Earth Day may be only once a year, but that does not mean we can’t show our love for our planet and the wonders she gives us any other day of the year. While doing even the smallest things to protect the environment is the most important sign of love, you can also show it off a little on your skin by getting a nature tattoo. It is enough to just look around to come up with creative nature tattoo ideas.

Nature has always been a source of never-ending inspiration for artists of all types, from writers to composers, painters to scientists. So it’s not really a surprise that it can also inspire some really unique tattoo ideas. Don’t let the misconception that wilderness tattoos are for hardcore environmentalists or avid campers only lead you astray. If you decide to ink your pet cactus, go for it! Just like nature itself, these tattoos look great in all sizes: from small nature tattoos to full sleeves.

In this article, you will find a ton of cool nature tattoos that are nothing short of art. If you have been considering getting one yourself, we hope this collection will give you the inspiration to find just what you need. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite nature tattoo designs, and if you have a nature-themed tattoo, show us in the comments.