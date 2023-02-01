Traditional tattoos, with their bright colors and solid black outlines, have been the norm among tattoo artists in the US for years. But like any other art form, tattooing has evolved too. Tired of those imposing standards, contemporary designers decided to break the mold and started experimenting with new styles and techniques. This is how watercolor tattoos were born!

But what are we talking about exactly? A watercolor tattoo is like a watercolor painting. Even in the presence of sharp edges, they don’t block the colors from spreading out of the lines and blend in with your skin tone while giving a vibrant appearance to your subject.

These colorful tattoos are now more popular than ever. Their fluidity and softness make them an eye-catching alternative to traditional black inks. Although they seem simple enough at first glance, watercolor tattoos actually require a great deal of skill from the artist who creates them. The most common subjects are flowers, animals, and geometric drawings, but there are no limits to what you can do with this technique — you can create any design that comes to mind!

What if you’re looking for some tattoo inspo? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve gathered our favorite watercolor tattoo designs that will spark some fresh new ideas for your next inking.

#1

Watercolor DNA, Serotonin And Dopamine By Koray Karagözler At La Graine Tattoo, Berlin, Germany

Watercolor DNA, Serotonin And Dopamine By Koray Karagözler At La Graine Tattoo, Berlin, Germany

tyr-- Report

tyr-- Report

#2

Watercolor Tattoo Inspired By The Little Prince

Watercolor Tattoo Inspired By The Little Prince

xsjunior Report

xsjunior Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my most favourite books ❤️

#3

My Umbrella Watercolor Done By Wayan Rata At No Tomorrow Tattoo In Charles Town, WV

My Umbrella Watercolor Done By Wayan Rata At No Tomorrow Tattoo In Charles Town, WV

andreyeahhh Report

andreyeahhh Report

#4

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

alice_b_jb Report

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to make that pattern on LineRider

#5

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

tattoo_olive_u Report

#6

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

pinklady_chiara Report

#7

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

edu.inked Report

#8

Boo From Monsters, Inc. Watercolor Tattoo

Boo From Monsters, Inc. Watercolor Tattoo

silviamoon_tattooer Report

#9

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

piiamariatatska Report

#10

Watercolor Nemo Tattoo

Watercolor Nemo Tattoo

pacio_pak Report

#11

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

chiara.lenz.taetowierungen Report

#12

Watercolor Golden Snitch Tattoo

Watercolor Golden Snitch Tattoo

dermagraphictattoo Report

#13

Little Prince Tattoo

Little Prince Tattoo

ching_artist Report

#14

Watercolor And Geometric Tree By Georgia Grey At Bang Bang In New York, New York

Watercolor And Geometric Tree By Georgia Grey At Bang Bang In New York, New York

hungrierdave Report

hungrierdave Report

#15

Pokémon Watercolor Tattoo

Pokémon Watercolor Tattoo

modoink_dragonrock Report

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That just looks like my childhood colouring book... Could never stay in the lines

#16

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

sindolores_tattoo Report

#17

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ntattoopop Report

#18

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

valyumtattoo Report

#19

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

florasummertattoo Report

#20

Watercolor Astronaut By Ray Petty At Cosmic Primate Tattoo In Hatboro

Watercolor Astronaut By Ray Petty At Cosmic Primate Tattoo In Hatboro

swscheiblein Report

swscheiblein Report

#21

Matching Koi Fish Watercolor Tattoos

Matching Koi Fish Watercolor Tattoos

amok893 Report

amok893 Report

#22

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

segtattoostudio Report

#23

Watercolor Haku By June Jung, At June Jung Art In Los Angeles, California

Watercolor Haku By June Jung, At June Jung Art In Los Angeles, California

keunie Report

keunie Report

#24

Abstract Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Abstract Watercolor Fox Tattoo

inkblinktattoo Report

#25

A Healthcare Symbol, With Some Teal Water Color That Represents Physical Therapy

A Healthcare Symbol, With Some Teal Water Color That Represents Physical Therapy

ashleigh_inks Report

ashleigh_inks Report

#26

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

tattooist__cheeu Report

#27

Watercolor Birds Tattoo

Watercolor Birds Tattoo

ru.art_color Report

#28

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

alpeninkpongau_tattoo Report

#29

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

hcierritattoos Report

#30

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

sunny.__.yoyo Report

#31

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

lafamiliatattoomedellin Report

#32

Watercolor Lion, By Lance Coulam In Salt Lake City, UT

Watercolor Lion, By Lance Coulam In Salt Lake City, UT

cutecat1323 Report

cutecat1323 Report

#33

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

terhi_torkytaide Report

#34

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

chisoyu Report

#35

Cute Watercolor Tattoo

Cute Watercolor Tattoo

stefany_ink_7 Report

#36

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

kay.m13 Report

#37

Watercolor Flamingo With Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Watercolor Flamingo With Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, Wisconsin

