Flights get delayed, people fall ill, your fellow passengers might be rude, and… your luggage might not handle the trip as well as you do. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the biggest, most painful baggage fails ever shared online. From people’s bags and suitcases getting damaged to them getting left behind, there’s a bit of everything. Scroll down below to take a peek.

If you’re anything like us, you absolutely love travel ! There’s nothing quite like hopping on a plane , train, or bus or getting into your car and exploring new places and towns. Adventure is what helps you stay curious and open-minded. But setting that rose-colored perspective aside for a moment, you can’t deny that far from everything goes right on trips. So, you need a bit of resilience to weather the issues that inevitably pop up.

#1 Fly Emir8s - And Get Your Non-Profit’s 20 Ipads Confiscated Gallery mode Share icon A little background - I work in IT, but volunteer with a healthcare non-profit that does health screenings around the world. We have screened at least 5,000 people since 2016 for hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure, successfully connecting at-risk people in remote areas with the help they need. I developed an app that uses a laptop, a wireless access point and 20 iPads to collect testing results, which allows us to collect data and get it to the doctors that can help.



After a successful 3-day screening in southwest Uganda last week where we saw over 1,000 people, I received my luggage back with a nice “we confiscated all your stuff” card from the Dubai airport, courtesy of Emir8s Air. Airport chat via WhatsApp confirmed it was taken with no ability to get it back. No reason was given, despite the airline’s website saying that checking tablets in luggage was allowed.



Our health screening program is pretty much dead now.



#2 When United Airlines Can't/Won't Tell A Customer Where Their Missing Luggage Is Gallery mode Share icon

#3 Just Watched This Bag Fall Out Of A Luggage Carrier And So Many Workers Just Walked Past It And Won't Put It In The Plane Gallery mode Share icon

Nobody should have their baggage damaged, delayed, or lost. It’s something that we wouldn’t wish on even our very worst frenemies. But the reality of the world is that mistakes can—and often do—happen. The staff working at the airport and the airlines can make small mistakes throughout the process of your bags being scanned, tagged, and transported to and from the plane.

#4 This Is How The Luggage Containing My Playstation Arrived Gallery mode Share icon

#5 To Whoever Lost A Wheel From Their Checked Luggage, I Found It Gallery mode Share icon

#6 Delta Rolled Over And Destroyed My Luggage And Now They Want Me To Provide Receipts Gallery mode Share icon

There are so many different moving parts when it comes to processing people's luggage that there's lots of room for error, no matter how talented and well-trained everyone is. Given a long enough timeframe, small accidents and baggage mishandling will happen. The only thing you can focus on is minimizing the frequency of these mistakes, not eradicating them altogether.

#7 When Can People Learn This Won't Close? Gallery mode Share icon I am 1k and there is one thing that annoys me to no end - that is United doesn't put a much bigger sign on each of the middle overhead compartment to let people know their luggage will not fit unless turned horizontally for 99% of the luggage carryons.



Every flight I take, there are multiple people that insist it will fit and end up costing an entire line jam, and a few times my own luggage that's completely positioned correctly to be slammed against closure that I have to yell at people to stop shoving their luggage in.



I feel like this is something that can be prevented if they show a video before boarding (while people wait) or a gigantic sign to let people know it will not fit. Sigh.



#8 Tap Air Portugal Just Returned My Luggage They Lost Last Week. Not Only Did They Destroy The Brand New Suitcase, Lots Of Stuff Is Missing. It Was A Nice Way To Cap Off An Anniversary Trip Gallery mode Share icon

#9 Unexpected Souvenir In My Luggage After Returning From Uganda Gallery mode Share icon

According to Poente Technical, the first step of baggage handling is checking it in. Each piece of your luggage is tagged with a unique identifier, including destination codes and routing information. That way, your bags and suitcases can be tracked throughout the airport using automated systems.

#11 Baggage "Handled" By Airline. Flight All The Way To Nz, Final Photo Is The Identical Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#12 At Least They Didn't Lose My Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

Next, your tagged bags then make their way through the airport's vast network of conveyor belts. The luggage is automatically scanned, sorted, and routed toward the flights it needs to be on. Naturally, each piece of baggage is carefully screened to ensure that they don't contain any illegal items or dangerous materials.

#13 How Aal Returned My Checked Luggage That I Didn't Want Checked But Had To Because They "Ran Out" Of Overhead Storage Despite Having Plenty When I Boarded Gallery mode Share icon

#14 My Luggage Got Ran Over. I Was Forced To Gate-Check My Carry-On, And When I Went To Pick It Up I Was Told It Had Been “Banged Up”. However It Was Actually Mangled Gallery mode Share icon

#15 Why Do Gate Agents Let People Get Away With Gate Checking Oversized Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

Once your luggage is checked and deemed safe, it's then loaded onto carts and transported to the airplane, where it's placed in the cargo hold before takeoff. Something that the ground crew and airline staff need to keep in mind is the weight distribution of the baggage throughout the plane. The entire process is reversed for planes that land, culminating in you picking your bags up from the reclaim area carousel.

