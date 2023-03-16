Can you feel it? It’s that time of the year again. The time when you realize you absolutely need another tattoo. It’s addictive, we know. But what if this time you want something a little more intimate, even secret, something that is not immediately visible? We know exactly what you need! Behind-the-ear tattoos!

Don’t let the fact that ear tattoos are somewhat hidden from the public eye fool you — they still have to be absolutely unique and reflect your personality as much as anything else about you. Even small behind-the-ear tattoos are a part of who you are, and if your ear tattoo is actually your first tattoo ever (congrats, by the way!), you want to be extra careful when browsing tattoo designs. Select the one that will stay meaningful to you for years to come and wear it proudly.

If selecting a new design is a little overwhelming, we are here for you. Scroll down to find some really cool tattoos we collected from all over the world wide web. We hope these will give you all the inspiration you were looking for, and when you seal your decision in ink, don’t forget to come back and show us your new tattoo.

Meanwhile, vote for your most favorite ear tattoo ideas on this list, and share this article with your friends who might be in search of some inspiration.