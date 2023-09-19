When we think of tattoos, our minds often drift to the more traditional spots for arm tattoos or maybe leg tattoos. Some daredevils even prefer to get tattoos on the spine. But why not shake things up a bit and consider elbow tattoos? 

This angular joint might seem like an odd choice at first, but that's precisely what makes it intriguing. This angular canvas is full of possibilities. You can get radiating tattoos on the elbow or opt for something that morphs into a different shape when you bend or flex your arm.

Tattoo artists, though, always have mixed reactions to working on this spot. That’s because the skin on the elbow is usually thinner, more wrinkly, and darker. It can be a tricky spot to get a tattoo.

And let’s not forget about the pain. Just like these ankle tattoo ideas, getting an elbow tattoo is bound to hurt too. It’s a bony area with little to no fat covering. So you will definitely experience pain compared to other tattoo spots. You may also need frequent touch-ups to maintain the vibrancy of the colors.

So if you don’t mind enduring a little extra discomfort, then these 127 elbow tattoo ideas are for you. Our collection includes intricate mandalas to trippy geometric patterns that are bound to start conversations and turn heads. 

Whether you’re seriously considering getting an elbow tattoo or are just here to satisfy your curiosity, get ready to embrace these beautiful designs.

Below we’ll also dive into the design possibilities, discuss the pain factor (because, let’s be real, it's a concern), and share some pro tips for taking care of your inked elbow masterpiece.

#1

Hydrangea Engraved Elbow Tattoo

Hydrangea flowers tattoo around the elbow

It's fascinating how every time I open my arms, a bouquet of flowers unfolds roundly.

#2

Nature Inspired Elbow Tattoo

Wild berries elbow tattoo

Do Elbow Tattoos Hurt?

Let’s be real! Getting an elbow tattoo can be painful. There’s very little fat cushion over the joint. There are also a lot of nerve endings here, which will make you feel every prick of the needle.

The healing process for elbow tattoos can be a bit more challenging. This is due to the fact that this joint experiences constant movement. You’ll be bending and twisting your arms for normal day-to-day activities. So, the elbow skin is constantly being stretched and will need a longer time to heal.

Find an experienced artist who has a portfolio of similar tattoos. They’ll give you proper aftercare instructions to ensure faster healing.
#3

Brushstroke Elbow Tattoo

Blue brushstroke tattoo on the elbow

#4

Cute Baby Clowns Elbow Tattoo

Clowns tattoo on the elbow

Do Elbow Tattoos Fade a Lot?

Tattoos fade for a simple reason: friction. Wherever your skin experiences more friction, the higher the chances that your tattoo will fade. For instance, tattoos on your fingers might fade faster because of constant hand washing. Similarly, tattoos on your ankles and feet too might fade faster as they rub against socks and shoes. Even elbows experience constant friction.

Sweat is another factor that may damage your tattoo, especially the new ink. That’s why you should avoid getting a tattoo in high-sweat areas.
#5

Hug Elbow Tattoo

Hands tattoo on the elbow

#6

Pine Tree Elbow Tattoo

Tree tattoo on the elbow

Tribal Elbow Tattoo Ideas for Men

Tribal tattoos feature bold designs and are rooted in traditions. They draw inspiration from indigenous cultures, such as Māori, Polynesian, Native American, African tribes, and more. Each tribal tattoo has its own unique style, motifs, and meanings associated with their tattoos.

Tribal tattoos for men can often be seen as armbands or full-arm sleeves. They sometimes cover the elbow too. If you’re looking to get a tribal elbow tattoo, you should opt for a style that fully reveals itself when you flex your elbow. This can include animal motifs, symbols, and nature elements.

Make sure to approach tribal tattoos with respect and cultural understanding. Find a knowledgeable tattoo artist who can provide insight and ensure that the tattoos are designed and applied with cultural sensitivity.
#7

Trippy Elbow Tattoo

art tattoo on the elbow

#8

Abstract Curves Elbow Tattoo

Curved lines tattoo on the elbow

#9

Mandala Elbow Tattoo

Mandala elbow tattoo

#10

Star Pattern Elbow Tattoo

Stars elbow tattoo

#11

Fence Elbow Tattoo

Broken fence elbow tattoo

#12

Trippy Elbow Tattoo

Trippy elbow tattoo

#13

Witch Hands Elbow Tattoo

Witch hands elbow tattoo

#14

Blue Ink Elbow Tattoo

Blue dragon elbow tattoo

#15

Trippy Elbow Tattoo

Art elbow tattoo

#16

Hand-Drawn Rainbow Tattoo

Colorful rainbow tattoo on the elbow

#17

Freehand Flames Elbow Tattoo

Fire tattoo around the elbow

#18

Ouroboros Snake Elbow Tattoo

Snake tattoo around the elbow

#19

Clouds And Moon Cover Up Elbow Tattoo

Clouds and moon tattoo on the ellbow

#20

Elbow Tattoo Inspired By The Ocean

Waves tattoo on the elbow

#21

Broken Glass Elbow Tattoo

Broken glass imitation elbow tattoo

#22

Cute Horse Carousel Elbow Tattoo

Horses tattoo on the elbow

#23

Moon-Lit Night Sky Elbow Tattoo

Moon and night sky tattoo on the elbow

#24

Spikes Elbow Tattoo

Spike tattoo on the elbow

#25

Eating Skull Elbow Tattoo

Skull tattoo on the elbow

#26

Spike Elbow Tattoo

Big spike with long legs tattoo on the elbow

#27

Funny Trap Elbow Tattoo

Trap tattoo on the elbow

#28

White Lotus Elbow Tattoo

Lotus tattoo on the elbow

I'm a professional skydiver, so I got some air-bending tattoos. 

