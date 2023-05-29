Wrist tattoos have a rep for being painful, which makes total sense considering how delicate and thin the skin covering the wrists is. Yet, the high pain levels don't seem to discourage inkheads from getting their wrists tatted since wrist tattoo designs are incredibly popular.

It's not surprising that many men (and increasingly women) contemplating a sleeve in the future go for wrist or forearm tattoos as their starting points. However, small wrist tattoos don't necessarily have to evolve into full sleeves (although the temptation is high). Since our wrists are exposed most of the time, they make the perfect location for meaningful wrist tattoos and designs that we don't mind being seen by others. Hence, if you don't mind being asked to show your wrist tattoo up close every time you shake someone's hand, roll up your sleeves, or take off your gloves, it's unlikely that you would regret the placement. However, unlike, for example, spine tattoos, you should be aware that you will be the one seeing it every day. Hence, if you get bored and tired of wearing the same jewelry or accessories over and over again, you may want to rethink whether your wrist really is the best placement for an adornment as permanent as a tattoo.

If you answered positively, look at the list featuring unique wrist tattoos we've compiled below, and feel free to use the tattoo ideas to inspire your personal design. As always, upvote the wrist tattoo ideas you liked the most and let us know whether you have a wrist tattoo. And if you do, we are super excited to see it, so please share a photo of it in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Paw

Cat Paw

hasheesh_art_ Report

11points
POST
#2

My Sunflower And Moon Tattoo Is All Healed, I Think! The One Closer To The Wrist (Home) Was My First Tattoo

My Sunflower And Moon Tattoo Is All Healed, I Think! The One Closer To The Wrist (Home) Was My First Tattoo

neverslipsorsleeps Report

9points
POST
#3

Happy And Sad

Happy And Sad

tattooist_taker Report

9points
POST
#4

Pretty Lil Thing

Pretty Lil Thing

desertdawn.ink Report

9points
POST
#5

Wrist Tattoos

Wrist Tattoos

saddgasm Report

8points
POST
#6

New Wrist Trees

New Wrist Trees

Strasner Report

8points
POST
#7

Branches Around Wrist

Branches Around Wrist

Maven_Calore Report

8points
POST
#8

Forest Wrist Sleeve

Forest Wrist Sleeve

LCD1034 Report

8points
POST
#9

First Tattoo Today, Designed My Self With Inspo From X

First Tattoo Today, Designed My Self With Inspo From X

broncos56_ Report

8points
POST
#10

Wheat Tattoo

Wheat Tattoo

alinaxtattoo Report

8points
POST
#11

Ornamental Wrist Piece

Ornamental Wrist Piece

prettyinink_e Report

8points
POST
#12

3 Matching Sibling Tattoos

3 Matching Sibling Tattoos

abbybarnestattoos Report

8points
POST
#13

I Love Working In This Style. Sweet Little Ornamental Moon Piece

I Love Working In This Style. Sweet Little Ornamental Moon Piece

late.bloom.liner Report

8points
POST
#14

Sanskrit Bracelet

Sanskrit Bracelet

tatouage_vixen Report

8points
POST
#15

Got Dad’s Handwriting In His Classic Xoxo

Got Dad’s Handwriting In His Classic Xoxo

stephreff20 Report

8points
POST
Saj
Saj
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing ☺. I've been thinking about a tattoo to commemorate my Dad and this is a fantastic idea. Thank you x

0
0points
reply
#16

It's Loaded With Meaning And Makes My Heart Full

It's Loaded With Meaning And Makes My Heart Full

zumika_fit Report

8points
POST
#17

Had A Girls Day With Mom And Grandma

Had A Girls Day With Mom And Grandma

ayvemuse Report

8points
POST
#18

Broken Chain Links Wrist Tattoo

Broken Chain Links Wrist Tattoo

zebtattoo Report

8points
POST
#19

Fingerprint Heart

Fingerprint Heart

bluez_tattoos Report

8points
POST
#20

Matching Mandalas

Matching Mandalas

ink.joy.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

gracevoid.ink Report

8points
POST
#22

Music Notes Wrist Tattoo

Music Notes Wrist Tattoo

drea843 Report

7points
POST
#23

My Wrist Tattoos

My Wrist Tattoos

kebbler123 Report

7points
POST
#24

Wrist Cuffs

Wrist Cuffs

"Have the other wrist with the same outline, just ran out of time for that coloring."

llGirltalkll Report

7points
POST
#25

Keith Haring Tattoos On Mine And My Sister's Wrists

Keith Haring Tattoos On Mine And My Sister's Wrists

darkwingduck14 Report

7points
POST
#26

New Tattoo!

New Tattoo!

t-rexasexaurus Report

7points
POST
#27

More Symmetry

More Symmetry

aya2heaven Report

7points
POST
#28

Handpoked Bracelet

Handpoked Bracelet

tesspokes Report

7points
POST
Saj
Saj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ring on their middle finger is beautiful 😍

0
0points
reply
#29

North Star Tattoos

North Star Tattoos

agarrison207 Report

7points
POST
#30

Floral Wrist Piece

Floral Wrist Piece

Haleighghielah Report

6points
POST
#31

My Wrist Tattoo

My Wrist Tattoo

Iiri92 Report

6points
POST
#32

My Wrap Around Wrist Of Flowers

My Wrap Around Wrist Of Flowers

JoleneWasThick Report

6points
POST
#33

Crisp Little Wrist Banger

Crisp Little Wrist Banger

icankilluwithmybrain Report

6points
POST
#34

Hannya Mask On Wrist

Hannya Mask On Wrist

iamsuperstarr Report

6points
POST
#35

Wrist And Palms

Wrist And Palms

Tattoosaresiq_ Report

6points
POST
#36

Azura's Moon And Star Tattoo I Just Got Done

Azura's Moon And Star Tattoo I Just Got Done

Ok-Risk8352 Report

6points
POST
#37

My Fist Tattoo And I Love It!

