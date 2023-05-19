Earth Day may be only once a year, but that does not mean we can’t show our love for our planet and the wonders she gives us any other day of the year. While doing even the smallest things to protect the environment is the most important sign of love, you can also show it off a little on your skin by getting a nature tattoo. It is enough to just look around to come up with creative nature tattoo ideas.

Nature has always been a source of never-ending inspiration for artists of all types, from writers to composers, painters to scientists. So it’s not really a surprise that it can also inspire some really unique tattoo ideas. Don’t let the misconception that wilderness tattoos are for hardcore environmentalists or avid campers only lead you astray. If you decide to ink your pet cactus, go for it! Just like nature itself, these tattoos look great in all sizes: from small nature tattoos to full sleeves. 

In this article, you will find a ton of cool nature tattoos that are nothing short of art. If you have been considering getting one yourself, we hope this collection will give you the inspiration to find just what you need. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite nature tattoo designs, and if you have a nature-themed tattoo, show us in the comments.  

#1

Golden Ratio Tree Tattoo

korra.tattoo Report

#2

Chrysanthemum Ying Yang From My Flash

artgustina Report

#3

Pufferfish Tattoo

serahsubmarine Report

#4

Sunset Tattoo

koruinktattoostudio Report

#5

Tree Tattoo

klax.tattooer Report

#6

Small Mountains

v.h.tattooart Report

#7

Sunrise Tattoo

rikhi.ink Report

#8

Stellers Jay, Elk Antler And Fireweed Tattoo

botanicalteepee Report

#9

A Fun Fairy Frog

meg.tattoo.artist Report

#10

This Nature-Inspired Tattoo

theshepherd.ink Report

#11

Outdoorsy Ankle Band

artistkatlinparenteau Report

#12

Mother Nature Tattoo

doom_tattoo_ Report

#13

My Latest Masterpiece

emhigginstattoo Report

#14

Stippled Realism Bird Tattoo

thecoven.tattoostudio Report

#15

Giant Snake With Varying Oak Leaves, A Bee, A Beetle, And A Lil Frog

noxsane Report

#16

Frog Tattoo

monoconaguja Report

#17

Small Symbolic Starry Mountains

lucsimon_ink Report

#18

Canyon Hiking Hex Cluster Tonight For Palmer!

melissadowart Report

#19

Japanese Painting Great Wave And Landscape For Ell

zezitattoo Report

#20

Dragonfly Thigh

mack.does.arts Report

#21

The Start Of A Sleeve

hatchartwork Report

#22

Beautiful Dragon Piece

studioxiiigallery Report

#23

Ginkgo Tree Leafs For Lior

dandy______________ Report

#24

Trippy Zebra For Nick

artgustina Report

#25

Koi Fish, Light & Dark

hatchartwork Report

#26

Adventure In Nature Tattoo

samtattooindia Report

#27

Teasel Tattoo

hayley_kimartist Report

#28

Donnie The Dormouse Was The Most Wholesome Custest Tattoo Ever

sugarnushtattoos Report

#29

Fun Fact: The Rear Talons Of A Harpy Eagle Are The Same Size As The Claws Of A Grizzly Bear

martinkellytattoo Report

#30

Forest And Moose Tattoo

tattooburns Report

#31

Nature Life Tattoo

kanetattooer Report

#32

Butterfly And Bird Tattoos

lily_heather_tattoo Report

#33

Kingfisher And Dogwood

thedimforest Report

#34

First Linework Session Done

honeybasiltattoos Report

#35

Stag Tattoo

kathiloutattoo Report

#36

Serving Up Cones!

pineywoodstattooparlor Report

#37

Danger Noodle Tattoo

elias.samuel.artist Report

#38

Bird Tattoo

shannon.rumble.ink Report

#39

Nature Tattoo

nozemtattoostudio Report

#40

Stag Tattoo

nadine.chapmanarts Report

#41

Toad Of Toadstool Hall

tltnorwich Report

#42

Mushroom Tattoo

tattoosby_elise Report

#43

Flower Tattoo

jessedgomez Report

#44

Goldfinch & Pear From My Flash

frazzlekattattoos Report

#45

A Storm In A Rosy Teacup

tltnorwich Report

#46

Little Deer Tattoo, Pretty Fun One

angeloctopus Report

#47

Delicate Prettiness

tltnorwich Report

#48

Taos Tribute Tattoo

hatchartwork Report

#49

Fun Lil Hand Tat From A Few Weeks Back For Anaïs

zengertattoo Report

#50

Snake. Magnolia. Fern. Cover Up

hatchartwork Report

#51

Cloportes Agiles

rzbt.von.bat.tattoo Report

#52

Mountain Laurels For Skylar

nu.monti.tattoo Report

#53

Pinecone Details

jennyjadetattoo Report

#54

Owl Tattoo

twistedchillititch Report

#55

Isabella Tiger Moth From My Repeat Flash

frazzlekattattoos Report

#56

Matching Robin Tattoos In Memory Of Where They Both Grew Up

nu.monti.tattoo Report

#57

Nature Tattoo

peightonflash_tattoos Report

#58

Had Fun With This Lil Mountain Scenery Piece On My Best Friend

pixiedoomtattoo Report

#59

Colourful Sunflower Tattoo

Report

#60

Flower Tattoo

Report

#61

Vampy Bat With The Saggy Constellation

saraburnsred Report

#62

Animals Tattoo

minimi_lain_tattoo Report

#63

Nature Tattoo

botanicalteepee Report

#64

Snowy Pass Hexagon Today For Carson!

melissadowart Report

#65

Got To See This Floral Wrap For Holly All Healed Up

kts_tattoos Report

#66

Got To Work In This Awesome, Unique Botanical Sleeve

dreamlandtattooco Report

#67

Lizard Tattoo

annah.tattoo Report

#68

Mockingbird Tattoo

mikaink Report

#69

First Of The New Flash! I Had A Lot Of Fun Matching Up Next To Her Cute Palm Tree Tattoo

petite_ink Report

#70

Wrapping Foxgloves Up The Back Of The Arm From Last Week

lilyadamstattoos Report

#71

Nature Theme For Karina

zezitattoo Report

#72

Tree Tattoo

nv.ink.tattoo Report

#73

Tree Tattoo

katrinkz Report

#74

Tawny Owl & Rabbit

elchambo_tattoo Report

#75

Hog On A Log

arranv.tattoos Report

#76

Nature Tattoos

inkbymartha Report

#77

Flowers Tattoo

silvana.tattoo Report

#78

Wolf Tattoo From This Weekend

dopeshyt_kilo Report

#79

Mama & Baby Manatee

hatchartwork Report

#80

Mushroom Tattoo

moonflower.tattoo Report

#81

Fish And Florals Tattoo

cats.inks Report

#82

Large One Shot Botanical And Bugs Have To Be My Favorite Subject Matter Ever And This Piece Is No Different

will_allan_tattoos Report

#83

Bears, Forest And Dream Catcher For The Win

eternaltattooing Report

#84

So Thrilled With This Free Hand Leafy Addition

indi.tattoos Report

#85

Peony, Orchids & Butterflies For Alaysia

