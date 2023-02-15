Aren’t watercolor tattoos just the most ethereal? It’s as if they were just in someone’s sketchbook, and now they’re on your skin. Their gentle splashes of color create an image of softness, something anyone would like to take a closer look at, really. They’re just the most enchanting and delicate tattoos out there. And that’s exactly why we can’t get enough of them. Here’s the proof - our second article dedicated to watercolor tattoo ideas!

However, although these colorful tattoos might seem suitable just for those with romantic ideas, someone with darker likings can absolutely use this technique, too. Sure, most of these watercolor tattoos do remind us of Charlotte Bronte and Thomas Hardy, but that does not necessarily mean all of these beautiful tattoos should depict romanticized images. So, if you’re a skull tattoo type of dude or gal but love the look of these color tattoos, you can absolutely talk to your artist about incorporating these splashes of color into your design, too. And, if you’re looking for some tattoo ideas, you’ll find absolutely every possible topic covered here!

So, ready to check out our comprehensive watercolor tattoo gallery? If so, the pictures start just a couple of scrolls below! Once you are there, do upvote the tattoos that you fancy the most so that they reach Mount Olympus on our list. Lastly, once you’re done ogling them and daydreaming about your next ink, share this article with your friends!

﻿ 

#1

Harry Potter Inspired Watercolor Tattoo

bloom_ink_gloom_tattoo Report

#2

Retro Sunset Watercolor Tattoo

sumi_gwyn Report

#3

Watercolors Garden Tattoo By MJ At Electric Blue Tattoo In Raleigh, NC

SanchezGeorge1 Report

#4

Watercolor Fox Tattoo

lagrif_bleue Report

#5

Watercolor Bike Tattoo

feralchildtattoo Report

#6

Watercolor Bunny Tattoo

chels.tattoos Report

#7

Cute Watercolor Tattoo

aestheticcraze Report

#8

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

green_mtn_ta2_co Report

#9

Watercolor Cat Tattoo

tor.t_tattoo Report

#10

Lynx Watercolor Tattoo

jessewilliamstattoo Report

#11

Watercolor Paper Cranes And Cherry Blossoms Done By Tyson Taumaoe At Studio 21 Tattoo In Las Vegas, NV

Platinum88 Report

#12

Watercolor Tattoo

chiswicktattoo Report

#13

Watercolor Tattoo Inspired By Harry Potter

skyla.bel Report

#14

Cute Watercolor Tattoo

aranea.tattoo Report

#15

Spaceship Watercolor Tattoo

mireiamateostattoo Report

#16

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

eatmyshorts_tattoos Report

#17

Watercolor Dogwood Mural, Tyler (Neon Dragon Tattoo, Cedar Rapids, IA)

