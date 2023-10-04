ADVERTISEMENT

Hear us out — butterfly tattoos are the new hot tattoo designs. Yup, we hear you saying that they’re stuck in the early 2000s, but that’s just because we made such an association long ago and decided not to change it. That is until you lay your eyes on these gorgeous butterfly tattoo ideas that we rounded up on our newest list!

As butterflies are colorful the same, these tattoo designs are diverse and fun. From simple tattoos taking the shape of the critter and making it more of a hint rather than a realistic depiction to full-blown technicolor abstracts with vibrant dashes of color, these beautiful tattoos are real stunners!

And, if you’re a bona fide insect expert, you’ll find some of these butterfly tattoo ideas catering to your curiosity, too. After all, not all of them are abstract, depicting certain kinds of butterflies in their full, realistic glory. Either way, these perfect designs are very far from the images we’ve had stuck in our heads since the early 2000s.

So, ready to take a look at the vivacious butterfly tattoo ideas we have in store? Of course you are! And if you’re uncertain if this is the kind of design you really want, be warned that you’ll find yourself with a firm Yes! after looking at them.

Anyhoo, scroll down below, unveil the gorgeous tattoo designs, and vote for the ones you like best. Lastly, share this article with your tattoo artist and make the chosen designs your own.