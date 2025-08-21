Heated Debate After Passenger Slams Woman For Refusing To Watch Her Bag In The Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sparked a debate about travel etiquette after criticizing another traveler who refused to watch her bag at the airport.

Before boarding her flight from Tampa, Florida, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Cara O’Bannon wanted to use the restroom, so she asked another woman sitting near their gate to watch her carry-on.

As Cara explained, the bathroom was only about ten steps away and could be seen from the gate.

Many criticized Cara for ignoring TSA rules, arguing that passengers should always keep their bags with them for security reasons.

Others said the request “shouldn’t be a big deal,” seeing it as a minor favor.

“I fully expected her to say ‘yes.’ And she goes …” Cara recounted in her video, acting out the traveler’s facial reaction. “‘No, you should honestly take it with you.’”

“I can see from here, a few steps away from where we’re sitting. I’ve never been so caught off guard, “ she admitted. “So I fully thought she was going to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Go ahead and go.’ Like, our plane’s about to board.”

The 25-year-old continued: “She fully said, ‘No,’ which is fine. You don’t have to watch it, but I’m not going to take all my belongings a few steps away when you’re already sitting here, and you could just watch it.”

In the comments, most people argued that Cara was naive to expect a stranger to watch a bag whose contents were completely unknown to them.

“This is like the first rule of the airport. Don’t leave unattended luggage ever. Don’t watch other’s luggage. This is common sense I fear,” one user noted.

“Were you around in September, year 2001??” someone else asked.

“I had 2 kids a stroller and 2 heavy packed full backpacks and didn’t even think of asking someone to watch my stuff,” one woman shared, while a fourth user commented, “Unfortunately, common sense is scarce these days.”

Cara O’Bannon said she was surprised when the traveler refused, since the restroom was only a few steps away

Still, some users were less surprised by Cara’s request. “I would of watched it for you! I think it’s mostly like you shouldn’t trust anyone but if someone asked me I would 100000%,” someone shared.

“I get it’s technically a no no but like sometimes you CAN do a nice thing for a stranger???” a separate user chimed in, while another person added, “It honestly shouldn’t be a big deal community is losttt.”

Many commenters criticized Cara for expecting a stranger to watch her luggage, citing airport security rules

In 2018, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated that passengers “should maintain control over their own items and property at all times” at the airport.

The agency also noted that it counts on the public to report unattended bags, packages, or individuals in possession of a threatening item.

Speaking with Today.com, Cara said she was “shocked” by how strongly her words had triggered the internet, explaining that several users crossed the line by leaving hateful comments about her appearance and upbringing.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but … I do think there is a way to educate people by being kind,” she stressed.

“I also don’t feel like it was necessary for thousands of people to comment on the exact same thing. I understand the first 10, you know? I got it.

Cara added: “The video felt very lighthearted to me, and it really was just a simple mistake. So I was kind of shocked by just how much it really bothered people.”

The TSA advises passengers to maintain control over their belongings and report unattended items

The content creator, who often travels alone, said she had always assumed that asking a stranger to watch her bag simply meant “designating someone to just keep an eye on it, not be responsible for it.”

Security expert Dr. Sheldon Jacobson confirmed that while some passengers may agree to watch a bag, it is strongly discouraged

Dr. Sheldon H. Jacobson, an expert in airport security who contributed to the design of TSA PreCheck, explained to Today that passengers are generally more willing to watch a stranger’s belongings after clearing security.

Still, he strongly discourages anyone from taking on that responsibility. “You didn’t pack the bag. You didn’t know what’s in it,” Jacobson said.

“If the bag is brought to the attention of authorities, they’re going to ask you a lot of questions, and you can become, in some sense, part of the problem.”

Jacobson advises solo travelers to pack in a way that allows them to keep their belongings with them at all times, even when using the bathroom.

Cara’s request continued to spark heated discussions on travel etiquette in the comments

