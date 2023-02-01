100 Watercolor Tattoo Ideas So Beautiful, You’ll Want To Steal Them
Traditional tattoos, with their bright colors and solid black outlines, have been the norm among tattoo artists in the US for years. But like any other art form, tattooing has evolved too. Tired of those imposing standards, contemporary designers decided to break the mold and started experimenting with new styles and techniques. This is how watercolor tattoos were born!
But what are we talking about exactly? A watercolor tattoo is like a watercolor painting. Even in the presence of sharp edges, they don’t block the colors from spreading out of the lines and blend in with your skin tone while giving a vibrant appearance to your subject.
These colorful tattoos are now more popular than ever. Their fluidity and softness make them an eye-catching alternative to traditional black inks. Although they seem simple enough at first glance, watercolor tattoos actually require a great deal of skill from the artist who creates them. The most common subjects are flowers, animals, and geometric drawings, but there are no limits to what you can do with this technique — you can create any design that comes to mind!
What if you’re looking for some tattoo inspo? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve gathered our favorite watercolor tattoo designs that will spark some fresh new ideas for your next inking.
This post may include affiliate links.
Watercolor DNA, Serotonin And Dopamine By Koray Karagözler At La Graine Tattoo, Berlin, Germany
Watercolor Tattoo Inspired By The Little Prince
My Umbrella Watercolor Done By Wayan Rata At No Tomorrow Tattoo In Charles Town, WV
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Boo From Monsters, Inc. Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Fox Tattoo
Watercolor Nemo Tattoo
Watercolor Flowers Tattoo
Watercolor Golden Snitch Tattoo
Little Prince Tattoo
Watercolor And Geometric Tree By Georgia Grey At Bang Bang In New York, New York
Pokémon Watercolor Tattoo
That just looks like my childhood colouring book... Could never stay in the lines
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Astronaut By Ray Petty At Cosmic Primate Tattoo In Hatboro
Matching Koi Fish Watercolor Tattoos
Watercolor Fox Tattoo
Watercolor Haku By June Jung, At June Jung Art In Los Angeles, California
Abstract Watercolor Fox Tattoo
A Healthcare Symbol, With Some Teal Water Color That Represents Physical Therapy
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Birds Tattoo
Watercolor Flowers Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Flowers Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Lion, By Lance Coulam In Salt Lake City, UT
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Cat Tattoo
Cute Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Fox Tattoo
Watercolor Flamingo With Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Watercolor Princess Mononoke And Wolf By Gina At Ever After Gallery In Spring Hill, FL
Watercolor Fox Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Tattoo
Watercolor Jewelled Bracer By Danielle Merricks At Ophelia In Lytham, UK
Looks like a heart container from Zelda. Or do I need to get outside more?