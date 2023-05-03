A non-exhausting source of inspiration for pretty much everything in life is quite literally right outside your door. And if you're lucky, a short stretch from it. The greatest works of literature, fantastic landscape paintings, and even some of the most amazing sculptures have been inspired by the grandeur and beauty of Mother Nature. As soon as artists started employing human skin as a canvas, nature-inspired tattoos quickly gained appeal among ink aficionados thanks to the broad scope of possibilities it opened the doors to.

Whether it's simple nature tattoos or super realistic tattoos depicting components of nature, be it plants, animals, their habitats, natural geological structures, or phenomena, nature tattoo designs offer an array of opportunities to make an original and highly customized design. This, in particular, is why nature tattoos are so well-liked among lovers of the great outdoors and people who feel a special connection with Mother Nature. Be it gratefulness to be alive and use its resources or the tranquility it brings when surrounded by it, anyone can find a way to bond with nature. And that relationship can be materialized on the skin with a meaningful and, at the same time, gorgeous Mother Nature tattoo. Furthermore, if there is one subject that will never cease being relevant, that would be nature. Because once it's gone, humanity might be too. So be it 5 or 50 years to the future, it's rather unlikely that you will grow to regret it.

Whether you're considering getting one done or simply appreciate a good tattoo work, below, we've compiled lots of cool nature tattoos you can sift through every detail of. Did you like any of these nature tattoo ideas? If so, make sure to give them an upvote. Also, if you have a nature tattoo adorning your body, we would love to see a photo of it in the comments!

#1

Rabbit Tattoo

Rabbit Tattoo

emhigginstattoo Report

9points
POST
#2

Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Fun Concept

Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Fun Concept

you_aint_seen_muffins_yet Report

9points
POST
#3

Made This Apricot Jam Piece For Lauren

Made This Apricot Jam Piece For Lauren

honeybasiltattoos Report

8points
POST
#4

Sluggies & Shroomies

Sluggies & Shroomies

belovednekotattoo Report

8points
POST
#5

Love Doing This Project For A Lovely Couple Nicole And Hazel

Love Doing This Project For A Lovely Couple Nicole And Hazel

silvercattattoo Report

8points
POST
#6

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

chenka_tattoos Report

8points
POST
#7

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

architex_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#8

Belted Kingfisher For Kelly

Belted Kingfisher For Kelly

frazzlekattattoos Report

8points
POST
#9

'nature In Meditation' By Johnathan Bravo, Austin TX

'nature In Meditation' By Johnathan Bravo, Austin TX

MattySmatty616 Report

8points
POST
#10

Girl And Wolf Tattoo

Girl And Wolf Tattoo

nickyspellcraft Report

7points
POST
#11

For Sebastien, Thank You Very Much

For Sebastien, Thank You Very Much

june_alison Report

7points
POST
#12

Mountain In Palms

Mountain In Palms

cliniquedetatouagelongueuil Report

7points
POST
#13

Loved Doing This Guy From My Flash Today

Loved Doing This Guy From My Flash Today

blackbonetattooerp posts Report

7points
POST
#14

Andpoke Whale Tattoo

Andpoke Whale Tattoo

nofacetattoo Report

7points
POST
#15

Heart In Nature Tattoo

Heart In Nature Tattoo

epicinkideas Report

7points
POST
#16

Swallow From Today

Swallow From Today

Top postsjustpeachytattoos Report

7points
POST
#17

Forest Fairy

Forest Fairy

calamarsalvaje.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#18

Mountain Tattoo

Mountain Tattoo

klax.tattooer Report

7points
POST
#19

Artemis/Diana, Goddess Of The Hunt And Nature, Done By Ling At Lovers And Killers In Brooklyn, NY

Artemis/Diana, Goddess Of The Hunt And Nature, Done By Ling At Lovers And Killers In Brooklyn, NY

Brightlywound89 Report

7points
POST
#20

Thorny Elbow Wreath For Elliot!

