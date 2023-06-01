Long gone are the days when having a dragon tattoo on your spine meant you were a member of some fierce gang. A spine tattoo these days is as much of an art statement as any other ink drawing on your skin. So if you’ve ever thought that your back is a perfect canvas for some unique spine tattoo designs, you can absolutely fulfill this dream of yours.

Now, an important question: do tattoos on the spine hurt? Or rather, do they hurt more than other tattoos? The spine is not covered by a ton of muscles, which means it is more exposed to pain than many other parts of your body. So if your pain threshold is not that high, think twice. There are plenty of other tattoos you could get. 

But if pain doesn’t bother you and you’ve been eyeing spine tattoo ideas on the internet for quite some time, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, you will find a whole range of ideas for spine tattoos that can inspire you for your own design. From simple spine tattoos to intricate patterns, we’ve got something for every taste. 

Share this article with your friends, upvote your favorite designs, and once you get a spine tattoo, show us your masterpiece in the comments.  

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Haku Dragon Tattoo

Haku Dragon Tattoo

helloscoutie Report

10points
POST
#2

Spine Tattoo With Sharks

Spine Tattoo With Sharks

_elijahajwells Report

10points
POST
#3

An Assortment Of Flowers

An Assortment Of Flowers

tabbestry Report

10points
POST
#4

Floral Back Tattoo

Floral Back Tattoo

eva_tattooist Report

9points
POST
#5

3 Lil Dragons

3 Lil Dragons

lucie.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#6

Red Moon Spine Piece

Red Moon Spine Piece

t.ink.erbelle Report

9points
POST
#7

Can’t Wait To Finish This One

Can’t Wait To Finish This One

saraclementstattoo Report

9points
POST
#8

Dragon Tattoo

Dragon Tattoo

emrystattoos Report

9points
POST
#9

Abstract Phoenix Bird

Abstract Phoenix Bird

gabriela.staneva Report

9points
POST
#10

Haku And The Little Ghibli Characters Flying On Backs

Haku And The Little Ghibli Characters Flying On Backs

e.nal.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#11

Minimalistic Spine Tattoo

Minimalistic Spine Tattoo

wantmoretattoos Report

8points
POST
#12

Spinal Tattoo Done By Little Frank

Spinal Tattoo Done By Little Frank

DrTongue1385 Report

8points
POST
#13

Moon Tattoo

Moon Tattoo

timi_inlayerink Report

8points
POST
#14

Abstract Flow Rectangle

Abstract Flow Rectangle

irezumijun Report

8points
POST
#15

Abstract Spine Piece

Abstract Spine Piece

haileypaetztats Report

8points
POST
#16

What A Fun Placement For These Shark Teeth!

What A Fun Placement For These Shark Teeth!

bayinktattoo Report

8points
POST
#17

Flower Line Design

Flower Line Design

women.tattoo.tehran Report

8points
POST
#18

Blossom Branch

Blossom Branch

meng_cz Report

8points
POST
#19

Leafy Spine

Leafy Spine

kelseytattooss Report

8points
POST
#20

Ornaments

Ornaments

qbin_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Water Color Brush Work

Water Color Brush Work

lavaletatyou Report

8points
POST
#22

A Line On My Spine

A Line On My Spine

ApacheSnow Report

7points
POST
#23

Baby Shark Tattoo

Baby Shark Tattoo

jdmitchell.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#24

Butterflies On Spine

Butterflies On Spine

tattooasylum3 Report

7points
POST
#25

Moon Phases Spine Is So Popular

Moon Phases Spine Is So Popular

eli_inlayerink Report

7points
POST
#26

Koi Fish Tattoo

Koi Fish Tattoo

timi_inlayerink Report

7points
POST
#27

The Prettiest Spine Piece

The Prettiest Spine Piece

jacieraetattoos Report

7points
POST
#28

Dragon Spine Tattoo

Dragon Spine Tattoo

chloetattoo Report

7points
POST
#29

Lil Tree

Lil Tree

livi_ink Report

7points
POST
#30

Spine Tattoo With Lots Of Little Details

Spine Tattoo With Lots Of Little Details

heatherheardtattoo Report

7points
POST
#31

Filipino Tribal Spine Tattoo

Filipino Tribal Spine Tattoo

spiritualjourneytattoo Report

7points
POST
#32

Floral Snake

Floral Snake

lil_tatsss Report

7points
POST
#33

Whimsical Butterfly Mushroom Spine Tattoo

Whimsical Butterfly Mushroom Spine Tattoo

pink.ink.studios Report

7points
POST
#34

Abstract Faces

Abstract Faces

brandedby_boogie Report

7points
POST
#35

Koi Carp Tattoo

Koi Carp Tattoo

sophiekennedy.tattoos Report

7points
POST
#36

Line Tattoo

Line Tattoo

inkart.tattoo.studio Report

7points
POST
#37

Brush Stroked Tattoo

Brush Stroked Tattoo

eatdiamonddust Report

7points
POST
#38

Elven Spine Piece For Summer

Elven Spine Piece For Summer

emmaloutattoo Report

7points
POST
#39

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

tattoosby_tiaralyssa Report

7points
POST
#40

Bold Lines And Botanicals

Bold Lines And Botanicals

goblinked Report

7points
POST
#41

This Beautiful Spine Piece Was Done By Matt D. Clemmer Who Owns Aisle 9 Tattoo Shop In Centerville, Ohio!