#16 Southwest Let Our Luggage Sit In Two Hours Of Pouring Rain. They Wouldn't Let Anyone Out Because Of Lightning In The Area, Even Though The Bags Were 10 Yards Away From Shelter Gallery mode Share icon Everything was ruined for most passengers.



#17 How To Go About Reimbursement On Destroyed Luggage Gallery mode Share icon Traveling from Minneapolis was asked to check bag at gate. Upon arrival at salt lake international my bag never came at baggage claim. After talking with the delta agents for 30 minutes. When a man walked from the back holding a shredded suitcase with what was left of my belonging wrapped in sheet from my luggage. I am a traveling nurse and everything from my 400$ stethoscope meds scrubs multiple contacts and more were gone or damaged to a total loss. Any advice on how to go about it. They are saying I must provide receipts showing proof of purchase prior to the damage.



#18 Saw Someone Else Post A Suitcase, Here’s Mine From A Year Ago Gallery mode Share icon

Here’s the thing, though, even if every single person employed is well-paid, highly trained, highly motivated, skilled, and responsible, small mistakes can still happen. Human error is one aspect to think about. But even automated systems can break down at times, and your luggage can get damaged as it gets tossed around or stuck. But the fact is, just like in any other part of the job industry, the staff employed at airports and airplanes aren’t always motivated, trained, or dedicated to doing their jobs to the very best of their ability.

#19 This Happened Last Year, Flying Back From Vacation. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag Gallery mode Share icon

#20 Going For A Trip Next Week And My Luggage Handle Disintegrated Gallery mode Share icon

#21 When You Get This... Instead Of Your Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

Even if their jobs require a lot of responsibility, it's a very human tendency to strive to do the least work possible. There are plenty of careful and disciplined baggage handlers working at airports around the world… but you've probably seen a few who couldn't care less about their jobs. Some of them throw around suitcases and bags without a care in the world—like they're playing a violent sport. You look at the baggage sometimes being energetically tossed into the carousels, into carts, and into the cargo hold, and you secretly hope that your stuff is getting more respect.

#22 How My Suitcase Arrived From The Baggage Carousel After My Flight Gallery mode Share icon

#23 Luggage Wheels Are Not Meant To Be Used To Throw Luggage Around With Gallery mode Share icon 2 of 4 bags has a wheel out of whack (brand new luggage for trip) and 2 of 4 have the wheel ripped open in luggage (1 brand new 1 2 years old)



Went to United to file claim and was told hardsided is the worst as the wheels constantly rip off...... I pointed out I watched them unload luggage by 1 wheel and 1 handle last night, with most weight being led by the wheel and the manager at United simply said yes that is why these are so bad. Buy soft sided next time.



#24 There Was An Attempt To Travel With Checked Luggage On Christmas Eve Gallery mode Share icon

According to the UK Civil Aviation Authority, if your baggage is damaged, you should report this when you arrive at the airport. You’ll likely need to write up a report and put in a written claim to the airline ASAP. If your claim is accepted, the company may pay to repair your luggage, or they might provide you with a replacement suitcase.

#25 Ok, I Hear You, Flight Attendant. It's Time For A New Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#26 My Suitcase Got Destroyed. I’m Not Even Mad At This Point Because Of How Comical This Level Of Destruction Is. The Handle Got Melted To Its Enclosure And The Metal Has Heat Discoloration Gallery mode Share icon

#27 Waited An Hour Just To Get Through Customs, Finally Get Home After A Long Ride And The Lock For My Suitcase Was Broken So I Have To Find The Key And Then Well Gallery mode Share icon

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation notes that airlines are required to compensate passengers if their bags are damaged, delayed, or lost. "Airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing a passenger for damaged baggage and/or its contents when the damage occurs while the bag is under the airline's control during transportation. Airlines are not responsible for pre-existing damage to the bag or if the damage was caused by improper packing," the DOT explains, adding that if the damage can't be repaired, the airline will negotiate a compensation amount based on the value of your bag.

