Drawn and inked by master artists, Lord of the Rings tattoo ideas try to capture the fantasy world in the best way possible. From certain LOTR quotes to specific locations, these tattoos are always a fantastic sight, not only for Lord of the Rings fans. Also, these tattoos aren’t stuck on the movies alone. Lord of the Rings tattoos capture the characters and locations from the books, movies, and series. The only limit is your creativity… or the tattoo artist's.

As with all fantasy tattoo ideas, you can go as big or as small as you want. If you are one of the more daring ones, go for an armband tattoo of your favorite character. The choice is large. You can go for Gandalf the Grey or Sam the Brave. If you like the character very much, it's only natural to get a tattoo. However, if large tattoo ideas are not your favorite, there are always word tattoos from LOTR quotes. They are the ones that mix the elements of the lore-rich world with quotes from books or movies. Just sit down, watch the 10-hour original trilogy, or read three books, and pick out the quotes you like.

So, if you are looking for the right J.R.R. Tolkien tattoo, you can take a breather. In the list below, we have compiled the tattoos that perfectly capture the Lord of the Rings world in the best way possible. Make sure to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most. If you are a fan, share the creative tattoos people should get.

#1

The Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo

troubledfuturetattoos Report

#2

Healed Gollum Tattoo

filip.stngbrg Report

#3

Gandalf Tattoo

darkleafdesigns Report

#4

A Pattern Straight From The County Tattoo

kyumi.tattoo Report

#5

Gandalf Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

martinkellytattooПеревірено Report

#6

Lord Of The Ring Tattoo

eron.freitas Report

#7

First Session Of “Lord Of The Rings” Leg Project Tattoo

gabrielepalma_ Report

#8

Ending Scene From The Movie "Lord Of The Rings" Tattoo

bopo_curation Report

#9

A Great Eye, Lidless, Wreathed In Flame Tattoo

watsonsith Report

#10

The Gates Of Argonath And The River Anduin Tattoo

bolnosaur.tattoos Report

#11

Hobbit Hole Tattoo

lorie_garcia_tattoo Report

#12

Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo

esrasklar Report

#13

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

cbroukztat Report

#14

Hobbit House Tattoo

vitali.tattoos Report

#15

Cutesy Gollum Holding The Most Precious Sian Tattoo

tylerreneetattoos Report

#16

Not By The Hand Of Man Will He Fall Tattoo

watsonsith Report

#17

Anduril Tattoo

ignaczbencetattoo Report

#18

Gandalf And Balrog Tattoo

alondontattoo Report

#19

Gollum Tattoo

hollydrawsstuff Report

#20

Incredible Arwen Tattoo

killerinktattoo Report

#21

Gandalf & Saruman Riding A Golf Cart Tattoo

oldschooltattz Report

#22

Arwen From The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

"I’m so excited to post this Arwen piece, I have been holding myself back since last night when we finished it. I’ve never been a big Lord of the Rings fan but believe it or not doing this piece inspired me to finally pick up the book series."

moonprince_tattoo Report

#23

Shards of Narsil LOTR tattoo

elmpixie_tattoos Report

#24

Lord Of The Rings Sleeve Tattoo

meru_ink Report

#25

Spine Piece Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

maid_marian_tattoos Report

#26

Gandalf Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

emilia.ink Report

#27

Little Hobbit House Tattoo

tanner_drake_tattoos Report

#28

Shards Of Narsil Tattoo

"I might be biased, but this is my favorite iteration of the shards of Narsil by far. Done by Martin Kelly at body electric tattoo in LA."

gandalfthebae_ Report

#29

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

zachleetattoo Report

#30

The Dark Tower Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

lewiscarter_tattoos Report

#31

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

snacklord3000 Report

#32

Sauron Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

evelyndeetzart Report

#33

Lord Of The Rings Leg Sleeve Tattoo In Progress

jluvink Report

#34

Gollum Tattoo

tworzywo_tattoo Report

#35

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

loveumomtattoos Report

#36

Gandalf Tattoo

angela.emr_tattoos Report

#37

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

noireinkfrance Report

#38

Frodo Tattoo

grayillu Report

#39

Legolas Arm Tattoo

brunotrad_ Report

#40

Ruling Ring Tattoo

lobaotattoostudio Report

#41

Galadriel From LOTR Calf Tattoo

inkstacular Report

#42

Rivendell Tattoo

kelvingabrieltattoo Report

#43

Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo

petitsfruits_ Report

#44

Aragorn Tattoo

raphael.stanley.tattoo Report

#45

Aragorn Tattoo

mellow_fluffs Report

#46

A Cozy Hobbit Hole Tattoo

bronbronink Report

#47

Gandalf’s Pipe Tattoo

skull_tattoo_montijo Report

#48

Balrog Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

filip.stngbrg Report

#49

Cute Balrog Tattoo

samurai_rusk Report

#50

Witch King Of Angmar Tattoo

joe__murphy__tattoo Report

#51

Hobbits Window Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

antclaytattoo Report

#52

Evenstar Tattoo

lama_del_ray Report

#53

A Lord Of The Rings Themed Vase Tattoo

joshbtattoo Report

#54

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

"By Derek at Big Hot Olive Tattoo, Pleasant Hall, PA."

FatticusMaximus Report

#55

Sauron Tattoo

"Done by Marcus At Studio 73, Uddevalla."

I_touched_your_penis Report

#56

Tower Of Sauron Tattoo

"Tower of Sauron done in Tucson istari studios, by Jonathan."

PM_ME_YOUR_REPTILE Report

#57

Fresh Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

"By Chris Dobransky at Alchemist Tattoo, Bismarck, ND."

picklechip5 Report

#58

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

_venusink Report

#59

Tolkien Tribute Tattoo

lucanetattooshop Report

#60

Hobbit Hole Tattoo

solemn_rose Report

#61

The One Ring To Rule Them All Tattoo

molliemactattoo Report

#62

The Tower Of Cirith Ungol Tattoo

gray.skull Report

#63

Lord Of The Ring Tattoo

veggiesaurus Report

#64

Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

grey_seas_ink Report

#65

Balrog Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

tattoosnob Report

#66

Narsil For Lexie Tattoo

jakeguad_tattoo Report

#67

Sauron Tattoo

cait_plus_paint Report

#68

The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

the_basement_tattoo_studio Report

#69

The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

blackgalleon Report

#70

The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

necromogarip Report

#71

King Of The Dead Palm Tattoo

auraninetyfour Report

#72

Sauron Tattoo

peterssonola Report

#73

Cute Frodo Tattoo

geek_ink_br Report

#74

Gandalf Tattoo

dehtattoo Report

#75

Sam Carrying Frodo Tattoo

ellenn.ink Report

#76

Gandalf Tattoo

kleinhutt Report

#77

My Style Dark Tower From The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

babybird.ink Report

#78

Aragorn Tattoo

inzi.bc Report

#79

The One Ring Tattoo

adamfinlayart Report

#80

Minas Tattoo

eatdiamonddust Report

#81

Aragorn Tattoo

blackcattatts Report

#82

Aragorn Tattoo

casta.tattoo Report

#83

Hobbit Hole Tattoo

aestheticallynotpleasing Report

#84

The Witch King Tattoo

alexandyrvalentine Report

#85

Balrog From The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo

vitali.tattoos Report