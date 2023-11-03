ADVERTISEMENT

While this isn’t the only way to get back home from a nice and refreshing (or not) vacation, being picked up by friends or family from the airport is definitely one of the better options out there.

Unless you really, really hate their sense of humor because, of course, they will somehow find a way to have a laugh at your expense while waiting for you to step through the exit gate only to find an embarrassing “welcome home” sign. In that case, UBER it is?

C’mon, it’s their way of showing love. Embrace it.

#1

My Greeting At The Airport! Good Lord Do I Love This Man

melissa2338 Report

#2

Made My Airport Sign. He Loves Gaming, And So Do I, So I Thought This Would Be Cute. Can't Wait

chromnilian Report

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
54 minutes ago

This is so sweet, one of the only nice ones so far

#3

Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up

TheDapperDoctor Report

Kzincat
Kzincat
Kzincat
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I laughed too hard. Actually, I'm still laughing. 🤣

Way back when technology wasn’t advanced enough to allow for instant messaging anywhere, anytime, folks used to resort to more conventional, pen and paper versions of communicating information in public spaces.

In an official setting, these were generally used by chauffeurs and shuttle drivers to make sure the right people find their way to the right modes of transport. While that is still the case today, shuttle services, for instance, streamlined the process by simply providing maps and signs that lead folks to designated areas.

As for family members and friends, that’s a bit of a different story.
#4

I Picked My Mom Up From The Airport

reddit.com Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
18 minutes ago

If she's not into this hu.iliation, she might as well just turnaround in the door?

#5

Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky

sarcastagirly Report

kazuha
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Where do they sell those balloons? asking for a friend 😜

#6

Was Picking Up A Friend At The Airport When We Saw This Great Welcome Back Sign

TheConYon Report

kazuha
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
27 minutes ago

The fact that the little kid is holding it makes it so much better

Friends and family members are, by nature, more mischievous and hence more prone to pushing signs to their full potential. That is, to have some laughs at the expense of the person arriving. Hence, this listicle.

Speaking of which, the signs vary from wild to crazy to just downright good one. Baby announcements, cheating declarations, “dad is useless” signs, welcome home from prison gags, surprise colonoscopy affairs—you name it, people have done it.
#7

Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport

eager_sleeper Report

#8

At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy

orchid_breeder Report

#9

Friend Comes Home After A Year Away. I'm Taking This To The Airport

Lulubellec Report

Signs aren’t the only way to welcome someone home, though. Besides them, there are more romantic approaches, like meeting your partner at the airport with an engagement ring in hand or organizing a surprise (luxury) shuttle.

There’s also the option of keeping it more simple and simply greeting your friends or family with gifts: flowers, sweets or other edibles that hit close to home, gift shop surprises, heck, tickets for another flight or anything else really are also great gestures to welcome someone home (just make sure the tickets are not the same day—they do be wanting their beauty sleep).

#10

On Airport Pick-Up Duty

mcnaught.ryan , mcnaught.ryan Report

#11

Picking Up Our Bff At The Airport The Right Way...she Couldn't Stop Laughing At The Sign I Made!

DeathStarDoll Report

#12

I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport

Swanhilda Report

When it comes to flowers, Billy Heromans has an entire guide on flowers for greeting loved ones at the airport. What you want to say depends on the type of flower that you pick up (e.g. pink carnations represent a mother’s undying love, while yellow roses symbolize joy and friendship) and even the color (e.g. red’s for love and romance, pink is for happiness, peach is for friendship and caring, you get the gist). So, pick up some flowers, arrive early, and dress for the occasion for maximum effect.
#13

When You Get Welcomed By Your Family At The Airport! Couldn't Help But Laugh

judyleighreed Report

#14

I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Her Up At The Airport

MatRich Report

#15

I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport

themilkmememan Report

Psychologist Dr Ronnie Siddique, trained in psychodynamic, interpersonal, and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as mindfulness and meditation, mentioned in a blog post of hers that practical jokes among people are a subtle form of play-fighting. These imply a sense of closeness or an insider group feelings in relationships. Considering this, such pranks are often pulled on folks the pranksters believe are close to them and know they can handle a joke.
#16

