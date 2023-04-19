If you’re anything like us, you’d agree that the best thing ever would be to live in a hut in the middle of nowhere. Or deep in the forests. Or way outback. Well, you get the gist. Naturally, it isn’t so easy to accomplish this dream if you’re a regular person with a regular job tied to living in a regular city. However, you can always try and emulate natural environments with a houseplant obsession or carry a piece of the wild forever and always. Yup, we’re talking about nature tattoos, and what’s a better way to remind yourself of the Great Outdoors if not by inking the tiniest piece of it on your skin?

Okay, so these nature tattoo ideas that we’ve gathered here range from huge-format looming forests taking place on the whole back of a person to small nature tattoos hidden behind your ear. Really, there’s an option for any and every nature lover out there! Once you’re set on the size, then you’ll have to decide on the style - an elaborate depiction of your favorite meadow or maybe just a simple nature tattoo concentrated into a symbol that’s near and dear to you and nobody else. And when you’re set on the style, too, you’ll definitely find loads of tattoo ideas on this list - check them out, mark the ones you like, and make them into unique tattoos that are closest to your heart.

