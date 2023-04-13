With the leg being such an obscure body part, calf tattoo ideas try to capture beauty and coolness effectively. While in the winter season, with the cold weather outside, the calf tattoos you have are covered, in the summer — you can show them off to the world. But why get a tattoo if you are not going to show it off? Because of this question, it's vital to understand the uniqueness of a calf tattoo.

As with any leg tattoo that people decide to get, a calf one will be less visible than an arm one. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be creative and flexible in how they approach the design. However, the benefits that leg tattoos bring with them overshadow every negative thing. While more visible tattoo designs usually take the spotlight, the simple calf and leg tattoo ideas grab that attention right from them once they get revealed.

So, if you are out looking for cool tattoos to look at and maybe get inspired by — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of the most creative tattoos for the calf. Upvote the ones that caught your eye the most, and leave a comment if you have a similar tattoo. On the other hand, if these ones didn’t amuse you, we have more tattoos on other lists.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Calf Tattoo

Cat Calf Tattoo

sashatattoo.nyc Report

9points
POST
#2

Freehand Abstract Geometry For Marcin - A Huge Thank You For Your Trust And Kindness

Freehand Abstract Geometry For Marcin - A Huge Thank You For Your Trust And Kindness

olga_emes Report

8points
POST
#3

Another Session On This One

Another Session On This One

klu69 Report

8points
POST
#4

Nettle And Bee For The Left Calf, Yarrow And Ladybug For The Right

Nettle And Bee For The Left Calf, Yarrow And Ladybug For The Right

judicael.epureatelier , marieroura.epureatelier Report

7points
POST
#5

May The 4th Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! Here’s Them Robots From That There Movies

May The 4th Be With You! Happy Star Wars Day! Here’s Them Robots From That There Movies

tattoosbyaaron.hb Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are not the calves your are looking for.

0
0points
reply
#6

Hand Poked Robot Tattoo

Hand Poked Robot Tattoo

pookypokes Report

7points
POST
#7

The Two Girls

The Two Girls

tattoo.tante_kaethe Report

7points
POST
#8

Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo

Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo

tamistra_art Report

7points
POST
#9

Behold My New Calf Tattoo. Done By Darcy At Lake Eden Tattoo Gallery In Brisbane, Australia

Behold My New Calf Tattoo. Done By Darcy At Lake Eden Tattoo Gallery In Brisbane, Australia

Spartan17492 Report

7points
POST
#10

Baby Tasha

Baby Tasha

amberosia.ink Report

7points
POST
#11

Such A Fun Day On The Lovely And Super Tough Aimee

Such A Fun Day On The Lovely And Super Tough Aimee

amybillingtattoo Report

6points
POST
#12

Summer Vibes By Andy Today

Summer Vibes By Andy Today

marlowtattoolounge Report

6points
POST
#13

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

richwithcolor Report

6points
POST
#14

Lighthouse Calf Tattoo

Lighthouse Calf Tattoo

iren.odynets Report

6points
POST
#15

Love Calf Tattoo

Love Calf Tattoo

mojkaink Report

6points
POST
#16

Finished Disney Piece

Finished Disney Piece

tyttoos Report

6points
POST
#17

Coneflowers

Coneflowers

tyttoos Report

6points
POST
#18

Hockey Field Tattoo

Hockey Field Tattoo

tattoo_the_art_studio Report

6points
POST
#19

A Bouquet Made Up Of Oregano, Basil, Thyme, And Rosemary For Evan

A Bouquet Made Up Of Oregano, Basil, Thyme, And Rosemary For Evan

emma.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#20

Stay Weird, Stay Puft

Stay Weird, Stay Puft

vinzflag Report

6points
POST
#21

Kirara Tattoo

Kirara Tattoo

vinzflag Report

6points
POST
#22

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

kajetankarczewski Report

6points
POST
#23

For Andrea

For Andrea

tyttoos Report

6points
POST
#24

Dog Calf Tattoo

Dog Calf Tattoo

pablo_ortiz_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#25

Butterfly Calf Tattoo

Butterfly Calf Tattoo

pablo_ortiz_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#26

Meditating Yoda With Kyber Crystals Floating Around

Meditating Yoda With Kyber Crystals Floating Around

tattoos_by_austin Report

6points
POST
#27

Practicing My Symmetrical Tattooing Skills On

Practicing My Symmetrical Tattooing Skills On

saskiatabea.art Report

6points
POST
#28

This Is My Calf. Done By Tread @ Spacifik Ink Napier

This Is My Calf. Done By Tread @ Spacifik Ink Napier

tomsvbored Report

6points
POST
#29

Dragon Calf Tattoo

Dragon Calf Tattoo

hoch_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#30

Elden Ring Tattoo

Elden Ring Tattoo

domcalitattoo Report

5points
POST
#31

Kayla Picked Out This Ghost From My Flash For The Back Of Her Calf, And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed With How It Compliments Her Complexion