Thorny Elbow Wreath For Elliot!

megtattoo Report

6points
POST
#21

Finished This Botanical Piece Recently

Finished This Botanical Piece Recently

witchinghourink Report

6points
POST
#22

Owl Tattoo

Owl Tattoo

tyetremblay Report

6points
POST
#23

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

shortyadtrtattoos Report

6points
POST
#24

Shark Tattoo

Shark Tattoo

sin.yolandamaricarmentattoo Report

6points
POST
#25

Mountain Tattoo

Mountain Tattoo

Top posts Report

6points
POST
#26

Geometric Shapes And Nature Elements

Geometric Shapes And Nature Elements

zezitattoo Report

6points
POST
#27

Custom Frog Tattoo

Custom Frog Tattoo

jinxed_art Report

6points
POST
#28

Bird Tattoo

Bird Tattoo

misslilady Report

6points
POST
#29

Waves Tattoo

Waves Tattoo

grimgor_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#30

Ammonoids And Amanitas, What More Does A Lad Need

Ammonoids And Amanitas, What More Does A Lad Need

geoduck_don Report

6points
POST
#31

Lil Mousey From My Flash

Lil Mousey From My Flash

frazzlekattattoos Report

6points
POST
#32

Made A Sci-Fi Reading Frog From My One-Off Designs

Made A Sci-Fi Reading Frog From My One-Off Designs

elimakingstuff Report

6points
POST
#33

Birds And Berries - Always A Popular Choice

Birds And Berries - Always A Popular Choice

tltnorwich Report

6points
POST
#34

Nature Pictures Tattoo

Nature Pictures Tattoo

hontattoostudio Report

6points
POST
#35

My Mother Nature Tattoo To Cover Up Some Old Scars Done By Andy At Boundless Tattoo, CO In Plainfield

My Mother Nature Tattoo To Cover Up Some Old Scars Done By Andy At Boundless Tattoo, CO In Plainfield

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#36

"It's My Nature" Scorpion & Frog Tattoos By Andrew Crystal, Immortal Art, Phoenix, Arizona

“It’s My Nature” Scorpion & Frog Tattoos By Andrew Crystal, Immortal Art, Phoenix, Arizona

thatdarnchelsey Report

6points
POST
#37

Bear Nature Scene Done By Jenna Hupalo At Electric Pineapple Tattoo In Corner Brook, NL

Bear Nature Scene Done By Jenna Hupalo At Electric Pineapple Tattoo In Corner Brook, NL

ThePesce Report

6points
POST
#38

Second Session Of My Nature Sleeve By Joshua Tenneson At Transformation Gallery In Springfield, MO

Second Session Of My Nature Sleeve By Joshua Tenneson At Transformation Gallery In Springfield, MO

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#39

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

elisaskarma.tt Report

5points
POST
#40

Nightingale For Raye

Nightingale For Raye

jennyjadetattoo Report

5points
POST
#41

Second Session On Toms White Pine Sleeve!

Second Session On Toms White Pine Sleeve!

ink.and.ochre.studio Report

5points
POST
#42

Entwined Thistle And Daffodil Flowers

Entwined Thistle And Daffodil Flowers

aughraseyetattoo Report

5points
POST
#43

Crow And Flowers

Crow And Flowers

jinxed_art Report

5points
POST
#44

Fresh Snail And Healed Everything Else

Fresh Snail And Healed Everything Else

saraburnsred Report

5points
POST
#45

Flowers From The Other Day

Flowers From The Other Day

goudyart Report

5points
POST
#46

Mushroom Tattoo From My Flash

Mushroom Tattoo From My Flash

_cloudy.ink_ Report

5points
POST
#47

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

tltnorwich Report

5points
POST
#48

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

jazzyphe.tatts Report

5points
POST
#49

Another Big Neck Wrap, Mushrooms And Creatures And A Some Other Oddities

Another Big Neck Wrap, Mushrooms And Creatures And A Some Other Oddities

honeybasiltattoos Report

5points
POST
#50

Nature Tattoo

Nature Tattoo

ketttjow Report

5points
POST
#51

An Entwined Thistle And Daffodil For Aeron

An Entwined Thistle And Daffodil For Aeron

riabarrenecheatattoo Report

5points
POST
#52

Super Fun Doing This Floral Lady!

