The armband tattoo is one of the best ways to beautify your arm because unlike calf pieces, they go on the most visible part of the body. Since we use our arms to lift, stack, and throw things around, armband tattoos are visible for the most part. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be fashionable and eye-catching. But what makes even the most simple armband tattoo special enough to be unique?

The uniqueness of this tattoo comes from its versatility and design itself. Plenty of armband tattoo ideas have to account for the fact that they go around the arm — not only on one side. For this reason, they will most certainly always be visible to the people around them. However, even simple armband tattoos have to have an eye-catching design. Some tell a story by having different images on opposite sides. Others have the same generic art style all around the arm. 

So, if you are looking for armband tattoo designs to copy and learn from, you can look no further. Like the previous list of armband designs, we have compiled some of the best tattoos below. If one of the designs caught your eye, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have your own tattoo of an armband variety you would like to share, you can do so in the comments below.

#1

Black & Grey

pejczi Report

#2

Kitty Armband

_studiomatter_ Report

#3

Blue Dragon Armband

pinkmoth.tattoo Report

#4

This Armband

shell_station_tattoo Report

#5

A Tattoo I'm Jealous I Don't Get To Wear Lol

bugtatt Report

#6

The Creation Of Adam

irislamht Report

#7

A Tattoo Based Off My Band's First Album Art And Logo. Done By Wojtek At Inkdependent Tattoos In Edinburgh, Scotland

themoistpotato Report

#8

Orville Peck Tattoo

stevesype Report

#9

Interesting Arm Band I Got To Do The Other Day

chris_hendrix1371 Report

#10

Close To The Ground Armband

graham_chaffee Report

#11

Māori Armband

raytattoo___ Report

#12

Armband Tattoo

pinky847 Report

#13

Probably The Hardest Armband I Ever Did

karlvtattoo Report

#14

Armband Tattoo

marth_tattoo Report

#15

Adiyogi Shiva Arm Band Tattoo

tattoo_the_art_studio Report

#16

Traditional Ukrainian Embroidery Turned Into A Lower Armband

haillymartintattoos Report

#17

Lavenders Armband

doartinkstudio Report

#18

Korean Traditional Frame With Mountains As An Arm Band

yoursohn Report

#19

Family Portrait

aestet.ink Report

#20

Shifting Landscapes In An Armband

lauramercy.tattoo Report

#21

Interesting Custom Armband

trifolium.tattoo Report

#22

My Black Work Landscape Forearm Band Done By Phúc Dang At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Inspired By Backpacking And Living In Southeast Asia For The Last Year!

manwiththebanana Report

#23

"That's No Moon" Death Star Inspired Arm Band By Karl Willmann, Melbourne Tattoo Company, Australia

TempusFugitive_ Report

#24

Mountains With Northern Lights Arm Band Done By Gabe At Heart And Hammer In Dunn, Nc

Nordic_warrior Report

#25

Table Rock Of North Carolina Forearm Band, By Lea Vendetta Of Family Tradition Tattoo In Mooresville, North Carolina

realmanlet Report

#26

Cute Little Custom Floral Band

thedmtuniverse Report

#27

Armband Tattoo

inkaddictedtattooindonesia Report

#28

Ring Arm Band

_z.ink_ Report

#29

Pretty Leaves Around A Healed Sword Tattoo

lauratattoodesign Report

#30

Had So Much Fun With This The Other Week

gibairdtattoo Report

#31

Laurel Wreath

victory.tattoos Report

#32

Roaring Lion Armband

zora.tattoo.den Report

#33

Customized Band Tattoo

mjtattoo_7774031333 Report

#34

Spongebob Jellyfish Armband

squiggy918 Report

#35

Fork And Knife Arm Band Tattoo

klu69 Report

#36

Geometric Armband Tattoo

skinmachinetattoo Report

#37

Another Snake Armband

crst_tattoo Report

#38

Can You Identify All The Mushrooms In This Arm Band?

ouchieink Report

#39

Playful Armband

mardatattoowien Report

#40

Wild Rose Arm Band

mermaid_tattooer Report

#41

Armband For A Kind Soul

sacredinkrishikesh Report

#42

Animals Armband

riley_ross_tattoo Report

#43

This Armband Tattoo

zeroart.ink Report

#44

Floral Band

heeyatattoo Report

#45

Armband Tattoo

r_a_tattoo Report

#46

Abstract Armband

edwinhtattoo Report

#47

Web Band And Spidey

littlebeartattoos Report

#48

Custom Made Arm Band Tattoo

birthmarkinked Report

#49

Ying & Yang Armband Combined With The Flower Of Life

simonhaas_tattoo Report

#50

Roses Armband

danta97 Report

#51

Custom Armband Tattoo

1gusakat_tattoo Report

#52

Ornamental Armband Tattoo

deartattoohk Report

#53

Armband Tattoo

Javagreeen Report

#54

Globe & Mountains Arm Band. By Travis At Rogue Tattoo In Pittsburgh, PA

pineapple_dan Report

#55

It's Better To Be A Wolf For A Day Than To Be A Sheep All Your Life

blackpoisontattoos Report

#56

Indigenous Armband For Heidi

kirstin.young.tattoo Report

#57

Ginkgo Leaf Armband Tattoo

11____13 Report

#58

Be The Change You Want To See

dubai_inkby_alvin_zacarias Report

#59

Armband Tattoo

surat_city_tattoo Report

#60

Check Out This Band Tattoo With The Elements Of Shiva

swapniltattoostudiobhopal Report

#61

Waves Band

ngaiii Report

#62

Zodiac Sign Armband Tattoo

dragontattoogallary Report

#63

Arrow Arm Band

daniel.nabil_ink Report

#64

Snake Armband

blastbeast Report

#65

Thorns Armband

grim_ttt Report

#66

Armband Tattoo

indiana.ink Report

#67

A Fun Dragon Armband

tyguytattooz Report

#68

Waves Of Kanagawa

melisa.inkk Report

#69

Customised Lion, Honey Bee Pattern In A Band Form

vkarma_tattooz Report

#70

Animals Armband Tattoo

creative_tattoo_ink Report

#71

Arm Band With Abstract Lines

daniel.nabil_ink Report

#72

Custom Armband

horyzonttattoo Report

#73

Mountains And Stars Armband

studiomontes Report

#74

Daughters Birthday In Roman Numerals

nova_tattoo_art Report

#75

Colored Armband

jason.stovall Report

#76

Custom Armband

rdtattooer Report

#77

Armband Tattoo

1920tattoozhub Report

#78

Arm Band, Connected With 4 Initial Letters From Each Member Of Her Family

ankutattooist Report

#79

Abstract Armband

drztattoos Report

#80

Maori Tattoo

hill_city_inkkk Report

#81

Dotwork Armband

lte_artsncraft Report

#82

Super Fun Wrap Around Arm

blackstarbabytats Report

#83

My Hearthstone Arm Band Tattoo. Just To Remind Me That No Matter What There Is A "Home"

Devko123 Report

#84

Ocean Waves Armband

koray_karagozler Report

#85

Tattoo By Dheyur

pixeltattoos Report

#86

Armband Tattoo

