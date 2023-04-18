While wearing your heart on your sleeve might cause some unpleasant explaining to be done if you love this phrase as dearly as we do, here’s a solution - an armband tattoo! Yup, this way, you can both show your love for the charming expression and also show what you love - you know, wear your heart on your sleeve. But, before you lay down in that comfy chair in your tattoo artists’ chambers, you should probably find an exquisitely unique tattoo to be immortalized on your skin, right? If so, you’ve come to the exact right place, for this is our armband tattoo gallery!

And the choice here is absolutely vast! From simple armband tattoos to painstakingly detailed ones and from black armband tattoos to ones that throw all the colors of the rainbow in real technicolor right at you - they are all here. Really, you shouldn’t dismiss any of these tattoo ideas - they are all pretty majestic and totally customizable to your own needs. And even if you already have settled on a design and opened this article to browse through casually, you might find a style that just speaks to you. And style is everything, right? 

Ready to check out these awesome armband tattoos? We knew you were! So, onwards and upwards to the designs, which you’ll find a little bit further down. When you see one that you truly love, give it your vote. And lastly, share this article with your friends; who knows, they might get inspired to get some new ink, too.


#1

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

tottop_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#2

Gummy Meets Beaver

Gummy Meets Beaver

jessee.05 Report

8points
POST
#3

Armband

Armband

fleshandskinstudio Report

7points
POST
#4

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

bongtattoo.houston Report

7points
POST
#5

This Sloth Armband Tattoo

This Sloth Armband Tattoo

tamistra_art Report

7points
POST
#6

Organic Red

Organic Red

olga_emes Report

7points
POST
#7

Band Tattoo With Rose

Band Tattoo With Rose

occult_tattoo_ink Report

7points
POST
#8

Sisyphus Armband

Sisyphus Armband

madness_tattoos_maker Report

7points
POST
#9

Snake Skelly

Snake Skelly

stefanytattoos Report

7points
POST
#10

NYC Armband

NYC Armband

zezitattoo Report

7points
POST
#11

Koi And Lotus Armband

Koi And Lotus Armband

yshiww Report

7points
POST
#12

Norwegian Knitting Patterns, Done By Dora At Timeless Tattoo. Oslo, Norway

Norwegian Knitting Patterns, Done By Dora At Timeless Tattoo. Oslo, Norway

Solidmarius Report

6points
POST
#13

My Latest - Kansas Landscape Arm Band, Done By Claire Ink In Springfield, Mo

My Latest - Kansas Landscape Arm Band, Done By Claire Ink In Springfield, Mo

Covatis Report

6points
POST
#14

Cute Armband Tattoo

Cute Armband Tattoo

seon_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#15

Amandine

Amandine

emi_tattoo_nc Report

6points
POST
#16

Tiger Armband Tattoo

Tiger Armband Tattoo

tattoos_by_kaku Report

6points
POST
#17

Custom Arm Band Tattoo

Custom Arm Band Tattoo

kalanyasa_tattoo_studio Report

6points
POST
#18

Custom Geometric Armband

Custom Geometric Armband

rex.geomandalatattoo Report

6points
POST
#19

Clover Cover Up

Clover Cover Up

rowdyroosterinc Report

6points
POST
#20

Skulls Armband

Skulls Armband

karmainkcollective Report

6points
POST
#21

Wip Tattoo Design

Wip Tattoo Design

killerboy242000 Report

5points
POST
#22

1 Day vs. 1 Month Healed Orchid Band

1 Day vs. 1 Month Healed Orchid Band

rosecoloredbulbasaur Report

5points
POST
#23

First Armband Tattoo

First Armband Tattoo

oanalexandrra.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#24

Super Stoked With My New Ink

Super Stoked With My New Ink

sweet.n.sour.kraut Report

5points
POST
#25

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

ujjwal_roka12 Report

5points
POST
#26

Matching Armbands

Matching Armbands

dubai_inkby_alvin_zacarias Report

5points
POST
#27

Maori Armband

Maori Armband

k9.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#28

Feminine Armband

Feminine Armband

alice_b_jb Report

5points
POST
#29

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

lost_boy_tattooer Report

5points
POST
#30

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

tattoosbykeola Report

5points
POST
#31

Custom Freehand Kirituhi Band

Custom Freehand Kirituhi Band

tavita_mose_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#32

Fire Armband

Fire Armband

hazallink.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#33

Kitten Armband

Kitten Armband

thebeeink Report

5points
POST
#34

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

mon_o_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#35

Ocean Armband

Ocean Armband

blacksheeptattooby_jar Report

5points
POST
#36

This Armband

This Armband

ariakkermanntattoo Report

5points
POST
#37

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

gopalthapa2526 Report

5points
POST
#38

To Keep Moving Forward

To Keep Moving Forward

stroberihitam Report

5points
POST
#39

This Armband Tattoo

This Armband Tattoo

ravi_tattoo_kandy Report

5points
POST
#40

Mixed Armband

Mixed Armband

janthiel_ink Report

5points
POST
#41

4 Elements Band Tattoo

4 Elements Band Tattoo

freni_ashok Report

5points
POST
#42

Band Of Teeth

Band Of Teeth

strange_tales_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#43

Mountain Arm Band I Tattooed A Few Weeks Ago - Lana Zellner, Blaque Owl Tattoo Missoula Mt

