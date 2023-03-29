98 Calf Tattoo Ideas As Cool As They Are Unique
There is an opinion that your tattoos — especially if you’re still fairly new to this game — should only be located on the upper part of your body, and you can resort to leg tattoos after every other possibility on your upper body has been covered. Well, let me tell you this: your body, your rules. So even if it is your very first encounter with ink, you may very well start with your calves if you like this idea.
One very convenient thing with calf tattoos is that they can be of any size. Unlike ear tattoos or wrist tattoos, you have a much bigger space on your calves. This means that whether you are leaning toward small leg tattoos or want to get a full calf sleeve tattoo, both are possible, and you’ll still have your other calf to try something different. The best tattoos are always the ones that make you happy and express your individuality, and that’s probably the only thing you should be considering. Well, that and finding a good, experienced artist.
If you are looking for some inspiration, we have got tons of calf tattoo designs in this article, so scroll down and let your eyes feast. Share them with your other tattoo enthusiast friends, and if you already have cool tattoos on your calf, show them to us in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Darko Or Yoda
Made For My Friend
Devil In I. Five Days Healed. Design Is Also Made By Me
Personal Project For Vanessa, Edelweiss And Snowflakes
Nothing More Wholesome Than Winnie The Pooh
Flareon & Eevee
Cubone Tattoo
Whale Calf Tattoo
Jean Michel Basquiat Art Tattoo
Spiral Staircase With A Guard Dog For Brie
When I was a kid I slept walked down a spiral staircase and have been obsessed ever since.
Music Inspired Sleeve In The Works
Happiest Little Ramen Toad
Calf Tattoo
One Fresh Mac Miller Tattoo
Some Healed Cactus Work
Look Up At The Stars. The Perseids Showers Are Happening And Its A Great Chance To See A Shooting Star And Make A Wish
Family Portrait Tattoo
Drunk Waldo Chameleon
A New Zealand Fantail Bird & Protea For The Lovely Katie. Thanks You For Such A Fun Day & Congratulations On Your First Tattoo
Calf Tattoo
Calf Tattoo
We Have 999 Happy Haunts Here, But There's Room For A Thousand. Any Volunteers?
Umbreon, Espeon And Shiny Eevee For Bryn
December Flash For Léa, Radiant Eye
Tiger Tattoo
Thank You As Always For Getting My Flash
Bat From My Flash For Angharad
Plant Calf Tattoo
Monkey Calf Tattoo
Oh I Love This Samurai Rat So Hard
Healed Squid. Love The Tentacles On This One
Friend Got King Of The Hill Calf Tattoos
A Map & Compass
Emily From Tim Burtons Corpse Bride & Re-Worked A Little Sparky Tattoo
My New Calf Tattoo
Star Wars
Pan
Tattoos On Both Calfs
One Of The Most Challenging And Important Pieces I’ve Done
His First Tattoo; A Rising Phoenix, Complete With A Tad Of Norwegian
Big tattoo all in one session and Christian is a tall guy. He also never complained once. Color me really, really impressed!
Grace’s Doggo With Some Delft Patterns
Flowers Calf Tattoo
Rose Calf Tattoo
Lines And Dots
Calf Tattoo
Flash For Émeline, The Key To Paradise
A Bb Berry Cow. Choco Milk Or Strawberry?
A Beautiful Day Tattoo
Sunflowers And Butterflies, More To Add Soon
Had The Pleasure Of Tattooing Button Eyed Bowie
Sparkling Magnolia For Alexa
Celebrate in the image this soul overflowing with life which deposits under its steps smiles and magic.
"We All Have Secrets: The Ones We Keep And The Ones That Are Kept From Us."- Peter Parker
Calf Tattoo
Rose And Dagger Done For Troy
Snails And Bamboo
Flower Calf Tattoo
"Hate" Calf Tattoo
Tiger Calf Tattoo
Babylonian Sea Dragon Tiamat Holding The Tree Of Life
Flower Calf Tattoo
Tree Calf Tattoo
Who Knows This Little Guy?
Please, Send Me Chair Designs, I Love Chair Tattoos
Guilt
From a drawing I did in 2019. Love doing darker or spooky images. Thank you, Kelly.