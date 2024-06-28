119 Of The Funniest Tweets (June Edition)
While Twitter has changed a lot over the years, including a questionable rebrand as “X,” whatever that means, there is no denying that there is something magical about that little character limit that just brings out people’s creativity. If you ever want to catch something truly hilarious, all you have to do is open it up and scroll.
We’ve gathered some of the most hilarious Tweets (or posts on X if you insist) from June. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.
This post may include affiliate links.
I’m in this picture and I don’t like it! I almost tried petting a fluffy wild yak (I initially thought it was a bison but either way same story). I was walking alone inside a national park (got separated from my friends and decided to find myself to the exit). I saw a herd of them and let my intrusive thoughts win over. Walked over to them but luckily they fled. I was alone without any other visitors in sight and cell phone reception was nonexistent. Idk what I was thinking but hey I’m still alive to tell the story! Also why are they fluffy and friend shaped if not friends 🥲
For those who are somehow unaware, Twitter (now X) limits the size of its posts to 280 characters. It used to be 140, pushing folks to their creative limits, but now users will just chain tweets together in a thread if they really feel like putting a lot of text on Twitter. However, in general, the concise nature of Twitter/X still remains its main draw.
It is also a place many people go to hear from their favorite writers and comedians because, surprise surprise, the character limits actually help foster creativity. Creatives are known for overthinking, but not a lot of space for endless edits in 280 characters.
I tried Rosetta Stone for Italian and one of the phrases it taught me was “the horse is beside the car”. I thought, when am I going to use that? Then I happened to see a horse standing beside a car on a live farm and I knew I’d never get another chance to use that phrase again! It’s the only thing I remember from that Rosetta Stone course too 😆
That’s not an exaggeration, some researchers even suggest purposefully setting yourself limits. Look at it this way, many people suffer from a specific form of perfectionism, where they sit on a project that is essentially done because they can’t set a “finish line” for themselves. If you are a fan of an author who takes forever to publish a sequel, you might have encountered this.
Google always thinks I'm in a location 300 kilometers away though
This is often why creative projects need a manager, because, if it’s not just a passion project or a hobby, there have to be deadlines, otherwise nothing ends up getting done. Twitter is a microcosm of this, the character limits, the quick, free form setting actually helps people be creative and funny.
I wasn't raised in a particularly poor part of London but we were raised with decorum. We don't pee in the bath, no, we piß in a sponge and squeeze it in the handbasin.
As sad as it may sound, freedom is important, but it’s also entirely possible to end up being paralyzed by decisions and options. There has to be a balance. After all, some creative endeavors are clearly so tied down in focus-group suggestions and budget limitations that the end product ends up being terrible.
On my laptop that I've been logging in on for 5 years in my house!
Humor itself requires limitations, it needs boundaries. Comedy works when it subverts your expectations or misdirects us. For that to work, there have to be expectations that the comedian is working within in the first place.
Of course, Twitter is also known for being the place with the most inane debate and discussions one can imagine. If you think your Facebook comments section is bad, you have yet to see a truly toxic argument in a tweet’s replies. It makes the things folks text to each other in anger look tame and mild.
It can also mean it has only one bathroom, but it was super cheap and easy to put beds in two more rooms.
My nephew started walking before his twin sister did, and when she saw it, she realized she also wanted in on that action.
Ugh, this happened to me in Paris too, I was so frustrated, especially as the guy's English was so much worse than my French. Pretty sure if I had have spoken English first he would have been annoyed and looked down at me as if I was a peasant (you know the look that only a Parisian can give when someone dares speak English to them)
Happy birthday, [name]! Mike There. I solved your problem. Y'all think too much.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQwmpJojpRSZg-hK_Q1B9c2grYCYVbWOIKmrw&s
Oh come on, you can't throw an insult like that! What did the trash can do to you to be burned like that?
So many times this. But you can access it from any device at any time. "B***h! It's work. I'm gonna save it on the work computer and then burn it from my memory. You think I wanna see this at home? You outta your damn mind Microsoft!"
Airlines should have a system where the first ticket or first few on a plane is/are extra expensive while the last few are much cheaper or even free ;) cause the plane is anyway gonna fly to the destination once some passengers have booked. People would religiously avoid buying the first ticket and in no time very few people will be flying! (Ps I’m not one of those crazy climate change activists! Just expanded on OP’s statement but it does sound helpful to battle climate change!)