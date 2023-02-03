100 Trippy Tattoos For The Lovers of Psychedelic Art
So you have decided to get a tattoo, but those straightforward ones most people have are not your cup of tea? In this case, may I interest you in some psychedelic tattoos? It is a common miscomprehension that trippy tattoos are all very complicated, but in fact, there are quite a lot of easy trippy tattoos out there that are still incredibly beautiful and will play a trick on your vision. And it doesn’t have to be something big to produce that effect. Small trippy tattoos are as fascinating and mind-boggling as a full sleeve or even a full back.
Finding a good tattoo designer is always important, but even more so when you opt for optical illusions or images that are really peculiar. You will need to find a master who is not just good with his tools but is also an artist with a vision. Due to their nature, trippy tattoos might be more difficult to cover up with other designs, so choose one (or two, or three) carefully. Browse some trippy tattoo ideas online to find something to your liking.
In our tattoo gallery, we collected some cool trippy tattoo designs that might help you make a choice. If you had to choose one for yourself, which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments. And of course, if you have a unique trippy tattoo, share it with us.
This post may include affiliate links.
Medusa Blurry Effect
Portal Kitty
Sailor Moon
Open Your Mind By Deryk Webb At Confetti Club In Nashville, TN
Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA
Snake And Skull Tattoo
Jelly Fish
Tiger Chest By Manh Huynh At Freedom Inks In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Psychedelic Cat Done By Dennis Hamilton At Canvas Tattoo In Charlotte, NC
Illustrative Fox By Marlo Salvatierra At Hart & Huntington Tattoo, Orlando
Abstract Traditional By Joey Cassina At Riverside Tattoo Knoxville, TN
Trippy Tattoo By Eric Stricker At DS Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Do You Choose The Red Or Blue Pill? By Jonny Elliott at Iron Key Studios in Peoria, AZ
Butterfly Tattoo By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, OR
Psychedelic Skull Done By Winston The Whale, Good Stuff Tattoo, Portland, OR
Rose Tattoo
Rainbow Skull
Lemme Just Mix Real Quick
Crab By Lightbearer Tattoo, In Graz, Austria
Roller Skating Mothman Tattoo By Hillary, Riverside Tattoo Parlor In Sav, GA
Inspired By Beth Cavener’s Sculpture “All Tangled Up In You” By Erin Chance At Unkindness Art In Richmond, VA
Face Tattoo By Lydiakinsey
Icelandic Street Art
Psychedelic Mushroom Cat
Woman Tatoo
In Northwest Tattoo
Snake And Bird
Rick Tattoo
If one outline was blue and the other red, this would look amazing in 3d glasses!
Semi Pixel Zapdos By Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, AUS
Teddy Bear By Cody At Dolls Studio, Mandan, North Dakota
Wendigo By Vic Tamian Of Victory Art And Tattoo, 19 E Main St. Little Falls, NJ
The Ol’ Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro PHX, AZ
Clear UV Tattoo Of The Sheikah Eye By Cole Of Three Moons Tattoos, Portland, OR
Lunar Dragon By Alexan Reid, Ballston Spa, NY
David Bowie Knife By Glen At Black Rabbit Tattoo In Port Moody, BC
Lion Tattoo By Kyle Stacher At Ever True Tattoo In Portland, Oregon
A Colorful Quetzal Tattoo By Adam Sky, Hold Fast Studio, Redwood City, Bay Area, California
My Ark playing a** thought a Quetzal was a dinosaur. After a quick google, I am delighted to say these are adorable.
My Tacosaurus By Melissa Daye At Agape In Costa Mesa
Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing By Phúc Đặng At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Galaxy Tattoo
Butterfly Tattoo
Flower Tattoo
Animal Tattoo
Mushrooms Tattoo
Candy Magic
A Cozy Hobbit Hole By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto, ON
Kawaii Giraffe By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy
Pumpkin By Danielle Groves At Twenty Eleven Tattoos, In Brecon, Wales, UK
Skull Tattoo By Derrick D’Amico At Obsidian Ink In Jacksonville, FL
A Blue Koi Fish And Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California
Sleeve Tattoo By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle
Sea Turtle By Mattia Calvi At Mambo Tattoo Shop In Meda, Italy
Magikarp Tattoo By Carly Kawaii At Hamsa Tattoo, Melbourne, AUS
Space, man. Done by Oscar Zornosa at Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA
Japanese Style Goldfish By Althena At Ladyhawk Tattoo In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hand And Skull Tattoo By Elias At Romantic Tattooing In Lund, Sweden
Traditional Catfish Tattoo By David At Rainbow Demon Tattoo Denver, Colorado
Soft Touch By Tina Poe At Moon Tattoo Studio In Austin, Texas
Red Panda By Renko Edge, Swans And Crosses, Bruges, Belgium
Googly Halloween Tattoo By RedInk At RedInktats, Weet Palm Beach
Wolf Tattoo By Dino Nemec, Lone Wolf In Columbus, OH
Foliage And Such
Moth Tattoo By Katie Shocrylas
Frog And Flowers Tattoo
Psychedelic Tattoo
Mr. DNA, A Childhood Favorite. Done By Kam At Rhythm & Blues In Wilmington, NC
"The DNA strand, like me, is the blueprint for building a living thing and sometimes animals that went extinct millions of years ago, like dinosaurs, left their blueprints behind for us to find."
666 Days Without A Drink By Nick Beaty Memorial Tattoo In Atlanta
Pokemon Tattoo
Trippy Tattoo By Ryan Willingham Apocalypse Tattoo, ATL GA
Sleeve Tattoo By Monikaboo At Botanikumtattooatelier In Lithuania
Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England
Colorful Maneki-Neko Tattoo By Alcaz Alex Iasi - Romania
Raven By Drew Mitchell Planet Ink, Kennesaw, GA
Succubus By Ayşe Su Yıldız In Denizli/Turkey
Turnover Inspired Tattoo By Marissa and Art Collective In Grovetown, GA
This serves to stop the intrusive thoughts of this person, winning.