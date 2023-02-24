Chances are, you've opened this article because you're thinking of getting your very first tattoo. If that's the case, we share the very same ideas about first tattoo designs - they have to be you, unique, and meaningful; in short - just perfect. However, if this isn't your first rodeo with ink, you're probably just searching for some cool tattoo ideas to add to your canvas (been there, done that!). In any case, though, you've opened the right article, for this is our list of the best ear tattoo ideas!

Ear tattoos or tattoos behind the ear are simply perfect for when you want your design to be kept somewhat secret. Nobody's taking a glance in your ear when you first meet anyway! So, such a design, especially when talking about small tattoos, could very well be something that's very dear to you and close to your heart (or brain). And boy, you'll find some terrific examples of ear tattoos here! From teeny geometrics to incredibly detailed works of art, it seems that all the world can fit right in (or behind) your ear! 

So, buckle up and scroll down below to check out our picks of some pretty darn awesome ear tattoos! Once you are there, be sure to vote for the tattoo ideas that you'd love to get inked, and don't forget to share this article with your friends!

﻿

#1

Octopus Tattoo

ciara_meyer_tattoos Report

11points
#2

Cat Tattoo

stephanienebulaink Report

10points
#3

Daffodil Tattoo

nawai.art Report

10points
#4

Star Tattoo

sdzpokes Report

9points
#5

Rose Tattoo

tattoovasquez Report

9points
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

Again, understated elegance for the win.

0
0points
reply
#6

Ear And Head Mandala By Laura Lenihan At Kilburn Tattoo In London

imgur.com Report

8points
#7

Wave Tattoo

he.xod_ttt Report

8points
#8

Snake Tattoo

melpzvc Report

8points
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please tell me it's coal pencil or marker.

0
0points
reply
#9

Rainbow Tattoo

rainbowfrecklez Report

8points
#10

Bee Tattoo

kateyejart Report

8points
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Reminds me of the guy from The Princess and the Frog.

1
1point
reply
#11

Flower Tattoo

tryptaminedots Report

8points
#12

Cat Tattoo

spic.tattoos Report

8points
#13

Web And Spider Tattoo

hardlinesglasgowtattoo Report

8points
#14

Abstract Bird Tattoo

marlenelecidre Report

8points
#15

Butterflies Tattoo

natasha_tattoos Report

8points
#16

Moon And Stars Tattoo

anqiixxwuu Report

8points
#17

Music Notes Tattoo

inkdesign.artlier Report

8points
#18

Stars And Dot Circle Tattoo

venenum.tattoo Report

8points
#19

Flower Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

8points
#20

Fox Tattoo

ac_art_sweden Report

7points
#21

Flower Tattoo

zszywka_tattooing Report

7points
#22

Fun Neck/Head/Behind The Ear

markhelstromtattoo Report

7points
#23

Weed Tattoo

manthbtattoo Report

7points
#24

Rose Tattoo

leviedwardstattoos Report

7points
#25

Line Tattoo

tattoo_moala Report

7points
#26

Flower, Heart And Star Tattoo

plakplaatjes Report

7points
#27

Flower Tattoo

e.in.tattoo Report

7points
#28

Twinkle Tattoo

kaylee.tattoos Report

7points
#29

Leafy Tattoo

corylarge Report

7points
#30

Butterflies Tattoo

tattoos_and_art_by_cheech Report

7points
#31

Leaf Tattoo

magdusza_handpoke Report

7points
#32

Tiny Note Tattoo

deptattoolounge Report

7points
#33

Dot Leaves Tattoo

dorota.koprowska.tattoo Report

7points
#34

Black And White Tattoo

ermetica_tattoo Report

7points
#35

Plague Doctor Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
#36

Chain Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

7points
#37

Heart Tattoo

wilotattoo Report

7points
#38

Lying Fox Tattoo

finchmeetsfoxface Report

6points
#39

Death Star Tattoo

Star Wars Report

6points
#40

Cherry Blossom Tattoo

vietladytattoopiercing Report

6points
#41

Devil Whispering In Your Ear Done By Caleb At Lucky's Tattoo In Cambridge, MA

shetaron Report

6points
#42

Sun Tattoo

silvia_tattoos Report

6points
#43

Flower Ornament Tattoo

radicaltattooonroad Report

6points
#44

Dot Pattern Tattoo

thewarrentattoo Report

6points
#45

Pattern Tattoo

elenayelloww Report

6points
#46

Flower Tattoo

triple.c.beauty Report

6points
#47

Rose Tattoo

athena_tattoo_paris2 Report

6points
#48

Moon And Leaves Tattoo

neckdeeptattoohi Report

6points
#49

Full Colour Rose Tattoo

elletattoos.ca Report

6points
#50

Butterfly Tattoo

morbidtattoo Report

6points
#51

Hidden Line And Dot Tattoo

joshuatroye_tattooer Report

6points
#52

Arrow Tattoo

justabitmorbid Report

6points
#53

Moon And Sun Tattoo

glitterandcaffeine_ Report

6points
#54

Flower Tattoo

vanishart_tattoo Report

6points
#55

Pattern Tattoo

ashleesnowtattoo Report

6points
#56

Wave Tattoo

lorka.tattoo Report

6points
#57

Eye Tattoo

g.na_tattoo Report

6points
#58

Octopus Tentacles Tattoo

lorka.tattoo Report

6points
#59

Ornament Tattoo

strangeris Report

5points
#60

Wing Tattoo

kelsiepants Report

5points
#61

Lavender Tattoo

kvberg Report

5points
#62

Norigae Tattoo Behind Ear By Sion At Yaesang Studio In Seoul, South Korea

whyalicewhy Report

5points
#63

Pink Flower Tattoo

omartstudio57 Report

5points
#64

Flower Pattern And Line Tattoo

amandajotattoo Report

5points
#65

Line Tattoo

reketeblack Report

5points
#66

Pattern Tattoo

babyshakti Report

5points
#67

Dot Pattern Tattoo

tryptaminedots Report

5points
#68

Snake Tattoo

wells.zak Report

5points
#69

Minimal Line And Dot Tattoo

saratonin.tattoo Report

5points
#70

Flower Pattern Tattoo

ptit_citron51 Report

5points
#71

Multi Color Angel Number Tattoo

bitchthattattss Report

5points
#72

Soul Eater Tattoo

amyrosstattoos Report

5points
#73

Elephant Tattoo

dray.albright Report

5points
#74

Rose And Scorpion Tattoo

killashark7 Report

5points
#75

Bird Tattoo

victorious.ink Report

5points
#76

Moon Tattoo

visionarytattooco Report

5points
#77

Line And Dots Tattoo

tattoo_and_chill Report

5points
#78

Dot Stars Tattoo

vontrapp.tattoo Report

5points
#79

Pattern Tattoo

donota_tattoo Report

5points
#80

Dot Pattern Tattoo

art2hp_tattoo Report

5points
#81

Dot Mandala Tattoo

guillot_ink Report

5points
#82

Cobweb Tattoo

ringsandneedlesworcs Report

5points
#83

Leaves And Dots Tattoo

egotattoostudios Report

5points
#84

Woman Tattoo

simonwatkinstattoo Report

5points