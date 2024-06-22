ADVERTISEMENT

The magical and mystical world Professor J.R.R. Tolkien created constantly inspired people to create something new. From Game of Thrones and Harry Potter to Led Zeppelin and Star Wars – we would be deprived of so many great films, TV shows, songs, and literature if not for the genius of The Lord of The Rings.

But amazing art is not the only thing Tolkien's world inspires. The lore serves as inspiration for the vast amount of memes and jokes as well. That's how pages like The Rings Of Power Memes Club are born. So here is a selection of the top-tier memes from their page to enjoy with your second breakfast!

Bored Panda got in touch with the creator of this group, Aman Verma. He was kind enough to have short chat with us, so be sure to check it out down below!

We also contacted Tolkienist Nick Polk. He is the production editor for Mallorn the academic journal of The Tolkien Society and the creator of the Tolkien Pop! Substack. Nick kindly agreed to talk with us more about memeing The Lord of the Rings and the role of humor in Tolkien's world. Read our conversation with him below as well!

