Tattoos are made with ink, imprinted on the skin, and painted with sharp metal needles. The process sounds painfully complex, so you might want to get a couple of trippy tattoos to make the pain worth it. These types of tattoos are fantastic for the creative people of the world. A trippy tattoo is fun and can be creative in its designs and sizes. As the name gives out, they are trippy. Usually, these psychedelic tattoos can create that double vision illusion. 

By duplicating the same design just a bit to the side, one might trick the brain into thinking that it is 3D, but this isn’t Avatar — it’s just 2D art on the skin. On the other hand, a psychedelic tattoo can also be quite colorful — combining rarely used colors in one piece of art. Over the years, tattoo artists have created a lot of psychedelic tattoo ideas of different designs and sizes. Some are large and complex, detailed in every way, while others are just small trippy tattoos — unique to each person.

So, if you are looking for tattoo ideas that you could learn from — the list below is just for you. There you’ll find a lot of complex and easy trippy tattoos that could give that needed creative spark. Think the ones here won’t help you? Check out the previous list — chances are you’ll find your creativity there. Upvote the trippy tattoo ideas that seem the coolest to you. Also, if you have a similar tattoo or think you can improve it somehow — leave a comment below.

#1

Portal Ty Skie!

Haaaapppyyyyy!
Was that tattoo made with an orange highlighter?

#2

Abduction Tattoo By Leslie Hess At Andromeda Studios

#3

My Little Trash Cat By Zzizziboy In Seoul, South Korea

Haaaapppyyyyy!
Does the cat tattoo have actual fur?!?

#4

Glitch Work By Thomas Acid - Renegade Tattoo (Beverwijk, The Netherlands)

#5

Rick And Morty Tattoo

#6

Watching Hand

#7

Trippy Tattoo

Haaaapppyyyyy!
COOL! That looks like a comic strip taken from a graphic novel!

#8

Psychedelic Fish

#9

Some Portal Fun

#10

Bobby Hill Sticker By Flipshades, Long Live Tattoo Collective, Denver, CO

Haaaapppyyyyy!
The shadow makes it look like it's just a sticker!

#11

Trippy Tattoo

#12

Psychedelic Sleeve

#13

Sun Tattoo In Psychedelic Cuphead Style

#14

Geometric Hand Tattoo

#15

Spooky Goat By Pablo Guesting At Three Kings LA - Los Angeles, CA

Donnie Mc00
spooky goat lol.....no satanistic overtones at all!

#16

Koffin’ Done By Dylan Oliver, Gold Hollow Inc, Toronto Canada

#17

Space Tattoo

#18

Back Piece Done In 6 Months. Artist - Josh Dobbs, Nova Scotia, Canada

#19

Done By Me Dom From Finesse Tattoo Studio In Montreal, Canada

#20

Into The Rabbit Hole. Done By Rokas At Redhill Studio, Kaunas

#21

Kawaii Pinhead By Ylva At Heirloom Arts - Kalamazoo, MI

#22

The Veldt By Jerrra Blues At White Rabbit Tattoo Studio

#23

Mario Hunter S. Thompson by Sean Grimes at Visual Tattoo in Arcata, CA

#24

Sleeve Tattoo By Bobby Allen At Eye Of Jade, Chico, CA

#25

My Head Piece Done By Deborah Soares @dehtattoo - Campinas, Brazil

#26

Popeye The Sailor

#27

Animal Tattoo

#28

Rabbit Tattoo By Tipping At Township Tattoo, UK

#29

Card Tattoo By Alba, Long Story Tattoo, Prague

#30

Arcane Tattoo

#31

Name’s Rango

Best Behave
We can't stop here, this is bat country

#32

My Friend And I Decided To Design Tattoos For Each Other, And We Didn't Know What We Were Getting Until Both Were Finished

#33

Geometric/Forest/Nature Theme By Justine Nordine At The Raw Canvas

#34

Fresh Pink Panther/Tiger By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

#35

City Tattoo Done By Riion At Jax Wolf, Belfast

#36

Studio Ghibli Sleeve By Corin Gilbert from Crooked Crows Tattoo In San Antonio, TX

#37

Sushi Dragon By Yudai At Freaks Tattoo, Japan

#38

Got One Of Brian Serway's Paintings As A Tattoo By Biex At Timeless Tattoo Studio In Oslo, Norway

#39

Capsule Machine

#40

In Wolf & Shadow Tattoo Collective

#41

Space Aliens

#42

Camping Scene

#43

Skull Snail With Suminagashi Shrooms

#44

Bandita

#45

Phew, Back Tatt By Valkyrie Tattoo Studio, Artist Vicki Kochiss

#46

Knees Done By Adrian Hing At Forest Creek Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia

#47

Butterfly Tattoo

#48

Luna And The Monarch

#49

My Off Duty Grim Reaper

#50

Jellyfish Tattoo

#51

Split Cat Tattoo

#52

Out Of This World

#53

Spongebob Square Pants

#54

Simple Snake

#55

Lizard Eye

#56

Psychedelic Medusa

#57

Trippy Tattoo, Done By Ryan Murray at The Black Veil in Salem, MA

#58

Psychedelics Skull

#59

Crow And Woodland Scene

#60

Haku Leg Piece

#61

Fool’s Day Off (Ulrich)

#62

Princess Mononoke!

#63

My First Leg Piece

#64

Mosaic Tree

#65

Hooter By Matt Brumelow At Ink & Dagger In Roswell, Georgia

#66

Panther And Dagger

#67

Voodoo Doll

#68

Death Moth

#69

Skull Tattoo

#70

Witchy Frog Tattoo

#71

A Tribute To My Grandpa By

#72

Heart Tattoo

#73

Geometric Space Cat

#74

The Fool Tarot Card

#75

Flowers Tattoo

#76

Flowers Sleeve

#77

“Knock ‘Em Dead” Piece

#78

Don’t Tread On Me Uterus By Tarik at H&H Tattoo in Nashville, TN

#79

Flower Girl Tattoo

#80

Björk - Homogenic Album Cover

