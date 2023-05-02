The armband tattoo is one of the best ways to beautify your arm because unlike calf pieces, they go on the most visible part of the body. Since we use our arms to lift, stack, and throw things around, armband tattoos are visible for the most part. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be fashionable and eye-catching. But what makes even the most simple armband tattoo special enough to be unique?

The uniqueness of this tattoo comes from its versatility and design itself. Plenty of armband tattoo ideas have to account for the fact that they go around the arm — not only on one side. For this reason, they will most certainly always be visible to the people around them. However, even simple armband tattoos have to have an eye-catching design. Some tell a story by having different images on opposite sides. Others have the same generic art style all around the arm.

So, if you are looking for armband tattoo designs to copy and learn from, you can look no further. Like the previous list of armband designs, we have compiled some of the best tattoos below. If one of the designs caught your eye, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have your own tattoo of an armband variety you would like to share, you can do so in the comments below.