It seems like those big, eye-catching earrings are the accessory trend for 2023. Totally understandable, considering we spent the last 3 years with masks on our faces, and big earrings were not exactly a comfortable combo. But we’re convinced there’s an equally cool trend on the rise when it comes to our ears — and that’s tattoos. Yeah, it might sound weird, but ear tattoos often sport delicate designs perfect for those looking to add a personal touch without going overboard.

Now, we won’t lie — for how ridiculously versatile they may be, getting an ear tattoo is not a piece of cake due to the area’s sensitivity. But as the saying goes, no pain, no gain. And with ear tattoos, the gain is oh so worth it. That said, if you’re willing to stand the pain, ear tattoos are a great way to add fun and flare to your look — they’re perfect for those who don’t feel like committing to a large piece. Plus, depending on your hairstyle, they can be subtle enough to go unnoticed, which is especially useful if your job industry is not one to accept even dainty tattoos that easily.

And the best part? There are so many options when it comes to ear tattoo ideas. You can go for small tattoos, like a tiny flower or a heart, or something bolder and more daring, like a dragon or a snake that curls around your ear. And let’s not forget about the coolest spot — the evergreen behind-the-ear tattoos!

Guess what? We’re here with some tattoo inspo for you! From cute tattoos to bold designs, you will undoubtedly be tempted to schedule an appointment with your artist after perusing them all!