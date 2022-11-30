On Monday, challenged by absolutely no one, Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre photo with the caption "my bedside table".

It shows a half-drunk bottle of water, a mountain of caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of George Washington's flintlock pistol in a wooden box (the lid of the box displays Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River).

There's also what appears to be a replica of the Diamond Back .357 revolver from the 'Deus Ex: Human Revolution' video game and a Buddhist amulet.

In the top-right corner, we can see a few books. One of them looks like Washington's 'Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.' It could be part of a collection of 'Books of American Wisdom,' which also includes the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin Franklin's 'The Way of Wealth.'

Image credits: elonmusk

In a follow-up tweet, Musk added: "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," because obviously, it was the absence of coasters that caught everyone's eyes.

Immediately, people started mocking the billionaire for such a chaotic, let's call it, statement, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of the funniest reactions. Enjoy!

#1

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

sachee

26points
#2

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

ecto_fun

20points
#3

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

OctopusCaveman

19points
Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

upvote for the Nerf gun

7
7points
#4

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

papagarbage2

18points
#5

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

louceph

17points
#6

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

GeneWeigel

17points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Do you usually dream of being a Viking?

1
1point
#7

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

JoshMankiewicz

16points
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is my favorite one! Tons of bagged oregano for the Italian in me. Sugar and salt bags for flavor. My daily 27 wellness pills. And tons of cash for when I'm feeling naughty and buy myself a Starbucks coffee. ;)

7
7points
#8

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

mayahiga

15points
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
52 minutes ago

FERRET BUTT ALERT! WOOP! WOOP! WOOP!

5
5points
#9

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

gamebryoviews

14points
#10

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

bigfatmoosepssy

14points
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want those Sailor Moon cans!

1
1point
#11

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

DrakeGatsby

13points
Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is everything alriht at home?

5
5points
#12

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

murdertherapy

13points
#13

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

kloogans

12points
#14

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

Ky1eKatarn

11points
#15

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

missmulrooney

11points
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago

My lactose intolerance feels this picture

3
3points
#16

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

bluthquotes

9points
#17

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

rad_milk

9points
POST
Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Street Sharks. I remember it fondly.... I must be pretty old lol

1
1point
#18

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

sheepstan_

9points
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are they for counting when you can't sleep?

2
2points
#19

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

Calthalas

8points
#20

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

ImmortanMusk

8points
#21

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

LoganPaul

7points
Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I have 2 of those fat pikachu cards lol

0
0points
#22

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

rava

6points
#23

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

DerivedMemes

6points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

There is not enough coffee and booze in the world to make me learn for that math test in bed

1
1point
#24

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

chrissteinplays

6points
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
13 minutes ago

are you building the iron throne with those knives?

0
0points
#25

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

JoshKurp

5points
#26

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

MrEmilyHeller

5points
#27

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

proffwolff

4points
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
47 minutes ago

From hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee. Ye damned whale.

5
5points
#28

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

HelenKennedy

4points
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Klingon clock and bread knife…must be a Star Trek fan

1
1point
#29

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

schmackhaft069

3points
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Are the hoses for sucking the liquids out of your victims?

1
1point
#30

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

timeimmemorial_

2points
#31

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

yugiohforbidden

2points
#32

Bedside-Table-Elon-Musk-People-Reactions

jaggedlilpilI

2points
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I don't recognize a single object in this photo.🤔

4
4points