Kayla Picked Out This Ghost From My Flash For The Back Of Her Calf, And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed With How It Compliments Her Complexion

lauren_tattoos Report

5points
POST
#32

First Session Done

First Session Done

tats.by.bri Report

5points
POST
#33

Calf Tattoo Done By Raine At Black Sheep In Fort Wayne

Calf Tattoo Done By Raine At Black Sheep In Fort Wayne

hanhin01 Report

5points
POST
#34

Bottom Healed — Top Fresh. Alice In Wonderland Full Leg Sleeve Is Getting There

Bottom Healed — Top Fresh. Alice In Wonderland Full Leg Sleeve Is Getting There

redheadtattooist Report

5points
POST
#35

Outline Done! Can’t Wait To Start Shading. Thanks

Outline Done! Can’t Wait To Start Shading. Thanks

s.kroll_art Report

5points
POST
#36

Fish Calf Tattoo

Fish Calf Tattoo

tonimazuranictattoo Report

5points
POST
#37

Double Headed Crow

Double Headed Crow

mojkaink Report

5points
POST
#38

Finally Got To Do The Bunny From My Flash! I'd Love To Do More Creepy Cute Things Like This

Finally Got To Do The Bunny From My Flash! I'd Love To Do More Creepy Cute Things Like This

thebeeink Report

5points
POST
#39

Cover Up Samurai

Cover Up Samurai

sixty_two_ink Report

5points
POST
#40

Edible Plants Of The PNW! So Happy I Got To Finally Do This Piece That Was Up For Grabs

Edible Plants Of The PNW! So Happy I Got To Finally Do This Piece That Was Up For Grabs

ouchieink Report

5points
POST
#41

Little Star Wars Themed Tattoo

Little Star Wars Themed Tattoo

jellyfish.tattoo.art Report

5points
POST
#42

Pawprints Over The Rainbow Bridge For Alyssa

Pawprints Over The Rainbow Bridge For Alyssa

tyttoos Report

5points
POST
#43

This Is My First Tattoo, ‘Mithrandir’ By Caio Gaia In Dublin, Ireland

This Is My First Tattoo, ‘Mithrandir’ By Caio Gaia In Dublin, Ireland

smolo_19 Report

5points
POST
#44

Wake Up. A Donnie Darko Piece For Guy, Thank You So Much! I Love This Movie & Had Such A Lovely Day

Wake Up. A Donnie Darko Piece For Guy, Thank You So Much! I Love This Movie & Had Such A Lovely Day

milky_tattoodles Report

5points
POST
#45

Colourful Plant Calf Tattoo

Colourful Plant Calf Tattoo

u_oooops Report

5points
POST
#46

I Got This Calf Tattoo Of My Girl Bert Last Year

I Got This Calf Tattoo Of My Girl Bert Last Year

BatgirlZKE Report

5points
POST
#47

Harley Quinn Piece Finished Up On Cindy

Harley Quinn Piece Finished Up On Cindy

wicked_catz_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#48

Mermaid Calf Tattoo

Mermaid Calf Tattoo

procdtattoo Report

5points
POST
#49

Marvel Piece

Marvel Piece

mileytattooartist Report

5points
POST
#50

Creamy Taco Frog Tattoo

Creamy Taco Frog Tattoo

creamytaco13 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Another Spirited Away Piece

Another Spirited Away Piece

horichoutattoo Report

5points
POST
#52

Really Enjoying This One So Far! Start Of Gin From Hotarubi No Mori

Really Enjoying This One So Far! Start Of Gin From Hotarubi No Mori

c.dukestattoo Report

5points
POST
#53

Calf Tattoo. By Aaron Mckinney At Van’s High Caliber Tattoo In Kennewick, WA

Calf Tattoo. By Aaron Mckinney At Van’s High Caliber Tattoo In Kennewick, WA

Oblonglego Report

5points
POST
#54

Shutter Island Inspired Calf Piece, Done By Mikey At New Era In La

Shutter Island Inspired Calf Piece, Done By Mikey At New Era In La

scangelosi Report

5points
POST
#55

Tattoo Done By Mia Huhes

Tattoo Done By Mia Huhes

demoninkne.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#56

Sun & Moon

Sun & Moon

A pair of tarot cards from my flash today for Rachael! Thank you so much for claiming them I really love the way they turned out.