They Have Finally Landed. I Can't Explain How Happy I Am

the_life_of_winry Report

#17

And This Is How I Make Sure Never To Be Asked To Pick Up My Parents From The Airport Again

bradtegeler Report

#18

How You Greet Your Kid At The Airport

greeneyedmamma Report

Humor and laughter in general release endorphins and oxytocin—chemicals associated with happiness and social bonding. So, yes, it’s good for us. And by proxy, making someone else laugh because of your prank is good for them too.

But a prank is good in so far as it has a positive outcome. Positive pranking entails a number of things, including making sure that the prank is harmless—one that makes the pranked person laugh too—all the while keeping yourself available for being pranked too. It’s all about play, not taking things seriously, and being able to laugh at yourself too.

#19

I Can't Believe He Pretended Not To Know Me

darlindarthy Report

#20

When You Ask Your Brother To Pick You Up From The Airport After A 25-Hour Flight

doctor.singer Report

#21

My Son's First College Roommate Picking Him Up From The Airport After Spending Christmas At Home

Muldoon1987 Report

Airport signs are considered positive pranks, though they are only one of many examples. Whoopee cushions, sticky door knobs, “come over here” when there’s nothing there pranks, replacing family photos with celebrities—all are harmless fun if the likely end goal is laughter and fun. If you need more inspiration for some harmless pranks, Bored Panda has a list compiled for that. You’re welcome!
#22

Embarrassed The Wife At The Airport In Front Of Several Coworkers And Her Boss. She Loved It

Blastergv Report

#23

I Like To Welcome Home My Friends From The Airport With Funny Signs

cptomgipwndu Report

#24

Picking Up Some Special People At The Airport Today

BigDawsTv Report

Now, if you wanna create your own airport pickup sign, it is actually very easy to do so. For the most basic design, you’re gonna need a cardboard box—the bigger one of its sides are, the bigger your sign will be in the end. Cut that out, slap some text using a marker or leftover paint you don’t care about, and viola, you’re done.

#25

Every Time My Dad Picks Me Up From The Airport He Makes A Sign ...

Courtdawg22 Report

#26

Picking Mum And Dad Up From The Airport

likealocaltravel Report

#27

My Brother Extended His 3-Month Trip To Thailand Nearly The Same Day He Was Supposed To Be On His Way Home. He Finally Came Back. I Was Eagerly Waiting For Him At The Airport

Jmhpdx Report

If you do, however, want to add more depth into your artful sign, get some scotch (not the drink, though that may help too) or duct tape and a stick. Apply both generously on the bottom part of your sign and you now have a sign that’s easier to hold. If you have more than one color and artistic prowess equivalent or higher than that of a 5-year-old, you can draw something on it too. But if any of this is a problem to any degree, there’s an app for that (Apple, Android).
#28

After A Week Off From Being A Dad, I Had To Embarrass My Wife And Daughters At The Airport

reddit.com Report

#29

Seen At The Airport Tonight

4x4ivan4x4 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Odd, I didn't think BP censored the word "porn". Unless they used the taboo word "p**n" (p.a.w.n)

#30

A Wholesome Airport Reunion

Jurassic-Bork Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I look forward to a reader of this website going to the airport with the word "unalive" on such a sign so that BP won't have to censor it

If you’ve enjoyed this list, boy do we have a surprise for you. This is actually a continuation of another list we posted way back when, so enjoy more funny and embarrassing airport pickup signs.

But if you’ve had enough scrolling for one day, then please be sure to leave a comment detailing some of your favorite airport pickup signs in the comment section below!
#31

We Were So Happy To Pick Up Family Members Last Night At The Airport! They Flew Home For The Iowa State Fair

buckyjonesillustration Report

#32

Picking Daddy Up From The Airport After His Colorado Training For Work

xbritbabe Report

#33

Please Enjoy This Sign I Made To Greet My Friend At The Airport

sjs404 Report

#34

A Photo Journey Through Airport Pickup

_jake.bassett_ Report

#35

My Daughter Came Back From New York, And This Is What We Made For Her

loco_gringo_505 Report

#36

I Flew My Bestie In For Her Birthday And Talked My Husband Into Holding Up This Sign

ksboyd20 Report

#37

I Also Made An Airport Sign For My Significant Other

binary0101 Report

BlindAres
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited)

BP, I'm not exactly for sex changes. However, ALL people (within reason & excluding the obvious, like terrorist), deserve basic human dignity. Including these signs is disrespectful and further the indignities these people routinely suffer. Do better.

#38

Picking Up My Daughter From The Airport

nwgiantsguy Report

#39

We Decided To Embarrass Our Daughter At The Airport After 3 Months Away (We Don't Normally Dress This Way)

ron1337 Report

#40

Friend Showed Up To Airport To Pick Up A Male Roommate

Enrager Report

#41

My Sister Picked

GeorgieWashington Report

#42

When You Pick Your Friend Up From The Airport

nevertaco Report

#43

I Picked My Boyfriend Up From The Airport Today. You Can't Say I'm Not A Romantic

awesomefox42 Report

binawei avatar
Bina Wei
Bina Wei
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but that sign is really well done. Perfectly spaced, lined and coloured.

#44

When Your Life-Long Best Friend Of 25 Years Comes To Visit, You Have To Pick Her Up From The Airport In Style

shaleah02 Report

#45

British Guy Here, Flew To Vietnam To Meet My Aussie Mate. Told Him I Wanted Him To Have A Sign For Me While Waiting For Me To Cross Through Customs. Guess Which One He Is

khaggis Report

#46

Boyfriend Exposed His Girlfriend's Cheating At The Melbourne Airport Arrival Gate

ReaganAbe Report

#47

Sign My Sister And I Made For Picking Up Our Brother At The Airport

Waterproof_soap Report

#48

A Buddy Went To The Airport To Pick Up His Girlfriend. This Was The Sign He Brought With Him

The_Tintin Report

#49

Went To Pick Up The Wife At The Airport After Her First Trip Away Without The Kids

koalakoolaid Report

#50

Made It To Israel With Some Dude

themelissazimmerman Report

#51

Rich Went All Out For My Last Airport Greeting In 2022

bestairportgreetings Report

#52

When Your Brother Picks You And Your Family Up From The Airport After A Family Vacation

heathers_endeavors Report

#53

We Made It Home. And The New Sign Is A Winner

xomckee Report

#54

Today At The Airport, Didn't Know What You Expect When I Saw The Sign

dnozzle Report

amysmith-kriege avatar
Amskri
Amskri
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why thus is supposed to be funny. Oh... fat people. 🙄 HA. HA.

#55

My Boyfriend Probably Won’t Ask Me To Pick Him Up From The Airport Again

ATLbritta Report

#56

Sent Half Of My Team To Omaha For Training This Week, Welcomed Them Back In Style Tonight. I Don't Think They'll Be Asking Me For A Ride Again

hmcritelli Report

#57

12 Years Of In-Person Catching Up To Do. Welcome To Ottawa. Had To Keep The Signs PG-13

alexdugal Report

#58

Welcome Home

angielakoskey Report

#59

My Buddy Is Very Easily Embarrassed So We Found Out Which Flight He Was Flying In On And Decided To Make Sport Center Game-Day Signs And Meet Him At The Airport

MrCrash2U Report

#60

My Sister Thinks She's Funny

amberskyez32 Report

#61

Best Husband Ever

laurapoz26 Report

#62

All My Life I Wanted Someone To Meet Me At The Airport With A Giant Sign, And It Finally Happened

janelleblarg Report

#63

Welcome Home, Mum

peterlow100x Report

#64

The Comedian We Hired To Perform At Our Convention Asked Us To Pick Him Up At The Airport In Uniform. We Misunderstood

