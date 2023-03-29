There is an opinion that your tattoos — especially if you’re still fairly new to this game — should only be located on the upper part of your body, and you can resort to leg tattoos after every other possibility on your upper body has been covered. Well, let me tell you this: your body, your rules. So even if it is your very first encounter with ink, you may very well start with your calves if you like this idea. 

One very convenient thing with calf tattoos is that they can be of any size. Unlike ear tattoos or wrist tattoos, you have a much bigger space on your calves. This means that whether you are leaning toward small leg tattoos or want to get a full calf sleeve tattoo, both are possible, and you’ll still have your other calf to try something different. The best tattoos are always the ones that make you happy and express your individuality, and that’s probably the only thing you should be considering. Well, that and finding a good, experienced artist.

If you are looking for some inspiration, we have got tons of calf tattoo designs in this article, so scroll down and let your eyes feast. Share them with your other tattoo enthusiast friends, and if you already have cool tattoos on your calf, show them to us in the comments.   

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Darko Or Yoda

Darko Or Yoda

vinzflag Report

9points
POST
#2

Made For My Friend

Made For My Friend

fleurs.de.lou Report

9points
POST
#3

Devil In I. Five Days Healed. Design Is Also Made By Me

Devil In I. Five Days Healed. Design Is Also Made By Me

baro.tattooer Report

9points
POST
Captain Awesome
Captain Awesome
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shoulda been Sid Wilson biting off his own fingers.

0
0points
reply
#4

Personal Project For Vanessa, Edelweiss And Snowflakes

Personal Project For Vanessa, Edelweiss And Snowflakes

judicael.epureatelier Report

8points
POST
#5

Nothing More Wholesome Than Winnie The Pooh

Nothing More Wholesome Than Winnie The Pooh

sophie_amourtattoo Report

8points
POST
#6

Flareon & Eevee

Flareon & Eevee

laurbo_ink Report

8points
POST
#7

Cubone Tattoo

Cubone Tattoo

laurbo_ink Report

8points
POST
#8

Whale Calf Tattoo

Whale Calf Tattoo

theblackpoppy.cork , fratuk Report

8points
POST
#9

Jean Michel Basquiat Art Tattoo

Jean Michel Basquiat Art Tattoo

jooyoung_tt Report

8points
POST
#10

Spiral Staircase With A Guard Dog For Brie

Spiral Staircase With A Guard Dog For Brie

When I was a kid I slept walked down a spiral staircase and have been obsessed ever since.

shell_station_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#11

Music Inspired Sleeve In The Works

Music Inspired Sleeve In The Works

bigyellowtattoo Report

8points
POST
#12

Happiest Little Ramen Toad

Happiest Little Ramen Toad

tattoosbyjade Report

7points
POST
#13

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

courtneytattooist_ Report

7points
POST
#14

One Fresh Mac Miller Tattoo

One Fresh Mac Miller Tattoo

tattoo_chavez.c Report

7points
POST
#15

Some Healed Cactus Work

Some Healed Cactus Work

tonimazuranictattoo Report

7points
POST
#16

Look Up At The Stars. The Perseids Showers Are Happening And Its A Great Chance To See A Shooting Star And Make A Wish

Look Up At The Stars. The Perseids Showers Are Happening And Its A Great Chance To See A Shooting Star And Make A Wish

ouchieink Report

7points
POST
#17

Family Portrait Tattoo

Family Portrait Tattoo

tamistra_art Report

7points
POST
#18

Drunk Waldo Chameleon

Drunk Waldo Chameleon

waldotattooer Report

7points
POST
#19

A New Zealand Fantail Bird & Protea For The Lovely Katie. Thanks You For Such A Fun Day & Congratulations On Your First Tattoo

A New Zealand Fantail Bird & Protea For The Lovely Katie. Thanks You For Such A Fun Day & Congratulations On Your First Tattoo

milky_tattoodles Report

7points
POST
#20

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

procdtattoo Report

7points
POST
#21

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

official_black_world Report

7points
POST
#22

We Have 999 Happy Haunts Here, But There's Room For A Thousand. Any Volunteers?

