As with any art form, the art of tattoo design offers a lot of variety. Tattoo styles can be very simplistic or extremely elaborate, monochrome or full of color, and be executed with various techniques. But is there one tattoo style that combines many different styles? Oh yes, there absolutely is. Let me introduce single-line tattoos to you.

Imagine a drawing made with one swoop of a pencil across a piece of paper. It’s intriguing, it’s chic, it’s stylish without going overboard. That’s exactly how a single-line tattoo looks. One-line tattoos can be as realistic and detailed or as abstract as you choose them to be. Even when it comes to size, single-line tattoos are very versatile. They can range from a small wrist drawing to a design that covers your entire thigh. They suit those who prefer artsy tattoos, abstract tattoo lovers, or people who like their ink drawings minimalistic. All in all, they are a perfect way to make a statement without being overly loud.

Do find a good tattoo artist if you decide to go for a fine-line tattoo design. Despite looking pretty simple, they do take a lot of skill to ink into your skin, so a good specialist is essential if you want to be happy with the result.

If you are looking for inspiration for a single-line tattoo you’ve been wanting to get, check out the designs below. What’s your idea of a perfect tattoo? Let us know in the comments.