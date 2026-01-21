Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ryanair Posts Hilariously Brutal Takedown Of Elon Musk In Response To His “Twitter Tantrum”
Elon Musk wearing a black cap and jacket, standing in front of blurred American and military flags indoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ryanair Posts Hilariously Brutal Takedown Of Elon Musk In Response To His “Twitter Tantrum”

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has launched a brutal takedown of Elon Musk, announcing a “Great Idiots Seat Sale” and vowing to hand-deliver the tech billionaire a free airline ticket at X’s Dublin headquarters.

The marketing stunt was unveiled at a Wednesday (January 21) press conference after a weeklong feud that has seen both men question each other’s intelligence over Musk’s Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi system.

Highlights
  • Michael O’Leary announced a “Great Idiots Seat Sale” aimed directly at Elon Musk after a public insult exchange.
  • The feud began when Ryanair rejected Starlink over projected fuel and cost increases.
  • O’Leary admitted the clash was calculated, saying the controversy directly boosts bookings.

It all began when O’Leary publicly rejected Starlink, claiming it would cost Ryanair up to $250 million in added fuel costs.

Musk didn’t take the rejection lightly, calling O’Leary an “utter idiot” and “insufferable chimp.”

RELATED:

    Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s feud with Elon Musk went viral after he announced a seat sale in his name

    Man speaking at Ryanair press event, wearing blue shirt and sweater, with Ryanair logo backdrop, discussing airline response.

    Man speaking at Ryanair press event, wearing blue shirt and sweater, with Ryanair logo backdrop, discussing airline response.

    Image credits: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ryanair’s press-conference announcement read like a deliberate provocation, promising that O’Leary would appear at 10 am to address “Elon Musk’s latest Twitsh*t.”

    “Perhaps Musk needs a break?” the post asked. 

    “Ryanair is launching a Great Idiots seat sale especially for Elon and any other idiots on ‘X.’ 100,000 seats for just €16.99 one-way. Buy now before Musk gets one!”

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at an event, showing a serious expression amid a blurred crowd background.

    Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at an event, showing a serious expression amid a blurred crowd background.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    At the actual presser, O’Leary confirmed Ryanair staff would march to X’s Dublin office to hand Musk a complimentary ticket. He also revealed an ad for the sale that depicts both of them brawling.

    “I’ve included myself and him in this ‘Big Idiot’ seat sale,” O’Leary said. “I suspect he’s a bigger idiot than me, but nevertheless, he probably thinks I’m a bigger idiot than him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Elon Musk tweet calling Ryanair CEO an utter idiot with high engagement, referencing Ryanair Twitter takedown.

    Screenshot of Elon Musk tweet calling Ryanair CEO an utter idiot with high engagement, referencing Ryanair Twitter takedown.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet replying to Ryanair with a sarcastic comment amid Ryanair's social media takedown.

    Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet replying to Ryanair with a sarcastic comment amid Ryanair's social media takedown.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet insulting Michael O’Leary, part of Ryanair’s brutal takedown in Twitter exchange.

    Screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet insulting Michael O’Leary, part of Ryanair’s brutal takedown in Twitter exchange.

    Image credits: elonmusk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The CEO characterized his response as part of a calculated move to capitalize on the attention, turning Musk’s insults into free advertising.

    “It is very good for our bookings,” O’Leary said. “We love these PR spats that drive bookings on Ryanair.”

    The feud began after O’Leary rejected Musk’s offer to install satellite internet on Ryanair planes

    Elon Musk wearing a black cap and blazer, gesturing during a discussion with flags in the background.

    Elon Musk wearing a black cap and blazer, gesturing during a discussion with flags in the background.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    The quarrel started last Wednesday (January 14) after O’Leary told Reuters that Ryanair would not join other airlines installing Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service.

    The following day, he told Irish radio station Newstalk that equipping the fleet would cost up to $250 million because adding the terminal to planes would affect their aerodynamics and increase fuel costs by roughly 2%.

    Text comment by John Speranza expressing surprise at supporting Michael O’Leary as the voice of reason in 2026, with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment by John Speranza expressing surprise at supporting Michael O’Leary as the voice of reason in 2026, with laughing emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post reading It’s the Battle of the Billionaires with a laughing emoji, reacting to Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk.

    Comment on social media post reading It’s the Battle of the Billionaires with a laughing emoji, reacting to Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk.

    SpaceX executives fired back on X, claiming the actual drag impact was just 0.2%.

    As a budget carrier, Ryanair is obsessive about keeping costs razor-thin.

    The airline turns a profit by keeping planes in the air constantly with minimal turnaround times, selling extras like scratchcards, and flying only short-haul routes where O’Leary believes passengers have little interest in paying for Wi-Fi.

    Ryanair tweet mocks Elon Musk with a brutal takedown referencing his Twitter tantrum and a satirical press conference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ryanair tweet mocks Elon Musk with a brutal takedown referencing his Twitter tantrum and a satirical press conference.

    Image credits: Ryanair

    “If it results in a fuel drag, it is something we would never go near,” O’Leary said, though he also conceded that Starlink is a “terrific system” and confirmed Ryanair is still in discussions with both SpaceX and Amazon about potential connectivity deals.

    Man pointing at Ryanair's humorous caricature statue of Elon Musk, highlighting Ryanair's brutal takedown on Twitter.

