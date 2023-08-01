Tribal tattoos have a rich history that spans across cultures and continents. These bold designs are rooted in traditions and hold significant meaning for the communities that they represent. While tribal tattoos have evolved, their essence remains a powerful symbol of heritage and identity. 

Today, we’ll take a deep dive into tribal tattoos and their symbolism.

Tribal tattoos often feature bold, black ink designs. You’ll notice that every such tattoo has strong lines, geometric patterns, and symbols. That’s because they draw inspiration from indigenous cultures, such as Māori, Polynesian, Native American, and African tribes, and more. Each tribe has its own unique style, motifs, and meanings associated with their tattoos.

In tribal cultures, tattoos are not merely decorative but have a deep cultural and spiritual meaning. In the past, they even marked important milestones in a person’s life, such as coming of age, motherhood, tribal affiliation, or nature tattoos that represent oneness with Mother Earth. These tattoos were believed to ward off evil spirits and represent a person’s identity and connection to their community.

These trippy tattoo designs are quite popular for their aesthetic appeal. We’ve collected over 150 tribal tattoo ideas for your next ink-spiration. 

However, it’s important to note that while tribal tattoos look beautiful, you should approach them with respect and cultural understanding. Find a knowledgeable tattoo artist who can provide insight and ensure that the tattoos are designed and applied with cultural sensitivity.

#1

Aztec Tribal Tattoo On The Back

aztec tribal tattoo on the back

msdarkart Report

Aztec tribal tattoos have intricate geometric patterns, bold lines, and detailed depictions of deities, animals, and mythological figures. The feathered serpent god symbolizes wisdom, fertility, and creation, while the sun god represents strength and power. Other common symbols in Aztec tribal tattoos are eagles, jaguars, maize, and flower tattoos.
#2

Filipino Tribal Tattoo

filipino tribal tattoo

"Filipino tribal done by Ert Dirosa at no kings tattoo in slidell, LA."

hairythotter420 Report

#3

Tribal Tattoo On The Chest

tribal tattoo on the chest

fakeskintattoo Report

Māori tribal tattoos, on the other hand, have curvilinear patterns, spirals, and intricate motifs. They hold immense spiritual significance within the indigenous Māori culture of New Zealand. In fact, they are considered an integral part of Māori identity. They represent ancestry, social status, and history. Another interesting fact about these tattoos is that they are applied using chisels or needles, and are believed to be less painful.
#4

Hand Tribal Tattoo

hand tribal tattoo

meriagnello_tattoo Report

#5

Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

tribal tattoo on the leg

"Tukutuku (Maori weaving) inspired calf tattoo (Manawa Tapu, Sunset Tattoo, Auckland NZ)."

reddit.com Report

African tribal tattoos are another popular style. These tattoos have relatively simpler geometric patterns, and linework. Symbolism is a key aspect of African tribal tattoos. For instance, the adinkra symbols from West Africa convey wisdom, courage, and unity. The Ndebele patterns from Southern Africa represent fertility and social status.
#6

Tribal Maori Tattoo

tribal maori tattoo

"Got my first tattoo done by Maori tattoo artist Shaun from Otautahi Tattoos in NZ."

MrMagier Report

#7

Tribal Ear Tattoo

tribal ear tattoo

fiorile.ttt Report

#8

Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

tribal tattoo on the hand

fiorile.ttt Report

Tribal Tattoos And Their Meanings

Tribal tattoos are rich in symbolism. These are some common themes:

  • Arrows: Symbolize direction, progress, and focus.
  • Sun: Represents life, energy, and vitality. It symbolizes power, light, and the cycle of life.
  • Moon: Signifies femininity.
  • Cross: Represents spirituality, faith, and protection.
  • Feather: Associated with birds, which represent freedom.
  • Tree of Life: Represents strength, growth, and interconnectedness.
  • Spirals: Signify growth and transformation.
  • Waves: Symbolize the flow of water, representing adaptability and resilience.
  • Triangle: It can symbolize the union of mind, body, and spirit.
  • Mandala: Represents wholeness, unity, and balance.

Sometimes their meanings can be highly personal and may vary based on cultural traditions, individual beliefs, and personal experiences. Consult a knowledgeable tattoo artist to gain better understand of their meanings.
#9

Tribal Tattoos On Feet

tribal tattoos on feet

"One of my fav healed pieces and a very special highlight to remember from this trip to Nepal. Sadly my time here in nepal is coming to an end yet this tattoo will always remind me to follow your heart. Nepal forever."

fakeskintattoo Report

#10

Tribal Black Tattoo

tribal black tattoo

mauricio_betancourt Report

#11

Tribal Leg Sleeves Tattoo

tribal leg sleeves tattoo

akb_future Report

#12

Spine Tribal Tattoo

spine tribal tattoo

grafsantz Report

#13

Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

tribal tattoo on the hand

jalayahay.ink Report

#14

Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

tribal tattoo sleeve

jalayahay.ink Report

#15

Tribal Mask Tattoo

tribal mask tattoo

dantzat2 Report

Animal Symbolism In Tribal Tattoos

Animal tattoos are a huge part of tribal designs. They embody unique meanings and qualities.

