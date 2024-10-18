Ryanair Flight Turns Into Chaos As 4YO Is Forced To Sit Alone, Parents Furious With Crew’s Response

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying with kids is already a guaranteed wild ride, but when the airline seems determined to turn your trip into an episode of Survivor, you’ve got turbulence even before the plane takes off. When you have 3 young kids to keep under control, you’re basically praying to the airline gods for seats together. Because, apparently, company policy is just a suggestion when you’re flying low-cost.

One family recently found themselves in a nightmare of a situation, courtesy of Ryanair, and it’s the kind of travel drama that makes you want to pack up and road trip everywhere for the rest of your life.

Flying with budget airlines is like showing up to a wedding with no RSVP; you’re getting in, but good luck finding a seat

Image credits: Rahul Singh / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One family of 5 were flying to Italy with Ryanair when their 3 young kids were seated alone, on opposite sides of the plane

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The parents tried to talk to the airport staff and the crew, but were brushed off and their kids ended up seated by themselves

Share icon

Image credits: Oleksandr P / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LHGL

Ryanair’s policy states that kids under 12 should be seated next to an adult but, apparently, company policy was just a suggestion in this case

Our family of 5 was all set for a fun vacation in Italy, probably daydreaming about pasta and gelato, when Ryanair decided to ruin their trip. Instead of the five of them sitting together, they were scattered across the plane like sprinkles on a cupcake.

Dad was lounging in row 5, mom was way back in row 32, and their kids? Who even knows? But the worst part in all this is that their youngest, a 4-year-old with a delicate stomach, was left to sit solo. Come on, Ryanair, what happened to kids under 12 sitting with an adult?

Now, if I were in their shoes, this is the point where I’d start sweating bullets. But no big deal, right? Ryanair’s got a policy that kids under 12 need to sit with an adult, so easy fix…or so you’d think.

The family asked about fixing the seating at the baggage drop, and the staff, with all the confidence of someone who won’t be on that flight, reassured them that it’d get handled at the gate.

But, once they got to the gate, same story, just a different location. The flight attendants would sort it once on board. Spoiler alert: they did not. They were about as useful as a chocolate teapot. The plane was packed, and any polite requests were met with the airline’s classic “You’re blocking the aisle.” I don’t know about you but, at this point, I’d be having a full-on panic attack.

Eventually the family was told they’d sort it once they sat down. And, surprise, surprise, still nothing. At this stage, the parents had to start asking around, hoping other passengers would be willing to switch seats.

But let’s be real, getting people to give up their carefully chosen spot is basically a nightmare, especially with a language barrier tossed into the mix. It’s like playing musical chairs, but way more stressful and with way more judgmental glares.

They finally managed to get 2 of the kids seated together, but their 4-year-old ended up freaked out, probably developing a fear of flying. Meanwhile, Ryanair’s crew was more focused on pushing those scratch cards than making sure the tiny passengers weren’t scared. Classy move, Ryanair!

Image credits: Andrew Cutajar / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Now, according to the airline’s own policy, kids under 12 should be seated with an adult, but apparently, policies and reality don’t always match up. Separating young kids from their parents on a crowded plane? That’s not just a nightmare waiting to happen, it’s a way to make sure no one on that flight has a good time.

And don’t even get me started on the anxiety this poor kid must’ve gone through. A cramped plane full of strangers isn’t exactly the ideal setting for a 4-year-old.

So, if you’re flying with kids anytime soon, here’s a hot tip: check those seat assignments as early as possible. Low-cost airlines like Ryanair love splitting up families, especially if you’re not keen on forking over extra cash for assigned seats.

If it looks sketchy, call customer service, show up to the airport early, or just pay for the seats. I know, I know, no one wants to pay extra, but honestly? Consider it an investment in your sanity. And don’t forget to pack all the snacks and entertainment you can carry. Those can be lifesavers when stress levels are rising faster than the plane.

Ryanair might be the king of budget flights but, after hearing stories like this, you’ve got to ask yourself if saving a few bucks is really worth the trouble. For this family, that answer’s probably a hard no. But hey, at least now we all know what to do to avoid our own mid-air game of musical chairs.

What do you think of this story? Ever been in a similar situation? Share your travel horror stories in the comment section.

