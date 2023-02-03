So you have decided to get a tattoo, but those straightforward ones most people have are not your cup of tea? In this case, may I interest you in some psychedelic tattoos? It is a common miscomprehension that trippy tattoos are all very complicated, but in fact, there are quite a lot of easy trippy tattoos out there that are still incredibly beautiful and will play a trick on your vision. And it doesn’t have to be something big to produce that effect. Small trippy tattoos are as fascinating and mind-boggling as a full sleeve or even a full back.

Finding a good tattoo designer is always important, but even more so when you opt for optical illusions or images that are really peculiar. You will need to find a master who is not just good with his tools but is also an artist with a vision. Due to their nature, trippy tattoos might be more difficult to cover up with other designs, so choose one (or two, or three) carefully. Browse some trippy tattoo ideas online to find something to your liking. 

In our tattoo gallery, we collected some cool trippy tattoo designs that might help you make a choice. If you had to choose one for yourself, which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments. And of course, if you have a unique trippy tattoo, share it with us. 

Medusa Blurry Effect

Medusa Blurry Effect

yatzil_tatts Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
People with astigmatism see like...

Portal Kitty

Portal Kitty

hiphopsprayer Report

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon

yatzil_tatts Report

Open Your Mind By Deryk Webb At Confetti Club In Nashville, TN

Open Your Mind By Deryk Webb At Confetti Club In Nashville, TN

etlyto Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Very convenient timing, now The Last Of Us is on TV!

Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA

Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA

trashmanivxx Report

Snake And Skull Tattoo

Snake And Skull Tattoo

morgieink Report

Jelly Fish

Jelly Fish

hiphopsprayer Report

Tiger Chest By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Tiger Chest By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

manwiththebanana Report

Psychedelic Cat Done By Dennis Hamilton At Canvas Tattoo In Charlotte, NC

Psychedelic Cat Done By Dennis Hamilton At Canvas Tattoo In Charlotte, NC

phaeton83 Report

Illustrative Fox By Marlo Salvatierra At Hart & Huntington Tattoo, Orlando

Illustrative Fox By Marlo Salvatierra At Hart & Huntington Tattoo, Orlando

RussianThere Report

Abstract Traditional By Joey Cassina At Riverside Tattoo Knoxville, TN

Abstract Traditional By Joey Cassina At Riverside Tattoo Knoxville, TN

chickenbriar Report

Trippy Tattoo By Eric Stricker At DS Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Trippy Tattoo By Eric Stricker At DS Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

BlackWhiteRedYellow Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
IlluminatiBible accurate angel...

Do You Choose The Red Or Blue Pill? By Jonny Elliott at Iron Key Studios in Peoria, AZ

Do You Choose The Red Or Blue Pill? By Jonny Elliott at Iron Key Studios in Peoria, AZ

jinkinater Report

Butterfly Tattoo By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, OR

Butterfly Tattoo By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, OR

aw2669 Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
ButterflyBible accurate angel... Okay okay I'll stop now.

Psychedelic Skull Done By Winston The Whale, Good Stuff Tattoo, Portland, OR

Psychedelic Skull Done By Winston The Whale, Good Stuff Tattoo, Portland, OR

LordLysergic Report

Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo

morgieink Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Don't. Make. Comment. About. Bible. Accurate. Angels!

Rainbow Skull

Rainbow Skull

winstonthewhale Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
When you enjoy the water slide a little too much.

Lemme Just Mix Real Quick

Lemme Just Mix Real Quick

damico.tattoo Report

Crab By Lightbearer Tattoo, In Graz, Austria

Crab By Lightbearer Tattoo, In Graz, Austria

Akumaxciv Report

Roller Skating Mothman Tattoo By Hillary, Riverside Tattoo Parlor In Sav, GA

Roller Skating Mothman Tattoo By Hillary, Riverside Tattoo Parlor In Sav, GA

sassybunzz Report

Inspired By Beth Cavener's Sculpture "All Tangled Up In You" By Erin Chance At Unkindness Art In Richmond, VA

Inspired By Beth Cavener’s Sculpture “All Tangled Up In You” By Erin Chance At Unkindness Art In Richmond, VA

StormieTheCloud Report

Face Tattoo By Lydiakinsey

Face Tattoo By Lydiakinsey

chpter33 Report

Icelandic Street Art

Icelandic Street Art

chipperharbin Report

Psychedelic Mushroom Cat

Psychedelic Mushroom Cat

burdxturd Report

Woman Tatoo

Woman Tatoo

nixxi_tattoos Report

In Northwest Tattoo

In Northwest Tattoo

satellitefully Report

Snake And Bird

Snake And Bird

jankybangers Report

Rick Tattoo

Rick Tattoo

yatzil_tatts Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
If one outline was blue and the other red, this would look amazing in 3d glasses!

