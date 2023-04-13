97 Calf Tattoo Ideas Which Seem To Suit The Lower Part Of The Leg
With the leg being such an obscure body part, calf tattoo ideas try to capture beauty and coolness effectively. While in the winter season, with the cold weather outside, the calf tattoos you have are covered, in the summer — you can show them off to the world. But why get a tattoo if you are not going to show it off? Because of this question, it's vital to understand the uniqueness of a calf tattoo.
As with any leg tattoo that people decide to get, a calf one will be less visible than an arm one. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be creative and flexible in how they approach the design. However, the benefits that leg tattoos bring with them overshadow every negative thing. While more visible tattoo designs usually take the spotlight, the simple calf and leg tattoo ideas grab that attention right from them once they get revealed.
So, if you are out looking for cool tattoos to look at and maybe get inspired by — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of the most creative tattoos for the calf. Upvote the ones that caught your eye the most, and leave a comment if you have a similar tattoo. On the other hand, if these ones didn’t amuse you, we have more tattoos on other lists.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat Calf Tattoo
Freehand Abstract Geometry For Marcin - A Huge Thank You For Your Trust And Kindness
Another Session On This One
Nettle And Bee For The Left Calf, Yarrow And Ladybug For The Right
May The 4th Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! Here’s Them Robots From That There Movies
Hand Poked Robot Tattoo
The Two Girls
Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo
Behold My New Calf Tattoo. Done By Darcy At Lake Eden Tattoo Gallery In Brisbane, Australia
Baby Tasha
Such A Fun Day On The Lovely And Super Tough Aimee
Summer Vibes By Andy Today
Calf Tattoo
Lighthouse Calf Tattoo
Love Calf Tattoo
Finished Disney Piece
Coneflowers
Hockey Field Tattoo
A Bouquet Made Up Of Oregano, Basil, Thyme, And Rosemary For Evan
Stay Weird, Stay Puft
Kirara Tattoo
Calf Tattoo
For Andrea
Dog Calf Tattoo
Butterfly Calf Tattoo
Meditating Yoda With Kyber Crystals Floating Around
Practicing My Symmetrical Tattooing Skills On
This Is My Calf. Done By Tread @ Spacifik Ink Napier
Dragon Calf Tattoo
Elden Ring Tattoo
Kayla Picked Out This Ghost From My Flash For The Back Of Her Calf, And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed With How It Compliments Her Complexion
First Session Done
Calf Tattoo Done By Raine At Black Sheep In Fort Wayne
Bottom Healed — Top Fresh. Alice In Wonderland Full Leg Sleeve Is Getting There
Outline Done! Can’t Wait To Start Shading. Thanks
Fish Calf Tattoo
Double Headed Crow
Finally Got To Do The Bunny From My Flash! I'd Love To Do More Creepy Cute Things Like This
Cover Up Samurai
Edible Plants Of The PNW! So Happy I Got To Finally Do This Piece That Was Up For Grabs
Little Star Wars Themed Tattoo
Pawprints Over The Rainbow Bridge For Alyssa
This Is My First Tattoo, ‘Mithrandir’ By Caio Gaia In Dublin, Ireland
Wake Up. A Donnie Darko Piece For Guy, Thank You So Much! I Love This Movie & Had Such A Lovely Day
Colourful Plant Calf Tattoo
I Got This Calf Tattoo Of My Girl Bert Last Year
Harley Quinn Piece Finished Up On Cindy
Mermaid Calf Tattoo
Marvel Piece
Creamy Taco Frog Tattoo
Another Spirited Away Piece
Really Enjoying This One So Far! Start Of Gin From Hotarubi No Mori
Calf Tattoo. By Aaron Mckinney At Van’s High Caliber Tattoo In Kennewick, WA
Shutter Island Inspired Calf Piece, Done By Mikey At New Era In La
Tattoo Done By Mia Huhes
Sun & Moon
A pair of tarot cards from my flash today for Rachael! Thank you so much for claiming them I really love the way they turned out.
And Another One. Quite Happily Tattoo These Forever
My Head Is A Fishbowl
Calf Tattoo
Calf Band Tattoo
By Andrew Lee Tattoos
Black Calf Tattoo
Really Happy I Got To Make These Flash Pieces As A Pair
Prince
Siren With Pipe
It's Always An Honor To Do Memorials
What Game Do You Guys Think Gamer Fish Is Raging On?
Black & Grey Calf Tattoo
Bee Tattoo
10hrs Leg Sleeve For Edwin
The Lovers
Medusa Tattoo
Number 10 Tattoo
It’s Always Nerve Racking Doing Portraits Of Loved Ones But Helps So Much When Your Client Is A Bloody Legend
On the left we have Donald’s Dad Alex who served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and on the right his Grandfatther who was a Pipe sergeant in WW1. Donald also served for 23 years and 95 days!