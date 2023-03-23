Arguably one of the most popular tattoo styles today is the realism tattoo style. Unlike traditional, old-school, Japanese, or every other tattoo style in the ink world, realism tattoos, as you can tell by the name, distinguish themselves by their often hyper-realistic, lifelike appearance. Though the subjects of lifelike tattoos can be infinite, the only requirement is that the tattoo looks as close to photorealistic as possible.

How is that achieved? Photo realism tattoos ought to be as accurate and detailed as possible. Hence, it only makes sense that realistic tattoos require a highly skilled hand. Outlines do not exist in the real world; thus, they are rarely (if ever) used in realism-style tattoos. To separate the subjects of the tattoo, masters in the hyper-realistic tattoo style entail a lot of shading, way more than any other tattoo style would require. Thus, with the amount of shading necessary to achieve the desired effect, hyper-realistic tattoos take considerably longer to complete than other tattoo styles. And because of all the detailing, realism tattoos require extra aftercare to prevent them from fading. Therefore, getting a realistic tattoo as your first is generally not recommended, considering it’s not a “one-and-done” type of tattoo session. Still, the end result is very much worth it.

If you are considering getting one or simply enjoy looking at the lifelike ink reproductions on the skin, you will undoubtedly appreciate seeing the many realism tattoo ideas we have gathered below. What do you think about realism-style tattoos? Perhaps you’re planning on getting a realism tattoo yourself? Let us know in the comments! And, as always, let us know your favorite realistic tattoos from the list by giving them an upvote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two Pieces Done By Jooa In NYC

Two Pieces Done By Jooa In NYC

A_Chocolate_Starfish Report

11points
POST
#2

Ripped Collage

Ripped Collage

johnnyc_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#3

Everyone’s Favourite Giant Hagrid As Played By The Incomparable And Greatly Missed Robbie Coltrane

Everyone’s Favourite Giant Hagrid As Played By The Incomparable And Greatly Missed Robbie Coltrane

davidcorden Report

9points
POST
#4

Ganster Opera Girl

Ganster Opera Girl

victorialeetattoo Report

9points
POST
#5

Real Shadows

Real Shadows

inalbersekovVerified Report

9points
POST
#6

Full 360 Wraparound Choker

Full 360 Wraparound Choker

ryanashleymalarkeyVerified Report

9points
POST
#7

My Dog, Mike Teilwigger. Dutchman Tatto, Long Island New York

My Dog, Mike Teilwigger. Dutchman Tatto, Long Island New York

Illustrious_Rest_116 Report

9points
POST
#8

My Head Tat Done By Corey Cuc At Hot Rod Tattooing In Martins Ferry Ohio

My Head Tat Done By Corey Cuc At Hot Rod Tattooing In Martins Ferry Ohio

jboogie41 Report

9points
POST
#9

From The “A Cure For Wellness” Movie

From The “A Cure For Wellness” Movie

nikolaymertsalov Report

8points
POST
#10

Coloured Cat Tattoo

Coloured Cat Tattoo

it.s_dear Report

8points
POST
#11

Mechanic Tattoo

Mechanic Tattoo

debi__real Report

8points
POST
#12

Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke

lianakinnen_art Report

8points
POST
#13

Beautiful White Cat

Beautiful White Cat

idont_inkso Report

8points
POST
#14

Panda Munching On Bamboo

Panda Munching On Bamboo

iban_voodoo Report

8points
POST
#15

Mask Tattoo

Mask Tattoo

fabiox_tattooer Report

8points
POST
#16

Beautiful Boy Toby

Beautiful Boy Toby

davidcorden Report

8points
POST
#17

Felis Catus

Felis Catus

marco.odio Report

8points
POST
#18

Napoleon Crossing The Alps

Napoleon Crossing The Alps

victorialeetattoo Report

8points
POST
#19

Senna Tattoo

Senna Tattoo

inktotalart Report

8points
POST
#20

"Blessed" Tattoo

"Blessed" Tattoo

johnnyc_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Took Inspiration From The Phantom Troupe And Got My Own Version Of The Tattoo

Took Inspiration From The Phantom Troupe And Got My Own Version Of The Tattoo

u/Any-Republic-7025 Report

8points
POST
#22

Big And Unusual Project

Big And Unusual Project

amp_art Report

7points
POST
#23

A Portrait Of A Family Member

A Portrait Of A Family Member

jims_ink Report

7points
POST
#24

Goddess Of Victory

Goddess Of Victory

debi__real Report

7points
POST
#25

Girl And Warrior

Girl And Warrior

banrolando Report

7points
POST
#26

Realistic Imagination

Realistic Imagination

robertocarlosart_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#27

Christopher Lloyd As Uncle Fester

Christopher Lloyd As Uncle Fester

ralfnonnweilertaa2 Report

7points
POST
#28

African Collage

African Collage

zaedtattoo Report

7points
POST
#29

"The Balance Of Your Brain And Your Heart"

"The Balance Of Your Brain And Your Heart"

goldenimagination Report

7points
POST
#30

Regal Woman Tattoo

Regal Woman Tattoo

jamestattooart Report

7points
POST
#31

Golden Balloon Dog Tattoo

Golden Balloon Dog Tattoo

julie_agnes Report

7points
POST
#32

Mother & Father Tattoo

Mother & Father Tattoo

fa_kose Report

7points
POST
#33

Masked Fighter Woman

Masked Fighter Woman

matiasnobletattoo Report

7points
POST
#34

Baby Portrait

Baby Portrait

ibarraskinart Report

7points
POST
#35

Cazzo Tattoo

Cazzo Tattoo

vander_stocraft_tattoo_mx Report

7points
POST
#36

Crazy Realistic Statue Piece

Crazy Realistic Statue Piece

stigmata_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#37

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

ellyn_ink Report

7points
POST
#38

"Bill Evans, William John Evans"

