Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations
Tribal tattoos have a rich history that spans across cultures and continents. These bold designs are rooted in traditions and hold significant meaning for the communities that they represent. While tribal tattoos have evolved, their essence remains a powerful symbol of heritage and identity.
Today, we’ll take a deep dive into tribal tattoos and their symbolism.
Tribal tattoos often feature bold, black ink designs. You’ll notice that every such tattoo has strong lines, geometric patterns, and symbols. That’s because they draw inspiration from indigenous cultures, such as Māori, Polynesian, Native American, and African tribes, and more. Each tribe has its own unique style, motifs, and meanings associated with their tattoos.
In tribal cultures, tattoos are not merely decorative but have a deep cultural and spiritual meaning. In the past, they even marked important milestones in a person’s life, such as coming of age, motherhood, tribal affiliation, or nature tattoos that represent oneness with Mother Earth. These tattoos were believed to ward off evil spirits and represent a person’s identity and connection to their community.
These trippy tattoo designs are quite popular for their aesthetic appeal. We’ve collected over 150 tribal tattoo ideas for your next ink-spiration.
However, it’s important to note that while tribal tattoos look beautiful, you should approach them with respect and cultural understanding. Find a knowledgeable tattoo artist who can provide insight and ensure that the tattoos are designed and applied with cultural sensitivity.
This post may include affiliate links.
Aztec Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Aztec tribal tattoos have intricate geometric patterns, bold lines, and detailed depictions of deities, animals, and mythological figures. The feathered serpent god symbolizes wisdom, fertility, and creation, while the sun god represents strength and power. Other common symbols in Aztec tribal tattoos are eagles, jaguars, maize, and flower tattoos.
Filipino Tribal Tattoo
"Filipino tribal done by Ert Dirosa at no kings tattoo in slidell, LA."
Tribal Tattoo On The Chest
Māori tribal tattoos, on the other hand, have curvilinear patterns, spirals, and intricate motifs. They hold immense spiritual significance within the indigenous Māori culture of New Zealand. In fact, they are considered an integral part of Māori identity. They represent ancestry, social status, and history. Another interesting fact about these tattoos is that they are applied using chisels or needles, and are believed to be less painful.
Hand Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Leg
"Tukutuku (Maori weaving) inspired calf tattoo (Manawa Tapu, Sunset Tattoo, Auckland NZ)."
African tribal tattoos are another popular style. These tattoos have relatively simpler geometric patterns, and linework. Symbolism is a key aspect of African tribal tattoos. For instance, the adinkra symbols from West Africa convey wisdom, courage, and unity. The Ndebele patterns from Southern Africa represent fertility and social status.
Tribal Maori Tattoo
"Got my first tattoo done by Maori tattoo artist Shaun from Otautahi Tattoos in NZ."
Tribal Ear Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Hand
Tribal Tattoos And Their Meanings
Tribal tattoos are rich in symbolism. These are some common themes:
- Arrows: Symbolize direction, progress, and focus.
- Sun: Represents life, energy, and vitality. It symbolizes power, light, and the cycle of life.
- Moon: Signifies femininity.
- Cross: Represents spirituality, faith, and protection.
- Feather: Associated with birds, which represent freedom.
- Tree of Life: Represents strength, growth, and interconnectedness.
- Spirals: Signify growth and transformation.
- Waves: Symbolize the flow of water, representing adaptability and resilience.
- Triangle: It can symbolize the union of mind, body, and spirit.
- Mandala: Represents wholeness, unity, and balance.
Sometimes their meanings can be highly personal and may vary based on cultural traditions, individual beliefs, and personal experiences. Consult a knowledgeable tattoo artist to gain better understand of their meanings.
Tribal Tattoos On Feet
"One of my fav healed pieces and a very special highlight to remember from this trip to Nepal. Sadly my time here in nepal is coming to an end yet this tattoo will always remind me to follow your heart. Nepal forever."
Before all the "swastika" comments start pouring. The origins of the swastika are from Buddhist Indian traditions.
Tribal Black Tattoo
Tribal Leg Sleeves Tattoo
Spine Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Hand
Tribal Tattoo Sleeve
Tribal Mask Tattoo
Animal Symbolism In Tribal Tattoos
Animal tattoos are a huge part of tribal designs. They embody unique meanings and qualities.
