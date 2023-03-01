Much like paper is used to create some of the most famous watercolor paintings, so can your body be used as a canvas to create some of the most stunning watercolor tattoos. As the name suggests, watercolor tattoos are inspired by a watercolor technique that only emerged as a separate painting genre during the Renaissance period.

The primary difference between traditional and watercolor tattooing techniques is that the ink is applied gradually and subtly. And although there may be exceptions depending on the subject, using colored ink for your watercolor tattoo is key. There's "color" in "watercolor" for a reason. Because how else will you depict all the beautiful colors of your watercolor flower tattoo? Also, a fun fact: while some of these colorful tattoos are fully saturated, others employ several shades of the same hue to create a gradient effect. Some tattoo artists achieve this effect by diluting their inks with water. Just like with watercolor paints!

If these cute tattoos are something you feel yourself gravitating towards, then the watercolor tattoo ideas we've compiled below will certainly give you some inkspiration. Make sure to upvote your favorite watercolor tattoo designs and leave a comment sharing your thoughts and hopes regarding your next tattoo. Of course, if you are planning on getting one. If not, reconsider!