Almost 20 years after the last movie screened in theaters and long after the books were published, The Lord of the Rings books and films still have a huge following and an established fanbase today. One of the most incredible things about literature and cinema is that they can bring people together from different walks of life and age demographics. Such is the case with Tolkien's fandom, which assembles everyone from young children to the middle-aged and even the elderly.

Therefore, if your friends or family are Tolkien fans or the Ringers, there's no better way to bond with kindred spirits than to host a trivia game answering The Lord of the Rings trivia questions! Whether to find out who is the most faithful Ringer or the most attentive one, LOTR trivia questions will help to pick the winner.

Below, we've compiled both medium-level and hard Lord of the Rings trivia questions and answers to test your knowledge of one of the world's most famous fantasy worlds. Whether you have watched the trilogy or read the books, Tolkien-themed trivia questions will take you back to the home of Middle-earth just one more time.

How many of the LOTR trivia questions and answers below came as a surprise to you? Did you learn anything new? Let us know! Also, if you are a Star Wars fan, go ahead and check out these Star Wars trivia questions with answers!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gandalf destroys what after the Battle of the Hornburg?

Answer: The staff of Saruman.

Report

8points
POST
#2

How many rings (Great Rings) were given to the race of Men?

Answer: Nine rings.

Report

8points
POST
#3

In "The Fellowship of the Ring", the witch king easily evades a torch held by who?

Answer: Aragorn.

Report

8points
POST
#4

After being crowned king, who did Aragorn bow before?

Answer: Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin.

Report

8points
POST
#5

Which actor plays Bilbo's character?

Answer: Ian Holm.

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
#6

What is the name of Gimli's father?

Answer: Gloin.

Report

8points
POST
#7

Who is responsible for healing Merry of the Black Breath?

Answer: Aragon.

Report

8points
POST
#8

What is the name of the Elven character with the blonde hair and blue eyes who was lethal with a bow and charming with his looks.

Answer: Legolas.

Report

8points
POST
#9

Name the last war against the armies of Mordor.

Answer: The Last Alliance of Men and Elves.

Report

8points
POST
#10

In the scene The Account of Isildur, what year of the Second Age does Gandalf speak of?

Answer: 3434.

Report

8points
POST
#11

Who, at Amon Hen, tried to take the ring from Frodo?

Answer: Boromir.

Report

8points
POST
#12

Who says 'Even the very wise cannot see all ends'?

Answer: Gandalf.

Report

8points
POST
#13

Do not let our height fool you, For we are bold, brave and strong. Yet we do admit, that at one time, We thought mingling with Elves was wrong. Who are we?

Answer: Dwarves.

Report

8points
POST
#14

What are the wolf-like animals that attack Theoden and his people called?

Answer: Wargs.

Report

8points
POST
#15

What is the name of Gandalf's horse?

Answer: Shadowfax.

Report

8points
POST
#16

Who is the ultimate lord?

Answer: Eru Ilúvatar.

Report

7points
POST
#17

What was the name of Sam's favorite pony?

Answer: Bill.

Report

7points
POST
#18

Who is the Elven character who is the Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm?

Answer: Legolas.

Report

7points
POST
#19

Who were the nine Fellowship of the Ring heroes that represented the Free Peoples of Middle Earth?

Answer: Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Aragorn, Boromir, Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin.

Report

7points
POST
#20

What is the name of Frodo's gardener?

Answer: Samwise Gamgee.

Report

7points
POST
#21

On what date was Bilbo's birthday party celebrating his 111th?

Answer: September 22, 3001.

Report

7points
POST
#22

What was the name of the ancient sword that cut the One Ring from Sauron's hand?

Answer: Narsil.

Report

7points
POST
#23

What does Pippin steal at the beginning of the film?

Answer: Gandalf's giant dragon firecracker and plants.

Report

7points
POST
#24

Where was Fangorn Forest located?

Answer: Beneath the southeastern Misty Mountains.

Report

7points
POST
#25

After he died, when did Gandalf return back to life?

Answer: 20 days life.

Report

7points
POST
#26

What type of bread are Sam and Frodo eating at the beginning of "The Two Towers"?

