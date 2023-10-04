ADVERTISEMENT

Hear us out — butterfly tattoos are the new hot tattoo designs. Yup, we hear you saying that they’re stuck in the early 2000s, but that’s just because we made such an association long ago and decided not to change it. That is until you lay your eyes on these gorgeous butterfly tattoo ideas that we rounded up on our newest list!

As butterflies are colorful the same, these tattoo designs are diverse and fun. From simple tattoos taking the shape of the critter and making it more of a hint rather than a realistic depiction to full-blown technicolor abstracts with vibrant dashes of color, these beautiful tattoos are real stunners!

And, if you’re a bona fide insect expert, you’ll find some of these butterfly tattoo ideas catering to your curiosity, too. After all, not all of them are abstract, depicting certain kinds of butterflies in their full, realistic glory. Either way, these perfect designs are very far from the images we’ve had stuck in our heads since the early 2000s. 

So, ready to take a look at the vivacious butterfly tattoo ideas we have in store? Of course you are! And if you’re uncertain if this is the kind of design you really want, be warned that you’ll find yourself with a firm Yes! after looking at them.

Anyhoo, scroll down below, unveil the gorgeous tattoo designs, and vote for the ones you like best. Lastly, share this article with your tattoo artist and make the chosen designs your own. 

Colorful large butterfly arm tattoo

martapoisontattoo

#2

Colorful Butterfly Tattoo

geometrical butterfly arm tattoo

tattooist_solar

#3

Tiger Butterfly Tattoo

geometrical animal tiger and butterfly with sun arm tattoo

zeeyeart

#4

Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo

geometrical butterfly and moon arm tattoo

zeeyeart

#5

3D Butterfly With Flower Tattoo

3D Butterfly With Flower arm Tattoo

malavida.tattoo

#6

Butterfly Tattoo

abstract butterfly arm tattoo

tattooist_hoji

#7

Interesting Butterfly Tattoo

watercolor butterfly back shoulder tattoo

tattoo_chamsae

#8

Small Blue And Pink Butterflies Tattoos

blue and pink butterflies arm tattoos

"Done by Luisa at Alechemist's Valley, Hamburg, Germany."

QueenOfSquirrels

#9

Blue Butterfly Tattoo

blue butterfly with moon arm tattoo

"By Kristen Sorenson (Me) at Velvet Tattoo Parlor, NY."

xkixii

#10

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

watercolor butterfly chest tattoo

stuffie.ink

#11

Very Lovely Butterfly Tattoo

simple butterfly arm tattoo

brunomatostattoo

#12

Cute Butterflies Tattoo

butterflies family arm tattoos

lenalovesart_

#13

Matching Cute Butterflies Tattoos

matching butterflies with flowers arm tattoos

malobita

#14

Monarch Butterflies Tattoo

Monarch Butterflies on the left side Tattoos

"By Adam Sky, Rose Gold's Tattoo, San Francisco, California."

Tattoodles

#15

Butterfly Panther Morph Tattoo

Butterfly Panther Morph leg Tattoo

"By Matthew Luettger at Red Quill Tattoo in Lincoln, NE."

mandarinorangesalads

#16

Psychedelic Butterflies

psychedelic butterflies leg tattoos

"El Salvador."

UsernameSV

#17

Common Buckeye Butterfly Tattoo

abstract Common Buckeye Butterfly arm Tattoo

"Done by Jiemin Lin At Ink And Water in Toronto, Ontario."

ArtisticRose99

#18

Butterflies Tattoo

butterflies circle back tattoos

annasagetattoos

#19

Pattern Butterfly Tattoo

pattern butterfly leg tattoo

mayforcolor

#20

Yellow Butterfly Tattoo

yellow with marks Butterfly arm Tattoo

mayforcolor

#21

Matching Butterflies Tattoo

blue Matching Butterflies arm Tattoos

aeri_tattoo

#22

Flower Butterfly Tattoo

flower butterfly arm tattoo

vandal_tattoo

#23

Mountain And Night Butterfly Tattoo

Mountain And Night Butterfly arm Tattoo

xavtattoo

#24

Very Cute Butterfly Tattoo

abstract butterfly hip tattoo

senny_tusz

#25

Fire Butterfly Tattoo

abstract Fire Butterfly arm Tattoo

miss_preciouss

#26

Pink Rose Butterfly Tattoo

Pink Rose Butterfly arm Tattoo

_rostra_

#27

Interesting Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

Red Butterfly With Flowers arm Tattoo

tattoo.gul

#28

Cute Butterflies Tattoo

simple Butterflies arm Tattoo with writings

won_tattooer

#29

Small Blue Butterflies Tattoo

Small Blue Butterflies arm Tattoo

mischieftattoonyc

#30

Unique Butterfly Tattoo

blue butterfly arm tattoo

sonia_tessari

#31

Pretty Back Piece With Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly tattoo with geometrical shapes along the spine tattoo

