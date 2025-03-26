Woman Claims Priority Passengers Were Handpicked By Ryanair For Extra Fees: “It’s Scandalous”
The airport is a notoriously stressful place—from the rush through security to the triple-checking of documents and the crowds at every corner.
Naturally, you want everything to go as smoothly as possible. So nothing throws you off balance quite like being told, just as you’re about to board, that your perfectly packed bag is suddenly too big and you’ll have to pay up.
That’s exactly what happened to one woman on a recent Ryanair flight. Despite buying a suitcase that matched the airline’s size requirements, she was still pulled aside and charged. Frustrated, she took to Threads to call them out—and didn’t hold back.
The woman on a Ryanair flight was charged for having a bag that was supposedly too big, despite it fitting in the sizer
Image credits: Niklas Jonasson / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Now she’s demanding an explanation from the airline
Image credits: naomiworden
In the replies, the woman added that she had purchased a priority ticket to bring a bigger bag
Readers were frustrated on her behalf and shared some advice in the comments
Once, I had two options to reach my destination city: Rynair and Lufthansa. I went with Lufthansa Adding everything together, wasn't with so much more expensive. And I knew, there wouldn't be ugly tricks. . Never ever will I fly with those jerks. If there is just them, I better take night-train.
Ryanair are cheap but they'll use every trick in the book to charge you more money. I don't think they really care about stories like this because they're not exactly uncommon, they get free publicity and people will fly with them anyway. I understand why people use them (I do) but I always do with extremely low expectations.
Complaining about Ryanair customer service is like complaining that you are unable to access Narnia through the back of your hotel wardrobe. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they made you swipe your credit card to activate the oxygen masks in an emergency.