Answer: Lembas bread.

Report

6points
POST
#27

Who tells Aragorn about the Black Ships?

Answer: Gandalf and Elrond.

Report

6points
POST
#28

After placing a helmet on Merry's head, what does Eowyn call Merry?

Answer: "A true esquire of Rohan."

Report

6points
POST
#29

Which character did Peter Jackson portray as a hero of the monomyth that wasn't portrayed in the books?

Answer: Aragorn.

Report

6points
POST
#30

Which actor played Samwise Gamgee?

Answer: Sean Astin.

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
#31

Which actor plays Frodo's character?

Answer: Elijah Wood.

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
#32

What was the name of the inn in the village of Bree?

Answer: The Prancing Pony.

Report

6points
POST
#33

Who does Aragorn summon to the Stone of Erech?

Answer: The army of the dead.

Report

6points
POST
#34

Who says the line, "A wizard is never late, nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to"?

Answer: Gandalf the Grey.

Report

6points
POST
#35

Who carries Pippin away after mistaking him to be the Ring-bearer?

Answer: The Uruk-hai.

Report

6points
POST
#36

What is the Elvish word for "friend"?

Answer: "Mellon."

Report

6points
POST
#37

What was the real name of Mount Doom?

Answer: Amon Amarth.

Report

6points
POST
#38

Why didn't Sauron destroy Mount Doom?

Answer: He believed no one would want or be capable of destroying the Ring.

Report

6points
POST
#39

What is the name of Arwen's father?

Answer: Elrond.

Report

6points
POST
#40

What does Arwen's name mean?

Answer: "Royal Maiden."

Report

6points
POST
#41

In what year of the Third Age did Arwen meet Aragorn?

Answer: 2951.

Report

6points
POST
#42

How did Arwen die?

Answer: Of a broken heart.

Report

6points
POST
#43

Whose life did Pippin save by telling Gandalf of Denethor's madness?

Answer: Faramir.

Report

6points
POST
#44

In Gondor, who did Pippin meet and become friends with?

Answer: Beregond.

Report

6points
POST
#45

Who did Pippin marry?

Answer: Diamond of Long Cleeve.

Report

6points
POST
#46

Which of the rings did Galadriel have?

Answer: Nenya.

Report

6points
POST
#47

Who was Merry the esquire of?

Answer: King Theoden of Rohan.

Report

6points
POST
#48

What was the most successful "Lord of the Rings" trilogy movie?

Answer: "The Return of the King".

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
#49

How many Academy Awards did "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy win?

Answer: 17 out of the 30 the movies were nominated for.

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#50

What do Tolkien fans nickname themselves?

Answer: Tolkienists.

Report

6points
POST
#51

What is the name of the fictional demon in Tolkien's Middle Earth?

Answer: Balrog.

Report

6points
POST
#52

What character says, "I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone"?

Answer: Arwen.

Report

6points
POST
#53

Who was Sam talking to when he said, "Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back, only they didn't"?

Answer: Frodo.

Report

6points
POST
#54

Which are referred to as the Two Watchers that form an invisible barrier that couldn’t be passed through?

Answer: Carved statues on the entrance to the Cirith Ungol Tower.

Report

6points
POST
#55

Who released King Theoden from the spell of Saruman, which caused his appearance to make him look much older than he is.

Answer: Gandalf.

Report

6points
POST
#56

What marks the end of the Third Age?

Answer: The Third Age ended when Sauron is killed after the One Ring is destroyed.

Report

6points
POST
#57

During Bilbo’s birthday party, who were tasked to wash the dishes for stealing some fireworks from the back of Gandalf’s wagon?

Answer: Merry and Pippin.

Report

6points
POST
#58

In ‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,’ Bilbo gives Frodo a powerful sword named “Sting.” This weapon has the magical ability to glow blue when which specific race is nearby?

Answer: Orcs.

Report

6points
POST
#59

Who gave Frodo Baggins the Phial of Galadriel?

Answer: Elf-queen Galadriel.

Report

6points
POST
#60

Who did Sam eventually marry?

Answer: Rosie Cotton.

