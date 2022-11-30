On Monday, challenged by absolutely no one, Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre photo with the caption "my bedside table".

It shows a half-drunk bottle of water, a mountain of caffeine-free Diet Coke cans, and a replica of George Washington's flintlock pistol in a wooden box (the lid of the box displays Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River).

There's also what appears to be a replica of the Diamond Back .357 revolver from the 'Deus Ex: Human Revolution' video game and a Buddhist amulet.

In the top-right corner, we can see a few books. One of them looks like Washington's 'Rules of Civility and Decent Behaviour in Company and Conversation.' It could be part of a collection of 'Books of American Wisdom,' which also includes the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and Benjamin Franklin's 'The Way of Wealth.'

Image credits: elonmusk

In a follow-up tweet, Musk added: "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," because obviously, it was the absence of coasters that caught everyone's eyes.

Immediately, people started mocking the billionaire for such a chaotic, let's call it, statement, so we thought it would be fun to round up some of the funniest reactions. Enjoy!