This Beautiful Spine Piece Was Done By Matt D. Clemmer Who Owns Aisle 9 Tattoo Shop In Centerville, Ohio!

gurltriste Report

6points
POST
#42

Fine Line Spine By Vic Tamian Of Victory Tattoo NYC

Fine Line Spine By Vic Tamian Of Victory Tattoo NYC

InkIronsAndNeedles Report

6points
POST
#43

Hey Hey, First Tattoo Right On My Spine!

Hey Hey, First Tattoo Right On My Spine!

Sheikah13 Report

6points
POST
#44

Floral Spine Tattoo I Did Last Week. She Was One Tough Cookie!

Floral Spine Tattoo I Did Last Week. She Was One Tough Cookie!

prowannabe1 Report

6points
POST
#45

Floral Spine Tattoo Inspired By Her Wedding Bouquet

Floral Spine Tattoo Inspired By Her Wedding Bouquet

vibetattoo.ut Report

6points
POST
#46

“Love Needs No Words” On The Spine

“Love Needs No Words” On The Spine

kianahopetattoo Report

6points
POST
#47

Floral Spine

Floral Spine

jdmitchell.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#48

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

sweets_lkt Report

6points
POST
#49

Spine Tattoo With Flowers

Spine Tattoo With Flowers

maddieblackmoretattoo Report

6points
POST
#50

Floral Back Piece

Floral Back Piece

tribalbodyart Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Oh Yeah

Oh Yeah

grafsantz Report

6points
POST
#52

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

tokoskar Report

6points
POST
#53

Clouds Sword From Final Fantasy 7

Clouds Sword From Final Fantasy 7

coldbratpokes Report

6points
POST
#54

Lion Tattoo

Lion Tattoo

tattoulia Report

6points
POST
#55

Spine Tattoo With Flower

Spine Tattoo With Flower

timi_inlayerink Report

6points
POST
#56

Beautiful Snake

Beautiful Snake

sara_atamian_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#57

Spine Tattoo With Flowers

Spine Tattoo With Flowers

jenaperrytattoos Report

6points
POST
#58

Cute Spine Ornaments

Cute Spine Ornaments

jesspaulsonart Report

6points
POST
#59

Floral Design

Floral Design

harbz____ Report

6points
POST
#60

Floral Spine Tattoo

Floral Spine Tattoo

tyler.tattoos Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Floral Tattoo

Floral Tattoo

gracedoestattoos Report

6points
POST
#62

Romantic Spine Tattoo

Romantic Spine Tattoo

newtattoo_qiqi Report

6points
POST
#63

Rose Watercolor Tattoo

Rose Watercolor Tattoo

fateandfortunetattoostudio Report

6points
POST
KathleenJ
KathleenJ
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally some color! Gorgeous!!

0
0points
reply
#64

Lily Tattoo

Lily Tattoo

chinito_tatts Report

6points
POST
#65

Got To Do This Beautiful Koi And Blossom Back Piece

Got To Do This Beautiful Koi And Blossom Back Piece

_camsee_ Report

6points
POST
#66

Haku Tattoo

Haku Tattoo

kl.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#67

My H. R. Giger Spine, Bee Hive And Molecular Inspired Tattoo

My H. R. Giger Spine, Bee Hive And Molecular Inspired Tattoo

DBSKRVN Report

5points
POST
#68

Spine Tattoo With Butterflies

Spine Tattoo With Butterflies

sweets_lkt Report

5points
POST
#69

Spine Tattoo With Words

Spine Tattoo With Words

maddieblackmoretattoo Report

5points
POST
#70

Spine Tattoo With Flower

Spine Tattoo With Flower

sarahrainstattoos Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Ornamental Spine Piece

Ornamental Spine Piece

wilddivinetattoo Report

5points
POST
#72

Spine Design

Spine Design

leraytattoo Report

5points
POST
#73

Out Of The Mountain Of Despair, A Stone Of Hope

Out Of The Mountain Of Despair, A Stone Of Hope

ankh.jen Report

5points
POST
#74

When Someone You Love Becomes A Memory That Memory Becomes A Treasure

When Someone You Love Becomes A Memory That Memory Becomes A Treasure

dannixbarrett Report

5points
POST
#75

Thin Line Spine Tattoo

Thin Line Spine Tattoo

stilbruchtattoo Report

5points
POST
#76

Spine Tattoo

Spine Tattoo

gryfith_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#77

Ornamental Spine Tattoo

Ornamental Spine Tattoo

bleucalyptustattoo Report

5points
POST
#78

Leaves Design

Leaves Design

anna.k.tattoo.art Report

5points
POST
#79

Cute Lil Moon Phases For A Beautiful Client

Cute Lil Moon Phases For A Beautiful Client

samanthashannontattoo Report

5points
POST
#80

Abstract Spine Tattoo

Abstract Spine Tattoo

shin_oumura Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

New Spine By Dan Morris, Rain City, UK, Rest By Steve Potton (Steve’s Tattoo Studio, UK)

New Spine By Dan Morris, Rain City, UK, Rest By Steve Potton (Steve’s Tattoo Studio, UK)

Jb191 Report

4points
POST
#82

Celtic Sword By Nate Graves At Sacred Tattoos In Marquette, MI

Celtic Sword By Nate Graves At Sacred Tattoos In Marquette, MI

LadyConservation Report

4points
POST
#83

More Work Done On My Back From Jon Goia Empire Tattoo Orange CT

More Work Done On My Back From Jon Goia Empire Tattoo Orange CT

zackanastasio Report

4points
POST
#84

Little Lotus (Lotus Flower Affirmations Spine Tattoo)

Little Lotus (Lotus Flower Affirmations Spine Tattoo)

tattoosbyisaiah Report

4points
POST
#85

Top Butterfly Is A Few Years Healed

Top Butterfly Is A Few Years Healed

allydutil Report

4p