Traditional tattoos, with their bright colors and solid black outlines, have been the norm among tattoo artists in the US for years. But like any other art form, tattooing has evolved too. Tired of those imposing standards, contemporary designers decided to break the mold and started experimenting with new styles and techniques. This is how watercolor tattoos were born!

But what are we talking about exactly? A watercolor tattoo is like a watercolor painting. Even in the presence of sharp edges, they don’t block the colors from spreading out of the lines and blend in with your skin tone while giving a vibrant appearance to your subject.

These colorful tattoos are now more popular than ever. Their fluidity and softness make them an eye-catching alternative to traditional black inks. Although they seem simple enough at first glance, watercolor tattoos actually require a great deal of skill from the artist who creates them. The most common subjects are flowers, animals, and geometric drawings, but there are no limits to what you can do with this technique — you can create any design that comes to mind!

What if you’re looking for some tattoo inspo? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve gathered our favorite watercolor tattoo designs that will spark some fresh new ideas for your next inking.