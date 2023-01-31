As with any art form, the art of tattoo design offers a lot of variety. Tattoo styles can be very simplistic or extremely elaborate, monochrome or full of color, and be executed with various techniques. But is there one tattoo style that combines many different styles? Oh yes, there absolutely is. Let me introduce single-line tattoos to you. 

Imagine a drawing made with one swoop of a pencil across a piece of paper. It’s intriguing, it’s chic, it’s stylish without going overboard. That’s exactly how a single-line tattoo looks. One-line tattoos can be as realistic and detailed or as abstract as you choose them to be. Even when it comes to size, single-line tattoos are very versatile. They can range from a small wrist drawing to a design that covers your entire thigh. They suit those who prefer artsy tattoos, abstract tattoo lovers, or people who like their ink drawings minimalistic. All in all, they are a perfect way to make a statement without being overly loud. 

Do find a good tattoo artist if you decide to go for a fine-line tattoo design. Despite looking pretty simple, they do take a lot of skill to ink into your skin, so a good specialist is essential if you want to be happy with the result.  

If you are looking for inspiration for a single-line tattoo you’ve been wanting to get, check out the designs below. What’s your idea of a perfect tattoo? Let us know in the comments.

#1

Little Corgi

omegatattoostuttgart Report

#2

Single Line Emotions

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#3

Single Line Hand

isaacjcurran Report

#4

Sun And Moon Tattoo

vulgarartist Report

#5

Single Line Owl

j__all__day Report

#6

Single Line Sailor Moon

hyesooktattoos Report

#7

Doggie

zagajnik.tattoostudio Report

#8

Single Line Baby Bear And Mama

toplisstattoos Report

#9

Travel Themed Tattoo

hollyxeden Report

#10

Sunset Or Sunrise?

inkurous Report

#11

Doggo Portrait Single Line Style

_airakay.ink_ Report

#12

Butterfly Kiss

przesada.tattoo Report

#13

Single Line Astronauts

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#14

Plenty Of Pups

pedroalmeidatattoo Report

#15

Single Line Bear Skulls

maxi.cachorro Report

#16

I’m Really Enjoying The Single Line Tattoo Requests Coming In At The Moment

ktrewtattoo Report

#17

Single Line Plague Doctor

hyesooktattoos Report

#18

Little Prince - All Is Not What It Seems

kincses_nandor Report

#19

How Many Faces Do You See?

raising.the.barb Report

#20

Woman And Wolf

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#21

Portrait From A Single Line

covenant.lisboa Report

#22

Kiki On Her Broom

roxietattoos Report

#23

Elephant

laratattooart Report

#24

Filigree Single Line Tattoo

joshvangore_deathanddecay Report

#25

Camera

inkurous Report

#26

Rose And Face Single Line

rekabittencourt Report

#27

Single Line Cat

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#28

Single Line Cat

milk_thistlee Report

#29

Line Chaos

zoedarr.tattoo Report

#30

Wonder

HappyGoPucky Report

#31

Single Line Tattoo Of A Kiss By Jane Cho

Realdornaldtromp Report

#32

Single Line Night Walker

hyesooktattoos Report

#33

Fighting Evil By Moonlight

hyesooktattoos Report

#34

Single Line Guitar

undrgrndtattoos Report

#35

Single Line Tattoo

celin_ink Report

#36

Single Line Technique Angel

gumptiongirltattoo Report

#37

Face Tattoo

silvercattattoo Report

#38

Line Drawing

bubblegum_and_bones Report

#39

Watercolor Whale

mglatattoo Report

#40

Single Line Bee

gaja_tat Report

#41

Owl Single Line Tattoo

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#42

Yoga Pose

ellie_s.tattoo Report

#43

Some Fine Line

lunartatts Report

#44

Drawn On Dream Lines

karakira.k Report

#45

Single Line Face

les_mauxdits_tattoo Report

#46

Single Line Cat

inkurous Report

#47

Single Line Budha

meli_wolf_ttt Report

#48

Personalized Line Tattoo

devillabeatrix Report

#49

Single Line Deer

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#50

Origami

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#51

Darth Vader

maxi.cachorro Report

#52

A Mermaid

virginiaswampwitch Report

#53

One Line Faces

akkurat_tattoo Report

#54

Abstract Line

jaylong.tattoo Report

#55

Single Line Tattoo

bam.tattoo7 Report

#56

Flowers

tuulikkimedia Report

#57

Single Line Dog Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#58

Single Line Medusa

hyesooktattoos Report

#59

Single Line Floral Lady

hyesooktattoos Report

#60

Single Line Motorbike

hyesooktattoos Report

#61

Single Line Dog

joriggs_ Report

#62

Single Line Elephant

joriggs_ Report

#63

Forehead Kiss

victorialomonaco Report

#64

Single Line Piano Tattoo

shan.6tattoo Report

#65

Leaves Single Line Tatto

shan.6tattoo Report

#66

Single Line Kiss Tattoo

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#67

Hands Single Line Tattoo

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#68

Single Line 2 Faces

sweet_baby_sunshine Report

#69

Dinosaur Single Line Tattoo

l_insolent_tattoo Report

#70

Horse

b.artetattoo Report

#71

Single Line Brontosaurus

mashatattoos Report

#72

Minimalist Ketchup Bottle

artof_cj Report

#73

Two Couples Received A Sculpture

gigi_tattooer Report

#74

Matching Single Line Tattoo

amntattoos Report

#75

Single Line Elephant

katownia_ink_ Report

#76

Single Line

jhomaniec_tattoo Report

#77

Hearts

mariangel_lechuga Report

#78

Surfer

vic_inwaves_tattoo Report

#79

Single Line Moka

gimez_ink Report

#80

Single Line Shark

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#81

Mickey Single Line

maxi.cachorro Report

#82

Singline Line Tattoo

matt.vesta Report

#83

Single Line Tattoo

monodetinta Report

#84

Single Line Tattoo

nellys_artistry_tattoo_pmu Report

#85

Single Line Rose

ctlntnr Report

#86

Single Line Ballerina

hyesooktattoos Report

#87

Single Line Kiss

unotattoonyc Report

#88

Single Line Style Dog

hollyxeden