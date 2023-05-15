86 Wrist Tattoo Ideas That Make A Statement
Gone are the days of boring old ankle or bicep tattoos depicting dolphins and yin-yang signs - wrist tattoos are the new “it.” But what do they look like and are they good enough for you? Well, check out our article dedicated to wrist tattoos, and let’s find out!
Be as it may, the wrist is a prime location for cool tattoos because it’s both easily visible and easy to conceal. This means you can show off your ink to your heart’s content or cover it up when you’re feeling a bit more buttoned-up. Plus, these tattoos are super versatile - you can go for small wrist tattoo designs or opt for something bold and colorful.
But let’s not forget about the pain factor here. Wrist tattoos can be a bit of a doozy in the ouchie department, so if you’re averse to needles or have a low pain tolerance, you might want to think twice before taking the plunge. But hey, no meaningful wrist tattoo comes pain-free, right? It’s all worth it in the end!
In terms of the tattoo designs here, the sky’s the limit. From simple, minimalist tattoo designs to intricate, detailed artwork, there’s something out there for everyone. Just make sure you do your research and find a reputable artist who knows their stuff - the last thing you want is a wonky, poorly executed tattoo that you’ll regret for the rest of your life.
Ready to take a look at our wrist tattoo gallery? If so, you know the drill - scroll on down below, vote for the unique tattoo designs you think are worthy of finding their way to the top of this list, and share this article with your ink-mad friends.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Got This In Honor Of My Sister Who Recently Passed From Cancer. I Was Able To Get Her Writing Traced And Out On My Wrist
I Was At A Wedding And Met A Woman With The Same Wrist Tattoos As Me
God Is Greater Than The Highs And Lows
Looks Like Chrome
Alluka Inspired Wrist Tattoos
Ornamental Wrist Jewelry Tattoo
Most Adorable Matching Floral Tattoos For Sisters
The Tattoo Is Better Than The Original Art Piece
I Will Resume Taking Pet Portraits
Baby Yoda
Wrist Tattoo
Cornflower Bracelet
Easter Theme
Small Wrist Hedgehog, My First!
Tattoos My Boyfriend I Got On Our Wrists
Bracelet
A Cup Of Tea
Wrist Lock
Two Lil Horses On The Run
Matching Tattoos
Branches Around Wrist
Simplicity Is Queen
Wrist Tattoo
Finally Got The Plumbob Tattoo I’ve Always Wanted On My Wrist! Couldn’t Have Asked For Anything Better
Espeon On Wrist
Wrist Band Tattoo Done
An Anatomical Heart Tattoo
Is It Temporary?
Sea Lovers Tattoo
Bulldog Tattoo
Meaningful Tattoo
3 Dove Silhouettes
Do You Think It Will Improve His Strength?
Matching Tattoos Of Heartbeat
Wrist Tattoo
Shining Baby Stars
May The Sun Bring You Energy By Day, May The Moon Restore You By Night
Angel Wings 444
My Wrist Tattoo
2 Controllers On The Side Of My Wrist
Mushroom Guy On Wrist
My Wrist
Wrist Tattoo
Couples Tattoos
Wrist Tattoo
Meaningful Tattoo
Even A Broken Clock Is Right Twice
I Had The Pleasure To Mark This Powerful Māori Womban With Some Tribal Cuffs
Wrist Tattoo
When Your Job Is A Part Of Who You Are
Saturn For Sun
Aliens Are Real
Matching Wrist Tattoos
Wrist Tattoo
Mom & Dad
Couple Wrist Tattoos
Fineline Hearts
Word Or Phrase Wrist Tattoo
Olive Branch Wrist Tattoo
Wrist Tattoo - Birds
My New Owl On Left Wrist, Wraps Round Quite A Bit Do You Can’t See Everything
Luna Moth Wrist
Wrist To Elbow Tree, Celtic Knots, And Birds
Beautiful Rose On My Wrist
Alive With Negative Semicolon On Left Wrist
My First Tattoo On My Wrist
My First One On The Wrist (2012)
Skull Tattoo
Date Tattoo
Single Line Wrist Tattoo
Random Number Tattoo
Eyeball Tattoo
A Tiny Triquetra That I Got To Do Yesterday
Angel Wings Tattoo
Ornament Tattoo
Simple One
Medical Tattoo
Cute Little Black Koi Fish
Lose My Head If It Wasn’t Attached
Small Wrist And Hand Tattoos
Irish Blood
Memorial Wrist Band Tattoo For My Mum
My dirty mind didn't saw this as a arm with a fist... 🙈😅