While Twitter has changed a lot over the years, including a questionable rebrand as “X,” whatever that means, there is no denying that there is something magical about that little character limit that just brings out people’s creativity. If you ever want to catch something truly hilarious, all you have to do is open it up and scroll.
We’ve gathered some of the most hilarious Tweets (or posts on X if you insist) from June. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

caitlincanahey Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    NatlParkService Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m in this picture and I don’t like it! I almost tried petting a fluffy wild yak (I initially thought it was a bison but either way same story). I was walking alone inside a national park (got separated from my friends and decided to find myself to the exit). I saw a herd of them and let my intrusive thoughts win over. Walked over to them but luckily they fled. I was alone without any other visitors in sight and cell phone reception was nonexistent. Idk what I was thinking but hey I’m still alive to tell the story! Also why are they fluffy and friend shaped if not friends 🥲

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    thebrianasman Report

    darci101 avatar
    deejak
    deejak
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I don't need an intro or reminder to "smash" that button, or music gah! Just get to it. And again. NO MUSIC!

    For those who are somehow unaware, Twitter (now X) limits the size of its posts to 280 characters. It used to be 140, pushing folks to their creative limits, but now users will just chain tweets together in a thread if they really feel like putting a lot of text on Twitter. However, in general, the concise nature of Twitter/X still remains its main draw.

    It is also a place many people go to hear from their favorite writers and comedians because, surprise surprise, the character limits actually help foster creativity. Creatives are known for overthinking, but not a lot of space for endless edits in 280 characters.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    NicholasMullan_ Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    bbyube Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    HRDutson Report

    melaniediane avatar
    CanadianDimes
    CanadianDimes
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tried Rosetta Stone for Italian and one of the phrases it taught me was “the horse is beside the car”. I thought, when am I going to use that? Then I happened to see a horse standing beside a car on a live farm and I knew I’d never get another chance to use that phrase again! It’s the only thing I remember from that Rosetta Stone course too 😆

    That’s not an exaggeration, some researchers even suggest purposefully setting yourself limits. Look at it this way, many people suffer from a specific form of perfectionism, where they sit on a project that is essentially done because they can’t set a “finish line” for themselves. If you are a fan of an author who takes forever to publish a sequel, you might have encountered this.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    vogelbrah Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    localloservamp Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    audipenny Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google always thinks I'm in a location 300 kilometers away though

    This is often why creative projects need a manager, because, if it’s not just a passion project or a hobby, there have to be deadlines, otherwise nothing ends up getting done. Twitter is a microcosm of this, the character limits, the quick, free form setting actually helps people be creative and funny.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    IAmNikkiSavoy Report

    lafoffi avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    revenge served and you could also tell him that you forgot ^^

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    KatieDeal99 Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    mariana057 Report

    area53-volatility avatar
    BMXemplary
    BMXemplary
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wasn't raised in a particularly poor part of London but we were raised with decorum. We don't pee in the bath, no, we piß in a sponge and squeeze it in the handbasin.

    As sad as it may sound, freedom is important, but it’s also entirely possible to end up being paralyzed by decisions and options. There has to be a balance. After all, some creative endeavors are clearly so tied down in focus-group suggestions and budget limitations that the end product ends up being terrible.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    LukeKennard Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    SketchesbyBoze Report

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, considering that Bram Stoker was Irish, the story of Dracula isn't the craziest story his countrymen & women have told.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    EliMcCann Report

    Humor itself requires limitations, it needs boundaries. Comedy works when it subverts your expectations or misdirects us. For that to work, there have to be expectations that the comedian is working within in the first place.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    comradeflirty Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    quakerparents Report

    Of course, Twitter is also known for being the place with the most inane debate and discussions one can imagine. If you think your Facebook comments section is bad, you have yet to see a truly toxic argument in a tweet’s replies. It makes the things folks text to each other in anger look tame and mild.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    sarahradz_ Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Kyla_Lacey Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    tweetsbybilly Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    zambonijonez Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    j_ldn__ Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    talleyberrybaby Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It can also mean it has only one bathroom, but it was super cheap and easy to put beds in two more rooms.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Swilua Report

    melaniediane avatar
    CanadianDimes
    CanadianDimes
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My nephew started walking before his twin sister did, and when she saw it, she realized she also wanted in on that action.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    khoidaooo Report

