If you’re anything like us, you’d agree that the best thing ever would be to live in a hut in the middle of nowhere. Or deep in the forests. Or way outback. Well, you get the gist. Naturally, it isn’t so easy to accomplish this dream if you’re a regular person with a regular job tied to living in a regular city. However, you can always try and emulate natural environments with a houseplant obsession or carry a piece of the wild forever and always. Yup, we’re talking about nature tattoos, and what’s a better way to remind yourself of the Great Outdoors if not by inking the tiniest piece of it on your skin?

Okay, so these nature tattoo ideas that we’ve gathered here range from huge-format looming forests taking place on the whole back of a person to small nature tattoos hidden behind your ear. Really, there’s an option for any and every nature lover out there! Once you’re set on the size, then you’ll have to decide on the style - an elaborate depiction of your favorite meadow or maybe just a simple nature tattoo concentrated into a symbol that’s near and dear to you and nobody else. And when you’re set on the style, too, you’ll definitely find loads of tattoo ideas on this list - check them out, mark the ones you like, and make them into unique tattoos that are closest to your heart.

Now, ready to scroll down below and check out the gorgeous tattoo designs? Sure you are! Once you are there, give the tattoo designs you liked the most your vote and share this inspiring and invigorating list with your nature-loving friends, too.

#1

Frog Tattoo

krimsonkev Report

#2

My Nature Back Piece By Eve Strauer At Tenderfoot Studio In Brooklyn

Holy_Headlines Report

#3

Cherry Blossoms By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Tattoodles Report

#4

Tree Tattoo

daybreak.ink Report

#5

The First Tattoo In The Mountains Tattoo Series

vanscape.art Report

#6

Stag Tattoo

honeybasiltattoos Report

#7

A Soundwave That Turns Into Trees And Mountains Reflected On Water. Done By Ben At Chalice In Boise, Id

TanglyMango Report

#8

Mountain Scape By Austin Fields At Black Fern Tattoo, Cincinnati, Ohio

CraftedToLive Report

#9

Northern Lights By Ella Kettunen At Turku Tattoo Parlour In Turku, Finland

Rosito182 Report

#10

Nature Girl Tattoo

nickyspellcraft Report

#11

Bird Of Paradise

ganzaladra Report

#12

Little Piece Of Nature

lucsimon_ink Report

#13

Canyon Hexagon And Swirl Cloud Pieces From My Pre-Drawns For Brian Yesterday!

melissadowart Report

#14

I Had The Most Fun Yesterday Making This Caterpillar Jar, Tattoo For Katrina

honeybasiltattoos Report

#15

Red Squirrel Tattoo

epicinkideas Report

#16

Cool Little Alien Dude Nature Piece

rikamortis Report

#17

Little Chameleon Tattoo

waynestofbergtattooer Report

#18

Mangrove Tattoo

Top posts Report

#19

The Mountains Are Calling And I Must Go

chrisquigleytattoo Report

#20

Whale Tattoo

casso_tattoo Report

#21

New Year, New Sleeve

dustymurphytattoo Report

#22

Oceans And Mountains

diamondreignsbeautyandtattoo Report

#23

Double Birds Tattoo

eel__boy Report

#24

Mother Nature Tattoo

clubtattooarizona Report

#25

Nature Tattoo

unicronartworks Report

#26

Little Fairy Frog Friend From A While Back!

jomartian Report

#27

Flower Tattoo

thegigilyn Report

#28

Your Little Fungi Friend

chelsbells_inksmith Report

#29

Some Nature Scenery

ink.wart.tattoo Report

#30

Finished Up The Bottom Of This Sleeve On Sherri

flagshiptattoogallery Report

#31

Uldrich The Horseshoe Crab Tattoo

figsandfossils Report

#32

Now That's One Anxious Tree

mysticworkshop Report

#33

Bird Tattoo

levistattoo_studio Report

#34

Nature Tattoo

botanicalteepee Report

#35

Got To Tattoo This Idyllic Cottage On Nicole!

madelinemiller.tattoo Report

#36

Throwback To This Piece I Had So Much Fun Doing

malubiana Report

#37

Bee Tattoo

shibui_ink Report

#38

Healed Coyote Skull And Fresh Mantis

royalcityadornments Report

#39

A Great Lion

grindsimon Report

#40

Berry Tattoo

moonflower.tattoo Report

#41

I’ve Been Meaning To Share This For A Week Or So Because I’m Absolutely In Love With This Beautiful Design

Top posts Report

#42

Loved Working On These Blackberry Brambles For Lovely Beth!

larastark.tattoos Report

#43

Colourful Turtle Tattoo

lottireid.tattoo Report

#44

One Of My Older Designs Changed A Bit Finally On Skin

pejczi Report

#45

Flowery Tattoo

nicole_inkart Report

#46

Sun Lady From My Flash

frazzlekattattoos Report

#47

Mountains Tattoo

atelierweissgold Report

#48

Freehand Muskoka Florals & Ferns From A While Ago

frazzlekattattoos Report

#49

Winter Jackalope Tattoo

hrtshpdfruit Report

#50

Blastover/Coverup Tattoo

fairygremlinn Report

#51

Butterfly Tattoo

jhollidaytattoo Report

#52

Fox Tattoo

daniturkeysammie Report

#53

Floral, Insect Sleeve Tattoo

jodieeyoung Report

#54

Tree Tattoo

lunamahy Report

#55

Recent Hand Rose Tattoo

dermagoregraphics Report

#56

Super Fun Shin Moth For Lesli

daniturkeysammie Report

#57

Tiger Eyes Tattoo

raulsuareztattoos Report

#58

One Of My Bees From My Flash Designs

elimakingstuff Report

#59

Eagle Tattoo

shaun666 Report

#60

Little Arizona Bark Scorpions With Desert Lily, Desert Primrose And Mariposa Lily

thedimforest Report

#61

Jackalope Tattoo

fungusbeard Report

#62

Fox Tattoo

honeybasiltattoos Report

#63

Bob Ross Chest Panel

darkagetattooseattle Report

#64

Mushroom Flash Piece For Kerry

deabeantattoos Report

#65

Nature Tattoo

papercranestudio Report

#66

Fox Skull With Maidenhair Fern, Oyster Mushrooms And Purple Emperor Butterfly

thedimforest Report

#67

Moth Tattoo

tessa_foxx Report

#68

We Continued Laetitia's Tattoo

so.nia.tattoo Report

#69

Lion Fish For Henry!

iriswoodtattoo Report

#70

Too Much Fun To Just Stare Intently Into Those Beautiful Eyes For Hours On End!

authentictattoo Report

#71

Flutterby And Flamingo

tltnorwich Report

#72

Bird Tattoo

legacy.tattoo Report

#73

Kestrel

fifthestatetattoo Report

#74

Nature Tattoo

iamjordstattoos Report

#75

Wolf Tattoo

letsbuzztattoo Report

#76

Lil Mushroom Cluster For Emma From Yesterday

honeybasiltattoos Report

#77

I Got To Do This Really Cool Moth

reaganmauldintattoos Report

#78

Added A Hummingbird And Some Flowers & Berries To This Already Healed Shoulderpiece!

pernillatattoos Report

#79

Berry Tattoo

dancyanddaughters Report

#80

Some Custom Magical Mushies For C

seed.eternal Report

#81

A Lovely Ostrich And Poppy

selva.art Report

#82

Nature Tattoo

inkbyhannah Report

#83

Raven Clock Tattoo

thebeehivetattoostudio Report

#84

One Of The Most Colourful Tattoos I’ve Made In A While

sarah_ollis Report

#85

Owl And Forest Sleeve

craigatcraig Report