Mountain Arm Band I Tattooed A Few Weeks Ago - Lana Zellner, Blaque Owl Tattoo Missoula Mt

LZel Report

4points
POST
#44

My Parents' Names In Futhark Runes With Some Knotwork Bands. Done By Herb Buyak @provocative Tattoo In San Jacinto, Ca

My Parents' Names In Futhark Runes With Some Knotwork Bands. Done By Herb Buyak @provocative Tattoo In San Jacinto, Ca

Braindead_Poet Report

4points
POST
#45

Minimal Armband

Minimal Armband

mandy_knopf_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#46

Arm Band Tattoo

Arm Band Tattoo

chachadaiz Report

4points
POST
#47

Wristband

Wristband

zoratattoo Report

4points
POST
#48

Forest Band Tattoo

Forest Band Tattoo

golden_tattoos_01 Report

4points
POST
#49

Flowerpattern Arm Band

Flowerpattern Arm Band

niki_ornaments Report

4points
POST
#50

Cross Armband

Cross Armband

itssana_1997 Report

4points
POST
#51

Arabic Kufy Calligraphy

Arabic Kufy Calligraphy

daniel.nabil_ink Report

4points
POST
#52

Coordinates Armband

Coordinates Armband

tonytondut Report

4points
POST
#53

Another Watercolor Armband

Another Watercolor Armband

iamrabbitlab Report

4points
POST
#54

Dreamcatcher Armband

Dreamcatcher Armband

house.o.pain Report

4points
POST
#55

Super Delicate Bracelet With A Lotus Flower

Super Delicate Bracelet With A Lotus Flower

handonheart.tattoomanacor Report

4points
POST
#56

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

nadel_gold Report

4points
POST
#57

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

ksenia.ostrovsky_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#58

Medusa Armband

Medusa Armband

christan_tattoos Report

4points
POST
#59

Armband Snake

Armband Snake

sixty_two_ink Report

4points
POST
#60

Polynesian Armband Tattoo

Polynesian Armband Tattoo

yentatts Report

4points
POST
#61

Custom Arm Band Tattoo

Custom Arm Band Tattoo

blackpearl_tattoo_kasaragod Report

4points
POST
#62

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

hardikpatelofficial007 Report

4points
POST
#63

Crystal Armband

Crystal Armband

anetaemmatattoolublin Report

4points
POST
#64

Life's A Beach, Find Your Wave

Life's A Beach, Find Your Wave

tattoo.sungguhan Report

4points
POST
#65

Chess Pieces Armband

Chess Pieces Armband

hst_jill Report

4points
POST
#66

Mountain Armband

Mountain Armband

rui_tattooist Report

4points
POST
#67

Elephant Armband

Elephant Armband

wicked_catz_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#68

This Armband Tattoo

This Armband Tattoo

kklabia Report

4points
POST
#69

Triple Moon With Leaves & Vines

Triple Moon With Leaves & Vines

yagasara Report

4points
POST
#70

Roses Armband

Roses Armband

_roxy_rose Report

4points
POST
#71

Thorn Vine Tattoo On Upper Arm

Thorn Vine Tattoo On Upper Arm

vvstattoo Report

4points
POST
#72

Snake And Cherry Blossom Armband

Snake And Cherry Blossom Armband

spinster.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#73

Cosmic Armband

Cosmic Armband

jszegi Report

4points
POST
#74

Drawn On Fire Star Armband

Drawn On Fire Star Armband

amandahowtattoo Report

4points
POST
#75

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

jennastephenstattoos Report

4points
POST
#76

Colored Armband

Colored Armband

earthink_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#77

Geometric And Pattern Bands Done By Elizabeth At Noir Tattoo In Shanghai, China

Geometric And Pattern Bands Done By Elizabeth At Noir Tattoo In Shanghai, China

Mundochild Report

3points
POST
#78

Wildflower Inspired Arm Band By Derek At 550 Tattoo, Durango, Co

Wildflower Inspired Arm Band By Derek At 550 Tattoo, Durango, Co

piperjj Report

3points
POST
#79

Floral Band - Done By Exequiel Ros II At Superficial Alchemy, Naga, Philippines

Floral Band - Done By Exequiel Ros II At Superficial Alchemy, Naga, Philippines

abirowd Report

3points
POST
#80

Traditional Rose Band By Nathan Fite At True Love (Cookeville, Tn)

Traditional Rose Band By Nathan Fite At True Love (Cookeville, Tn)

Sneakems Report

3points
POST
#81

Abstract Cover Up

Abstract Cover Up

aydemirdemet Report

3points
POST
#82

Mom Dad Arm Band Tattoo

Mom Dad Arm Band Tattoo

ooye_jatt_01 Report

3points
POST
#83

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

blacklinetattoo_schweiz Report

3points
POST
#84

A Lotus Bracelet Band

A Lotus Bracelet Band

ollie.jay.tattoo Report

3points
POST
#85

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

rocksteadytattoos Report

3points
POST
#86

Owl Maori Armband Tattoo

Owl Maori Armband Tattoo

dragontattoogallary Report

3points
POST
#87

Armband Tattoo

Armband Tattoo

tattooist_krizz Report

3points