It seems like those big, eye-catching earrings are the accessory trend for 2023. Totally understandable, considering we spent the last 3 years with masks on our faces, and big earrings were not exactly a comfortable combo. But we’re convinced there’s an equally cool trend on the rise when it comes to our ears — and that’s tattoos. Yeah, it might sound weird, but ear tattoos often sport delicate designs perfect for those looking to add a personal touch without going overboard.

Now, we won’t lie — for how ridiculously versatile they may be, getting an ear tattoo is not a piece of cake due to the area’s sensitivity. But as the saying goes, no pain, no gain. And with ear tattoos, the gain is oh so worth it. That said, if you’re willing to stand the pain, ear tattoos are a great way to add fun and flare to your look — they’re perfect for those who don’t feel like committing to a large piece. Plus, depending on your hairstyle, they can be subtle enough to go unnoticed, which is especially useful if your job industry is not one to accept even dainty tattoos that easily. 

And the best part? There are so many options when it comes to ear tattoo ideas. You can go for small tattoos, like a tiny flower or a heart, or something bolder and more daring, like a dragon or a snake that curls around your ear. And let’s not forget about the coolest spot — the evergreen behind-the-ear tattoos!

Guess what? We’re here with some tattoo inspo for you! From cute tattoos to bold designs, you will undoubtedly be tempted to schedule an appointment with your artist after perusing them all!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wave Tattoo

Wave Tattoo

void.lavender.ttt Report

11points
POST
#2

Fish Tattoo

Fish Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

11points
POST
#3

Lightning Tattoo

Lightning Tattoo

minim.tattoo Report

11points
POST
#4

Red And White Tattoo

Red And White Tattoo

amandajotattoo Report

10points
POST
#5

Flames Tattoo

Flames Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

10points
POST
#6

Artisan Rotary Tattoo

Artisan Rotary Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

10points
POST
#7

Octopus Tattoo

Octopus Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

10points
POST
#8

Lightning Tattoo

Lightning Tattoo

lachauvetattoo Report

10points
POST
#9

Rainbow Tattoo

Rainbow Tattoo

rbeetltz Report

9points
POST
#10

Spider Tattoo

Spider Tattoo

indyvoet Report

9points
POST
#11

Smiley Face Tattoo

Smiley Face Tattoo

kitopokey Report

9points
POST
#12

Lady Tattoo

Lady Tattoo

arvintattoos Report

9points
POST
#13

Line And Dot Tattoo

Line And Dot Tattoo

tais_rem Report

9points
POST
#14

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

antartika_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#15

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

venenum.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#16

Heart Tattoo

Heart Tattoo

panacheaaa Report

9points
POST
#17

Grim Reaper Coloured Tattoo

Grim Reaper Coloured Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

9points
POST
#18

Dot And Line Coloured Tattoo

Dot And Line Coloured Tattoo

lorka.tattoo Report

9points
POST
#19

Flower Dot Tattoo

Flower Dot Tattoo

inkedby.g Report

9points
POST
#20

Pattern Tattoo

Pattern Tattoo

d.rotattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Earwig Tattoo

Earwig Tattoo

kipperhughes Report

8points
POST
#22

Moon And Sea Tattoo

Moon And Sea Tattoo

enarciem Report

8points
POST
#23

Owl Tattoo

Owl Tattoo

Report

7points
POST
#24

Bird Tattoo

Bird Tattoo

xsamiiichx Report

7points
POST
#25

Line And Snake Tattoo

Line And Snake Tattoo

illutat.ink Report

7points
POST
#26

Arc Tattoo

Arc Tattoo

totemic_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#27

Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo

kearahamiltontattoo Report

7points
POST
#28

Saturn Tattoo

Saturn Tattoo

bleedingbeautytattooartist Report

7points
POST
#29

Mandala Tattoo

Mandala Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
POST
#30

Dot And Line Tattoo

Dot And Line Tattoo

xdenyse Report

7points
POST
#31

Line And Dot Tattoo

Line And Dot Tattoo

sunshinelaburnum Report

7points
POST
#32

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

telltalehearttattoo Report

7points
POST
#33

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

megancarrolltattoo Report

7points
POST
#34

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

rook_ttt Report

7points
POST
#35

Leaves Tattoo

Leaves Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
POST
#36

Rabbit Tattoo

Rabbit Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
POST
#37

Mandala Tattoo

Mandala Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
POST
#38

Herb Tattoo

Herb Tattoo

heeyajenny Report

6points
POST
#39

Musical Heart Tattoo

Musical Heart Tattoo

tattooer_geomi Report

6points
POST
#40

Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo

tattooloverm Report

6points
POST
#41

Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

Very Fine Ear Piece Done By Kevin At Black Bear Ink, Eindhoven (The Netherlands)

Eurwen4 Report

6points
POST
#42

Ear Tattoos, Anyone? Made By Moruse From Blackrabbit (Prague, CZ)

