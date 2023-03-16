Can you feel it? It’s that time of the year again. The time when you realize you absolutely need another tattoo. It’s addictive, we know. But what if this time you want something a little more intimate, even secret, something that is not immediately visible? We know exactly what you need! Behind-the-ear tattoos!

Don’t let the fact that ear tattoos are somewhat hidden from the public eye fool you — they still have to be absolutely unique and reflect your personality as much as anything else about you. Even small behind-the-ear tattoos are a part of who you are, and if your ear tattoo is actually your first tattoo ever (congrats, by the way!), you want to be extra careful when browsing tattoo designs. Select the one that will stay meaningful to you for years to come and wear it proudly. 

If selecting a new design is a little overwhelming, we are here for you. Scroll down to find some really cool tattoos we collected from all over the world wide web. We hope these will give you all the inspiration you were looking for, and when you seal your decision in ink, don’t forget to come back and show us your new tattoo.

Meanwhile, vote for your most favorite ear tattoo ideas on this list, and share this article with your friends who might be in search of some inspiration.

#1

"Mute" Icon Tattoo

little.tattoos Report

#2

Peter Pan Tattoo

Report

#3

Dot And Line Ornament Tattoo

melpzvc Report

#4

Snail Tattoo

allison.kaylene Report

#5

Colourful Line Tattoo

airheadedtaurus Report

#6

Note Tattoo

Seoeon Report

#7

My New Hand Poked Ear Tattoo, Done By Lisa Sierpinska At Koditon Perhe, Helsinki

reddit.com Report

#8

Heart Line Tattoo

keithrigor Report

#9

Matching Moon Tattoos

skkye.ink Report

#10

Sparkles Tattoo

ajatattoos Report

#11

Teddy Bear Matching Tattoos

brownbeartattoos Report

#12

Bee Tattoo

noblejackalstattoo Report

#13

Shell Tattoo

glennkestelltattoo Report

#14

Mandala Tattoo

dolly.wilde.tattooist Report

#15

Paw Tattoo

kamicak_tattoo Report

#16

Mandala Tattoo

joanka_tattoo Report

#17

Tree Tattoo

totemic_tattoo Report

#18

Grim Reaper Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#19

Snake Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#20

Leaves, Star And Dots Tattoo

inuk.tattoo Report

#21

Cyber Tattoo

jakeabstraction Report

#22

Peacock Feather Tattoo

Report

#23

Flower Tattoo

heeyajenny Report

#24

Moon Dust And Saturn Tattoo

amanda_black_heart Report

#25

Flower Tattoo

Report

#26

Line Tattoo

miacelestedesign Report

#27

Line Tattoo

sowa.ink Report

#28

Pisces Tattoo

aliceb_tattoo Report

#29

One Piece Tattoo

artistrybytheresa Report

#30

Minimal Dot Tattoo

temptationtattoos_ Report

#31

Dot Weed Tattoo

tattoo.trish Report

#32

Moon And Stars Tattoo

blvncoink Report

#33

Flowers Tattoo

blessedinkaz Report

#34

Snake Dot Tattoo

towertattoollc Report

#35

Sparkling Stars Tattoo

phoebetattoos Report

#36

Line Tattoo

kaits_tattoo Report

#37

Heart Tattoo

nic_loves_cats Report

#38

Ornament Tattoo

popeyetattoo404 Report

#39

Mark Tattoo

kozanostratattooo Report

#40

Snake Tattoo

quiet_rebel_artistry Report

#41

Dot Tattoo

lizhead.inkanddread Report

#42

Runic Tattoo

skull.flow Report

#43

Stars Tattoo

bobbiberry_ Report

#44

Heart Tattoo

tattsbysim Report

#45

Faded Line Tattoo

dianaveidenthaler.ink Report

#46

Spiderweb Tattoo

dot.dot.doll.tattoo Report

#47

Stars And Dots Tattoo

ira.tattoopiercing Report

#48

Line Tattoo

hammerheadtattoosnz Report

#49

Fox Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#50

Whispering Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#51

Gravestone Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#52

Fish Tattoo

mechamermaidtattoo Report

#53

Notes Tattoo

mizmorelli Report

#54

Lizard Tattoo

tattoobite.com Report

#55

Blue Leaves Tattoo

ak_tuan_vo Report

#56

Ear Done By Karin At Guerrilla Ink In Peoria, Illinois

EmmaLeePants Report

#57

My Ear Cuff

oliverose1995 Report

#58

Line Tattoo

sherinmariemavi Report

#59

Tiger Mark Tattoo

panacheaaa Report

#60

Dot Tattoo

adrian_navarro_ink Report

#61

Webbed Tattoo

society.studios Report

#62

Leaf Tattoo

bernienancytattoo Report

#63

Country Music Tattoo

asylumtattoo666 Report

#64

Drops Tattoo

lindartetattoo Report

#65

Sunflower Tattoo

rrtattoocollective Report

#66

Black Stone Cherry Band Tattoo

alicebee06 Report

#67

Moon Tattoo

artisticandsadistic Report

#68

Flowers Tattoo

poguemahonetattoo Report

#69

Roman Numerals Tattoo

kathrynelainetattoo Report

#70

Butterflies Tattoo

queenliatattoo Report

#71

Phrase Tattoo

mr.jones.tattoo Report

#72

Roman Numeral Date Tattoo

inkenvy2017 Report

#73

Flower Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#74

Flower Tattoo

one_beautifuldisaster Report

#75

Pattern Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#76

Colourful Mandala Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#77

Leaves And Lines Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#78

Flowers Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#79

Panther Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

#80

Bird Dot Tattoo

makahala_ink Report

#81

Pattern Tattoo

babyshakti Report

#82

Snake Tattoo

yeonjae_tattoo Report

#83

Solar System Tattoo

missfrenchtattoos Report

#84

Pattern Tattoo

tryptaminedots Report

#85

Flower Dot Pattern Tattoo

sweetlifetattoo Report

#86

Mandala And Rose Tattoo

jams_labyrinth Report

#87

Spider Web Tattoo

your.mean.french.girl Report

#88

Date Tattoo

miztli_inks Report

#89

Bird Tattoo

