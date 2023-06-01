Long gone are the days when having a dragon tattoo on your spine meant you were a member of some fierce gang. A spine tattoo these days is as much of an art statement as any other ink drawing on your skin. So if you’ve ever thought that your back is a perfect canvas for some unique spine tattoo designs, you can absolutely fulfill this dream of yours.

Now, an important question: do tattoos on the spine hurt? Or rather, do they hurt more than other tattoos? The spine is not covered by a ton of muscles, which means it is more exposed to pain than many other parts of your body. So if your pain threshold is not that high, think twice. There are plenty of other tattoos you could get.

But if pain doesn’t bother you and you’ve been eyeing spine tattoo ideas on the internet for quite some time, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, you will find a whole range of ideas for spine tattoos that can inspire you for your own design. From simple spine tattoos to intricate patterns, we’ve got something for every taste.