Report

6points
POST
#61

Which armies participated in the Battle of Isengard, also known as the Destruction of Isengard?

Answer: The Ents versus Sauron’s forces.

Report

6points
POST
#62

What is the name of the bridge that Gandalf destroys in the battle with Balrog?

Answer: Khazad-dum bridge.

Report

6points
POST
#63

In the War of the Ring, which forest does Saruman order the Orcs to cut down?

Answer: Fangorn Forest.

Report

6points
POST
#64

What is the name of the fictional metal which the armored chain shirt of Frodo made from?

Answer: Mithril.

Report

6points
POST
#65

Name the Lord and Lady of Caras Galadhon.

Answer: Lord Celeborn and Lady Galadriel.

Report

6points
POST
#66

What are the names of the two towers?

Answer: Minas Tirith and Minas Morgul.

Report

6points
POST
#67

My hair is white and my feet are long, to keep this Ring longer, would be terribly wrong. Who am I?

Answer: Bilbo.

Report

6points
POST
#68

I've got scruffy black hair, with the elves I have lived. I love an elf princess and aid I do give. Who am I?

Answer: Aragorn.

Report

6points
POST
#69

Who, even on his day off, always rode a horse to practice horseback riding and to bond with his horse?

Answer: Aragorn.

Report

6points
POST
#70

In which "Lord Of The Rings" movie do we hear the line, "Release the river"?

Answer: "The Two Towers".

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
#71

We ride on dark-haired stallions Our leader is the Witch King. We always chase the Hobbits And try to capture the Ring. Who are we?

Answer: Ringwraiths.

Report

6points
POST
#72

What sort of animals sometimes tickle Treebeard?

Answer: Field mice.

Report

6points
POST
#73

I traveled with the Fellowship, With Wizards and Elves who are feared, But then suddenly, I was captured by Orcs, Yet eventually saved by Treebeard. Who am I?

Answer: Merry.

Report

6points
POST
#74

I scream like a girl and am helped by Strider, This burden that I bear, must be cast into fire. Who am I?

Answer: Frodo.

Report

6points
POST
#75

Which of these movie characters did not appear in Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' novels?

Answer: Morwen.

Report

6points
POST
#76

Howard Shore explains that Rivendell is portrayed as a place of higher learning, while Lothlorien is portrayed as a mysterious and exotic place. What else does he say about the Elves' music in the movies?

Answer: The music is scored primarily for women's voices.

Report

6points
POST
#77

Our shiny, sleek coats can be black, brown or white, we are strong and quite quick, you ride us while you fight. Who are we?

Answer: Horses.

Report

6points
POST
#78

What is the name of the volcano used to film Mount Doom?

Answer: Mount Tongariro.

Report

6points
POST
#79

Which place in Middle Earth is famous for its horses?

Answer: Rohan.

Report

6points
POST
#80

In "The Two Towers", Aragorn is dragged over a cliff after a fight with a Warg-rider. Who is it that finds him?

Answer: Brego.

Report

6points
POST
#81

Which of the following items did none of the Hobbits receive as a gift from the Elves of Lorien?

Answer: Pipes.

Report

6points
POST
#82

I accidently knocked a piece of armor down the well in Moria!

Answer: Pippin Took.

Report

6points
POST
#83

In "The Two Towers", name the breakfast item Smeagol brings to Frodo that Sam cooks.

Answer: Rabbits.

Report

6points
POST
#84

He was the only member of the Fellowship to have his boat sunk twice, while shooting and rehearsing the boat scenes in "The Fellowship of the Ring".

Answer: Legolas Greenleaf.

Report

6points
POST
#85

"He is passing over to the ___ ___. He will soon become a Wraith like them."

Answer: Shadow world.

Report

6points
POST
#86

Who says 'There is no life in the Void'?

Answer: Sauron.

Report

6points
POST
#87

Which of the following does Bilbo not mention as being loved by Hobbits?

Answer: Dancing.

Report

6points
POST
#88

Who composed the musical score for the first movie in the trilogy?

Answer: Howard Shore.

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#89

In "The Two Towers", what provokes Treebeard into attacking Isengard?

Answer: Destroyed forest.

