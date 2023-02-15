Aren’t watercolor tattoos just the most ethereal? It’s as if they were just in someone’s sketchbook, and now they’re on your skin. Their gentle splashes of color create an image of softness, something anyone would like to take a closer look at, really. They’re just the most enchanting and delicate tattoos out there. And that’s exactly why we can’t get enough of them. Here’s the proof - our second article dedicated to watercolor tattoo ideas!

However, although these colorful tattoos might seem suitable just for those with romantic ideas, someone with darker likings can absolutely use this technique, too. Sure, most of these watercolor tattoos do remind us of Charlotte Bronte and Thomas Hardy, but that does not necessarily mean all of these beautiful tattoos should depict romanticized images. So, if you’re a skull tattoo type of dude or gal but love the look of these color tattoos, you can absolutely talk to your artist about incorporating these splashes of color into your design, too. And, if you’re looking for some tattoo ideas, you’ll find absolutely every possible topic covered here!

So, ready to check out our comprehensive watercolor tattoo gallery? If so, the pictures start just a couple of scrolls below! Once you are there, do upvote the tattoos that you fancy the most so that they reach Mount Olympus on our list. Lastly, once you’re done ogling them and daydreaming about your next ink, share this article with your friends!

﻿