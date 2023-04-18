While wearing your heart on your sleeve might cause some unpleasant explaining to be done if you love this phrase as dearly as we do, here’s a solution - an armband tattoo! Yup, this way, you can both show your love for the charming expression and also show what you love - you know, wear your heart on your sleeve. But, before you lay down in that comfy chair in your tattoo artists’ chambers, you should probably find an exquisitely unique tattoo to be immortalized on your skin, right? If so, you’ve come to the exact right place, for this is our armband tattoo gallery!

And the choice here is absolutely vast! From simple armband tattoos to painstakingly detailed ones and from black armband tattoos to ones that throw all the colors of the rainbow in real technicolor right at you - they are all here. Really, you shouldn’t dismiss any of these tattoo ideas - they are all pretty majestic and totally customizable to your own needs. And even if you already have settled on a design and opened this article to browse through casually, you might find a style that just speaks to you. And style is everything, right?

Ready to check out these awesome armband tattoos? We knew you were! So, onwards and upwards to the designs, which you’ll find a little bit further down. When you see one that you truly love, give it your vote. And lastly, share this article with your friends; who knows, they might get inspired to get some new ink, too.