"Bill Evans, William John Evans"

mulgam_artist Report

7points
POST
#39

Tesla - Sergio Sanchez - Archive Studios Los Angeles California

Tesla - Sergio Sanchez - Archive Studios Los Angeles California

SergioSanchezArt Report

7points
POST
#40

O' Fortuna by John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

O' Fortuna by John Embry. Muse & Myth. Louisville, KY

marxist-tsar Report

7points
POST
#41

Japanese Inspired

Japanese Inspired

holanskej_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#42

Tiger & Rose On The Thigh

Tiger & Rose On The Thigh

rachel_tattooist Report

6points
POST
#43

Raging Poseidon

Raging Poseidon

mukart.blackandgray Report

6points
POST
#44

"This Heart Belongs To No One"

"This Heart Belongs To No One"

qhuy.tattooist Report

6points
POST
#45

Deep Sea Anglerfish

Deep Sea Anglerfish

egon_weiss Report

6points
POST
#46

A Healed Greek God Tattoo

A Healed Greek God Tattoo

noelsoptattoo Report

6points
POST
#47

Pilot With Her Views

Pilot With Her Views

anaquintana_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#48

Smorfie Girl

Smorfie Girl

dagiglio89_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#49

Lost Girl Tattoo

Lost Girl Tattoo

goldenimagination Report

6points
POST
#50

Eye Escape

Eye Escape

smil3.inq Report

6points
POST
#51

All-Time-Seeing Woman

All-Time-Seeing Woman

sarkozi.ninetynine Report

6points
POST
#52

A Cover Up Tattoo Of A Golden Girl

A Cover Up Tattoo Of A Golden Girl

jamestattooart Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Unifnished Mansion And Graffiti Tattoo

Unifnished Mansion And Graffiti Tattoo

maksimprimo Report

6points
POST
#54

St. Barbara. One Of The Fourteen Holy Helpers

St. Barbara. One Of The Fourteen Holy Helpers

maksimprimo Report

6points
POST
#55

Realistic Charizard Collage Tattoo

Realistic Charizard Collage Tattoo

prime_ink_tattoo_koeln Report

6points
POST
#56

Wise Man Collage Full Back Tattoo

Wise Man Collage Full Back Tattoo

prime_ink_tattoo_koeln Report

6points
POST
#57

Warrior Girl And Tiger Mix

Warrior Girl And Tiger Mix

franky_lozano Report

6points
POST
#58

Curado Tattoo

Curado Tattoo

matias noble tattoo Report

6points
POST
#59

Viking And Nature Mix

Viking And Nature Mix

shooby_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#60

"Hyenas Life"

"Hyenas Life"

shooby_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#61

Incredible Skull

Incredible Skull

mr_nobody_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#62

Healed Big Peonnie

Healed Big Peonnie

deanna_art Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Blue Regal Butterfly

Blue Regal Butterfly

ziho_gallery Report

6points
POST
#64

Purple Rabbit Balloon

Purple Rabbit Balloon

been_partt Report

6points
POST
#65

Tiger Heads

Tiger Heads

jurgismikalauskas Report

5points
POST
#66

Beautiful Rose

Beautiful Rose

nikkohurtado Report

5points
POST
#67

Dog Portrait

Dog Portrait

eclipse_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#68

Girl Looking Up

Girl Looking Up

machinarium_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#69

Crying Virgin Mary

Crying Virgin Mary

angel_mihov_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#70

Last Templar

Last Templar

francescoferri_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#71

Egypt Tattoo

Egypt Tattoo

kokitattooist Report

5points
POST
#72

Roman Tattoo

Roman Tattoo

kokitattooist Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Compass On A Map

Compass On A Map

alice_thewhiterabbit Report

5points
POST
#74

Elderly Mountaneer

Elderly Mountaneer

fabiofilipponetattoo Report

5points
POST
#75

Money Girl

Money Girl

jc.vittorelli.ink Report

5points
POST
#76

Wise Man Tattoo

Wise Man Tattoo

jamestattooart Report

5points
POST
#77

Space Turtle

Space Turtle

alekso_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#78

Portrait Tattoo

Portrait Tattoo

tinti_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#79

Magnificent Egyptian Chest Piece

Magnificent Egyptian Chest Piece

shooby_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#80

Realistic Doll On Hand

Realistic Doll On Hand

andyengeltattoo Report

5points
POST
#81

Wall Smash Tattoo

Wall Smash Tattoo

tatu_panda Report

5points
POST
#82

All Your Ideas Are Doable!

All Your Ideas Are Doable!

kim.tattooo Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

Whale Splashing

Whale Splashing

tattooer_its Report

5points
POST
#84

Skull Tattoo

Skull Tattoo

tattooer_its Report

5points
POST
#85

Cog Mechanicus By Luis Nunez, Certified Tattoo Studios, Denver, CO

Cog Mechanicus By Luis Nunez, Certified Tattoo Studios, Denver, CO

NullGeodesic Report

5points
POST
#86

San Juditas By El Diablito Tattoo

San Juditas By El Diablito Tattoo