Report

6points
POST
#90

"The Two Towers" contains the battle for Isengard, where Treebeard and the other Ents destroy the Uruk-Hai factories in a way resembling Operation Chastise performed by British bombers on May 17, 1943. How did the Ents defeat the Uruk-Hai and destroy their factories?

Answer: By busting a dam.

Report

6points
POST
#91

Where does Deagol first find the ring?

Answer: Riverbed.

Report

6points
POST
#92

In "The Fellowship of the Ring", Frodo is passing into the shadow world after being stabbed by a Witch-King with a Morgul blade. Aragorn uses what to help slow down the poison?

Answer: Athelas.

Report

6points
POST
#93

In the "Fellowship of the Ring: Extended Edition," Bilbo is seen talking to a mother with several children. What was her name?

Answer: Mrs. Bracegirdle.

Report

6points
POST
#94

Who trained dogs called wolf hounds?

Answer: Huan.

Report

5points
POST
#95

Which forest was known for being the last habitation of the Ents and Huorns?

Answer: Fangorn Forest.

Report

5points
POST
#96

How many members are in the Fellowship of the Ring?

Answer: Nine.

Report

5points
POST
#97

Why do the elves leave Middle Earth?

Answer: Because the Valar were spiritually calling them to their ultimate destiny.

Report

5points
POST
#98

Why were the hobbits affected by Sauron's One Ring?

Answer: They do not crave power or have a desire to rule over others.

Report

5points
POST
#99

Who gave Frodo Baggins the One Ring?

Answer: He inherited it from Bilbo.

Report

5points
POST
#100

Frodo fought bravely against which character to protect the One Ring?

Answer: Gollum.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

What is Bilbo's relation to Frodo?

Answer: They are cousins.

Report

5points
POST
#102

Why was Bilbo Baggins picked by Gandalf to help the Dwarves?

Answer: Unknown reasons.

Report

5points
POST
#103

What were Gandalf and Frodo riding at the beginning of the film?

Answer: Gandalf's wagon.

Report

5points
POST
#104

Where was the Ring of Power forged?

Answer: In the fires of Mount Doom.

Report

5points
POST
#105

When was "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie released?

Answer: 2001.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#106

What does the Witch King stab Frodo with?

Answer: A Morgul-blade.

Report

5points
POST
#107

When was "The Two Towers" movie released?

Answer: 2002.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#108

What is the name of the giant spider in "The Return of the King"?

Answer: Shelob.

Report

5points
POST
#109

Who kills Grima?

Answer: Legolas.

Report

5points
POST
#110

Who did Pippin dance with in the Golden Hall?

Answer: Merry.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#111

Which character does "Return of the King" refer to?

Answer: Aragorn.

Report

5points
POST
#112

Which actor plays Merry Brandybuck?

Answer: Dominic Monaghan.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#113

Who does Christopher Lee play in the movies?

Answer: Saruman.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#114

Which character does Andy Serkis play?

Answer: Gollum.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#115

Where is director Peter Jackson from?

Answer: New Zealand.

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#116

Where was Helm's Deep located?

Answer: In the White Mountains below the Thrihyrne.

Report

5points
POST
#117

Name Gollum's friend and cousin.

Answer: Déagol.

Report

5points
POST
#118

What battle took place in Helm's Deep?

Answer: The Battle of the Hornburg.

Report

5points
POST
#119

What was unique about Mount Doom?

Answer: It was the only place the Ring can be unmade.

Report

5points
POST
#120

How many years did Gollum hold onto the ring?

Answer: 478 years.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#121

How old was Gollum when he died?

Answer: 589 years old.

Report

5points
POST
#122

What is Gollum's other name?

Answer: Sméagol.

Report

5points
POST
#123

Of what race is Gimli?

Answer: Dwarf.

Report

5points
POST
#124

Why was Gimli chosen to be part of the Fellowship?

Answer: To represent his race.

Report

5points
POST
#125

Where was Pippin captured by Orcs?

Answer: At Parth Galen.

Report

5points
POST
#126

Who is Galadriel's father?

Answer: Finarfin.

Report

5points
POST
#127

Who did Galadriel get married to?