#29

Cat Elbow Tattoo

Cat elbow tattoo

My sweet boy Atlas by Brook @ Monkey Bones Tattoos Beavercreek, OH. My first!

#30

Broken Glass Elbow Tattoo

Broken glass elbow tattoo

#31

Trippy Elbow Tattoo

Tri[[y elbow tattoo

#32

Smoke Elbow Tattoo

Smoke elbows tattoo

#33

Dotwork Elbow Tattoo

Watercolor dotwork elbow tattoo

#34

Landscape Elbow Tattoo

Watercolor landscape elbow tattoo

#35

Smoking Cigarette Elbow Tattoo

Hand holding a smoking cigarette elbow tattoo

#36

Black And White Elbow Tattoo

Black and white elbow tattoo

#37

Broken Glass Imitation Elbow Tattoo

Broken glass imitation elbow tattoo

#38

Trap Elbow Tattoo

Trap elbow tattoo

#39

Berries Elbow Tattoo

Berries elbow tattoo

#40

Red Flower Elbows Tattoo

Watercolor red flower elbows tattoo

#41

Liquified Elbow Tattoo

Trippy elbow tattoo

#42

Colorful Elbow Tattoo

Watercolor flower blossoms with cats elbow tattoo

#43

Spiral Elbow Tattoo

Watercolor spiral elbow tattoo

#44

Branches Of Olive And Hydrangea Elbow Tattoo

Olive and hydrangea branches elbow tattoo

#45

Symmetrical Intricate Ornaments Elbow Tattoo

Symmetrical ornaments tattoo on the elbow

Safe to say this is one of the hardest tattoos I’ve done so far.

#46

Ring Of Flowers Elbow Tattoo

Flowers tatto around the elbow

#47

Small Cupid Elbow Tattoo

Cute Cupid tattoo on the elbow

#48

Snakes Elbow Tattoo

Two snakes tattoo on the elbow

#49

The Devil Butterfly Elbow Tattoo

Butterfly and skull elbow tattoo

#50

Simple Realism Dove Elbow Tattoo

Dove elbow tattoo

#51

Bold And Stunning Color Mandala Elbow Tattoo

Colorful mandala tattoo on the elbow

#52

Flowers Elbow Tattoo

Flowers and bird tattoo on the elbow

#53

Figure-Eight Knot Elbow Tattoo

Knot elbow tattoo

#54

Sun Elbow Tattoo

Sun rays elbow tattoo

Done by Alex Burd at Ancient Art Tattoo in Virginia Beach.

#55

Blacked Out Elbows Tattoo

Full covered elbow tattoo

By Alex Sabur at Stay Humble Tattoo, Baltimore, MD.

#56

Swimming Shark Elbow Tattoo

Swimming shark elbow tattoo

Designed and tattooed by Tim Hendricks at Classic Tattoo in Fullerton, CA.

#57

Eye Elbow Tattoo

Eye elbow tattoo

#58

Spider Web Elbows Tattoos

Spider web elbows tattoos

Got my elbows webbed same day. By Kelly Smith at Crybaby tattoos.

#59

Swellbow Elbow Tattoo

Swellbow elbow tattoo

#60

Spiral Elbow Tattoo

Spiral Elbow tattoo

#61

Elbow Tattoos Inspired By Woods

Tree end plants elbow tattoo

#62

Trippy Elbow Tattoo

Trippy elbow tattoo

#63

Lilly Elbow Tattoo

Lilly elbow tattoo

#64

Mandala Elbow Tattoo

Mandala elbow tattoo

#65

Round Elbow Tattoo

Round elbow tattoo

#66

Coffee Mug Elbow Tattoo

Hot coffe mug elbow tattoo

#67

Eye Elbow Tattoo

Eye elbow Tattoo

#68

Snake And Horseshoe Elbow Tattoo

Snake and horseshoe elbow tattoo

#69

Heart Elbow Tattoo

Heart from branches elbow tattoo

#70

Bats Elbow Tattoo

Bats elbow tattoo

#71

Frog Elbow Tattoo

Watercolor frog elbow tattoo

#72

Flying Eagle Elbow Tattoo

Eagle tatto on the elbow

#73

Floral Elbow Tattoo

Flower tattoo on the elbow

Design done by Wayne At Ice House in Fayetteville, AR.

#74

Sistine Chapel Elbow Tattoo

Sistine Chapel tattoo on the elbow

#75

Mandala Elbow Tattoo

Ornamental mandala elbow tattoo

By Lewis Dodd Ventosa at Civilized Tattoo in Exeter, UK.

#76

Hinge Elbow Tattoo

Hinge elbow tattoo

By Andrew Vidakovich at Stay Humble Tattoo in Baltimore, MD.

#77

Elbow Mandala Tattoo

Mandala elbow tattoo

By Binil Bajracharya at Aamali Tattoo Inn, Thamel, Kathmandu, Nepal.

#78

Warped Face Elbow Tattoo

Colorful funny faces elbow tattoo

Done by Bernard at Crying Heart Tattoo, Cincinnati, Ohio.

#79

Heart Elbow Tattoo

Heart elbow tattoo

#80

Elbow Tattoo

Elbow tattoo

#81

Text Elbow Tattoo

Text elbow tattoo

#82

Ornamental Elbow Tattoo

Ornamental elbow tattoo

#83

Eye Elbow Tattoo

Eye elbow tattoo

#84

Moon Elbow Tattoo

Moon elbow tattoo

#85

Deer Elbow Tattoo

Deer elbow tattoo

#86

Firefly Elbow Tattoo

Firefly elbow tattoo

#87

Snake Elbow Tattoo