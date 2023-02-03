So you have decided to get a tattoo, but those straightforward ones most people have are not your cup of tea? In this case, may I interest you in some psychedelic tattoos? It is a common miscomprehension that trippy tattoos are all very complicated, but in fact, there are quite a lot of easy trippy tattoos out there that are still incredibly beautiful and will play a trick on your vision. And it doesn’t have to be something big to produce that effect. Small trippy tattoos are as fascinating and mind-boggling as a full sleeve or even a full back.

Finding a good tattoo designer is always important, but even more so when you opt for optical illusions or images that are really peculiar. You will need to find a master who is not just good with his tools but is also an artist with a vision. Due to their nature, trippy tattoos might be more difficult to cover up with other designs, so choose one (or two, or three) carefully. Browse some trippy tattoo ideas online to find something to your liking.

In our tattoo gallery, we collected some cool trippy tattoo designs that might help you make a choice. If you had to choose one for yourself, which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments. And of course, if you have a unique trippy tattoo, share it with us.