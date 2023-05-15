Gone are the days of boring old ankle or bicep tattoos depicting dolphins and yin-yang signs - wrist tattoos are the new “it.” But what do they look like and are they good enough for you? Well, check out our article dedicated to wrist tattoos, and let’s find out!

Be as it may, the wrist is a prime location for cool tattoos because it’s both easily visible and easy to conceal. This means you can show off your ink to your heart’s content or cover it up when you’re feeling a bit more buttoned-up. Plus, these tattoos are super versatile - you can go for small wrist tattoo designs or opt for something bold and colorful.

But let’s not forget about the pain factor here. Wrist tattoos can be a bit of a doozy in the ouchie department, so if you’re averse to needles or have a low pain tolerance, you might want to think twice before taking the plunge. But hey, no meaningful wrist tattoo comes pain-free, right? It’s all worth it in the end!

In terms of the tattoo designs here, the sky’s the limit. From simple, minimalist tattoo designs to intricate, detailed artwork, there’s something out there for everyone. Just make sure you do your research and find a reputable artist who knows their stuff - the last thing you want is a wonky, poorly executed tattoo that you’ll regret for the rest of your life.

Ready to take a look at our wrist tattoo gallery? If so, you know the drill - scroll on down below, vote for the unique tattoo designs you think are worthy of finding their way to the top of this list, and share this article with your ink-mad friends.

#1

I Got This In Honor Of My Sister Who Recently Passed From Cancer. I Was Able To Get Her Writing Traced And Out On My Wrist

bacardibeast Report

#2

I Was At A Wedding And Met A Woman With The Same Wrist Tattoos As Me

smiller67 Report

#3

God Is Greater Than The Highs And Lows

goldensparrow_tattoos Report

#4

Looks Like Chrome

__yyhyy__ Report

#5

Alluka Inspired Wrist Tattoos

Daramgaria Report

#6

Ornamental Wrist Jewelry Tattoo

ghazal_jafari_tattoo_art Report

#7

Most Adorable Matching Floral Tattoos For Sisters

rebekka_anne_tattoos Report

#8

The Tattoo Is Better Than The Original Art Piece

theartoftattooingofficial Report

#9

I Will Resume Taking Pet Portraits

zezitattoo Report

#10

Baby Yoda

luisrosado69 Report

#11

Wrist Tattoo

black_ram_tattoo Report

#12

Cornflower Bracelet

carrot.tattoo Report

#13

Easter Theme

cha_inktattoo Report

#14

Small Wrist Hedgehog, My First!

BaffledHedgehog Report

#15

Tattoos My Boyfriend I Got On Our Wrists

californialisticSexy Report

#16

Bracelet

tattooist_giho_ Report

#17

A Cup Of Tea

imfine_tat_ Report

#18

Wrist Lock

macbrooksart Report

#19

Two Lil Horses On The Run

billythekidtattoo Report

#20

Matching Tattoos

tattoo.phoebe Report

#21

Branches Around Wrist

Maven_Calore Report

#22

Simplicity Is Queen

marvinbenzoni Report

#23

Wrist Tattoo

kluseczka.tattoo Report

#24

Finally Got The Plumbob Tattoo I’ve Always Wanted On My Wrist! Couldn’t Have Asked For Anything Better

Rat_29 Report

#25

Espeon On Wrist

natdva Report

#26

Wrist Band Tattoo Done

CaucasianRice Report

#27

An Anatomical Heart Tattoo

Breadfail Report

#28

Is It Temporary?

custominkedproductions_ Report

#29

Sea Lovers Tattoo

lapaotatua Report

#30

Bulldog Tattoo

baby_ink_ Report

#31

Meaningful Tattoo

macktennant_tattoo Report

#32

3 Dove Silhouettes

jackattackjake Report

#33

Do You Think It Will Improve His Strength?

bad.little.boy.tattoo Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
Looks like a cimbal player if you ask me

Looks like a cimbal player if you ask me

#34

Matching Tattoos Of Heartbeat

oconnorhollyx Report

#35

Wrist Tattoo

24monkeygirl Report

#36

Shining Baby Stars

scotty_rotten_tattooer Report

#37

May The Sun Bring You Energy By Day, May The Moon Restore You By Night

mel_inklab Report

#38

Angel Wings 444

elusive_pmu_tattoo Report

#39

My Wrist Tattoo

Iiri92 Report

#40

2 Controllers On The Side Of My Wrist

DongerKnowsAll Report

#41

Mushroom Guy On Wrist

kermadii Report

#42

My Wrist

ash-leg2 Report

#43

Wrist Tattoo

hercta Report

#44

Couples Tattoos

squirrels_mcgee Report

#45

Wrist Tattoo

dinky_inksy Report

#46

Meaningful Tattoo

sutattoopiercing Report

#47

Even A Broken Clock Is Right Twice

wet.paint.tattoo Report

#48

I Had The Pleasure To Mark This Powerful Māori Womban With Some Tribal Cuffs

kriyaluna Report

#49

Wrist Tattoo

miarose_ink Report

#50

When Your Job Is A Part Of Who You Are

moreastudio Report

#51

Saturn For Sun

kyongj Report

#52

Aliens Are Real

spookyflwr Report

#53

Matching Wrist Tattoos

rubstats Report

#54

Wrist Tattoo

shivansh_tattooz Report

#55

Mom & Dad

walk.ink.benalmadena Report

#56

Couple Wrist Tattoos

tatbain Report

#57

Fineline Hearts

hamstattoo Report

#58

Word Or Phrase Wrist Tattoo

antokyo.ink Report

#59

Olive Branch Wrist Tattoo

hels.tattoo Report

#60

Wrist Tattoo - Birds

sailorstar19 Report

#61

My New Owl On Left Wrist, Wraps Round Quite A Bit Do You Can’t See Everything

feeelcc Report

#62

Luna Moth Wrist

quitemysterious Report

#63

Wrist To Elbow Tree, Celtic Knots, And Birds

teddyballgame9 Report

#64

Beautiful Rose On My Wrist

ChesterBrassAudio Report

#65

Alive With Negative Semicolon On Left Wrist

BigHotHamburger Report

#66

My First Tattoo On My Wrist

iEmHollywood Report

#67

My First One On The Wrist (2012)

beay22 Report

#68

Skull Tattoo

melvin_tattoos Report

#69

Date Tattoo

aragonals_tattoos Report

#70

Single Line Wrist Tattoo

juniejunie_tattoo Report

#71

Random Number Tattoo

tattoo_stylealeksis Report

#72

Eyeball Tattoo

fr3saspodridas Report

#73

A Tiny Triquetra That I Got To Do Yesterday

adammeaneytattoo Report

#74

Angel Wings Tattoo

youdlauren Report

#75

Ornament Tattoo

scharlatan_ink Report

#76

Simple One

bobstattoos Report

#77

Medical Tattoo

inksmithtattooclonmel_official Report

#78

Cute Little Black Koi Fish

lucente.tattoos Report

#79

Lose My Head If It Wasn’t Attached

dabofinkperth Report

#80

Small Wrist And Hand Tattoos

reddit.com Report

#81

Irish Blood

sarabananatattoo Report

#82

Memorial Wrist Band Tattoo For My Mum

RevElliotSpenser Report

Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
My dirty mind didn't saw this as a arm with a fist... 🙈😅

My dirty mind didn't saw this as a arm with a fist... 🙈😅

#83

Techno Tattoo

W01ves9653 Report

#84

Cover Up Tattoo I Got On My Wrist

420gucciqueen Report

#85

Feder Tattoo Design On Wrist

nesh_tattoos Report

#86

Stay Strong

alliehorcher Report

