It’s hard to compete with wrist tattoos. They always look awesome on your forearm and beat out the nearest competitor — armband tattoos. With a slick design and clear visibility, a wrist tattoo will always look compelling, during the summer and winter seasons alike. However, before one goes to a parlor shop to get one, it’s important to understand the small things that several brilliant wrist tattoo ideas have in common. They range not only in the design itself but also in where they are located.

They come as basic and complex as we might want. Wrist tattoo designs range from full-on snakes going around the forearms and ending at the top part of the palms, to smaller ones, where only a single heart is inked on the skin. Each design is special and beautiful in its unique way. However, a big part of the uniqueness stems from the location. After all, the more visible the tattoo, the more public the information about it is going to be.

Small wrist tattoos, located in a less visible place on the forearm, can be hidden from people and thus can symbolize more personal things. In the end, the location of the tattoo and its design must play together to bring out the cool factor.

No matter the case, if you are looking for large or small tattoo ideas for your wrist to look at and maybe draw inspiration from — we’ve got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled complex, simple, and overall unique wrist tattoos for you to look at. If one or few of them caught your eye while viewing them — upvote them. Also, if you have experience (bad or good) with these kinds of tattoos, share your knowledge in the comments below. If the tattoos on this list didn’t quite boost your creativity, check out our previous list of similar tattoos.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Spiky Hair On My Friend's Wrist!

SmileAndPoke Report

#2

Little One

mini_happiness_tattoo Report

#3

A Beautiful Hand/Wrist/Thumb

kingpin2096 Report

#4

Got My Baby's Paw Tattooed On My Wrist

ens531 Report

#5

Still Healing, My Tiny Spaceman On My Wrist, Major Tom

Ruxsty Report

#6

I Think These Abstract Tattoos Are Going To Become A Thing

whitehorsetattooboutique Report

#7

Wrist Tattoo

abidal_tattoo Report

#8

Happy

bin.i_tattoo Report

#9

And This Is The Last One From Toys For Tats

tennyotattoo Report

#10

Gradient Pride Line Around The Wrist

viviensu Report

#11

Moon

jayshintattoo Report

#12

Rock, Paper, Scissors On My Wrist

Hocus-pokus Report

#13

Adventure Time Wrist Tattoo

urmorniel Report

#14

Zelda Themed Wrist Tattoo

Lap121290 Report

#15

Tiny Strawberry

ovenlee.tattoo Report

#16

Wrist Tattoos

indiana.ink Report

#17

Headless

ginasun_tattoo Report

#18

Hope

arthurcerrilva.tattoo Report

#19

Map Tattoo

junegirlblog Report

#20

Wrist Tattoos

_jax.tattoo Report

#21

Wrist Tattoo

ledathecheetah Report

#22

Fresh Wrist Ornament

zabydunn Report

#23

First Wrist Wrap I Did On My Friend

MilkyMatt2769 Report

#24

Moon Phases For Shevaun

kalula_tattoo Report

#25

Purple From Yellow

ida.minimal Report

#26

My First Tattoo

clarktattoos Report

#27

Simple Heart Wrist Tattoo

calli_tattoo Report

#28

Yin Yang Wrist Tattoo

porkyinks Report

#29

Snakes And Wrist Blackout Done By Joao Bosco From Unbreakable Tattoo In Studio City

ccxsi_ Report

#30

Small Rhino On The Wrist. 1yr Old Here, Still As Vibrant 2yrs Down The Line!

CueReality Report

#31

Got A Hand/Wrist Cover Up

oh_penghuynh Report

#32

Tree Wrist Tattoos

RustyNavel Report

#33

A New Friend For My Wrist

MRegulusB Report

#34

I Got A Little, Simple Scythe On My Wrist Tonight

brittnideweese Report

#35

Spider-Man Symbol On My Wrist

nucleon Report

#36

My First Tattoos - Left And Right Wrist Kanji And Cherry Blossom Petals

scudderbags Report

#37

My Brothers Diabetic Tattoo On His Wrist. The Tattoo Is 5 Years Old

Sluggerknuckles Report

#38

Serotonin Molecule On My Wrist

cripplewithcats Report

#39

I Just Got A New Tattoo

awin_xx Report

#40

Just Got My First Tattoo. Nothing Too Big Or Flashy, But I Like It

Pablo_Bizcobar Report

#41

Ornamental Snowflake

monochrom.ink Report

#42

Super Cute Fine Line Antlers! She Based Them Off A Mount Her Dad Has Too

korwinters_tattoo Report

#43

Isn’t This The Cutest

prettyinink_e Report

#44

Really Enjoyed Doing This Moon

kasparplease Report

#45

Sunlight & Cactus Shadows

groovelinetattoo Report

#46

Hippy

karmapawinks Report

#47

Time And Time

michelherbelintr Report

#48

Sssnake

gab.mariscal Report

#49

Wrist Tattoo

josie_chaye Report

#50

Rainbow

alepo.ink Report

#51

Small Tattoo

miantatu Report

#52

Cardinals For My Grandparents!

_emrosesticks_ Report

#53

Tat Wrap

girlknewyork Report

#54

Rose Wrist Tattoo

loi_g_ink Report

#55

Got Sukuna Wrist Tattoos, Eventually Will Get All Of Them But Definitely Not Right Now

GothKazu Report

#56

Wife And I Got Ruby And Sapphire Tattoos On Our Wrists Yesterday!

BeamesonFilm Report

#57

Got Myself A Tiny Snake On My Wrist

kwxl Report

#58

Lotus/Floral Wrist Cuff Tattoo

Skibberwocky88 Report

#59

My Wrist Tattoos

CrunchySquiggle Report

#60

Mandala Flower On My Wrist

Stonerian60 Report

#61

Wrist Tattoo Cover Up Followup From A While Ago

Rule34FF Report

#62

Got The Devil Union Wrist Contract Tattoo

AncientAd1870 Report

#63

Calvin And Hobbes Wrist Tattoo

jakemg Report

#64

Shine Bright Like A

tattooer_donggle Report

#65

A Reminder For Those Going Through Something

ants_artistry Report

#66

I Had The Pleasure Of Doing This Small Meaningful Tattoo

cm_tattoos_ Report

#67

Just A Simple Line

painfulpleasure.ink Report

#68

The Coolest Wrist Tat

tats_by_frank Report

#69

Wrist Tattoo

spaceblacktattoo_ Report

#70

Wrist Tattoo

laura_jean_made Report

#71

Eight Years Ago I Got A Tattoo To Commemorate The Two Marathons I'd Run

erenalaird Report

#72

Darling

scarlettfullertattoo Report

#73

I Heard A Quote Recently That I’ve Never Heard Before. “Take Care Of Yourself As If You Are Taking Care Of Others.”

mrmattpoe Report

#74

Little Wrist Jams

campos_atelier Report

#75

Small And Meaningful

_inkbyneanne_ Report

#76

Wrist Tattoo

valgimenezg Report

#77

Busy B Stays Buzzing

werkski Report

#78

Ki Wanted To Match Mommy

kayla.nicole223 Report

#79

Hope & Strength

fililazarotattoos Report

#80

Ink And Happiness

masala_madam Report

#81

The Family

edicesare Report

#82

Wrist Tattoo

divine_lines_tattoo Report

#83

Wrist Tattoo

veronicas_beautyco Report

#84

A Glass Of Wine With Starlight Garnish

hakunamatatattoo_ Report

#85

Some Sweet Wristy Scripty

rikamortis Report

#86

My First 2 Pokes

MERLYNWILLYWOOD Report

#87

Coffee Is Always An Option

Coffee Is Always An Option