We Have 999 Happy Haunts Here, But There's Room For A Thousand. Any Volunteers?

raspberry_jelly Report

7points
POST
#23

Umbreon, Espeon And Shiny Eevee For Bryn

Umbreon, Espeon And Shiny Eevee For Bryn

anna.tattoos Report

7points
POST
#24

December Flash For Léa, Radiant Eye

December Flash For Léa, Radiant Eye

judicael.epureatelier Report

6points
POST
#25

Tiger Tattoo

Tiger Tattoo

hoch_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#26

Thank You As Always For Getting My Flash

Thank You As Always For Getting My Flash

tattoosbyjade Report

6points
POST
#27

Bat From My Flash For Angharad

Bat From My Flash For Angharad

tarrantulah Report

6points
POST
#28

Plant Calf Tattoo

Plant Calf Tattoo

marta_bocharova Report

6points
POST
#29

Monkey Calf Tattoo

Monkey Calf Tattoo

denn_ink Report

6points
POST
#30

Oh I Love This Samurai Rat So Hard

Oh I Love This Samurai Rat So Hard

jellyfish.tattoo.art Report

6points
POST
#31

Healed Squid. Love The Tentacles On This One

Healed Squid. Love The Tentacles On This One

ediebea Report

6points
POST
#32

Friend Got King Of The Hill Calf Tattoos

Friend Got King Of The Hill Calf Tattoos

FuckTheFrontPage_ Report

6points
POST
#33

A Map & Compass

A Map & Compass

milky_tattoodles Report

6points
POST
#34

Emily From Tim Burtons Corpse Bride & Re-Worked A Little Sparky Tattoo

Emily From Tim Burtons Corpse Bride & Re-Worked A Little Sparky Tattoo

milky_tattoodles Report

6points
POST
#35

My New Calf Tattoo

My New Calf Tattoo

Tight_Decision Report

6points
POST
#36

Star Wars

Star Wars

vinzflag Report

6points
POST
#37

Pan

Pan

jenniferquintana.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#38

Tattoos On Both Calfs

Tattoos On Both Calfs

c.dukestattoo Report

6points
POST
#39

One Of The Most Challenging And Important Pieces I’ve Done

One Of The Most Challenging And Important Pieces I’ve Done

jonaintdead Report

6points
POST
#40

His First Tattoo; A Rising Phoenix, Complete With A Tad Of Norwegian

His First Tattoo; A Rising Phoenix, Complete With A Tad Of Norwegian

Big tattoo all in one session and Christian is a tall guy. He also never complained once. Color me really, really impressed!

jimmyduvall Report

6points
POST
#41

Grace’s Doggo With Some Delft Patterns

Grace’s Doggo With Some Delft Patterns

erikalukaart Report

6points
POST
#42

Flowers Calf Tattoo

Flowers Calf Tattoo

tattoospot_ns Report

5points
POST
#43

Rose Calf Tattoo

Rose Calf Tattoo

tattoospot_ns Report

5points
POST
#44

Lines And Dots

Lines And Dots

tattoospot_ns Report

5points
POST
#45

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

avalan.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#46

Flash For Émeline, The Key To Paradise

Flash For Émeline, The Key To Paradise

judicael.epureatelier , marieroura.epureatelier Report

5points
POST
#47

A Bb Berry Cow. Choco Milk Or Strawberry?

A Bb Berry Cow. Choco Milk Or Strawberry?

jinkxedxjess Report

5points
POST
#48

A Beautiful Day Tattoo

A Beautiful Day Tattoo

soukitattoo Report

5points
POST
#49

Sunflowers And Butterflies, More To Add Soon

Sunflowers And Butterflies, More To Add Soon

kashpie_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#50

Had The Pleasure Of Tattooing Button Eyed Bowie

Had The Pleasure Of Tattooing Button Eyed Bowie

courtneytattooist_ Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Sparkling Magnolia For Alexa

Sparkling Magnolia For Alexa

Celebrate in the image this soul overflowing with life which deposits under its steps smiles and magic.

caroline.cloutier.art Report

5points
POST
#52

"We All Have Secrets: The Ones We Keep And The Ones That Are Kept From Us."- Peter Parker