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh, this happened to me in Paris too, I was so frustrated, especially as the guy's English was so much worse than my French. Pretty sure if I had have spoken English first he would have been annoyed and looked down at me as if I was a peasant (you know the look that only a Parisian can give when someone dares speak English to them)

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    townsendyesmate Report

    queenofthecastle82 avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Happy birthday, [name]! Mike There. I solved your problem. Y'all think too much.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    rachellapides Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    BrendanDaGawd Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Theonewhocums_ Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    PopCrave Report

    area53-volatility avatar
    BMXemplary
    BMXemplary
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQwmpJojpRSZg-hK_Q1B9c2grYCYVbWOIKmrw&s

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    stef_oh_nee Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    missmulrooney Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    rchlltrmn Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either you need to feed your cat better or little Dahmer needs to be watched closely

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    theliamnissan Report

    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on, you can't throw an insult like that! What did the trash can do to you to be burned like that?

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    richard_normal Report

    philjones2 avatar
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many times this. But you can access it from any device at any time. "B***h! It's work. I'm gonna save it on the work computer and then burn it from my memory. You think I wanna see this at home? You outta your damn mind Microsoft!"

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    rccalytrix Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    easterngoblin Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    kwhitaker_ Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    seanjetravers Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    gymgirllex Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    jtrebach Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    amishestrogen Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    moonbeeaam Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    GatorsDaily Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    countryguy4by4 Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    abby4thepeople Report

    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, to be fair, from what I gather from the American school system, the President doesn't decide on teacher salaries, it's a state thing (feel free to correct me if I'm wrong)

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    eliyudin Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Swilua Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    tamarin Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    sweetnormie Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    sosauzay Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    benegotherit Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    50FirstTates Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    theerkj Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Pai_Kage Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    rilaws Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    alienantware Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    YuckyTom Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    hustlanani Report

    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Airlines should have a system where the first ticket or first few on a plane is/are extra expensive while the last few are much cheaper or even free ;) cause the plane is anyway gonna fly to the destination once some passengers have booked. People would religiously avoid buying the first ticket and in no time very few people will be flying! (Ps I’m not one of those crazy climate change activists! Just expanded on OP’s statement but it does sound helpful to battle climate change!)

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    gahhnie Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    dangbozo Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    arisofmars Report

    queenofthecastle82 avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I do. And I'm okay with it because I'm reasonably certain my doctor knows the difference between the American Journal of Medicine and antivaxxersforthelegalizationofpooptreatments.net.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    NoContextBrits Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    IsaacFitzgerald Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    mannyfidel Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    ellesep Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    amitheonlyone_n Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    G_wuapbaby Report

    cougarallen avatar
    Cougar Allen
    Cougar Allen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've always been told you only get one baby shower. Subsequent babies are supposed to get the first one's hand-me-downs.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    kourtneyinhell Report

    fatboy_blue avatar
    Jk
    Jk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After 4 days though, do you still remember the spot?

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    thesarahyork Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    escap1ngirls Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better call your lawyer. You know X-creta and the police can trace your post back to you, right?

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Adore_Shay Report

    philjones2 avatar
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The delivery driver GONNA say" Please tell me that's not a thing we're doing now? 'Gonna' to mean both 'did' and 'going to'.

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Royal_McPoyle Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    SomaKazima Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    benedictsred Report

    lilliemean avatar
    LillieMean
    LillieMean
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the conditioner hates the shampoo. The shampoo is carefree and doesn't care about its actions, whereas the conditioner always has to repair the damage that the shampoo did.

    Vote comment up
    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    JacobBenowitz Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    BizzleUrgh Report

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    _shay_kitoff Report

    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay but I eat finger food like this cause I don’t want all my fingers to get coated in food!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    shelbybnovak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    JamesTophamWord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    shehawaiin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    hnr004sei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #83

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    JohnJohnPhenom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    CantEverDie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    caitraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    mariokartdwi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    AndieIsOnline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    CaitCamelia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    LAlNLAlN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    joannesbitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    NoContextBrits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    JoeyBigBelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    littmath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    talleyberrybaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    ItsDanSheehan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    ChristGrec Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    damnitmadeline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    alexqarbuckle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    musicstruggles1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    _brincess1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #102

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    anammostarac Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Pops__o Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    ashhhhhhole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Chilis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    TNOQuoProQuid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    xXnarcissistXx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    Iilithsternin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    mlstrat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Top-Monthly-Funny-Parenting-Tweets

    adamgreattweet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111