ffion.elizabeth.tattoo

#32

Cute Butterfly On The Leg Tattoo

abstract Butterfly On The Leg Tattoo

akkurat_tattoo

#33

Flower Butterfly Tattoo

Flower and Butterfly arm Tattoo

tattooist_color.b

#34

A Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

A Butterfly With Flowers arm Tattoo

"By Arielle Gagnon Le Castel, Montréal, Quebec."

Marissa310

#35

Moth And Butterfly Tattoos (Healed)

blue Moth And orange Butterfly arm Tattoos

"Done by Naja at Elektrotinte in Cologne, Germany."

bittersweet_exe

#36

A Series Of Butterflies Spine Tattoo

abstract A Series Of Butterflies back spine Tattoos

"By Eman Scorfna at Source Of Please, Zejtun. Malta."

emanscorfna

#37

Axolotl Butterfly Tattoo

flying Axolotl Butterfly arm Tattoo

"By Aj At Stardust Tattoo, Charleston."

Brangoe

#38

Butterfly Floral Tattoo

blue Butterflies and flowers arm tattoos

"Done by Jennifer Jackal, at International Ink in Stevens Point, WI."

JenniferJackal

#39

Simple Butterfly Tattoo

butterfly back neck tattoo

"By Keith C (Me) at Spinning Needle Tattoos in Ft Worth."

Fidellio

#40

Butterfly Lady Face Tattoo

Butterfly Lady Face arm Tattoo

"By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio."

J-DubT

#41

Butterfly Breaking Out Of A Helmet Tattoo

The Diving Bell And The Butterfly arm tattoo

"Le Scaphandre Et Le Papillon Tattoo (The Diving Bell And The Butterfly) By Nori Lockhart at Uptown Tattoo in Minneapolis, MN."

ifanimaltrapped

#42

Water Color Butterfly Effect Tattoo

abstract Water Color Butterfly Effect arm Tattoo

"Jf Biron, Ink Your Soul; Montreal, Canada."

imgur.com

#43

Butterfly With Human Eye Tattoo

Butterfly With Human Eye stomach Tattoo

ellahy.franco

#44

Butterfly On The Hand Tattoo

geometrical Butterfly On The Hand with stars Tattoo

ink.carolw

#45

Sun And Moon Buttefly Tattoo

Sun And Moon Buttefly arm Tattoo

dirtyinktattoostudio

#46

Butterfly And A Beetle Mix Tattoo

abstract Butterfly combined with a beetle elbow Tattoo

lapetiteyusun

#47

Butterfly With Eye Tattoo

Butterfly With Eye moon and stars hand Tattoo

lux.tattoos

#48

Fine Line Butterflies Tattoo

Fine Line Butterflies arm Tattoo

da.an_tattooer

#49

Butterfly Tattoo On The Neck

Big Butterfly Tattoo On The Neck

"By Henry at Saloon 64 in Alicante, Spain."

meranvh99

#50

American Traditional Butterfly Tattoo

American Traditional colorful Butterfly arm Tattoo

"Done by Sam Sea at Iron Hill Tattoo Shop, PA."

my2ichbuscemi

#51

3D Butterfly Tattoo

3D blue Butterfly back shoulder Tattoo

"By Juan At Virginia Class Tattoo (Manassas, VA)."

notanotherdonut

#52

Traditional Butterfly Tattoo

Big colorful butterfly arm tattoo

"By Brice Hamm Dead Ahead Nashville, TN."

WaverlyAlexa

#53

Butterfly Dagger Tattoo

butterfly with dagger arm tattoo

"By Auris Pena in his private studio, Englewood, NJ."

iluvpie20101

#54

"Happiness Is A Butterfly" Quote Tattoo

Lana Del Rey Song Inspired butterfly arm Tattoo

"By Hec Pshyco tattoo Spain."

