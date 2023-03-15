97 Calf Tattoo Ideas That Are Pure Coolness
Disclaimer: as fun as it might sound, these tattoo designs won’t be the ones depicting young cows, but rather the ones meant for your calves - as in the portion of your lower leg. However, it would be truly charming if someone were to get a calf tattoo on their calf. Or, a leg tattoo of your own calf on your calf. Now that’s meta!
Anyhoo, let’s go back to calf tattoo ideas here, shall we? Since a calf usually offers a pretty moderate canvas size for ink, the artwork done here knows no limits in size. It can be just a small leg tattoo perched nicely over your Achilles, or it could very well be a calf sleeve tattoo, covering the skin entirely. Really, the choice is all yours! However, if, after looking at these gorgeous tattoo ideas that we’ve rounded up here, you suddenly feel the urge to do something way bigger than planned - we won’t take the blame. In fact, after gathering all these cool tattoos, we’ve already made an appointment to see our tattoo artist, so... Just know that the temptation here is huge.
So, ready to check out these cool calf tattoo ideas? Sure you are! They are, just, as usual, a bit further down and once you are there, give your vote for the best tattoos. After that, there’s just one thing left to do - share this article with your friends, of course!
This post may include affiliate links.
Nightmare Before Christmas Tattoo
"Happiness Is Overrated" — Marvin The Robot
Hanok
Made A Great Start To This Harry Potter Lower Leg Sleeve - Got Some Line Work Cannot Wait To Do More
Cute Cats On The Calf
Chubby & Still A Little Bloody Frog
Mountain Calf Tattoo
Ornamental Calf
Crescent
Calf Tattoo
Can’t Tell How Much I Love This Tattoo
Bloodroot For Bree
For All Those Naruto Fans Out There
I give you this work in progress tattoo. I still need to pop out some details, but it was a pleasure doing this anime tattoo nonetheless.
A Small Vase For My Boyfriend
Epic Black And Grey Bird With A Red Sun For Contrast Done By Chani
Robin For Amy
Flower Calf Tattoo
Calf Tattoo
Will Never Say No To Free Reign Florals
Colored Up This Samurai Cat Last Week. Lines And Black Are Healed, Colors All Fresh
The Lil Magic Show
Calf Tattoo
Crash Bandicoot Calf Tattoo
Buggs Bunny Tattoo
Flower Calf Tattoo
Daffodils And Geometric Patterns
Duck Calf Tattoo
Tea Cup, Yarn, Chikadee And Flowers
Fun Dancing Skeletons
Did This Tat A While Ago. Inspired From The Good, The Bad & The Fake Music Album From Apache
Moth Bat Mandala From Today
A Lady Wearing A Vietnamese Traditional Outfit
The Badger Tattoo
Beautiful Calf Tattoo
Medusa Piece
Zodiac Sign Tattoo. We Accept Inquiries About Various Zodiac Animals
Done Today For Lauren
The Hanged Man And The Sun For Lauren. I Loved Doing These Today
Bunny Calf Tattoo
Powerpuff Girls Calf Tattoo
Calf Tattoo
Fine Line Flowers Tattoo On Calf Done At Pilar Alexis Lannon
Fine Line Flowers Colour Tattoo On Calf Done At Pilar Alexis Lannon
All The Flowers Of Her Childhood
Tulips And A Little Bee
What If The Space Needle's Top Just Flew Away One Day?
Good Luck Charm
Pato Tattoo
More Clowns
Triple Snake War
Zoidberg
Polynesian Calf Tattoo
Puppy! Side Calf Bull Terrier
Witch Dagger
This Fox Tattoo
A Pleasure To Do This Very Meaningful Tattoo For Billy Today
Shark Tattoo
I Used To Do Lots Of Geo Animal Portraits A Couple Of Year Ago So Was Super Fun To Do One Again
Another Awesome And Super Fun Piece
Calf Tattoo
Cat Calf Tattoo
Black Calf Tattoo
Octopus Calf Tattoo
Fineline Butterflies With Flower
A Couple Snugglers For Em By Remy Charlip
New Beetle For Val
Calf Tattoo
Prairie Rose And Mushroom Being
In Progress
Custom Scenery Tattoo
Kurapika's Holy Chain From Hunter X Hunter For Yashodan
Love This Calf Tattoo I Got From Their First Album "Alexisonfire"
In Loving Memory Of Tala
Today would have been her birthday. A collection of memories for Louise.
Still, a bit more to finish, it is an honor to tattoo you with such beautiful photos of your adventures with her.