    Man pointing at Ryanair's humorous caricature statue of Elon Musk, highlighting Ryanair's brutal takedown on Twitter.

    Image credits: Brian Lawless/PA Images/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Musk did not take the rejection quietly, uttering the aforementioned insults that sparked their fight.

    O’Leary shrugged off the abuse with humor. 

    “I think it’s somewhat unfair on the chimp community. But chimp chump, as long as it increases Ryanair bookings through January, February, and March, it’s all good fun and entertainment.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Musk threatened to buy Ryanair outright, but EU rules forbid airlines from being fully owned by foreign nationals

    Musk escalated by posting an X poll asking users whether he should buy Ryanair and install a CEO named “Ryan.”

    About three-quarters of the roughly 950,000 voters said yes.

    The stunt, however, collided with regulatory reality. European Union rules require that the bloc’s airlines be at least 50% owned and effectively controlled by EU nationals.

    Comment by John Dunne suggesting a potential celebrity boxing match, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown of Elon Musk.

    Comment by John Dunne suggesting a potential celebrity boxing match, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown of Elon Musk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Ryanair and Elon Musk’s public dispute with humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Ryanair and Elon Musk’s public dispute with humor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This means that Musk, as an American citizen, cannot acquire Ryanair even if he wanted to.

    O’Leary reminded Musk of this barrier, taunting in the mock press release that the billionaire “knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics.”

    Ryanair spokesperson addressing media during a press conference on Elon Musk Twitter tantrum response.

    Image credits: The Telegraph/YouTube

    Online, netizens were quick to comment on the spectacle. 

    “I didn’t have Musk – Ryanair beef on my bingo card this year,” one user wrote. 

    “Any publicity is good publicity, O’Leary strikes again, and spectacularly this time.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third called the mock press invite “the best press conference announcement of all time!” While others pushed back.

    “I reckon Musk knows a lot more about aircraft aerodynamics than Michael O’Leary knows somehow!”

    “Kinda genius.” Netizens congratulated O’Leary for his response

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Ryanair for its brutal takedown of Elon Musk after his Twitter tantrum.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Ryanair for its brutal takedown of Elon Musk after his Twitter tantrum.

    Comment from Ron Shriki about Musk buying Ryanair out of spite in response to Twitter drama, highlighting Ryanair's takedown.

    Comment from Ron Shriki about Musk buying Ryanair out of spite in response to Twitter drama, highlighting Ryanair's takedown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Declan Byrne praising O’Leary’s publicity stunt, related to Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk on Twitter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Declan Byrne praising O’Leary’s publicity stunt, related to Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk on Twitter.

    Text message from Steve Alleyne praising a press conference announcement and seat sale as the best of all time with laughing emoji.

    Text message from Steve Alleyne praising a press conference announcement and seat sale as the best of all time with laughing emoji.

    Comment by Marvin Sharpe about Ryanair marketing team, highlighting humor in Ryanair's response to Elon Musk Twitter incident.

    Comment by Marvin Sharpe about Ryanair marketing team, highlighting humor in Ryanair's response to Elon Musk Twitter incident.

    Comment by Samina Noor expressing a desire for a fight between Elon Musk and Ryanair CEO in a humorous tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Samina Noor expressing a desire for a fight between Elon Musk and Ryanair CEO in a humorous tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ivaylo Tinchev discussing electric airplanes without pilots.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ivaylo Tinchev discussing electric airplanes without pilots.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Elon Musk and Twitter tantrums, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Elon Musk and Twitter tantrums, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown.

    Comment from a social media user expressing excitement with popcorn emojis about Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk’s Twitter tantrum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a social media user expressing excitement with popcorn emojis about Ryanair’s takedown of Elon Musk’s Twitter tantrum.

    Comment on social media post joking about Elon Musk’s reaction to Ryanair’s brutal takedown related to Twitter tantrum.

    Comment on social media post joking about Elon Musk’s reaction to Ryanair’s brutal takedown related to Twitter tantrum.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment highlighting potential backlash, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown of Elon Musk after his Twitter tantrum.

    Social media comment highlighting potential backlash, related to Ryanair's brutal takedown of Elon Musk after his Twitter tantrum.

    Comment by Bobby Scott joking about Elon Musk's knowledge of aerodynamics in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Bobby Scott joking about Elon Musk's knowledge of aerodynamics in a social media post.

    Comment by Keith Brock joking about Elon Musk’s knowledge of aerodynamics in response to Ryanair’s brutal Twitter takedown.

    Comment by Keith Brock joking about Elon Musk’s knowledge of aerodynamics in response to Ryanair’s brutal Twitter takedown.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment warning about those having beef with Elon Musk now being X, referencing Ryanair's takedown.

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment warning about those having beef with Elon Musk now being X, referencing Ryanair's takedown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Paul Jones humorously discussing Elon Musk’s knowledge of aircraft aerodynamics in a lighthearted tone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Paul Jones humorously discussing Elon Musk’s knowledge of aircraft aerodynamics in a lighthearted tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Elon Musk and Ryanair amid Ryanair’s humorous response to Musk’s Twitter tantrum.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Elon Musk and Ryanair amid Ryanair’s humorous response to Musk’s Twitter tantrum.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Latest
    ADVERTISEMENT