"We All Have Secrets: The Ones We Keep And The Ones That Are Kept From Us."- Peter Parker

humboldt.ink Report

5points
POST
#53

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

s.kroll_art Report

5points
POST
#54

Rose And Dagger Done For Troy

Rose And Dagger Done For Troy

missliz_art Report

5points
POST
#55

Snails And Bamboo

Snails And Bamboo

jiang_tattooer Report

5points
POST
#56

Flower Calf Tattoo

Flower Calf Tattoo

lafabriquetattoo Report

5points
POST
#57

"Hate" Calf Tattoo

"Hate" Calf Tattoo

lafabriquetattoo Report

5points
POST
#58

Tiger Calf Tattoo

Tiger Calf Tattoo

weme.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#59

Babylonian Sea Dragon Tiamat Holding The Tree Of Life

Babylonian Sea Dragon Tiamat Holding The Tree Of Life

hyenavienna Report

5points
POST
#60

Flower Calf Tattoo

Flower Calf Tattoo

jooyoung_tt Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Tree Calf Tattoo

Tree Calf Tattoo

tattoo.tante_kaethe Report

5points
POST
#62

Who Knows This Little Guy?

Who Knows This Little Guy?

jellyfish.tattoo.art Report

5points
POST
#63

Please, Send Me Chair Designs, I Love Chair Tattoos

Please, Send Me Chair Designs, I Love Chair Tattoos

ediebea Report

5points
POST
#64

Guilt

Guilt

From a drawing I did in 2019. Love doing darker or spooky images. Thank you, Kelly.

milky_tattoodles Report

5points
POST
#65

We Finished His Shakey Graves Portrait And Added A ‘Sunnyside Up’ Paulo

We Finished His Shakey Graves Portrait And Added A ‘Sunnyside Up’ Paulo

clairehamilltattoo Report

5points
POST
#66

My Depeche Mode “Walking In My Shoes” Calf Tattoo

My Depeche Mode “Walking In My Shoes” Calf Tattoo

ItStillIsntLupus Report

5points
POST
#67

Jessica Rabbit Calf Tattoo

Jessica Rabbit Calf Tattoo

vinzflag Report

5points
POST
#68

Super Fun Calf Piece From Today For Allison! Thank You

Super Fun Calf Piece From Today For Allison! Thank You

spookystabber Report

5points
POST
#69

The Warrior Princess. Thank You So Much From Flying Down To Sevilla My Friend

The Warrior Princess. Thank You So Much From Flying Down To Sevilla My Friend

anamaturana Report

5points
POST
#70

First One Back After A Couple Months Off, It’s Lovely To Get Back Into The Swing Of Things

First One Back After A Couple Months Off, It’s Lovely To Get Back Into The Swing Of Things

dingus.tattoos Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

The Dotwork Looks So Delicate And Pretty!

The Dotwork Looks So Delicate And Pretty!

ratpokes , froglounge Report

5points
POST
#72

Loving The Colour

Loving The Colour

foreverink2010 Report

5points
POST
#73

Memorial Tattoo For A Good Doggo

Memorial Tattoo For A Good Doggo

brennagosselintattoos Report

4points
POST
#74

Custom Potion Bottle And Floral Piece I Got To Do From My Custom Flash!

Custom Potion Bottle And Floral Piece I Got To Do From My Custom Flash!

seanmillertattoos Report

4points
POST
#75

Liquid Luck

Liquid Luck

tattoosbyjade Report

4points
POST
#76

Something Light Today, Sweet Start To This Batman Who Laughs

Something Light Today, Sweet Start To This Batman Who Laughs

tattoo_chavez.c Report

4points
POST
#77

Zuko’s Blue Spirit Mask Has Been Colored!!! Sweet Piece I Got To Be Apart Of

Zuko’s Blue Spirit Mask Has Been Colored!!! Sweet Piece I Got To Be Apart Of

tattoo_chavez.c Report

4points
POST
#78

Skull Cowboy Tattoo

Skull Cowboy Tattoo

golddusttattoo Report

4points
POST
#79

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo

jimjamtattoo Report

4points
POST
#80

Bulldog Calf Tattoo

Bulldog Calf Tattoo

richwithcolor Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

It’s Alive!… Again

It’s Alive!… Again

bixwoodtattoo Report

4points
POST
#82

Styled Bear Calf Tattoo

Styled Bear Calf Tattoo

bigboy.247 Report

4points
POST
#83

Dancing Lady

Dancing Lady

ediebea Report

4points
POST
#84

Slimer

Slimer

dennisbebenroth Report

4points
POST
#85

Custom Creamy Taco Sheriff Tattoo

Custom Creamy Taco Sheriff Tattoo

creamytaco13 Report

4points
POST
#86

Calf Tattoo

Calf Tattoo