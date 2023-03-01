Much like paper is used to create some of the most famous watercolor paintings, so can your body be used as a canvas to create some of the most stunning watercolor tattoos. As the name suggests, watercolor tattoos are inspired by a watercolor technique that only emerged as a separate painting genre during the Renaissance period.

The primary difference between traditional and watercolor tattooing techniques is that the ink is applied gradually and subtly. And although there may be exceptions depending on the subject, using colored ink for your watercolor tattoo is key. There's "color" in "watercolor" for a reason. Because how else will you depict all the beautiful colors of your watercolor flower tattoo? Also, a fun fact: while some of these colorful tattoos are fully saturated, others employ several shades of the same hue to create a gradient effect. Some tattoo artists achieve this effect by diluting their inks with water. Just like with watercolor paints!

If these cute tattoos are something you feel yourself gravitating towards, then the watercolor tattoo ideas we've compiled below will certainly give you some inkspiration. Make sure to upvote your favorite watercolor tattoo designs and leave a comment sharing your thoughts and hopes regarding your next tattoo. Of course, if you are planning on getting one. If not, reconsider!

#1

Watercolor Bestfriend Tattoos

Watercolor Bestfriend Tattoos

anivenin.ink

#2

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

siren_ink

#3

A Longtail Bird, Dainty Flow And Japanese Chrysanthemum

A Longtail Bird, Dainty Flow And Japanese Chrysanthemum

abii_tattoo

#4

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

robot85kills

#5

Galaxy, Watercolor Humpback Whale Tattoo

Galaxy, Watercolor Humpback Whale Tattoo

laurenlazuli

#6

Watercolor Tattoo Of Two Cats

Watercolor Tattoo Of Two Cats

tataardiladiaz

#7

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

valkyrie_tattoo_gallery

#8

Watercolor Dog Tattoo

Watercolor Dog Tattoo

the4s.tattoo

#9

Fun Little Watercolor Feather Tattoo

Fun Little Watercolor Feather Tattoo

kate_packer_ink

#10

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

watermelon_tattoo

#11

Watercolor Dragonfly And Blossoms

Watercolor Dragonfly And Blossoms

austinwest_art

#12

Little Ghibli Bebes And Some Watercolor

Little Ghibli Bebes And Some Watercolor

angelinaphoenixartistry

#13

Watercolor Tattoos

Watercolor Tattoos

high_village_tattoo

#14

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

czub_tattoo

#15

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

hktattoo_tina

#16

Watercolor Octopus By Stephanie Johnson At The Original Golden Spike Tattoo In Ogden, UT

Watercolor Octopus By Stephanie Johnson At The Original Golden Spike Tattoo In Ogden, UT

jaynejojo

#17

Watercolor Turtle Tattoo

Watercolor Turtle Tattoo

tattoo_artist_olive

#18

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ching_artist

#19

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

incisive1020

#20

Matching Ocean-Inspired Watercolor Tattoos

Matching Ocean-Inspired Watercolor Tattoos

abxtracttattoo

#21

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

federica_rika

#22

Watercolor Jellyfish Tattoo

Watercolor Jellyfish Tattoo

_aramoonlight_

#23

Happy With My Watercolor Raccoon. Nathan Fisher, Black 13, Nashville

Happy With My Watercolor Raccoon. Nathan Fisher, Black 13, Nashville

elijahlight

#24

Colorful Fern Tattoo

Colorful Fern Tattoo

lillivanilli.ink

#25

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

romaytheart

#26

My Watercolor Owl By Russell Van Schaick At Hart And Huntington In Orlando, Florida

My Watercolor Owl By Russell Van Schaick At Hart And Huntington In Orlando, Florida

interrobang__

#27

Watercolor Phoenix Tattoo

Watercolor Phoenix Tattoo

harmoniapraestabilita

#28

Watercolor Bee Tattoo

Watercolor Bee Tattoo

dust.wilber

#29

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

gilghettotattoos

#30

My First Tattoo - Watercolor Space Cat From Chris Hedlund At Art Realm Tattoo in Austin, TX

My First Tattoo - Watercolor Space Cat From Chris Hedlund At Art Realm Tattoo in Austin, TX

BeckasaurusRex

#31

Watercolor Chameleon By Tim Atwell In Everett, WA

Watercolor Chameleon By Tim Atwell In Everett, WA

river2180

#32

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ellennicholee

#33

Watercolor My Little Pony Tattoo

Watercolor My Little Pony Tattoo

azazel_praga

#34

Watercolor Phoenix Done By Brookelle At Idle Hands Tattoo Emporium In Glen Burnie, MD