laurbo_ink Report

4points
POST
#57

And Another One. Quite Happily Tattoo These Forever

And Another One. Quite Happily Tattoo These Forever

tattoosbyjade Report

4points
POST
#58

My Head Is A Fishbowl

My Head Is A Fishbowl

carolrebeltattoo Report

4points
POST
#59

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

matatau_ , pacifink Report

4points
POST
#60

Calf Band Tattoo

Calf Band Tattoo

matatau_ , pacifink Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

By Andrew Lee Tattoos

By Andrew Lee Tattoos

titanictattooco Report

4points
POST
#62

Black Calf Tattoo

Black Calf Tattoo

lafabriquetattoo Report

4points
POST
#63

Really Happy I Got To Make These Flash Pieces As A Pair

Really Happy I Got To Make These Flash Pieces As A Pair

haillymartintattoos Report

4points
POST
#64

Prince

Prince

denn_ink Report

4points
POST
#65

Siren With Pipe

Siren With Pipe

hyenavienna Report

4points
POST
#66

It's Always An Honor To Do Memorials

It's Always An Honor To Do Memorials

thebeeink Report

4points
POST
#67

What Game Do You Guys Think Gamer Fish Is Raging On?

What Game Do You Guys Think Gamer Fish Is Raging On?

thebeeink Report

4points
POST
#68

Black & Grey Calf Tattoo

Black & Grey Calf Tattoo

raketenwacholder Report

4points
POST
#69

Bee Tattoo

Bee Tattoo

raketenwacholder Report

4points
POST
#70

10hrs Leg Sleeve For Edwin

10hrs Leg Sleeve For Edwin

yentatts Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

The Lovers

The Lovers

laurathedrawer Report

4points
POST
#72

Medusa Tattoo

Medusa Tattoo

circletattooindia Report

4points
POST
#73

Number 10 Tattoo

Number 10 Tattoo

milky_tattoodles Report

4points
POST
#74

It’s Always Nerve Racking Doing Portraits Of Loved Ones But Helps So Much When Your Client Is A Bloody Legend

It’s Always Nerve Racking Doing Portraits Of Loved Ones But Helps So Much When Your Client Is A Bloody Legend

On the left we have Donald’s Dad Alex who served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and on the right his Grandfatther who was a Pipe sergeant in WW1. Donald also served for 23 years and 95 days!

clairehamilltattoo Report

4points
POST
#75

Congrats On The New Puppy Brittany

Congrats On The New Puppy Brittany

dextertattooer Report

4points
POST
#76

Mario Kart From A While Ago

Mario Kart From A While Ago

bigluketattoo Report

4points
POST
#77

Endgegner-Tattoo

Endgegner-Tattoo

dennisbebenroth Report

4points
POST
#78

Good & Evil Angels

Good & Evil Angels

mileytattooartist Report

4points
POST
#79

Wanda Came In And Got My Cutie Pie Hannya Tattooed

Wanda Came In And Got My Cutie Pie Hannya Tattooed

horichoutattoo Report

4points
POST
#80

UTMB Mont Blanc

UTMB Mont Blanc

tattoohouse_by_make Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Why Get 1 Butterfly When You Can Get 2

Why Get 1 Butterfly When You Can Get 2

olivialeigh.tattoo Report

4points
POST
#82

Little One On The Calf Today. Thank You Dee! Always Nice To Know People Are Willing To Travel

Little One On The Calf Today. Thank You Dee! Always Nice To Know People Are Willing To Travel

sammiejonestattoo Report

4points
POST
#83

Skull Heart Design

Skull Heart Design

jfendt_tattoo Report

4points
POST
#84

Fun Owl I Got To Do For James

Fun Owl I Got To Do For James

drmart1987 Report

4points
POST
#85

Bear Forest Spirit Tattoo

Bear Forest Spirit Tattoo

black_forest_tattoostudio , wicktail Report

4points
POST
#86

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo