valued and brighten their day a little, rather than having to sit in silence for long periods.

Image credits: Polonio Video / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster didn’t think much of his conversation with the woman, but he was confused when he received a text from her later on. She asked him about the price of his massage services and tried to get a 50% discount on a 1-hour-long package, all because she had tipped him $5 earlier that day.

No service professional wants to deal with an entitled customer like this, but business experts say the best way to handle such behavior is with a calm attitude. Rather than getting aggressive or rude like the patron, it’s better to approach them with kindness, which can then help diffuse the situation.

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In this case, the poster did his best to stay professional and polite with the woman, explaining that he couldn’t possibly offer her such a big discount. He also tried to spare her feelings by offering a complimentary hot stone package on top of any services she purchased.

Unfortunately, the woman got more enraged by his offer and called him unprofessional for not valuing her tip enough. She also threatened to give him a 1-star rating if he didn’t give in to her demands, which she eventually did when he refused to comply.

How do you think the man should have handled this tense situation with a rude customer? We’d love to hear your opinions.

Folks urged the man to report the passenger immediately and to protect himself by not mixing both of his businesses together

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