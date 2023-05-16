If you decide to get yourself an armband tattoo, you don’t ever have to worry about getting any jewelry for your hands because you are getting your own personalized decoration that expresses exactly who you are and stays with you forever.

Technically, armband tattoos are a step up from a wristband tattoo, as in they literally are above your wrist but also they take up more space and will probably require more time to get inked. You also have to choose armband tattoo designs carefully; keep in mind that it has to be visible — and look good! — from 360 degrees, that is, all around your arm! That does not necessarily mean your design has to be super intricate and complicated. Even a simple armband tattoo can be a piece of art if it is special to you. You can even go as far as getting matching tattoos around both your arms.

If we got you thinking, scroll down to see a gallery of armband tattoo ideas. From simple single-liners to watercolor paintings, these will give you some inspiration to get your own tattoo around the arm. Vote for your favorite designs, and make sure to show us your own armband tattoos.