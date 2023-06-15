It’s hard to compete with wrist tattoos. They always look awesome on your forearm and beat out the nearest competitor — armband tattoos. With a slick design and clear visibility, a wrist tattoo will always look compelling, during the summer and winter seasons alike. However, before one goes to a parlor shop to get one, it’s important to understand the small things that several brilliant wrist tattoo ideas have in common. They range not only in the design itself but also in where they are located.

They come as basic and complex as we might want. Wrist tattoo designs range from full-on snakes going around the forearms and ending at the top part of the palms, to smaller ones, where only a single heart is inked on the skin. Each design is special and beautiful in its unique way. However, a big part of the uniqueness stems from the location. After all, the more visible the tattoo, the more public the information about it is going to be.

Small wrist tattoos, located in a less visible place on the forearm, can be hidden from people and thus can symbolize more personal things. In the end, the location of the tattoo and its design must play together to bring out the cool factor.

No matter the case, if you are looking for large or small tattoo ideas for your wrist to look at and maybe draw inspiration from — we've got you covered.