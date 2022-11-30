Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of His Bizarre Bedside Table, And It Instantly Becomes A Meme (32 Pictures)
On Monday, challenged by absolutely no one, Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre photo with the caption "my bedside table".
It shows a half-drunk bottle of water, a mountain of caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of George Washington's flintlock pistol in a wooden box (the lid of the box displays Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River).
There's also what appears to be a replica of the Diamond Back .357 revolver from the 'Deus Ex: Human Revolution' video game and a Buddhist amulet.
In the top-right corner, we can see a few books. One of them looks like Washington's 'Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.' It could be part of a collection of 'Books of American Wisdom,' which also includes the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin Franklin's 'The Way of Wealth.'
Image credits: elonmusk
In a follow-up tweet, Musk added: "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," because obviously, it was the absence of coasters that caught everyone's eyes.
Immediately, people started mocking the billionaire for such a chaotic, let's call it, statement, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of the funniest reactions. Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
This is my favorite one! Tons of bagged oregano for the Italian in me. Sugar and salt bags for flavor. My daily 27 wellness pills. And tons of cash for when I'm feeling naughty and buy myself a Starbucks coffee. ;)
Street Sharks. I remember it fondly.... I must be pretty old lol
There is not enough coffee and booze in the world to make me learn for that math test in bed
From hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee. Ye damned whale.
Klingon clock and bread knife…must be a Star Trek fan
Are the hoses for sucking the liquids out of your victims?
I don’t recognize a single object in this photo.🤔
I don't like the man, but that's a smart move. He instantly created a massive amount of traffic on Twitter.
Is he in a midlife crisis or something? He is getting weirder and weirder.
yeah he’s…wonky.
I like wonky
I don't like the man, but that's a smart move. He instantly created a massive amount of traffic on Twitter.
Is he in a midlife crisis or something? He is getting weirder and weirder.
yeah he’s…wonky.
I like wonky