JenniferJackal Report

JenniferJackal Report

#38

Watercolor Princess Mononoke And Wolf By Gina At Ever After Gallery In Spring Hill, FL

Watercolor Princess Mononoke And Wolf By Gina At Ever After Gallery In Spring Hill, FL

Wizbot77 Report

Wizbot77 Report

#39

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

alla_gordon Report

#40

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

de.caracol Report

#41

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

mamatattooprague Report

#42

Watercolor Jewelled Bracer By Danielle Merricks At Ophelia In Lytham, UK

Watercolor Jewelled Bracer By Danielle Merricks At Ophelia In Lytham, UK

Harlich Report

Harlich Report

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a heart container from Zelda. Or do I need to get outside more?

#43

Watercolor Butterflies

Watercolor Butterflies

thekidkennedy Report

#44

Watercolor Foxes By Adam Sky At Resolution Tattoo, San Francisco, California

Watercolor Foxes By Adam Sky At Resolution Tattoo, San Francisco, California

Tattoodles Report

Tattoodles Report

#45

Sketchy Watercolor Norse Wolves By Me, Logan Bramlett At American Crow Columbus Ohio

Sketchy Watercolor Norse Wolves By Me, Logan Bramlett At American Crow Columbus Ohio

loganbram Report

loganbram Report

#46

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

jurassink_tattoo Report

#47

Flame By Amy Zager At Tattoo Factory In Chicago

Flame By Amy Zager At Tattoo Factory In Chicago

cyclopswithamonocle Report

#48

Watercolor Tattoos

Watercolor Tattoos

tillinger_lilla_tattoo Report

#49

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ceez_tattooo Report

#50

Watercolor Zodiac Sign Tattoo

Watercolor Zodiac Sign Tattoo

hktattoo_tina Report

#51

Magic Is All Around

Magic Is All Around

yukarouarts Report

#52

Watercolor Otter! Done By Andrew London At Canalside Tattoo Company. Medina, NY

Watercolor Otter! Done By Andrew London At Canalside Tattoo Company. Medina, NY

otters2014 Report

otters2014 Report

#53

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

faith.inch_tattoos Report

#54

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

tattooindustrymilano Report

#55

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

johnnytat2s Report

#56

Watercolor Bird Tattoo

Watercolor Bird Tattoo

zosia.lato Report

#57

Watercolor Elephant Tattoo

Watercolor Elephant Tattoo

tattoo_kollektiv Report

#58

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

mr__corttattooer Report

#59

Watercolor Hummingbird Tattoo

Watercolor Hummingbird Tattoo

fre.jka Report

#60

Tryptophan Watercolor Tattoo

Tryptophan Watercolor Tattoo

ren.tattooing Report

#61

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

elias.ap Report

#62

Watercolor Cardinal By Tyler Odom At Dinosaur Tattoo Company

Watercolor Cardinal By Tyler Odom At Dinosaur Tattoo Company

Guykitty Report

Guykitty Report

#63

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

sky.houstontattoo Report

#64

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

timekeeperben Report

#65

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

imfine_tat_ Report

#66

Watercolor Stitch Tattoo

Watercolor Stitch Tattoo

balkaninktattoo Report

#67

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

vero_zs_tattoo Report

#68

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

doriana_patricellink Report

#69

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

die.tintentante Report

#70

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

nancy_dongtattoo Report

#71

Cat Watercolor Tattoo

Cat Watercolor Tattoo

tomtattooer Report

#72

Minimalistic Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

Minimalistic Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

zip_si_tt Report

zip_si_tt Report

#73

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

hrabina.batory.tattoo Report

#74

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

meligama0106 Report

#75

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

fanuxbarraza Report

#76

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

rshiratoritattoo Report

#77

Sweet Peas And Butterflies

Sweet Peas And Butterflies

tattooist__cheeu Report

#78

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

panipapiez Report

#79

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

greegotattoo Report

#80

Watercolor Pokémon Tattoo

Watercolor Pokémon Tattoo

tattoopluma Report

#81

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

narrtats Report

#82

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

goldfishtattoo Report

#83

Cute Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

Cute Watercolor Flowers Tattoo