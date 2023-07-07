Drawn and inked by master artists, Lord of the Rings tattoo ideas try to capture the fantasy world in the best way possible. From certain LOTR quotes to specific locations, these tattoos are always a fantastic sight, not only for Lord of the Rings fans. Also, these tattoos aren’t stuck on the movies alone. Lord of the Rings tattoos capture the characters and locations from the books, movies, and series. The only limit is your creativity… or the tattoo artist's.

As with all fantasy tattoo ideas, you can go as big or as small as you want. If you are one of the more daring ones, go for an armband tattoo of your favorite character. The choice is large. You can go for Gandalf the Grey or Sam the Brave. If you like the character very much, it's only natural to get a tattoo. However, if large tattoo ideas are not your favorite, there are always word tattoos from LOTR quotes. They are the ones that mix the elements of the lore-rich world with quotes from books or movies. Just sit down, watch the 10-hour original trilogy, or read three books, and pick out the quotes you like.

So, if you are looking for the right J.R.R. Tolkien tattoo, you can take a breather. In the list below, we have compiled the tattoos that perfectly capture the Lord of the Rings world in the best way possible. Make sure to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most. If you are a fan, share the creative tattoos people should get.