  • Lion: Strength, courage, and leadership
  • Eagle: Freedom, vision, and spirituality 
  • Wolf: Loyalty and teamwork
  • Bear: Strength and resilience
  • Snake: Transformation
  • Owl: Wisdom and guidance
  • Elephant: Strength, wisdom, and longevity
  • Tiger: Power and passion
  • Butterfly: Grace
  • Horse: Freedom

These are just a few examples of animal symbolism in tribal tattoos. The specific meanings associated with animals may vary across different cultures. That’s why it’s important to research and understand the symbolism within the context of your chosen tribal design.
#16

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

tribal tattoo on the back

sun.yata Report

#17

Dot Work Tribal Tattoo

dot work tribal tattoo

sun.yata Report

#18

Tribal Collarbone Tattoo

tribal collarbone tattoo

meriagnello_tattoo Report

#19

Cyber Tribal Torso Tattoo

cyber tribal torso tattoo

"Cyber tribal torso by Keni at Droptheink Toronto."

maomien Report

#20

Tribal Feather Tattoo

tribal feather tattoo

carlos_and.tattoo Report

#21

Hand Tribal Line Tattoos

hand tribal line tattoos

emmanuel_item Report

#22

Tribal Leg Tattoo

tribal leg tattoo

_tchelao Report

#23

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

tribal tattoo on the back

benlopeztattoo Report

#24

Hand Tribal Tattoo

hand tribal tattoo

caio.spada Report

#25

Hand Tribal Tattoo

hand tribal tattoo

sadhakaya Report

#26

Marquesan Inspired Half Body Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

marquesan inspired half body sleeve tribal tattoo

manu_tattoos Report

#27

Tribal Tattoo On Forearm

Tribal Tattoo On Forearm

fakeskintattoo Report

#28

Tribal Chest Tattoo

Tribal Chest Tattoo

jackthebloody_tattoo Report

#29

Freehand Tribal Hand Tattoo

Freehand Tribal Hand Tattoo

grafsantz Report

#30

Ribs Tribal Tattoo

Ribs Tribal Tattoo

claudio.benve Report

#31

Tribal Leg Sleeve Tattoo

Tribal Leg Sleeve Tattoo

kiwi.burt Report

#32

Shark Tribal Tattoo

Shark Tribal Tattoo

jaeink11045 Report

#33

Tribal Fish Tattoo

Tribal Fish Tattoo

badbullyink Report

#34

Tribal Octopus Tattoo

Tribal Octopus Tattoo

badbullyink Report

#35

Folk Flowers And Bold Blackwork Tattoo

Folk Flowers And Bold Blackwork Tattoo

sun.yata Report

#36

Tribal Armband Tattoo

Tribal Armband Tattoo

"First tattoo came out better than I expected. Filipino and Polynesian tribal mix done by Steven house at Skanvas tattoo out in Cypress, CA."

reddit.com Report

#37

Hand Tribal Tattoo

Hand Tribal Tattoo

"Four face tribal by Zantoru at Subdidink in Vancouver, BC."

bronwizard Report

#38

Polynesian Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

Polynesian Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

"Contemporary Polynesian Tribal Sleeve by Wayne Austin Fata at Sacred Tatau in Las Vegas, NV."

Tcujo Report

#39

Neotribal Half Sleeve Tattoo

Neotribal Half Sleeve Tattoo

"Neotribal half sleeve. Done by Connelly Tait at Studio Arcanum in Seattle, WA."

ctatmeow Report

#40

The Pain Of Being Born Tattoo

The Pain Of Being Born Tattoo

mut4nt.3 Report

#41

Tribal Collarbone Tattoo

Tribal Collarbone Tattoo

bosschakal Report

#42

Polynesian Arm And Chest Tattoo

Polynesian Arm And Chest Tattoo

zele.tetoviranje Report

#43

Hand Tribal Tattoo

Hand Tribal Tattoo

rupintart_com Report

#44

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

raffaella_olomhe_ricci Report

#45

Tribal Chest Tattoo

Tribal Chest Tattoo

inkbyptp Report

#46

Tribal Tattoo On The Chest

Tribal Tattoo On The Chest

fakeskintattoo Report

#47

Tribal Calf Tattoo

Tribal Calf Tattoo

manu_tattoos Report

#48

Black Work Tribal Tattoo

Black Work Tribal Tattoo

sadhakaya Report

#49

Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

mauricio_betancourt Report

#50

Tribal Tattoo Shoulder Sleeve

Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

"Wanted to share my very first tattoo!"

downeynumba20 Report

#51

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

fiorile.ttt Report

#52

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

jalayahay.ink Report

#53

Shoulder Piece Of Tribal Tattoo

Shoulder Piece Of Tribal Tattoo

badbullyink Report

#54

Tribal Lower Leg Tattoo

Tribal Lower Leg Tattoo

kiti_ta_tatau Report

#55

Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

"Filipino Sun/Tribal by Filipino tattoo artist Nino Desuyo, Fait Maison - Bayonne."