Espiland

#55

Monarch Butterfly And Death's Mark Hawk Moth Tattoo

Monarch Butterfly And Death's Mark Hawk Moth legs Tattoos

"By Taylor Goble at White Raven Tattoo: Midvale, Utah."

Conqueeftador69

#56

Butterfly Shrimp Tattoo

Butterfly Shrimp arm Tattoo

"From Shannon at Houston Heights Tattoo in Houston, Texas."

jboogietime

#57

Butterfly Mandala Tattoo

Butterfly Mandala arm Tattoo

"By Katie at Divination Tattoo & Gallery in Asheville, NC!!"

jamieaboggs

#58

Butterfly And Shadow Rose Tattoo

Butterfly face And Shadow Rose arm Tattoo

"By Saru, Sole Tattoo Gallery, Sydney."

Torfix

#59

Half Butterfly Half Moth Tattoo

Half Butterfly Half Moth with bugs arm Tattoo

"Done by Mimin at Ching Tattoo, Flushing, NY."

jayex3

#60

Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo

abstract Butterfly moth arm Tattoo

rovnonoc.studio

#61

Colorful Butterflies Tattoo

colorful Butterfly moth arm Tattoo

cerennkarakus

#62

Butterflies With Tree Branches Tattoo

Butterflies With Tree Branches arm Tattoo

lenalovesart_

#63

Family Of Butterflies Tattoos

Family Of Butterflies on leg Tattoos

dahan.orient

#64

Face Covered With Butterflies Tattoo

Woman With Flowers And Butterflies arm sleeve Tattoo

malavida.tattoo

#65

Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Red Butterfly chest Tattoo

circles.777

#66

Cute Butterfly Tattoo

simple line Butterfly leg Tattoo

oooooatmeal

#67

Butterfly Lady Tattoo

Butterfly Lady arm Tattoo

"By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio."

J-DubT Report

#68

Cool Butterfly Tattoo

abstract Butterfly stomach Tattoo Shares stats

ethan.oberholzer Report

#69

Scar Butterfly Tattoo

Scar Butterfly arm hand Tattoo Shares stats

"By Jay Goods, Hartford County Tattoo, Bristol, Connecticut."

abbeyxhalfaxa Report

#70

Fairy With Butterflies Tattoo

Fairy With Butterflies and branches chest Tattoo Shares stats

"By P’muss from Lone Wolf Studio. Bangkok Thailand."

ryochikyo Report

#71

Butterflies Knee Tattoo

traditional style butterflies knee tattoo Shares stats

"Done by Micah at The Holy Scythe Tattoo in San Jose, CA."

trippykitty420 Report

#72

Blackwork Butterfly Tattoo

Blackwork Butterfly with moon and sun arm Tattoo Shares stats

"Done by Tyler Nguyen (Me) Out Of My Little Needle Tattoos, Plymouth, MI."

ttn_art Report

#73

Black Work Style Web And Skull Butterfly Tattoo

Web And Skull Butterfly with spider On Knee And Thigh tattoo Shares stats

"Done by Hayden Thompson At Empire in Melbourne, Australia."

brigittelea Report

#74

Simple Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly and date chest Tattoo Shares stats

palinkatattoo Report

#75

Butterfly Family Tattoo

Butterfly Family stomach Tattoo Shares stats

a.ink.tattoo_amber Report

#76

3D Butterfly Tattoo

3D blue Butterfly chest side Tattoo Shares stats

winchestertattoo1 Report

#77

Cute Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

Butterfly With Flowers arm sleeve Tattoo Shares stats

alexisethomson Report

#78

Cute Butterfly Family Tattoo

simple Butterfly Family arm Tattoo Shares stats

tattooist_hyn Report

#79

Tiger And Butterfly Combination Tattoo

Tiger and a butterfly combined knee tattoo Shares stats

"By Jessi Lawson at Wild Cat Tattoo (Minneapolis)."

laur_vb Report

#80

Butterfly And Sacred Heart Tattoo

Butterfly And Sacred Heart arm Tattoo Shares stats

"By Clinton Lee at Ink And Dagger Tattoo. Roswell, GA."

actuallyagreatguy Report

#81

Butterfly And Cherry Blossom Hand Tattoo

Butterfly And Cherry Blossom Hand Tattoo Shares stats