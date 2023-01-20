Tattoos are made with ink, imprinted on the skin, and painted with sharp metal needles. The process sounds painfully complex, so you might want to get a couple of trippy tattoos to make the pain worth it. These types of tattoos are fantastic for the creative people of the world. A trippy tattoo is fun and can be creative in its designs and sizes. As the name gives out, they are trippy. Usually, these psychedelic tattoos can create that double vision illusion.

By duplicating the same design just a bit to the side, one might trick the brain into thinking that it is 3D, but this isn’t Avatar — it’s just 2D art on the skin. On the other hand, a psychedelic tattoo can also be quite colorful — combining rarely used colors in one piece of art. Over the years, tattoo artists have created a lot of psychedelic tattoo ideas of different designs and sizes. Some are large and complex, detailed in every way, while others are just small trippy tattoos — unique to each person.

So, if you are looking for tattoo ideas that you could learn from — the list below is just for you. There you'll find a lot of complex and easy trippy tattoos that could give that needed creative spark. Think the ones here won't help you? Check out the previous list — chances are you'll find your creativity there.