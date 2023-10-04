84 Butterfly Tattoos That Are As Colorful And Fun As The Real Thing
Hear us out — butterfly tattoos are the new hot tattoo designs. Yup, we hear you saying that they’re stuck in the early 2000s, but that’s just because we made such an association long ago and decided not to change it. That is until you lay your eyes on these gorgeous butterfly tattoo ideas that we rounded up on our newest list!
As butterflies are colorful the same, these tattoo designs are diverse and fun. From simple tattoos taking the shape of the critter and making it more of a hint rather than a realistic depiction to full-blown technicolor abstracts with vibrant dashes of color, these beautiful tattoos are real stunners!
And, if you’re a bona fide insect expert, you’ll find some of these butterfly tattoo ideas catering to your curiosity, too. After all, not all of them are abstract, depicting certain kinds of butterflies in their full, realistic glory. Either way, these perfect designs are very far from the images we’ve had stuck in our heads since the early 2000s.
So, ready to take a look at the vivacious butterfly tattoo ideas we have in store? Of course you are! And if you’re uncertain if this is the kind of design you really want, be warned that you’ll find yourself with a firm Yes! after looking at them.
Anyhoo, scroll down below, unveil the gorgeous tattoo designs, and vote for the ones you like best. Lastly, share this article with your tattoo artist and make the chosen designs your own.
Colorful Butterfly Tattoo
Colorful Butterfly Tattoo
Tiger Butterfly Tattoo
Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo
3D Butterfly With Flower Tattoo
Butterfly Tattoo
Interesting Butterfly Tattoo
Small Blue And Pink Butterflies Tattoos
"Done by Luisa at Alechemist's Valley, Hamburg, Germany."
Blue Butterfly Tattoo
"By Kristen Sorenson (Me) at Velvet Tattoo Parlor, NY."
Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo
Very Lovely Butterfly Tattoo
Cute Butterflies Tattoo
Matching Cute Butterflies Tattoos
Monarch Butterflies Tattoo
"By Adam Sky, Rose Gold's Tattoo, San Francisco, California."
Butterfly Panther Morph Tattoo
"By Matthew Luettger at Red Quill Tattoo in Lincoln, NE."
Psychedelic Butterflies
"El Salvador."
Common Buckeye Butterfly Tattoo
"Done by Jiemin Lin At Ink And Water in Toronto, Ontario."
Butterflies Tattoo
Pattern Butterfly Tattoo
Yellow Butterfly Tattoo
Matching Butterflies Tattoo
Flower Butterfly Tattoo
Mountain And Night Butterfly Tattoo
Very Cute Butterfly Tattoo
Fire Butterfly Tattoo
Pink Rose Butterfly Tattoo
Interesting Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo
Cute Butterflies Tattoo
Small Blue Butterflies Tattoo
Unique Butterfly Tattoo
Pretty Back Piece With Butterfly Tattoo
Cute Butterfly On The Leg Tattoo
Flower Butterfly Tattoo
A Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo
"By Arielle Gagnon Le Castel, Montréal, Quebec."
Moth And Butterfly Tattoos (Healed)
"Done by Naja at Elektrotinte in Cologne, Germany."
A Series Of Butterflies Spine Tattoo
"By Eman Scorfna at Source Of Please, Zejtun. Malta."
Axolotl Butterfly Tattoo
"By Aj At Stardust Tattoo, Charleston."
Butterfly Floral Tattoo
"Done by Jennifer Jackal, at International Ink in Stevens Point, WI."
Simple Butterfly Tattoo
"By Keith C (Me) at Spinning Needle Tattoos in Ft Worth."
Butterfly Lady Face Tattoo
"By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio."
Butterfly Breaking Out Of A Helmet Tattoo
"Le Scaphandre Et Le Papillon Tattoo (The Diving Bell And The Butterfly) By Nori Lockhart at Uptown Tattoo in Minneapolis, MN."
Water Color Butterfly Effect Tattoo
"Jf Biron, Ink Your Soul; Montreal, Canada."
Butterfly With Human Eye Tattoo
Butterfly On The Hand Tattoo
Sun And Moon Buttefly Tattoo
Butterfly And A Beetle Mix Tattoo
Butterfly With Eye Tattoo
Fine Line Butterflies Tattoo
Butterfly Tattoo On The Neck
"By Henry at Saloon 64 in Alicante, Spain."
American Traditional Butterfly Tattoo
"Done by Sam Sea at Iron Hill Tattoo Shop, PA."
3D Butterfly Tattoo
"By Juan At Virginia Class Tattoo (Manassas, VA)."
Traditional Butterfly Tattoo
"By Brice Hamm Dead Ahead Nashville, TN."
Butterfly Dagger Tattoo
"By Auris Pena in his private studio, Englewood, NJ."
"Happiness Is A Butterfly" Quote Tattoo
"By Hec Pshyco tattoo Spain."
Monarch Butterfly And Death's Mark Hawk Moth Tattoo
"By Taylor Goble at White Raven Tattoo: Midvale, Utah."
Butterfly Shrimp Tattoo
"From Shannon at Houston Heights Tattoo in Houston, Texas."
Butterfly Mandala Tattoo
"By Katie at Divination Tattoo & Gallery in Asheville, NC!!"
Butterfly And Shadow Rose Tattoo
"By Saru, Sole Tattoo Gallery, Sydney."
Half Butterfly Half Moth Tattoo
"Done by Mimin at Ching Tattoo, Flushing, NY."
Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo
Colorful Butterflies Tattoo
Butterflies With Tree Branches Tattoo
Family Of Butterflies Tattoos
Face Covered With Butterflies Tattoo
Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Cute Butterfly Tattoo
Butterfly Lady Tattoo
"By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio."
Cool Butterfly Tattoo
Scar Butterfly Tattoo
"By Jay Goods, Hartford County Tattoo, Bristol, Connecticut."
Fairy With Butterflies Tattoo
"By P’muss from Lone Wolf Studio. Bangkok Thailand."
Butterflies Knee Tattoo
"Done by Micah at The Holy Scythe Tattoo in San Jose, CA."
Blackwork Butterfly Tattoo
"Done by Tyler Nguyen (Me) Out Of My Little Needle Tattoos, Plymouth, MI."
Black Work Style Web And Skull Butterfly Tattoo
"Done by Hayden Thompson At Empire in Melbourne, Australia."
Simple Butterfly Tattoo
Butterfly Family Tattoo
3D Butterfly Tattoo
Cute Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo
Cute Butterfly Family Tattoo
Tiger And Butterfly Combination Tattoo
"By Jessi Lawson at Wild Cat Tattoo (Minneapolis)."
Butterfly And Sacred Heart Tattoo
"By Clinton Lee at Ink And Dagger Tattoo. Roswell, GA."