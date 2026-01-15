“Carousel Of Shame”: Passenger Goes Viral As His Underwear Appears One By One On Baggage Claim
Air travel mishaps are infamous, but one passenger’s baggage claim experience took an unexpectedly personal turn, and the internet couldn’t look away.
A TikTok video shared by the traveler’s sister, @laysuperstar, has gone viral, showing his socks and underwear arriving individually on the airport luggage carousel long before his suitcase appeared.
“That one time we were waiting for my brother’s bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time,” the woman wrote, calling it “the best 30 minutes of my life.”
The traveler’s personal items rolled out on the airport baggage carousel before his suitcase arrived
The video captured at an airport in Pittsburgh featured the brother standing at the carousel as personal items continue to emerge piece by piece.
In the clip, a pair of socks appears, followed by a pair of underwear. Moments later, a single sock slides through alone.
In the background, the siblings can be heard laughing as the conveyor belt keeps delivering the items like an “automated laundry service gone wrong.”
Their suspicions that the bag had suffered a major malfunction were confirmed when the suitcase finally arrived. But it was completely “missing all socks and underwear.”
The duo reportedly went to customer service for answers, but the mystery only deepened.
Surprisingly, the employees were equally dumbfounded as the travelers were left with no explanation as to how the items became separated from the luggage during transit.
The internet labeled the hilarious baggage claim as a “carousel of shame”
The comment section quickly filled with reactions, with many calling it one of the most uncomfortable baggage claim moments they’d ever seen.
“Hahaha carousel of shame is perfect,” one viewer wrote.
“Imagine having the worst day of your life, and this happens,” another added.
“At least there wasn’t a crowd to witness this humiliation ritual,” a third quipped.
Others focused on the logistics. “As a mom of teen boys, I know he didn’t zip that bag all the way,” one commenter speculated. Another joked, “He recognized his socks and underwear, that’s how you know it’s real.”
However, not everyone was convinced. A small group of viewers accused the siblings of staging the moment for clicks.
“It’s another staged TikTok,” one skeptic claimed.
Another said bluntly, “Man, people are stupid. It’s a fake video. It is just a running luggage conveyor with a person off to the side out of view, placing items on it. They got their 5 million clicks on the video.”
According to a U.S. Department of Transportation report, nearly 224,000 bags were mishandled
Apparently, the mishandling of luggage is far from uncommon. According to 2025 U.S. Department of Transportation report, nearly 224,000 bags were mishandled in August 2025 among the top 10 major U.S. carriers.
American Airlines topped the list with 48,152 mishandled bags, followed by United (36,636), and Delta (32, 578).
Moreover, shipping survey site MyBaggage.com has also ranked American Airlines as the carrier most likely to lose luggage.
The viral luggage chaos reflected wider frustration with the airline baggage handling system
The clip came amid growing public frustration over airline baggage policies and handling practices.
In recent months, viral videos have shown passengers crying, arguing, and being denied boarding altogether over baggage disputes.
For instance, in July 2025, a Ryanair passenger dropped to her knees in tears after being denied boarding over an allegedly oversized bag.
@laysuperstar This was the best 30 minutes of my life #pittsburgh#airport#airline#baggageclaim @Hugh.Leahy ♬ Little moments – Reinúr Selson & himood
Another similar incident was reported in November 2025, where a passenger alleged that their checked bag and the $2,000 worth of belongings inside had been completely shredded.
The globetrotter said, “My initial reaction was utter shock. It honestly looked like it had been mauled by a tiger.”
In comparison, the Pittsburgh mishap may have been harmless, but such incidents are ever-growing.