Watercolor Phoenix Done By Brookelle At Idle Hands Tattoo Emporium In Glen Burnie, MD

electricamethyst

#35

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

klu69

#36

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

july_julink_68

#37

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

goldfishtattoo

#38

Fun Watercolor Baby Raptor

Fun Watercolor Baby Raptor

justin_tyme_tattoos

#39

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

le_russe_du_futur

#40

Watercolor Ariel Tattoo

Watercolor Ariel Tattoo

mr__corttattooer

#41

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ravenonetattoo

#42

Colorful Butterflies

Colorful Butterflies

j.colorist

#43

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

kentattoo__

#44

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

chiswicktattoo

#45

Deathly Hallows Watercolor. Designed By Myself & Tattooed By Jeanine In Portland, OR

Deathly Hallows Watercolor. Designed By Myself & Tattooed By Jeanine In Portland, OR

mm23651028

#46

Watercolor Swan Tattoo

Watercolor Swan Tattoo

bextattoos

#47

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

inkjustus

#48

Watercolor Roses Tattoo

Watercolor Roses Tattoo

vandal_tattoo

#49

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

inknacio.tattoo

#50

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ienales

#51

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

gilghettotattoos

#52

Watercolor Bee Tattoo

Watercolor Bee Tattoo

bambislocket

#53

Watercolor With Fine Line Crab Tattoo

Watercolor With Fine Line Crab Tattoo

julie_art_tto

#54

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

jotajurh

#55

Watercolor Penguin Tattoo

Watercolor Penguin Tattoo

black_kat_tattoos Report

#56

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ydtattoo Report

#57

Birth Flower Tattoo

Birth Flower Tattoo

minitattoo_studio Report

#58

Colorful Disney Tattoo

Colorful Disney Tattoo

illustday Report

#59

Cool Watercolor Map And Compass

Cool Watercolor Map And Compass

monumenttattoos Report

#60

The Little Mermaid Inspired Watercolor Tattoo

The Little Mermaid Inspired Watercolor Tattoo

kaname.ink Report

#61

Baby Elephant Tattoo

Baby Elephant Tattoo

bextattoos Report

#62

Watercolor Orchids Tattoo

Watercolor Orchids Tattoo

monkeyotoshi Report

#63

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

michal_y Report

#64

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

swedishswordfish Report

#65

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

owlstef.tattoo Report

#66

Fun Watercolor Flower

Fun Watercolor Flower

skinartbykatie Report

#67

Tropical Heart Tattoo

Tropical Heart Tattoo

alexsunflowertattoo Report

#68

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

joanie.tattoo Report

#69

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

vrltattoo Report

#70

Poppy & Gold Button

Poppy & Gold Button

graffittoo Report

#71

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

mak_the_ripper Report

#72

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

keturahstickann Report

#73

Watercolor Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

Watercolor Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

annn.chunnn Report

#74

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

mambotattooshop Report

#75

Watercolor Jasminum Sambac Flower Tattoo

Watercolor Jasminum Sambac Flower Tattoo

miko_nyctattoo Report

#76

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

watercolor_di Report

#77

Watercolor Lotus Tattoo

Watercolor Lotus Tattoo

1320_ink Report

#78

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

certifiedtattoostudios Report

#79

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

ladysaratattoo Report

#80

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

pionatattoo Report

#81

Watercolor Elephant By Renata Henriques At Skink Tattoo In São Paulo, Brazil

Watercolor Elephant By Renata Henriques At Skink Tattoo In São Paulo, Brazil

gus85bz Report

#82

Watercolor Unalome Symbol Tattoo

Watercolor Unalome Symbol Tattoo

tattoosbyartfulalex Report

#83

Watercolor Fox By Cynthia Finch At Dark Mark Tattoo. Keene, Nh

Watercolor Fox By Cynthia Finch At Dark Mark Tattoo. Keene, Nh

ndrz Report

#84

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

costahtattoo Report

#85

Tattoo For A Lover Of Reading

Tattoo For A Lover Of Reading

missy_in_red Report

#86

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo

sivi.tattoo Report

#87

Blue Heron Watercolor By Shelly Deangio At Equinox Tattoo Collective In Gresham, OR

Blue Heron Watercolor By Shelly Deangio At Equinox Tattoo Collective In Gresham, OR

Wifite Report

#88

Watercolor Tattoo

Watercolor Tattoo