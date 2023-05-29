Wrist tattoos have a rep for being painful, which makes total sense considering how delicate and thin the skin covering the wrists is. Yet, the high pain levels don't seem to discourage inkheads from getting their wrists tatted since wrist tattoo designs are incredibly popular.

It's not surprising that many men (and increasingly women) contemplating a sleeve in the future go for wrist or forearm tattoos as their starting points. However, small wrist tattoos don't necessarily have to evolve into full sleeves (although the temptation is high). Since our wrists are exposed most of the time, they make the perfect location for meaningful wrist tattoos and designs that we don't mind being seen by others. Hence, if you don't mind being asked to show your wrist tattoo up close every time you shake someone's hand, roll up your sleeves, or take off your gloves, it's unlikely that you would regret the placement. However, unlike, for example, spine tattoos, you should be aware that you will be the one seeing it every day. Hence, if you get bored and tired of wearing the same jewelry or accessories over and over again, you may want to rethink whether your wrist really is the best placement for an adornment as permanent as a tattoo.

If you answered positively, look at the list featuring unique wrist tattoos we've compiled below, and feel free to use the tattoo ideas to inspire your personal design. As always, upvote the wrist tattoo ideas you liked the most and let us know whether you have a wrist tattoo. And if you do, we are super excited to see it, so please share a photo of it in the comments!