Chances are, you've opened this article because you're thinking of getting your very first tattoo. If that's the case, we share the very same ideas about first tattoo designs - they have to be you, unique, and meaningful; in short - just perfect. However, if this isn't your first rodeo with ink, you're probably just searching for some cool tattoo ideas to add to your canvas (been there, done that!). In any case, though, you've opened the right article, for this is our list of the best ear tattoo ideas!

Ear tattoos or tattoos behind the ear are simply perfect for when you want your design to be kept somewhat secret. Nobody's taking a glance in your ear when you first meet anyway! So, such a design, especially when talking about small tattoos, could very well be something that's very dear to you and close to your heart (or brain). And boy, you'll find some terrific examples of ear tattoos here! From teeny geometrics to incredibly detailed works of art, it seems that all the world can fit right in (or behind) your ear!

So, buckle up and scroll down below to check out our picks of some pretty darn awesome ear tattoos! Once you are there, be sure to vote for the tattoo ideas that you'd love to get inked, and don't forget to share this article with your friends!