Semi Pixel Zapdos By Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, AUS

Semi Pixel Zapdos By Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, AUS

iimmerseta2 Report

Teddy Bear By Cody At Dolls Studio, Mandan, North Dakota

Teddy Bear By Cody At Dolls Studio, Mandan, North Dakota

slagger13 Report

Wendigo By Vic Tamian Of Victory Art And Tattoo, 19 E Main St. Little Falls, NJ

Wendigo By Vic Tamian Of Victory Art And Tattoo, 19 E Main St. Little Falls, NJ

InkIronsAndNeedles Report

The Ol' Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro PHX, AZ

The Ol’ Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro PHX, AZ

castingshadows87 Report

Clear UV Tattoo Of The Sheikah Eye By Cole Of Three Moons Tattoos, Portland, OR

Clear UV Tattoo Of The Sheikah Eye By Cole Of Three Moons Tattoos, Portland, OR

WanderingWino Report

Lunar Dragon By Alexan Reid, Ballston Spa, NY

Lunar Dragon By Alexan Reid, Ballston Spa, NY

JawaJamboree Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Sh...Shenron. Is that you?

David Bowie Knife By Glen At Black Rabbit Tattoo In Port Moody, BC

David Bowie Knife By Glen At Black Rabbit Tattoo In Port Moody, BC

GirlWithASlinky Report

Lion Tattoo By Kyle Stacher At Ever True Tattoo In Portland, Oregon

Lion Tattoo By Kyle Stacher At Ever True Tattoo In Portland, Oregon

CatsAndWeed5ever Report

A Colorful Quetzal Tattoo By Adam Sky, Hold Fast Studio, Redwood City, Bay Area, California

A Colorful Quetzal Tattoo By Adam Sky, Hold Fast Studio, Redwood City, Bay Area, California

Tattoodles Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
My Ark playing a** thought a Quetzal was a dinosaur. After a quick google, I am delighted to say these are adorable.

My Tacosaurus By Melissa Daye At Agape In Costa Mesa

My Tacosaurus By Melissa Daye At Agape In Costa Mesa

mr_dr_cameron Report

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing By Phúc Đặng At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing By Phúc Đặng At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

manwiththebanana Report

Galaxy Tattoo

Galaxy Tattoo

lnkedmag Report

Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly Tattoo

morgieink Report

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

morgieink Report

Animal Tattoo

Animal Tattoo

eric_ayala_ Report

Mushrooms Tattoo

Mushrooms Tattoo

dogstartattoocompany Report

Candy Magic

Candy Magic

inkcandy_ Report

A Cozy Hobbit Hole By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto, ON

A Cozy Hobbit Hole By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto, ON

Samwise_S_thebrave Report

Kawaii Giraffe By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy

Kawaii Giraffe By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy

kendallhx_ Report

Pumpkin By Danielle Groves At Twenty Eleven Tattoos, In Brecon, Wales, UK

Pumpkin By Danielle Groves At Twenty Eleven Tattoos, In Brecon, Wales, UK

halloween_on_xmas Report

Skull Tattoo By Derrick D'Amico At Obsidian Ink In Jacksonville, FL

Skull Tattoo By Derrick D’Amico At Obsidian Ink In Jacksonville, FL

rlh08741 Report

A Blue Koi Fish And Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California

A Blue Koi Fish And Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Tattoodles Report

Sleeve Tattoo By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle

Sleeve Tattoo By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle

41newod Report

Sea Turtle By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy

Sea Turtle By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy

NLisaKing Report

Magikarp Tattoo By Carly Kawaii At Hamsa Tattoo, Melbourne, AUS

Magikarp Tattoo By Carly Kawaii At Hamsa Tattoo, Melbourne, AUS

bunhoneys Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Magikarp used Splash!... It didn't do anything. XD

Space, man. Done by Oscar Zornosa at Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA

Space, man. Done by Oscar Zornosa at Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA

