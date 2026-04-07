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You know what the problem is with interacting with some entitled folks? It’s that they perceive kindness and calm as a sign of weakness, believing that only aggressive, defiant behavior can get them what they want. Well, there are plenty of people like that around us, but sooner or later, they all get what they deserve.

For example, here’s a story from a Canadian guy who was always quite peaceful and accommodating toward his neighbors, but when confronted with not just arrogance, but some aggressive arrogance, he decided to resort to ice-cold revenge. Yes, that’s right, and now you’ll find out why.

More info: Reddit

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Some people do believe that others’ kindness and generosity are just signs of weakness, and start behaving even more rudely

Image credits: user17605885 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This Canadian guy has no car and often allows neighbors to use his driveway to make a U-turn, as he lives at the end of a cul-de-sac

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, the neighbors have a ride service for their kid, and that dude’s loud honking at 8 a.m. irritated the author, who worked night shifts

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Image credits: brikel21 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author tried to complain to the service office, but it only caused the driver to threaten and insult him the very next day

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Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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So the author just grabbed a big garbage can, filled it with water, and put a “No trespassing” sign on it

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Image credits: anonymous

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The next morning, the driver saw the sign, attempted to ram the can, but only damaged his car, as the water froze, and it was just ice there

The original poster (OP) lives at the very end of a cul-de-sac and, since he doesn’t own a car, has never minded his neighbors occasionally using his driveway to park and, especially, to turn around – for example, when a ride-sharing service picks up the neighbor’s kid every morning at 8 a.m.

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The author, however, had a problem with one of the service’s drivers. The thing is, that guy had a habit of honking loudly and repeatedly when arriving. Our hero was working the night shift at the time, so after several unpleasant awakenings in a row, he simply called the ride service’s dispatch center and complained about the driver.

The dispatchers said he was a subcontractor, so they had little leverage over his behavior. However, the very next day, the driver loudly knocked on the OP’s door (waking him up again) and threatened to sue him if he lost his job because of this complaint. The OP just demanded that he stop destroying his lawn and stop honking so loudly.

The driver, muttering various curses, stormed off of the OP’s porch, and our hero decided to prepare a plan for revenge, just in case. This was in Canada, in winter, so the author simply filled his trash can with water and attached a sign: “Private property, driveway not for public use.” After that, he calmly awaited developments…

The next morning, the driver, seeing the can with the sign, couldn’t think of anything smarter to do than ram it. It turned out to be filled with heavy ice, so the guy seriously damaged his car. He called the police, shouting and cursing, but the cops, of course, sided with the author. The OP showed magnanimity and didn’t file a formal complaint, but the hapless driver still had to call a tow truck to have his car towed…

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Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, it’s not entirely clear what exactly the angry driver was counting on when he called the cops – after all, he was clearly wrong on literally every count in this situation. As for loud honking, most Canadian provinces permit the occasional use of horns for safety reasons – for example, if someone runs across the road in front of your car.

But systematic honking simply because the driver didn’t want to get out and ring the doorbell is definitely against the rules. As for using someone else’s driveway to make a U-turn, Canadian law notes that the first part of the “access zone” is often municipally owned, so using it briefly for a reasonable U-turn is generally permissible.

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However, when it comes to the driveway itself, especially if it has a warning sign, this is definitely considered trespassing. However, in Canada, this usually only entails legal consequences if the owner clearly objects or if there is damage to their property. So, the author had the opportunity to sue the driver, but he chose to be generous.

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People in the comments sincerely admired such insidious revenge, but someone couldn’t help but remark that it would be absolutely wonderful to file a lawsuit against the nasty driver and then simply fail to show up in court. However, as many responders pointed out, the driver has likely already received retribution for being so rude and entitled. Well, and what do you, our dear readers, think about this case?

Most commenters just gave the author a huge shoutout for such a delicious and smart revenge plan

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