SamdersonPaak Report

#56

Abstract Tribal Tattoo

Abstract Tribal Tattoo

"Abstract tribal tattoo with LOTR Elements by Jason Corbett | Insider Tattoo | Edinburgh."

Natvika Report

#57

Tribal Tattoo On The Foot

Tribal Tattoo On The Foot

meriagnello_tattoo Report

#58

Hand Tribal Tattoo

Hand Tribal Tattoo

taza_of_ink Report

#59

Tribal Shark Tattoo

Tribal Shark Tattoo

"My first tattoo! By Lucas Denton at Oddy Knocks in Lansdale, Pennsylvania."

Evening-Stage5320 Report

#60

Tribal Flower Tattoo

Tribal Flower Tattoo

marsinktattoo Report

#61

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

unitytattoogranada Report

#62

Tribal Tattoo Leg Sleeve

Tribal Tattoo Leg Sleeve

zele.tetoviranje Report

#63

Small One Tattoo

Small One Tattoo

zele.tetoviranje Report

#64

Small Tribal Tattoo

Small Tribal Tattoo

lantat_studio Report

#65

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

alexan_tattoo Report

#66

Tribal Shoulder Tattoo Sleeve

Tribal Shoulder Tattoo Sleeve

ink_devotion_tattoo Report

#67

Tribal Bull Tattoo

Tribal Bull Tattoo

badbullyink Report

#68

Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

the_lambo_scoundrel Report

#69

Tribal Polynesian Tattoo

Tribal Polynesian Tattoo

claudio.benve Report

#70

Maori Tribal Tattoo

Maori Tribal Tattoo

"A Cultural Maori, Ta Moko - By Tony Brown At Otautahi Tattoo, Christchurch, New Zealand."

Zenfranklin2 Report

#71

Filipino Tribal Tattoo

Filipino Tribal Tattoo

"Freehand contemporary Filipino tribal done by Jerome Noveras at  Royalty Tattoo Collective. Burlingame, CA."

aBaldWookie Report

#72

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo On The Hand

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo On The Hand

"Renewed old Initials into bluework tribal style half sleeve by Reny Tattoos at Studio Paradiso, Toronto."

Putrid_Signature5588 Report

#73

Symmetrical Tribals Under The Knee

Symmetrical Tribals Under The Knee

fiorile.ttt Report

#74

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

"Tribal side finished, done by Ben, Deluxe Tattoo in Chicago."

SSJVIC Report

#75

Filipino Tribal Tattoo

Filipino Tribal Tattoo

"My first piece, a northern filipino tribal by Zel at Spiritual journey tattoo, in Stanton, CA."

FromChicagoWithLove Report

#76

Tradition Filipino Tribal Tattoo

Tradition Filipino Tribal Tattoo

"Visayan/tradition Filipino tribal done by Nate Arbaquez of Spiritual journey tattoo in Southern California."

yanroxphoto Report

#77

Full Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

Full Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

akb_future Report

#78

Dark Tribal Tattoo

Dark Tribal Tattoo

grafsantz Report

#79

Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

jeffquintano Report

#80

Tribal Fish Tattoo

Tribal Fish Tattoo

badbullyink Report

#81

Tree On Fire Tattoo

Tree On Fire Tattoo

sun.yata Report

#82

Tribal Filipino Tattoo

Tribal Filipino Tattoo

taza_of_ink Report

#83

Tribal Rose Tattoo

Tribal Rose Tattoo

artofficial.tattoos Report

#84

Neotribal Hearts Knee Tattoo

Neotribal Hearts Knee Tattoo

tattoo_kaos46 Report

#85

Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

ashinkd Report

#86

Turtle Tribal Tattoo

Turtle Tribal Tattoo

"A sea turtle design tattoo I had put of for grabs on my story has now come to life!!"

taza_of_ink Report

#87

Fern Leaf Tattoo Wrap On The Knee

Fern Leaf Tattoo Wrap On The Knee

claireelise_art Report

#88

Rose Tribal Tattoo

Rose Tribal Tattoo

tejashua Report

#89

Tribal Tiger Tattoo

Tribal Tiger Tattoo

joshcoburntattoo Report

#90

Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Tribal Tattoo On The Bac

bosschakal Report

#91

Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

lagrangetattootreviso Report

#92

Hand Tribal Tattoo

Hand Tribal Tattoo

lagrangetattootreviso Report

#93

African Piece Tattoo

African Piece Tattoo

uriel816tattoos Report

#94

Japanese Rival Tattoo

Japanese Rival Tattoo