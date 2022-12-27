There is much beauty to be found in the world around us. There is so much to enjoy on this Earth, so much to see, yet so much is often left overlooked. From modern towns to wide-open ranges of nothing but nature, landscape painting attempts to capture it all. This style of painting gives a lot of room for creativity to go wild. Landscape paintings can capture a moment for what it is — a passing thing — and create an opportunity to enjoy the view.

All works of creativity are just fruits of the mind. Painted landscapes sometimes feel surreal, like something not of this Earth. Plenty of beautiful landscape paintings can combine reality and fiction. We only see the world from our eyes, but creative works, like paintings, allow us to see the same thing from a different set of eyes. A painting of a landscape can have a lot of different elements in it, including man-made structures as well as people. From desolated buildings to love-infused couples — you wouldn’t be surprised to know that the most famous landscape paintings are able to combine several of these elements into one perfect piece of art.

If you are out looking for a drop of inspiration, look no further than the paintings of famous landscapes below, one after another, and high chances are that those landscape painting ideas will start planting seeds in your head too. If one of the paintings ignited the creative light inside you, be sure to upvote it. If you have more to add about the painting, comment below and share what you know.