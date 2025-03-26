Woman Claims Priority Passengers Were Handpicked By Ryanair For Extra Fees: “It’s Scandalous”

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport is a notoriously stressful place—from the rush through security to the triple-checking of documents and the crowds at every corner.

Naturally, you want everything to go as smoothly as possible. So nothing throws you off balance quite like being told, just as you’re about to board, that your perfectly packed bag is suddenly too big and you’ll have to pay up.

That’s exactly what happened to one woman on a recent Ryanair flight. Despite buying a suitcase that matched the airline’s size requirements, she was still pulled aside and charged. Frustrated, she took to Threads to call them out—and didn’t hold back.

The woman on a Ryanair flight was charged for having a bag that was supposedly too big, despite it fitting in the sizer

Image credits: Niklas Jonasson / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Now she’s demanding an explanation from the airline

Image credits: naomiworden

In the replies, the woman added that she had purchased a priority ticket to bring a bigger bag

Readers were frustrated on her behalf and shared some advice in the comments

