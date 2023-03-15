Disclaimer: as fun as it might sound, these tattoo designs won’t be the ones depicting young cows, but rather the ones meant for your calves - as in the portion of your lower leg. However, it would be truly charming if someone were to get a calf tattoo on their calf. Or, a leg tattoo of your own calf on your calf. Now that’s meta!

Anyhoo, let’s go back to calf tattoo ideas here, shall we? Since a calf usually offers a pretty moderate canvas size for ink, the artwork done here knows no limits in size. It can be just a small leg tattoo perched nicely over your Achilles, or it could very well be a calf sleeve tattoo, covering the skin entirely. Really, the choice is all yours! However, if, after looking at these gorgeous tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up here, you suddenly feel the urge to do something way bigger than planned - we won’t take the blame. In fact, after gathering all these cool tattoos, we’ve already made an appointment to see our tattoo artist, so... Just know that the temptation here is huge.

So, ready to check out these cool calf tattoo ideas? Sure you are! They are, just, as usual, a bit further down and once you are there, give your vote for the best tattoos. After that, there’s just one thing left to do - share this article with your friends, of course!

#1

Nightmare Before Christmas Tattoo

carolrebeltattoo Report

#2

"Happiness Is Overrated" — Marvin The Robot

mileytattooartist Report

#3

Hanok

seoulinktattoo Report

#4

Made A Great Start To This Harry Potter Lower Leg Sleeve - Got Some Line Work Cannot Wait To Do More

laurbo_ink Report

#5

Cute Cats On The Calf

ajanvaraus.ink Report

#6

Chubby & Still A Little Bloody Frog

saskiatabea.art Report

#7

Mountain Calf Tattoo

tattoospot_ns Report

#8

Ornamental Calf

eleonora.cercato Report

#9

Crescent

laurbo_ink Report

#10

Calf Tattoo

jooyoung_tt Report

#11

Can’t Tell How Much I Love This Tattoo

jellyfish.tattoo.art Report

#12

Bloodroot For Bree

emma.tattoos Report

#13

For All Those Naruto Fans Out There

I give you this work in progress tattoo. I still need to pop out some details, but it was a pleasure doing this anime tattoo nonetheless.

klu69 Report

#14

A Small Vase For My Boyfriend

fleurs.de.lou Report

#15

Epic Black And Grey Bird With A Red Sun For Contrast Done By Chani

penandoaktattoo Report

#16

Robin For Amy

yuki_zerkjad Report

#17

Flower Calf Tattoo

tattoospot_ns Report

#18

Calf Tattoo

avalan.tattoo Report

#19

Will Never Say No To Free Reign Florals

kelsiefirthtattoo Report

#20

Colored Up This Samurai Cat Last Week. Lines And Black Are Healed, Colors All Fresh

theartofamberramirez Report

#21

The Lil Magic Show

missy_smelliot_tattoos Report

#22

Calf Tattoo

missliz_art Report

#23

Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo

richwithcolor Report

#24

Buggs Bunny Tattoo

tonimazuranictattoo Report

#25

Flower Calf Tattoo

mon_o_tattoo Report

#26

Daffodils And Geometric Patterns

jooyoung_tt Report

#27

Duck Calf Tattoo

thebeeink Report

#28

Tea Cup, Yarn, Chikadee And Flowers

tyttoos Report

#29

Fun Dancing Skeletons

wicked_catz_tattoo Report

#30

Did This Tat A While Ago. Inspired From The Good, The Bad & The Fake Music Album From Apache