- Lion: Strength, courage, and leadership
- Eagle: Freedom, vision, and spirituality
- Wolf: Loyalty and teamwork
- Bear: Strength and resilience
- Snake: Transformation
- Owl: Wisdom and guidance
- Elephant: Strength, wisdom, and longevity
- Tiger: Power and passion
- Butterfly: Grace
- Horse: Freedom
These are just a few examples of animal symbolism in tribal tattoos. The specific meanings associated with animals may vary across different cultures. That’s why it’s important to research and understand the symbolism within the context of your chosen tribal design.
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Dot Work Tribal Tattoo
Not exactly dot work, it just uses dits as a visual formal element. Dot work is used when applying shading in a manner similar to pointillism, which looks very subtle.
Tribal Collarbone Tattoo
Cyber Tribal Torso Tattoo
"Cyber tribal torso by Keni at Droptheink Toronto."
Tribal Feather Tattoo
Hand Tribal Line Tattoos
Tribal Leg Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Hand Tribal Tattoo
Hand Tribal Tattoo
Marquesan Inspired Half Body Sleeve Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On Forearm
Tribal Chest Tattoo
Freehand Tribal Hand Tattoo
Ribs Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Leg Sleeve Tattoo
Shark Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Fish Tattoo
Tribal Octopus Tattoo
Folk Flowers And Bold Blackwork Tattoo
Tribal Armband Tattoo
"First tattoo came out better than I expected. Filipino and Polynesian tribal mix done by Steven house at Skanvas tattoo out in Cypress, CA."
Hand Tribal Tattoo
"Four face tribal by Zantoru at Subdidink in Vancouver, BC."
Polynesian Tribal Sleeve Tattoo
"Contemporary Polynesian Tribal Sleeve by Wayne Austin Fata at Sacred Tatau in Las Vegas, NV."
Neotribal Half Sleeve Tattoo
"Neotribal half sleeve. Done by Connelly Tait at Studio Arcanum in Seattle, WA."
The Pain Of Being Born Tattoo
Tribal Collarbone Tattoo
Polynesian Arm And Chest Tattoo
Hand Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Sleeve Tattoo
Tribal Chest Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Chest
Tribal Calf Tattoo
Black Work Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Leg
Tribal Tattoo Shoulder Sleeve
"Wanted to share my very first tattoo!"
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Shoulder Piece Of Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Lower Leg Tattoo
Sleeve Tribal Tattoo
"Filipino Sun/Tribal by Filipino tattoo artist Nino Desuyo, Fait Maison - Bayonne."
Abstract Tribal Tattoo
"Abstract tribal tattoo with LOTR Elements by Jason Corbett | Insider Tattoo | Edinburgh."
Tribal Tattoo On The Foot
Hand Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Shark Tattoo
"My first tattoo! By Lucas Denton at Oddy Knocks in Lansdale, Pennsylvania."
Tribal Flower Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Tribal Tattoo Leg Sleeve
Small One Tattoo
Small Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo On The Back
Tribal Shoulder Tattoo Sleeve
Tribal Bull Tattoo
Tribal Tortoise Tattoo
Tribal Polynesian Tattoo
Maori Tribal Tattoo
"A Cultural Maori, Ta Moko - By Tony Brown At Otautahi Tattoo, Christchurch, New Zealand."
Filipino Tribal Tattoo
"Freehand contemporary Filipino tribal done by Jerome Noveras at Royalty Tattoo Collective. Burlingame, CA."
Tribal Sleeve Tattoo On The Hand
"Renewed old Initials into bluework tribal style half sleeve by Reny Tattoos at Studio Paradiso, Toronto."
Symmetrical Tribals Under The Knee
Tribal Sleeve Tattoo
"Tribal side finished, done by Ben, Deluxe Tattoo in Chicago."
Filipino Tribal Tattoo
"My first piece, a northern filipino tribal by Zel at Spiritual journey tattoo, in Stanton, CA."
Tradition Filipino Tribal Tattoo
"Visayan/tradition Filipino tribal done by Nate Arbaquez of Spiritual journey tattoo in Southern California."
Full Sleeve Tribal Tattoo
Dark Tribal Tattoo
Tribal Tattoo Sleeve
Tribal Fish Tattoo
Tree On Fire Tattoo
Tribal Filipino Tattoo
Tribal Rose Tattoo
Neotribal Hearts Knee Tattoo
Tribal Tortoise Tattoo
Turtle Tribal Tattoo
"A sea turtle design tattoo I had put of for grabs on my story has now come to life!!"