Super Fun Doing This Floral Lady!

hearthcreativestudios Report

5points
POST
#53

Home Is Where The Fish Are

Home Is Where The Fish Are

anton_schafer_ Report

5points
POST
#54

Adventure Tattoo

Adventure Tattoo

gizemsemercitattoo Report

5points
POST
#55

Flowers Tattoo

Flowers Tattoo

the.gutter.goblin Report

5points
POST
#56

Couple Of Spindly Mushroom Guys

Couple Of Spindly Mushroom Guys

howdy.tattoos Report

5points
POST
#57

I Got To Do This Cute Snail And Bottle Tattoo Today

I Got To Do This Cute Snail And Bottle Tattoo Today

shadyladyink Report

5points
POST
#58

Mountains Tattoo

Mountains Tattoo

megknobel Report

5points
POST
#59

It's All Coming Up Roses

It's All Coming Up Roses

tltnorwich Report

5points
POST
#60

Remember Where There's Showers There Will Be Flowers

Remember Where There’s Showers There Will Be Flowers

velvetundergroundtattoo Report

5points
POST
#61

Blackberry-Inspired Floral Piece

Blackberry-Inspired Floral Piece

hatchartwork Report

5points
POST
#62

Dragonfly Tattoo

Dragonfly Tattoo

studiomustakettu Report

5points
POST
#63

Banana Slug Tattoo

Banana Slug Tattoo

kaija.heitland.tattoos Report

5points
POST
#64

Falcon Tattoo

Falcon Tattoo

becca.ink Report

5points
POST
#65

Goldfinch And Thistles For Katherine

Goldfinch And Thistles For Katherine

mimtheyertattoos Report

5points
POST
#66

Floral Sleeve

Floral Sleeve

tltnorwich Report

5points
POST
#67

Elephant Tattoo

Elephant Tattoo

aceandswordtattoos Report

5points
POST
#68

Bird Is Healed, Added A Few More Background Details

Bird Is Healed, Added A Few More Background Details

stefanie_regnier Report

5points
POST
#69

Birch Forest Hexagon Today For Jamie

Birch Forest Hexagon Today For Jamie

melissadowart Report

5points
POST
#70

Mother Nature Tattoo

Mother Nature Tattoo

antclaytattoo Report

5points
POST
#71

Cherry Blossoms Tattoo

Cherry Blossoms Tattoo

so.nia.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#72

Jess At Mammoth Tattoo In Kirkland WA. We Started On My Leg Sleeve Today! Cant Wait To See How It All Ends Up!

Jess At Mammoth Tattoo In Kirkland WA. We Started On My Leg Sleeve Today! Cant Wait To See How It All Ends Up!

elliotmariesh Report

5points
POST
#73

My Incredible Nature-Inspired Blackwork Sleeve, Done By Maria Ruz As A Guest At La Machine Infernale, France

My Incredible Nature-Inspired Blackwork Sleeve, Done By Maria Ruz As A Guest At La Machine Infernale, France

LadyFluffball Report

5points
POST
#74

Gap Filler Flower For Nicole

Gap Filler Flower For Nicole

daniturkeysammie Report

4points
POST
#75

Fineline Leaves

Fineline Leaves

yleniaattard Report

4points
POST
#76

Cosmic Moth Flash For Katie

Cosmic Moth Flash For Katie

moonflower.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#77

Somewhere In The World

Somewhere In The World

joshwilliamstattoo Report

4points
POST
#78

Bridged A Gap A While Ago With This Guy From My Flash

Bridged A Gap A While Ago With This Guy From My Flash

marlies.tattoos Report

4points
POST
#79

It Feels So Good To Complete The First Of My Flash, Couldn’t Happier With The Outcome

It Feels So Good To Complete The First Of My Flash, Couldn’t Happier With The Outcome

birchwolf Report

4points
POST
#80

Mother Earth Tattoo

Mother Earth Tattoo

amanda_marie_witchery Report

4points
POST
#81

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

nesty.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#82

Moth Tattoo

Moth Tattoo

auenwald_taetowierkunst Report

4points
POST
#83

Buttercup Rose With Thistles Tattoo

Buttercup Rose With Thistles Tattoo

mikaink Report

4points
POST
#84

Gorgeous Floral Work

Gorgeous Floral Work

clubtattoolasvegas Report

4points
POST
#85

Bear Tattoo

Bear Tattoo