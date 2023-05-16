If you decide to get yourself an armband tattoo, you don’t ever have to worry about getting any jewelry for your hands because you are getting your own personalized decoration that expresses exactly who you are and stays with you forever.

Technically, armband tattoos are a step up from a wristband tattoo, as in they literally are above your wrist but also they take up more space and will probably require more time to get inked. You also have to choose armband tattoo designs carefully; keep in mind that it has to be visible — and look good! — from 360 degrees, that is, all around your arm! That does not necessarily mean your design has to be super intricate and complicated. Even a simple armband tattoo can be a piece of art if it is special to you. You can even go as far as getting matching tattoos around both your arms.

If we got you thinking, scroll down to see a gallery of armband tattoo ideas. From simple single-liners to watercolor paintings, these will give you some inspiration to get your own tattoo around the arm. Vote for your favorite designs, and make sure to show us your own armband tattoos. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute Sleeveband

ahbeesiang_bugistattoo Report

#2

Cat Playing With Cloud

tattoobahar Report

#3

Bluebird Armband

aleksandrasiminska Report

#4

Armband Tattoo

daan.kim Report

#5

Hue Kingdom Armband

zunguyentattoo Report

#6

Knot Armband Tattoo

vcink.gallery Report

#7

The Balinese God Bhoma

lisatattoos Report

#8

Armband Tattoo

hailey_blossom Report

#9

Snake Armband

shootin_iron_tattoo Report

#10

Thorns Armband

ivana.ink Report

#11

This Lovely Armband

goodnessgracetattoos Report

#12

Floral Armband

dairaliepa Report

#13

Note Armband

mo.tattooartist Report

#14

Armband Tattoo

nains_tattoos Report

#15

Fun Little Scenic Armband

laurathedrawer Report

#16

This Band Tattoo Was A Tough One But We Made It

ediebea Report

#17

Landscape Armband

demetojen.art Report

#18

This Was A Brain-Breaker After A While… All Those… Letters

cfancyink Report

#19

A Long Dogger Armband

kam_tattooer Report

#20

Barong Band One Year Later By Kecil. West Coast Ink, Bali Indonesia

ttraviskool Report

#21

Custom Band Tattoo

freni_ashok Report

#22

A Ouroboros Is Circular Symbol That Depicts A Snake Or Dragon Devouring Its Own Tail

lizlunaink.tattoos Report

#23

For The Love Of Armbands

inkart.tattoo Report

#24

Armband Tattoo

artline_artist_tattoo Report

#25

Geometric Armband

chellotattoo Report

#26

Celestial Planty Armband

bigyellowtattoo Report

#27

Japanese Inspiration For Finish This Wave Done Year Ago

vrsartist Report

#28

Armband Tattoo

blacklambx Report

#29

Flower Armband

rafsmiler Report

#30

Armband With Dong Song Drum Pattern

hxu.handxamtattoo Report

#31

Leaf Armband Tattoo

pintadon_tattoo Report

#32

Tridatu Armband

tattooby_arief Report

#33

Owl Armband

TattoosByCata Report

#34

Ouroboros Arm Band Done By Cody At Port Orange Tattoo Parlor (Healed)

attiaj96 Report

#35

Armband Tattoo

blackpearl_tattoo_kasaragod Report

#36

Armband Tattoo

dhams_mak Report

#37

Wolf Armband

todobrarada Report

#38

Some New Pieces

pollytatttoo Report

#39

Floral Armband Tattoo

ricemilkmotattoos Report

#40

Geometric Armband Tattoo

skinmachinetattoo Report

#41

Space Armband Tattoo

sondysonson Report

#42

Clouds And Stars Added To This Sun, Moon Tattoo

vrsartist Report

#43

Emperor Tamarin Monkey

squids.ink Report

#44

Beach Armband

develin_tattoo Report

#45

Fun Little Armband Tat

inkedlifemiami Report

#46

Barbed Wire Butterfly

local_p0ke Report

#47

Armband Tattoos

benzaiten_tattoo Report

#48

Inspired By Daisy's Headband In The Great Gatsby

dahlia.artistry Report

#49

The Start Of Something Beautiful

abbiecbaker Report

#50

Armband Tattoo

_lifemark_tattoo Report

#51

Pine Trees Armband

cosmo.byahero Report

#52

Here’s An Orchid Arm Band

redredhood Report

#53

Witchy Vibe Armband Tattoo

aestet.ink Report

#54

Ginko Leaves Armband

louiseflowerbloom Report

#55

Irish Harp And Roses Arm Band

renytattoos Report

#56

A Rosemary Armband

venomissme Report

#57

Floral Armband

charisma.ink Report

#58

Fish & Wave Armband

lllauren.zh.tattoo Report

#59

Cherry Blossoms Arm Band

tattooistflower_mood Report

#60

Minimalistic Armband

tattoo.room.19 Report

#61

Dotwork Armband

yurga_vait Report

#62

Yin-Yang Koi Armband

val_tattooer Report

#63

Greek Key Arm Band By America Lee From Ink And Dagger (Roswell, Ga)

BlitzTaco Report

#64

Armband Tattoo Of A Pastry Chef

alivetattoos Report

#65

Wrist Band!

ngaiii Report

#66

Celtic Arm Band

riley_ross_tattoo Report

#67

Arm Band

inkyug_tattoo Report

#68

Maori Armband

ocean_arts__ Report

#69

Minimalist Band Tattoo

remybtattoo Report

#70

Armband Written In Sumerian

kaylamytattoo Report

#71

Arm Band Tattoo & Bow - Flowers

imraytattoo Report

#72

Based On Raiden Shogun From Genshin Impact

milky_tattoodles Report

#73

Roronoa Zoro & Roses Armband

stefanbunja_tattoo Report

#74

Snake Oroboros Arm Band

colorsofthesouthwind Report

#75

Clover Cover Up

rowdyroosterinc Report

#76

Neat Geometric Armband

studioxiiigallery Report

#77

Maori Armband

supernkz23 Report

#78

Start Of An Armband

tattoo_morningstar_weymouth Report

#79

Wisteria Armband

rachelgros_tattoos Report

#80

“I Haunt Myself” Skeleton, Bands, And Smileys. Done By Kitty At Black Dahlia Tattoo In Willoughby, Ohio

marciemaeb Report

#81

Nice Simple Line Armband

ajiemaximillian Report

#82

Single Line Armband Tattoo

tattoosbyamberholbrook Report

#83

Custom Choctaw Arm Band

hoglegstattoos Report

#84

Couple Goals

pawquizatattoo Report

#85

Armband

mama__sez Report

#86

This Armband