Ear Tattoos, Anyone? Made By Moruse From Blackrabbit (Prague, CZ)

vvveka Report

6points
POST
#43

Finally Got My Ears (And My Face) Tattooed. Done By Denyse Labarca At New Edge Ink In New West, BC

Finally Got My Ears (And My Face) Tattooed. Done By Denyse Labarca At New Edge Ink In New West, BC

seymourbutts____ Report

6points
POST
#44

First Ear Tattoo! Done By Hazel At The Company In Hong Kong

First Ear Tattoo! Done By Hazel At The Company In Hong Kong

Jumpedunderjumpman Report

6points
POST
#45

Cheeky Behind The Ear Tattoo. Tim Rix, Tradition Tattoo, Fortitude Valley, Australia

Cheeky Behind The Ear Tattoo. Tim Rix, Tradition Tattoo, Fortitude Valley, Australia

cassicats Report

6points
POST
#46

Ear Dots Tattoo

Ear Dots Tattoo

tesspokes Report

6points
POST
#47

Ear Tattoo

Ear Tattoo

mybrainhasanerror Report

6points
POST
#48

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

ch.tattoo.ahn Report

6points
POST
#49

Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo

kaukamarilia Report

6points
POST
#50

Flowery Tattoo

Flowery Tattoo

sararabbit Report

6points
POST
#51

"Familia" Tattoo

"Familia" Tattoo

tattoosbyvivo Report

6points
POST
#52

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

thetattooedteapot Report

6points
POST
#53

Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly Tattoo

ritualtattoostudio_7 Report

6points
POST
#54

Phrase Tattoo

Phrase Tattoo

singleneedletattoolondon Report

6points
POST
#55

Weed Tattoo

Weed Tattoo

ethan.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#56

Seashell Tattoo

Seashell Tattoo

southernmosttattoo Report

6points
POST
#57

Red Butterfly Tattoo

Red Butterfly Tattoo

macyxxs Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

tattoobysoso Report

6points
POST
#59

Crown Tattoo

Crown Tattoo

stonetempletattoo Report

6points
POST
#60

Butterflies Tattoo

Butterflies Tattoo

nickg_tattoos Report

6points
POST
#61

Tinkerbell Tattoo

Tinkerbell Tattoo

chelsea1603_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#62

Dragons Tattoo

Dragons Tattoo

dragonpoetdcb Report

6points
POST
#63

Bird Tattoo

Bird Tattoo

leorprice Report

6points
POST
#64

Nintendo Tattoo

Nintendo Tattoo

apollos_ink Report

6points
POST
#65

Branch Of Leaves Tattoo

Branch Of Leaves Tattoo

jadejay.ink Report

6points
POST
#66

Tiny Axe And Log Tattoo

Tiny Axe And Log Tattoo

mitchbarbertattoos._.1 Report

6points
POST
#67

David Bowie Tattoo

David Bowie Tattoo

hannaeyetattoo Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Water Colour Tattoo

Water Colour Tattoo

adohibodyart Report

6points
POST
#69

Stairs And Doorway Tattoo

Stairs And Doorway Tattoo

beccambtattoo Report

6points
POST
#70

Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo

920tattooco Report

6points
POST
#71

Little Rose Tattoo

Little Rose Tattoo

bigbad_kenn Report

6points
POST
#72

Books And Music Notes Tattoo

Books And Music Notes Tattoo

little_fawn91 Report

6points
POST
#73

Sun Tattoo

Sun Tattoo

keshet_zamet Report

6points
POST
#74

Yoga Poses Tattoo

Yoga Poses Tattoo

jay_forecastletattoo Report

6points
POST
#75

Swirl And Saturn Tattoo

Swirl And Saturn Tattoo

gozde.ink Report

6points
POST
#76

Batwing And Kanji Tattoo

Batwing And Kanji Tattoo

kitty_p0p Report

6points
POST
#77

Spider And Web Tattoo

Spider And Web Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Mandala Dot Tattoo

Mandala Dot Tattoo

paulo_queirozink Report

6points
POST
#79

Sea Horse Tattoo

Sea Horse Tattoo

Report

5points
POST
#80

Line And Dust Tattoo

Line And Dust Tattoo

Report

5points
POST
#81

New Ear Tattoo. By Lia At Rivers Of Ink, Ottery St Mary UK

New Ear Tattoo. By Lia At Rivers Of Ink, Ottery St Mary UK

Dunkmybiscuit Report

5points
POST
#82

Spider Web Tattoo

Spider Web Tattoo

swopeyx Report

5points
POST
#83

Diamond Tattoo

Diamond Tattoo

pink.priest Report

5points
POST
#84

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

treszkaimarietta Report

5points
POST
#85

Diamond Tattoo

Diamond Tattoo

catja_moon_ink Report

5points
POST
#86

Moon And Sun Tattoo

Moon And Sun Tattoo

skyfullofclouds24 Report

5points
POST
#87

Sun Pattern Tattoo

Sun Pattern Tattoo

tais_rem Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Word Tattoo

Word Tattoo