#28 Came From An 8 Hour Flight Just To Find That The People Of The Airport Broke Into My Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#29 Air Canada Messed Up My Bag (But At Least I Got Photos) Gallery mode Share icon I almost missed my connection in Switzerland today and my carry on was gate checked. Thats fine. I passed it to a lady right before I boarded the plane. I took my seat and realized I was by the baggage hold’s door and I was able to see my bag from the window. Cool! Then I realized that the handle was bent at a weird angle. It definitely wasn’t when I handed it off - I speed-walked through the airport with that bag just fine 20 minutes ago. THEN I watched them put it in the plane with the HANDLE STILL EXTENDED. I guess they thought it was already broken, so what the hell! Or maybe they couldn’t close it. Anyways - who knows what it will look like when we land. I’m a bit sad. I’ve had this bag since I was about 5 years old, cute little tag and everything :(



#30 Major Delays Due To Storms. We've All Just Been Sitting Here Watching Our Luggage Get Rained On For The Past 45 Minutes Gallery mode Share icon

Have you ever had your luggage damaged, delayed, or completely lost when traveling by plane, dear Pandas? What happened? How bad was the situation? Did the airlines or airport compensate you for the incident? What do you do to protect your baggage and your things while traveling, whether by plane, train, or bus? Feel free to share your nightmare travel stories in the comments.

#31 So This Is How They Lose Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#32 Whoops! Luggage Cart Dropping Bags Between Atl Concourses B And C Gallery mode Share icon Glanced out the windows at the Terminal B sky club and saw a Delta luggage cart dropping bags all the way from B over to C. Most concerning was the ones pictured right in the taxiway. Went to let someone know at the sky club but another cart showed up minutes later to pick up the bags.



#33 Delta Stole My Jordans Gallery mode Share icon so 3 days ago i took a connected flight from Amsterdam to Edinburgh to New York. they apparently lost my luggage so i called KLM about this but they told me its delta’s business. today my luggage came, one suitcase was fine but my second was ripped in half, it was literally closed with ducktape. the only important stolen items are my jordans idk if they stole something else but im really disappointed. tried to file a claim trough my iphone but it doesn’t work so thomorow im going to try to file it trough my laptop. do yall think its delta’s fault and what more should i do?



#34 Thanks West Jet Appreciate The Attention To Detail On Luggage Handling. Great Way To Start A Vacation Gallery mode Share icon

#35 No Filters Needed To Showcase What Happens When You Drop Four Flights’ Worth Of Baggage On One Carousel Gallery mode Share icon

#37 There Was An Attempt To Properly Load Suitcases In The Overhead Bin Gallery mode Share icon

#38 Grabbed My Rolling Suitcase Handle To Head Out The Door To The Airport Gallery mode Share icon

#39 First Time Using My New Suitcase Gallery mode Share icon

#40 Encountered This Guy Hiking Down A Mountain With Some Weird Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#41 How I Found My Luggage When I Arrive In My Country Gallery mode Share icon

#42 My GF Put Her Makeup Set In Her Luggage Gallery mode Share icon

#43 Delta At Their Finest Everyone. Thanks For The Quality Baggage Care. Broke Items Inside, That’s How Hard It Was Thrown Gallery mode Share icon

#44 When Your Suitcase Shows Up In Baggage Claim With All Of The Zipper Pulls Yanked Off Gallery mode Share icon

#45 Good Job Ta Gallery mode Share icon I have received this bag after 8 days, now I am missing my two wheels.



#46 Southwest Is A Jerk. This Bag Used To Be Brand New Gallery mode Share icon

#47 Passengers Were Told To Put Suitcases Under Their Seats. I Was Flying On Austrian Airlines Earlier This Month And They Had Allowed Too Many Hand Carry Luggages Into The Cabin Gallery mode Share icon

#48 Apparently Southwest Air Uses Cheese Graters To Move Luggage. Spent My Entire Drive Home Sobbing Gallery mode Share icon

#49 I Leave For College Tomorrow Morning, And My Suitcase Wheel Just Disintegrated Gallery mode Share icon

#50 In The USA For The First Time, Flew 9000 Km To Meet Up With My Reddit Friend (Also For The First Time) Gallery mode Share icon On day 2 we got all of our luggage stolen from the rental car, including my passport and phone. Currently, our only belongings are in this target bag.



#51 I’m Not Even Mad I’m Impressed Gallery mode Share icon By how Delta managed to dent my Away Suitcase. They very quickly reimbursed me the full cost even though I’ve had it for probably 5 years. I’m sure I can indent this too.



#52 Just Saw Someone's Bag Drop Off A Trailer At Dublin Airport Gallery mode Share icon

#53 Well, This Just Happened. At The Airport To Our Vacation. It's An Old Suitcase, But Still Gallery mode Share icon

#54 They Made Me Check My Duffle Bag. Found It Like This At Baggage Claim Gallery mode Share icon The flight was full. I was the last group to board. All carry-on bags were being checked at the gate by the time I got to the front.



#55 When You Fly Long Haul On Ba This Is How Priority Luggage Is Treated By Baggage Handlers Gallery mode Share icon

#56 Not Happy When Your Brand New Suitcase Is Destroyed On Its First Airplane Experience Gallery mode Share icon

#58 The Luggage Got More Adventure Than Me Gallery mode Share icon

#59 This Suitcase Has Officially Seen Too Much Gallery mode Share icon