CJHaskellhoff Report

#18

Watercolor Mountains Tattoo

silviamoon_tattooer Report

#19

Alice In Wonderland Watercolor Tattoo

ntattoopop Report

#20

Tangerine Tattoo

le.trumilu.tattoo Report

#21

Watercolor Tattoo For A Harry Potter Fan

ginasun_tattoo Report

#22

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

hktattoo_tina Report

#23

Watercolor Dragonfly Tattoo

keroinka_ Report

#24

Watercolor Flowers Tattoo

nanaltattoo Report

#25

Watercolor Pascal From Tangled

lilhoodyshark Report

#26

Blue Phoenix Tattoo

lagrif_bleue Report

#27

Galaxy Watercolor Cat Tattoo

pinklady_chiara Report

#28

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

ceez_tattooo Report

#29

Watercolor Tattoo

talvarado77 Report

#30

Watercolor Birds Tattoo

owlstef.tattoo Report

#31

Geometric Watercolor Tattoo

dice_tattoos Report

#32

Watercolor Tattoo

nohardfeelingstattoo Report

#33

Watercolor Guitar Tattoo

marjoritatuadoradealmas Report

#34

Watercolor Tattoo

punpungood Report

#35

Watercolor Tattoo

muzo_tattoo Report

#36

Watercolor Tattoo

artbyjaimefaith Report

#37

Coffee Watercolor Tattoo

ladysaratattoo Report

#38

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

baltapaprocki Report

#39

Toad Watercolor Tattoo

puro.biomech Report

#40

Watercolor Tattoo

tattoo.sasha Report

#41

Watercolor Enso By Daniel At Ocean Blue Tattoo In Mpls, MN

akiro27 Report

#42

Watercolor Tattoo

lexi_tattoo_art Report

#43

Watercolor Tattoo

tiremz Report

#44

Watercolor Triforce Done By Dionisis Katsonis, Guest At Moustache-Ink In Worms, Germany

Trebolt Report

#45

Watercolor Tattoo Inspired By Alice In Wonderland

giuliagreenstattoo Report

#46

The Beauty And The Beast Watercolor Tattoo

federica_mestici_tattooer Report

#47

Watercolor Tattoo

ramseyryetattoos Report

#48

Watercolor Flower Tattoo

stupenka_tattoo Report

#49

Cherry Watercolor Tattoo

felesia_shinigami Report

#50

Watercolor Stitch Tattoo

yukieriveratattoo Report

#51

Watercolor Tattoo

amciax.tattoo Report

#52

Watercolor Tattoo

inna_nameless Report

#53

Watercolor Planets Tattoo

marianagroning Report

#54

Watercolor Tattoo

stray_art_tattoo_studio Report

#55

Watercolor Tattoo

corinnetattoos Report

#56

Watercolor Tattoo

buntelura Report

#57

Watercolor My Little Pony Tattoo

azazel_praga Report

#58

Watercolor Tattoo

andrei_tattoos Report

#59

Watercolor Tattoo

sweetyjtattoo Report

#60

Watercolor Tattoo

alexandrova_tattoo Report

#61

Watercolor Tattoo

veroni.ink Report

#62

Watercolor Cloud Tattoo

tattooist_namoo Report

#63

Watercolor Tattoo

bora_tattoo Report

#64

Arrow Watercolor

srgio_g19 Report

#65

Watercolor Flowers By Jay Gregorowicz At Frew Tattoo, Danville

tacogordita91 Report

#66

Watercolor Flower Tattoo On Shoulder

graffittoo.archive Report

#67

Family Birthflowers Tattoo

jooyoung_tt Report

#68

Watercolor Wolf Tattoo

amgoglez Report

#69

Watercolor Owl By Ivan Androsov At Crown And Anchor In Point Pleasant, NJ

singingchick Report

#70

Watercolor Tattoo

miss_vb_tatoo Report

#71

Watercolor Narwhal Tattoo

justineproulx Report

#72

Watercolor Bunny Tattoo

maddtattoo Report

#73

Watercolor Tattoo

marjoritatuadoradealmas Report

#74

Watercolor Lion Tattoo

salvatore_tattooist_mazzotta Report

#75

Winnie-The-Pooh Watercolor Tattoo

annn.chunnn Report

#76

Watercolor Dog Tattoo

tina_hundertfarben_tattoo Report

#77

Watercolor Tattoo

vro_blackend Report

#78

Watercolor Style Poppy Tattoo On Fellow Redditor! By Me, Ben Reiter, At Broken Clover Tattoo, Tucson, AZ

Breiter971 Report

#79

Watercolor Tattoo

eliztattooart Report

#80

Poppys & Bee Watercolor Tattoo

yooki.tattoo Report

#81

Watercolor Tattoo

nih.art Report

#82

Watercolor Sun Conure Tattoo

a_tattoo_place Report

#83

Single Line Watercolor Artemis And Luna Tattoo

hyesooktattoos Report

#84

Watercolor Tattoo

belekmagictattoo Report

#85

Watercolor Tattoo

bamboo_cai Report

#86

Brother And Sister Watercolor Tattoos

cristin_tattooartist Report

#87

Watercolor Tattoo