klu69 Report

#31

Moth Bat Mandala From Today

mauraparkesart Report

#32

A Lady Wearing A Vietnamese Traditional Outfit

jiang_tattooer Report

#33

The Badger Tattoo

alicelittle.tattoo Report

#34

Beautiful Calf Tattoo

tattoospot_ns Report

#35

Medusa Piece

kelsiefirthtattoo Report

#36

Zodiac Sign Tattoo. We Accept Inquiries About Various Zodiac Animals

hoch_tattoo Report

#37

Done Today For Lauren

courtneytattooist_ Report

#38

The Hanged Man And The Sun For Lauren. I Loved Doing These Today

carolrebeltattoo Report

#39

Bunny Calf Tattoo

luxurydemogorgon Report

#40

Powerpuff Girls Calf Tattoo

mojkaink Report

#41

Calf Tattoo

denn_ink Report

#42

Fine Line Flowers Tattoo On Calf Done At Pilar Alexis Lannon

vvstattoo Report

#43

Fine Line Flowers Colour Tattoo On Calf Done At Pilar Alexis Lannon

vvstattoo Report

#44

All The Flowers Of Her Childhood

vrsartist Report

#45

Tulips And A Little Bee

jooyoung_tt Report

#46

What If The Space Needle's Top Just Flew Away One Day?

ouchieink Report

#47

Good Luck Charm

ediebea Report

#48

Pato Tattoo

crst_tattoo Report

#49

More Clowns

milky_tattoodles Report

#50

Triple Snake War

jing.tattoo Report

#51

Zoidberg

bigluketattoo Report

#52

Polynesian Calf Tattoo

mileytattooartist Report

#53

Puppy! Side Calf Bull Terrier

gazoo_tt Report

#54

Witch Dagger

biginktattoo Report

#55

This Fox Tattoo

tattoos_by_austin Report

#56

A Pleasure To Do This Very Meaningful Tattoo For Billy Today

lorraine_campbell_tattooist Report

#57

Shark Tattoo

cursedcrystaltattoo Report

#58

I Used To Do Lots Of Geo Animal Portraits A Couple Of Year Ago So Was Super Fun To Do One Again

tattoosbyaaron.hb Report

#59

Another Awesome And Super Fun Piece

lauren_tattoos Report

#60

Calf Tattoo

red_lettr Report

#61

Cat Calf Tattoo

mrblacktattoo Report

#62

Black Calf Tattoo

lafabriquetattoo Report

#63

Octopus Calf Tattoo

lafabriquetattoo Report

#64

Fineline Butterflies With Flower

vvstattoo Report

#65

A Couple Snugglers For Em By Remy Charlip

shell_station_tattoo Report

#66

New Beetle For Val

shell_station_tattoo Report

#67

Calf Tattoo

raketenwacholder Report

#68

Prairie Rose And Mushroom Being

bigyellowtattoo Report

#69

In Progress

tattoo.tante_kaethe Report

#70

Custom Scenery Tattoo

circletattooindia Report

#71

Kurapika's Holy Chain From Hunter X Hunter For Yashodan

waldotattooer Report

#72

Love This Calf Tattoo I Got From Their First Album "Alexisonfire"

Life1sBeautiful Report

#73

In Loving Memory Of Tala

Today would have been her birthday. A collection of memories for Louise.
Still, a bit more to finish, it is an honor to tattoo you with such beautiful photos of your adventures with her.

milky_tattoodles Report

#74

Healed Baby

clairehamilltattoo Report

#75

Sunflower For Shelby

emma.tattoos Report

#76

Sid Calf Tattoo

vinzflag Report

#77

Snow White Tribute For Lorna’s Nan

bigluketattoo Report

#78

Gizmo

vinzflag Report

#79

Warrior Toad Made

horichoutattoo Report

#80

Fish Calf Tattoo

horichoutattoo Report

#81

Takashi Murakami

pablo_ortiz_tattoo Report

#82

Enjoyed Putting In The Layers To This Geometric Mandala's Calf Piece

darrellhobbstattoos Report

#83

Funky Hipster Chimp Done Today For Corey

chloe_barton_tattoo Report

#84

Awesome Fu Dog Turtle I Got To Do A Few Weeks Ago Now

tylerjames_tattoo Report

#85

Calf Tattoo

brianmtattoo Report

#86

Plague Doctor