GoldieWilson2H67820 Report

Japanese Style Goldfish By Althena At Ladyhawk Tattoo In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Japanese Style Goldfish By Althena At Ladyhawk Tattoo In Tulsa, Oklahoma

batmansmother Report

Hand And Skull Tattoo By Elias At Romantic Tattooing In Lund, Sweden

Hand And Skull Tattoo By Elias At Romantic Tattooing In Lund, Sweden

TacoVikingg Report

Traditional Catfish Tattoo By David At Rainbow Demon Tattoo Denver, Colorado

Traditional Catfish Tattoo By David At Rainbow Demon Tattoo Denver, Colorado

Fisherdudemann Report

Soft Touch By Tina Poe At Moon Tattoo Studio

Soft Touch By Tina Poe At Moon Tattoo Studio In Austin, Texas

emizzledrizzle Report

Red Panda By Renko Edge, Swans And Crosses, Bruges, Belgium

Red Panda By Renko Edge, Swans And Crosses, Bruges, Belgium

Fozzlebonk Report

Googly Halloween Tattoo By RedInk At RedInktats, Weet Palm Beach

Googly Halloween Tattoo By RedInk At RedInktats, Weet Palm Beach

Se7enthSlN Report

Wolf Tattoo By Dino Nemec, Lone Wolf In Columbus, OH

Wolf Tattoo By Dino Nemec, Lone Wolf In Columbus, OH

firedancer739 Report

Foliage And Such

Foliage And Such

chipperharbin Report

Moth Tattoo By Katie Shocrylas

Moth Tattoo By Katie Shocrylas

tattooart_world Report

Frog And Flowers Tattoo

Frog And Flowers Tattoo

nina.p.tattoo Report

Psychedelic Tattoo

Psychedelic Tattoo

LiquidxxSwords Report

Mr. DNA, A Childhood Favorite. Done By Kam At Rhythm & Blues In Wilmington, NC

Mr. DNA, A Childhood Favorite. Done By Kam At Rhythm & Blues In Wilmington, NC

joelwinstead Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
"The DNA strand, like me, is the blueprint for building a living thing and sometimes animals that went extinct millions of years ago, like dinosaurs, left their blueprints behind for us to find."

666 Days Without A Drink By Nick Beaty Memorial Tattoo In Atlanta

666 Days Without A Drink By Nick Beaty Memorial Tattoo In Atlanta

receiveakindness Report

Pokemon Tattoo

Pokemon Tattoo

FonTajeeDaTuga Report

Trippy Tattoo By Ryan Willingham Apocalypse Tattoo, ATL GA

Trippy Tattoo By Ryan Willingham Apocalypse Tattoo, ATL GA

lnvaderMin Report

Sleeve Tattoo By Monikaboo At Botanikumtattooatelier In Lithuania

Sleeve Tattoo By Monikaboo At Botanikumtattooatelier In Lithuania

Galacta Report

Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England

Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England

Calumbo1979 Report

Colorful Maneki-Neko Tattoo By Alcaz Alex Iasi - Romania

Colorful Maneki-Neko Tattoo By Alcaz Alex Iasi - Romania

xSentaru Report

Raven By Drew Mitchell Planet Ink, Kennesaw, GA

Raven By Drew Mitchell Planet Ink, Kennesaw, GA

evosaintx Report

Succubus By Ayşe Su Yıldız In Denizli/Turkey

Succubus By Ayşe Su Yıldız In Denizli/Turkey

Gueneyy Report

Turnover Inspired Tattoo By Marissa and Art Collective In Grovetown, GA

Turnover Inspired Tattoo By Marissa and Art Collective In Grovetown, GA

KelseySmithPhotos Report

Vinchenski
Vinchenski
This serves to stop the intrusive thoughts of this person, winning.

Okami Piece By April Jay, At Lucky Dagger Tattoo In NOLA

Okami Piece By April Jay, At Lucky Dagger Tattoo In NOLA

ladyphlemengo Report

Flowers Tattoo By Travis Boyd At Blessed Tattoo Studios In Indianapolis, Indiana

Flowers Tattoo By Travis Boyd At Blessed Tattoo Studios In Indianapolis, Indiana

sunser3 Report

Artsy Hand By Kira Knowlton At White Lodge Tattoo In Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Artsy Hand By Kira Knowlton At White Lodge Tattoo In Glenwood Springs, Colorado

babybunnyfetus Report

Phoenix Leg Piece By Yushi At Oyabun Tattoo In San Diego, CA

Phoenix Leg Piece By Yushi At Oyabun Tattoo In San Diego, CA