Answer: Celeborn.

Report

5points
POST
#128

When was Galadriel banned from returning to Valinor?

Answer: At the end of the First Age.

Report

5points
POST
#129

What was the name of Merry's mom?

Answer: Saradoc.

Report

5points
POST
#130

Merry was one of the largest hobbits in history for what reason?

Answer: He drank Ent-draughts.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#131

What did the Goblins call Thorin's elven sword?

Answer: Biter.

Report

5points
POST
#132

What is the secret password in Elvish language that caused the Doors to swing open?

Answer: "Speak friend and enter."

Report

5points
POST
#133

How many Academy Awards did "The Fellowship of the Ring" win?

Answer: Eight.

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#134

What does the very beginning of "The Fellowship of the Ring" book talk about?

Answer: The mystery of Bilbo Baggins' longevity.

Report

5points
POST
#135

What fake name does Frodo use while leaving the Shire?

Answer: Mr. Underhill.

Report

5points
POST
#136

When was "The Fellowship of the Ring" book first released?

Answer: July 29, 1954.

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#137

Which Ent carried Pippin and Merry through Fangorn Forest?

Answer: Treebeard.

Report

5points
POST
#138

How did Farmer Maggot protect the Bamfurlong farm from people?

Answer: By placing three trained dogs called Wolf, Fang, and Grip.

Report

5points
POST
#139

Who was sent to Rivendell by Denethor to find answers about a dream he had.

Answer: Boromir.

Report

5points
POST
#140

In ‘The Hobbit,’ what was the name of Thorin’s Elven sword that originally came from Gondolin?

Answer: Orcrist.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#141

What happened to Lobelia Sackville-Baggins after the War of the Rings?

Answer: She died and donated her money to help the Hobbits affected by Lotho – her son.

Report

5points
POST
#142

Which ancient sword is known to be made by Telchar of Nogrod?

Answer: Angrist.

Report

5points
POST
#143

Which woman was Sam talking about in The Green Dragon.

Answer: Rosie Cotton.

Report

5points
POST
#144

In what place was the set of Hobbiton village taken?

Answer: In the hillsides of the Waikato, Matamata (Northern New Zealand).

Report

5points
POST
#145

Name Sauron’s fortress in Mordor.

Answer: Barad-dûr.

Report

5points
POST
#146

What was the name of Boromir’s brother who died en route to Mordor When the Fellowship was torn?

Answer: Faramir.

Report

5points
POST
#147

What frightened the Orcs in the Mines of Moria?

Answer: Balrog.

Report

5points
POST
#148

Who gives Aragorn the remade sword and asks him to take the Dimholt road to summon the Army of the Dead to fight for him?

Answer: Elrond.

Report

5points
POST
#149

In ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King,’ which city does Faramir try to save?

Answer: Osgiliath.

Report

5points
POST
#150

When the Elves leave Middle Earth in ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers.’ where do they go?

Answer: The Undying Lands/Valinor.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#151

Name Sauron’s second-in-command.

Answer: The Witch-King of Angmar.

Report

5points
POST
#152

Who are the two war of the ring heroes?

Answer: Boromir and Faramir.

Report

5points
POST
#153

Step into the forest now And sit beside a tree. Wait there for a thousand years And still living I may be. Who am I?

Answer: Galadriel.

Report

5points
POST
#154

I appear extremely old and worn But I'm still quite quick on my feet, I never lose hope, or stop fighting in war, until my task is complete. Who am I?

Answer: Gandalf.

Report

5points
POST
#155

From where did Andy Serkis get his inspiration for his character's trademark "Gollum, Gollum" cough?

Answer: A cat coughing up a furball.

Report

5points
POST
#156

When they are looking down at the Black Gate, which Hobbit does Sam mention by name?

Answer: The Gaffer.

Report

5points
POST
#157

I am the Elf in Lothlórien who showed the company to Galadriel and Celeborn.

Answer: Haldir.

Report

5points
POST
#158

One particular area was used in creating two sets. What were the two sets or locations in Middle Earth that utilized the same place, with the sets being built and torn down one after the other?

