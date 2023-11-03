73 Funny And Embarrassing Airport Pickup Signs That Were Impossible To Miss (New Pics)
While this isn’t the only way to get back home from a nice and refreshing (or not) vacation, being picked up by friends or family from the airport is definitely one of the better options out there.
Unless you really, really hate their sense of humor because, of course, they will somehow find a way to have a laugh at your expense while waiting for you to step through the exit gate only to find an embarrassing “welcome home” sign. In that case, UBER it is?
C’mon, it’s their way of showing love. Embrace it.
My Greeting At The Airport! Good Lord Do I Love This Man
Made My Airport Sign. He Loves Gaming, And So Do I, So I Thought This Would Be Cute. Can't Wait
Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up
Way back when technology wasn’t advanced enough to allow for instant messaging anywhere, anytime, folks used to resort to more conventional, pen and paper versions of communicating information in public spaces.
In an official setting, these were generally used by chauffeurs and shuttle drivers to make sure the right people find their way to the right modes of transport. While that is still the case today, shuttle services, for instance, streamlined the process by simply providing maps and signs that lead folks to designated areas.
As for family members and friends, that’s a bit of a different story.
I Picked My Mom Up From The Airport
If she's not into this hu.iliation, she might as well just turnaround in the door?
Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky
Was Picking Up A Friend At The Airport When We Saw This Great Welcome Back Sign
Friends and family members are, by nature, more mischievous and hence more prone to pushing signs to their full potential. That is, to have some laughs at the expense of the person arriving. Hence, this listicle.
Speaking of which, the signs vary from wild to crazy to just downright good one. Baby announcements, cheating declarations, “dad is useless” signs, welcome home from prison gags, surprise colonoscopy affairs—you name it, people have done it.
Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport
At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy
Friend Comes Home After A Year Away. I'm Taking This To The Airport
Signs aren’t the only way to welcome someone home, though. Besides them, there are more romantic approaches, like meeting your partner at the airport with an engagement ring in hand or organizing a surprise (luxury) shuttle.
There’s also the option of keeping it more simple and simply greeting your friends or family with gifts: flowers, sweets or other edibles that hit close to home, gift shop surprises, heck, tickets for another flight or anything else really are also great gestures to welcome someone home (just make sure the tickets are not the same day—they do be wanting their beauty sleep).
On Airport Pick-Up Duty
Picking Up Our Bff At The Airport The Right Way...she Couldn’t Stop Laughing At The Sign I Made!
I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport
When it comes to flowers, Billy Heromans has an entire guide on flowers for greeting loved ones at the airport. What you want to say depends on the type of flower that you pick up (e.g. pink carnations represent a mother’s undying love, while yellow roses symbolize joy and friendship) and even the color (e.g. red’s for love and romance, pink is for happiness, peach is for friendship and caring, you get the gist). So, pick up some flowers, arrive early, and dress for the occasion for maximum effect.
When You Get Welcomed By Your Family At The Airport! Couldn't Help But Laugh
I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Her Up At The Airport
I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport
Psychologist Dr Ronnie Siddique, trained in psychodynamic, interpersonal, and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as mindfulness and meditation, mentioned in a blog post of hers that practical jokes among people are a subtle form of play-fighting. These imply a sense of closeness or an insider group feelings in relationships. Considering this, such pranks are often pulled on folks the pranksters believe are close to them and know they can handle a joke.
They Have Finally Landed. I Can’t Explain How Happy I Am
And This Is How I Make Sure Never To Be Asked To Pick Up My Parents From The Airport Again
How You Greet Your Kid At The Airport
Humor and laughter in general release endorphins and oxytocin—chemicals associated with happiness and social bonding. So, yes, it’s good for us. And by proxy, making someone else laugh because of your prank is good for them too.
But a prank is good in so far as it has a positive outcome. Positive pranking entails a number of things, including making sure that the prank is harmless—one that makes the pranked person laugh too—all the while keeping yourself available for being pranked too. It’s all about play, not taking things seriously, and being able to laugh at yourself too.
I Can't Believe He Pretended Not To Know Me
When You Ask Your Brother To Pick You Up From The Airport After A 25-Hour Flight
My Son's First College Roommate Picking Him Up From The Airport After Spending Christmas At Home
Airport signs are considered positive pranks, though they are only one of many examples. Whoopee cushions, sticky door knobs, “come over here” when there’s nothing there pranks, replacing family photos with celebrities—all are harmless fun if the likely end goal is laughter and fun. If you need more inspiration for some harmless pranks, Bored Panda has a list compiled for that. You’re welcome!
Embarrassed The Wife At The Airport In Front Of Several Coworkers And Her Boss. She Loved It
I Like To Welcome Home My Friends From The Airport With Funny Signs
Picking Up Some Special People At The Airport Today
Now, if you wanna create your own airport pickup sign, it is actually very easy to do so. For the most basic design, you’re gonna need a cardboard box—the bigger one of its sides are, the bigger your sign will be in the end. Cut that out, slap some text using a marker or leftover paint you don’t care about, and viola, you’re done.
Every Time My Dad Picks Me Up From The Airport He Makes A Sign ...
Picking Mum And Dad Up From The Airport
My Brother Extended His 3-Month Trip To Thailand Nearly The Same Day He Was Supposed To Be On His Way Home. He Finally Came Back. I Was Eagerly Waiting For Him At The Airport
If you do, however, want to add more depth into your artful sign, get some scotch (not the drink, though that may help too) or duct tape and a stick. Apply both generously on the bottom part of your sign and you now have a sign that’s easier to hold. If you have more than one color and artistic prowess equivalent or higher than that of a 5-year-old, you can draw something on it too. But if any of this is a problem to any degree, there’s an app for that (Apple, Android).
After A Week Off From Being A Dad, I Had To Embarrass My Wife And Daughters At The Airport
Seen At The Airport Tonight
Odd, I didn't think BP censored the word "porn". Unless they used the taboo word "p**n" (p.a.w.n)
A Wholesome Airport Reunion
I look forward to a reader of this website going to the airport with the word "unalive" on such a sign so that BP won't have to censor it
We Were So Happy To Pick Up Family Members Last Night At The Airport! They Flew Home For The Iowa State Fair
Picking Daddy Up From The Airport After His Colorado Training For Work
Please Enjoy This Sign I Made To Greet My Friend At The Airport
A Photo Journey Through Airport Pickup
My Daughter Came Back From New York, And This Is What We Made For Her
I Flew My Bestie In For Her Birthday And Talked My Husband Into Holding Up This Sign
I Also Made An Airport Sign For My Significant Other
BP, I'm not exactly for sex changes. However, ALL people (within reason & excluding the obvious, like terrorist), deserve basic human dignity. Including these signs is disrespectful and further the indignities these people routinely suffer. Do better.