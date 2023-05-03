A non-exhausting source of inspiration for pretty much everything in life is quite literally right outside your door. And if you're lucky, a short stretch from it. The greatest works of literature, fantastic landscape paintings, and even some of the most amazing sculptures have been inspired by the grandeur and beauty of Mother Nature. As soon as artists started employing human skin as a canvas, nature-inspired tattoos quickly gained appeal among ink aficionados thanks to the broad scope of possibilities it opened the doors to.

Whether it's simple nature tattoos or super realistic tattoos depicting components of nature, be it plants, animals, their habitats, natural geological structures, or phenomena, nature tattoo designs offer an array of opportunities to make an original and highly customized design. This, in particular, is why nature tattoos are so well-liked among lovers of the great outdoors and people who feel a special connection with Mother Nature. Be it gratefulness to be alive and use its resources or the tranquility it brings when surrounded by it, anyone can find a way to bond with nature. And that relationship can be materialized on the skin with a meaningful and, at the same time, gorgeous Mother Nature tattoo. Furthermore, if there is one subject that will never cease being relevant, that would be nature. Because once it's gone, humanity might be too. So be it 5 or 50 years to the future, it's rather unlikely that you will grow to regret it.

Whether you're considering getting one done or simply appreciate a good tattoo work, below, we've compiled lots of cool nature tattoos you can sift through every detail of.