There is an opinion that your tattoos — especially if you’re still fairly new to this game — should only be located on the upper part of your body, and you can resort to leg tattoos after every other possibility on your upper body has been covered. Well, let me tell you this: your body, your rules. So even if it is your very first encounter with ink, you may very well start with your calves if you like this idea.

One very convenient thing with calf tattoos is that they can be of any size. Unlike ear tattoos or wrist tattoos, you have a much bigger space on your calves. This means that whether you are leaning toward small leg tattoos or want to get a full calf sleeve tattoo, both are possible, and you’ll still have your other calf to try something different. The best tattoos are always the ones that make you happy and express your individuality, and that’s probably the only thing you should be considering. Well, that and finding a good, experienced artist.

If you are looking for some inspiration, we have got tons of calf tattoo designs in this article, so scroll down and let your eyes feast. Share them with your other tattoo enthusiast friends, and if you already have cool tattoos on your calf, show them to us in the comments.