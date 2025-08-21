Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heated Debate After Passenger Slams Woman For Refusing To Watch Her Bag In The Airport
Close-up of a woman with a concerned expression during a heated debate with a passenger about bag watching at the airport.
Lifestyle, Travel

Heated Debate After Passenger Slams Woman For Refusing To Watch Her Bag In The Airport

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sparked a debate about travel etiquette after criticizing another traveler who refused to watch her bag at the airport.

Before boarding her flight from Tampa, Florida, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Cara O’Bannon wanted to use the restroom, so she asked another woman sitting near their gate to watch her carry-on.

As Cara explained, the bathroom was only about ten steps away and could be seen from the gate.

Highlights
  • A video by Cara O’Bannon sparked debate after she expressed surprise that a fellow passenger refused to watch her carry-on luggage.
  • Many criticized Cara for ignoring TSA rules, arguing that passengers should always keep their bags with them for security reasons.
  • Others said the request “shouldn’t be a big deal,” seeing it as a minor favor.

“I fully expected her to say ‘yes.’ And she goes …” Cara recounted in her video, acting out the traveler’s facial reaction. “‘No, you should honestly take it with you.’”

RELATED:

    A woman sparked online debate after asking a stranger at an airport to watch her carry-on while she used the restroom
    Young woman taking a selfie indoors, relating to heated debate after passenger slams woman for refusing to watch her bag in airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    “I can see from here, a few steps away from where we’re sitting. I’ve never been so caught off guard, “ she admitted. “So I fully thought she was going to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Go ahead and go.’ Like, our plane’s about to board.”

    The 25-year-old continued: “She fully said, ‘No,’ which is fine. You don’t have to watch it, but I’m not going to take all my belongings a few steps away when you’re already sitting here, and you could just watch it.”

    Young woman wearing glasses with a serious expression reflecting a heated debate about passenger slamming refusal to watch bag in airport.

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    In the comments, most people argued that Cara was naive to expect a stranger to watch a bag whose contents were completely unknown to them.

    “This is like the first rule of the airport. Don’t leave unattended luggage ever. Don’t watch other’s luggage. This is common sense I fear,” one user noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Were you around in September, year 2001??” someone else asked.

    “I had 2 kids a stroller and 2 heavy packed full backpacks and didn’t even think of asking someone to watch my stuff,” one woman shared, while a fourth user commented, “Unfortunately, common sense is scarce these days.”

    Cara O’Bannon said she was surprised when the traveler refused, since the restroom was only a few steps away

    Young woman at airport with concerned expression during heated debate about refusing to watch her bag closely

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    Woman in airport with a slight smile during a heated debate after passenger confrontation over bag watching.

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a heated debate after a passenger refuses to watch her bag at the airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about airport travelers, highlighting heated debate over passenger refusing to watch her bag.

    @carasdigitaldiary_Guys I’m so embarrassed HAHAHA she literally goes ….🥴😬 no….♬ original sound – carasdigitaldiary_


    Still, some users were less surprised by Cara’s request. “I would of watched it for you! I think it’s mostly like you shouldn’t trust anyone but if someone asked me I would 100000%,” someone shared.

    “I get it’s technically a no no but like sometimes you CAN do a nice thing for a stranger???” a separate user chimed in, while another person added, “It honestly shouldn’t be a big deal community is losttt.”

    Many commenters criticized Cara for expecting a stranger to watch her luggage, citing airport security rules

    Young woman reacting in airport during heated debate after passenger slams her for refusing to watch bags briefly.

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2018, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated that passengers “should maintain control over their own items and property at all times” at the airport.

    The agency also noted that it counts on the public to report unattended bags, packages, or individuals in possession of a threatening item.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman at airport reacting in a heated debate after passenger slams her for refusing to watch her bag

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    Speaking with Today.com, Cara said she was “shocked” by how strongly her words had triggered the internet, explaining that several users crossed the line by leaving hateful comments about her appearance and upbringing.

    “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but … I do think there is a way to educate people by being kind,” she stressed.

    “I also don’t feel like it was necessary for thousands of people to comment on the exact same thing. I understand the first 10, you know? I got it.

    Cara added: “The video felt very lighthearted to me, and it really was just a simple mistake. So I was kind of shocked by just how much it really bothered people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The TSA advises passengers to maintain control over their belongings and report unattended items

    Woman refusing to watch her bag at the airport sparks heated passenger debate near a plane and luggage.

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    Woman taking a mirror selfie indoors, related to heated debate over passenger slamming woman refusing to watch her bag at airport

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    The content creator, who often travels alone, said she had always assumed that asking a stranger to watch her bag simply meant “designating someone to just keep an eye on it, not be responsible for it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Security expert Dr. Sheldon Jacobson confirmed that while some passengers may agree to watch a bag, it is strongly discouraged

    Young woman at the airport with luggage involved in a heated debate about refusing to watch her bag.

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Sheldon H. Jacobson, an expert in airport security who contributed to the design of TSA PreCheck, explained to Today that passengers are generally more willing to watch a stranger’s belongings after clearing security.

    Still, he strongly discourages anyone from taking on that responsibility. “You didn’t pack the bag. You didn’t know what’s in it,” Jacobson said.

    “If the bag is brought to the attention of authorities, they’re going to ask you a lot of questions, and you can become, in some sense, part of the problem.”

    Young woman in sunglasses and hat holding snacks, linked to heated debate after passenger slams refusal to watch bag at airport

    Image credits: carasdigitaldiary_ / TikTok

    Jacobson advises solo travelers to pack in a way that allows them to keep their belongings with them at all times, even when using the bathroom.

    Cara’s request continued to spark heated discussions on travel etiquette in the comments

    Comment about accepting being wrong and changing your mind in a heated debate after passenger slams woman refusing to watch bag.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if a heated debate after passenger slams woman at airport is rage bait.

    Comment on heated debate after passenger slams woman for refusing to watch her bag at the airport, discussing responsibility and rules.

    Comment from a flight attendant strongly rejecting the idea of watching a passenger’s bag during heated airport debate.

    Comment on social media questioning if it was a passenger's first time at an airport amid heated debate over bag watching.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying so you never noticed the intercom warning every 5 minutes during heated debate over airport bag watch refusal

    Comment warning about keeping bags watched at the airport during heated debate after passenger slams woman.

    Comment from social media reading she’s just following the rules during heated debate after passenger slams woman in the airport.

    Comment from C. Rowe debating passenger safety and responsibility in heated airport dispute over watching bags.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a comment about favors, related to heated debate after passenger slams woman refusing to watch bag in airport.

    Comment from user nicklefritz explaining the airport rule about not leaving unattended luggage or watching others’ bags.

    Comment from passenger Ken sharing experience of heated debate over refusing to watch a bag at the airport.

    Comment with a heated debate after passenger slams woman refusing to watch her bag at the airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on heated debate after passenger slams woman for refusing to watch her bag at the airport.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about airport bag-watching rules during a heated debate after a passenger slams a woman.

    Comment from a user expressing disagreement about asking someone to watch a bag in the airport sparking heated debate.

    Comment highlighting airport etiquette and security risks of leaving bags unattended during heated airport debate on bag watching.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a heated debate after a passenger slams woman for refusing to watch her bag in the airport.

    Comment expressing disbelief over trusting a stranger to watch a purse sparks heated debate in the airport.

    Comment discussing airport bathroom stall size and TSA, highlighting heated debate about passenger refusing to watch bag in the airport.

    Social media comment highlighting heated debate about passenger refusing to watch her bag at the airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Erica expressing discomfort about watching a bag at the airport, sparking a heated debate among passengers.

    Comment saying I would’ve watched it for you, part of heated debate after passenger slams woman refusing to watch her bag in airport.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    barbarafitzpatrick avatar
    Barbara Panda
    Barbara Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she was planning on leaving her purse as well? Is she new to this planet?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    barbarafitzpatrick avatar
    Barbara Panda
    Barbara Panda
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she was planning on leaving her purse as well? Is she new to this planet?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Travel Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT