For those who are somehow unaware, Twitter (now X) limits the size of its posts to 280 characters. It used to be 140, pushing folks to their creative limits, but now users will just chain tweets together in a thread if they really feel like putting a lot of text on Twitter. However, in general, the concise nature of Twitter/X still remains its main draw.

It is also a place many people go to hear from their favorite writers and comedians because, surprise surprise, the character limits actually help foster creativity. Creatives are known for overthinking, but not a lot of space for endless edits in 280 characters.