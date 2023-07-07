135 Lord of the Rings Tattoo Ideas That Rule Over All
Drawn and inked by master artists, Lord of the Rings tattoo ideas try to capture the fantasy world in the best way possible. From certain LOTR quotes to specific locations, these tattoos are always a fantastic sight, not only for Lord of the Rings fans. Also, these tattoos aren’t stuck on the movies alone. Lord of the Rings tattoos capture the characters and locations from the books, movies, and series. The only limit is your creativity… or the tattoo artist's.
As with all fantasy tattoo ideas, you can go as big or as small as you want. If you are one of the more daring ones, go for an armband tattoo of your favorite character. The choice is large. You can go for Gandalf the Grey or Sam the Brave. If you like the character very much, it's only natural to get a tattoo. However, if large tattoo ideas are not your favorite, there are always word tattoos from LOTR quotes. They are the ones that mix the elements of the lore-rich world with quotes from books or movies. Just sit down, watch the 10-hour original trilogy, or read three books, and pick out the quotes you like.
So, if you are looking for the right J.R.R. Tolkien tattoo, you can take a breather. In the list below, we have compiled the tattoos that perfectly capture the Lord of the Rings world in the best way possible. Make sure to upvote the tattoos that you liked the most. If you are a fan, share the creative tattoos people should get.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo
Healed Gollum Tattoo
Gandalf Tattoo
A Pattern Straight From The County Tattoo
Gandalf Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Lord Of The Ring Tattoo
First Session Of “Lord Of The Rings” Leg Project Tattoo
Ending Scene From The Movie "Lord Of The Rings" Tattoo
A Great Eye, Lidless, Wreathed In Flame Tattoo
The Gates Of Argonath And The River Anduin Tattoo
Hobbit Hole Tattoo
Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Hobbit House Tattoo
Cutesy Gollum Holding The Most Precious Sian Tattoo
Not By The Hand Of Man Will He Fall Tattoo
Anduril Tattoo
Gandalf And Balrog Tattoo
Gollum Tattoo
Incredible Arwen Tattoo
Gandalf & Saruman Riding A Golf Cart Tattoo
Arwen From The Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
"I’m so excited to post this Arwen piece, I have been holding myself back since last night when we finished it. I’ve never been a big Lord of the Rings fan but believe it or not doing this piece inspired me to finally pick up the book series."
Shards of Narsil LOTR tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Sleeve Tattoo
Spine Piece Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Gandalf Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Little Hobbit House Tattoo
Shards Of Narsil Tattoo
"I might be biased, but this is my favorite iteration of the shards of Narsil by far. Done by Martin Kelly at body electric tattoo in LA."
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
The Dark Tower Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Sauron Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Leg Sleeve Tattoo In Progress
Gollum Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Gandalf Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Frodo Tattoo
Legolas Arm Tattoo
Ruling Ring Tattoo
Galadriel From LOTR Calf Tattoo
Rivendell Tattoo
Fellowship Of The Ring Tattoo
Aragorn Tattoo
Aragorn Tattoo
A Cozy Hobbit Hole Tattoo
Gandalf’s Pipe Tattoo
Balrog Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Cute Balrog Tattoo
Witch King Of Angmar Tattoo
Hobbits Window Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
Evenstar Tattoo
A Lord Of The Rings Themed Vase Tattoo
Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
"By Derek at Big Hot Olive Tattoo, Pleasant Hall, PA."
Sauron Tattoo
"Done by Marcus At Studio 73, Uddevalla."
Tower Of Sauron Tattoo
"Tower of Sauron done in Tucson istari studios, by Jonathan."
Fresh Lord Of The Rings Tattoo
"By Chris Dobransky at Alchemist Tattoo, Bismarck, ND."