My Fist Tattoo And I Love It!

FelipeFerreira22x Report

6points
POST
#38

But First… Coffee

But First… Coffee

mint.tats Report

6points
POST
#39

Butterly Tattoo

Butterly Tattoo

6moonstattoostudio Report

6points
POST
#40

13 Streak?

13 Streak?

psycho.pat.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#41

Horoscope Sigs

Horoscope Sigs

tiestg Report

6points
POST
#42

Matching Wrist Tattoos

Matching Wrist Tattoos

lixmarkcogle Report

6points
POST
#43

Stills Of The Black Panther

Stills Of The Black Panther

strange_kalei_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#44

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

your.moms.tattooer Report

6points
POST
#45

An Intresting One

An Intresting One

sonando_ink Report

6points
POST
#46

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

nikol.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#47

Wave Moon

Wave Moon

atigtattoo Report

6points
POST
#48

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

lov3.harper Report

6points
POST
#49

“Earth” Lettering Tattoo In Green & Purple To Add To This Alice In Wonderland Sleeve

“Earth” Lettering Tattoo In Green & Purple To Add To This Alice In Wonderland Sleeve

mashroomink Report

6points
POST
#50

Name Tattoo In Punjabi Calligraphy

Name Tattoo In Punjabi Calligraphy

goldensparrow_tattoos Report

6points
POST
Saj
Saj
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's pretty ☺

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Wrist Adornment Resembles The Birth Of A Mutated Cell

Wrist Adornment Resembles The Birth Of A Mutated Cell

xwixca Report

6points
POST
#52

A Meaningful One

A Meaningful One

grant_the_grizzly Report

6points
POST
#53

Went To Nola On A Road Trip, And Got 2 New Wrist Tattoos

Went To Nola On A Road Trip, And Got 2 New Wrist Tattoos

Womp_Womp117 Report

5points
POST
#54

Wrist Coverup

Wrist Coverup

Babblette Report

5points
POST
#55

Wrist Watch Tattoo

Wrist Watch Tattoo

3xro Report

5points
POST
#56

Some Luck On The Wrist

Some Luck On The Wrist

Bdives36 Report

5points
POST
#57

Lumos And Nox Wrist Tattoos

Lumos And Nox Wrist Tattoos

kdel378 Report

5points
POST
#58

Tattoo On My Right Wrist

Tattoo On My Right Wrist

lexir5394 Report

5points
POST
#59

I Added To My Wrist Tattoos

I Added To My Wrist Tattoos

star-cat Report

5points
POST
#60

I Got A 999 Tattoo. Really Felt Like This Is The One

I Got A 999 Tattoo. Really Felt Like This Is The One

minerand1 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Wedding Tattoo Idea

Wedding Tattoo Idea

tattoobobshop Report

5points
POST
#62

Integrity

Integrity

ddaggom_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#63

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

two.graves.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#64

Barbs Tattoos

Barbs Tattoos

marstattoonyc Report

5points
POST
#65

Cool Lettering

Cool Lettering

imremainedsilent Report

5points
POST
#66

Symmetrical Ornamental

Symmetrical Ornamental

faithjohnsentattoo Report

5points
POST
#67

Amor

Amor

inkedbylinh Report

5points
POST
#68

Lotus Wrist Piece

Lotus Wrist Piece

makenatattoo Report

5points
POST
#69

City Skyline Tattoo

City Skyline Tattoo

cp_tefi Report

5points
POST
#70

Believe

Believe

dreamyworld4u Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

minja_leeee Report

5points
POST
#72

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

maagaato Report

5points
POST
#73

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

savage.sticks Report

5points
POST
#74

Some Fun Little Dragons!

Some Fun Little Dragons!

sharkgirl_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#75

Queen And King

Queen And King

i_lovefamous Report

5points
POST
#76

Apple

Apple

veronicas_beautyco Report

5points
POST
#77

Heart Outline

Heart Outline

lauramercy_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#78

Lucky Number

Lucky Number

miantatu Report

5points
POST
#79

The Couples That Get Tattooed Together... Well They Don't All Stay Together But At Least U Get A Cool Tattoo

The Couples That Get Tattooed Together... Well They Don't All Stay Together But At Least U Get A Cool Tattoo

tammy.s.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#80

Simple Small Wrist Tattoo Of Kids’ Initials

Simple Small Wrist Tattoo Of Kids’ Initials

roliviac Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Some Lil Wrist Sand Dollars

Some Lil Wrist Sand Dollars

mossysticks Report

4points
POST
#82

Cute Lettering

Cute Lettering

samaiolatattoos Report

4points
POST
#83

MLB Logo

MLB Logo

tattoo.nyc.maree Report

4points
POST
Saj
Saj
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would anyone do this? A love of baseball is understandable but there must be better tattoos to choose than that surely.....

1
1point
reply
#84

Some Teeny Tiny Lettering

Some Teeny Tiny Lettering

carvertattoo Report

4points
POST
#85

Build Up Your Life & Fight Off Your Enemies

Build Up Your Life & Fight Off Your Enemies

gigiinks Report