Answer: Helm's Deep and Minas Tirith.

Report

5points
POST
#159

Shiny and round I taunt your mind, slip me on and you'll be hard to find. I am the one...

Answer: Ring.

Report

5points
POST
#160

I am a rather respected Elf Who feels Dwarfs are a royal pain. Then the day I helped to fight at Helm's Deep I was, most unfortunately, slain. Who am I?

Answer: Haldir.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#161

I reside in Mirkwood and my hair has a glow, Yet do not test my fighting skills, For I'm lethal with a bow. Who am I?

Answer: Legolas.

Report

5points
POST
#162

What special instrument did the composer choose to highlight the theme of Smeagol/Gollum?

Answer: Dulcimer.

Report

5points
POST
#163

Ext., City Two guards stand watch in front of a large pile of wood. A hobbit approaches and wishes to get closer to the pile, but is denied. Guard: "By order of the Steward of Gondor, you shall not pass." Who had to take an alternate, sneaky, route to get to this pile of wood to take an important action against the wishes of the city's ruler?

Answer: Peregrin Took.

Report

5points
POST
#164

"One if by land, two if by sea". Thus was the signal given from Boston to the American rebels in Lexington and Concord. In Middle-Earth, communication was a bit simpler. What did it mean if the beacon of Amon-Din was lit?

Answer: Enemy troops march into Gondor.

Report

5points
POST
#165

Where was Mordor, Emyn Muil filmed in the movies?

Answer: Taupo Region.

Report

5points
POST
#166

Who provided the voice for Frodo in the animated "LOTR"?

Answer: Christopher Guard.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#167

Who plays Peregrin Took?

Answer: Billy Boyd.

Report

5points
POST
#168

The prosthetics worn for his role had harsh effects on the skin around his eyes; it peeled off and turned pink!

Answer: Gimli, son of Gloin.

Report

5points
POST
#169

She said she loved playing in "The Lord of the Rings" because she thought her character brought a "Real touch of femininity to Middle-Earth."

Answer: Arwen Evenstar.

Report

5points
POST
#170

I sing like an angel but am a princess by blood, upon the evil ringwraiths I launched a horse river flood. Who am I?

Answer: Arwen.

Report

5points
POST
#171

In "The Return of the King", we learn how Smeagol became Gollum. It starts with an incident that reminds me of Genesis, chapter 4. What does Smeagol do in the opening chapter of "The Return of the King"?

Answer: Kills his "brother".

Report

5points
POST
#172

Which character almost drowns at the end of "The Fellowship of the Ring"?

Answer: Sam.

Report

5points
POST
#173

Prior to the concert, the composer states that the approach for the Mines of Moria segment should be "Rough and primal... very aggressive." Whom is he speaking to?

Answer: Members of the choir.

Report

5points
POST
#174

We travel through many places in Middle Earth during the journeys of the 9 members of the Fellowship, but what location do we not see in all 3 movies?

Answer: Edoras.

Report

5points
POST
#175

For a number of reasons the original artist produced only one "LOTR" animated movie that ended with the battle of Helm's Deep. Who came out with the animated "The Return of the King"?

Answer: Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass.

Report

5points
POST
#176

On what date does Frodo wake up and find he is in Rivendell?

Answer: October 24.

Report

5points
POST
#177

What are the enormous animals that Frodo, Sam and Gollum see in "The Two Towers" called?

Answer: Oliphaunts.

Report

5points
POST
#178

We're dark and we're ugly and were birthed out of mud, we obey the dark wizard and our taste buds crave blood. Who are we?

Answer: Uruk-hai.

Report

5points
POST
#179

When Merry is trying to explain to Treebeard which race he and Pippin are, which term does he not use?

Answer: Little People.

Report

5points
POST
#180

Sam is in love with me and secretly I'm in love with him!

Answer: Rosie.

Report

5points
POST
#181

He was most afraid of taking helicopters to the filming locations, particularly the mountain scenes in "The Fellowship of the Ring".

Answer: Boromir, son of Denethor.

Report

5points
POST
#182

Int., Cave In the midst of a veritable necropolis, a pale green figure rises from the skulls, only to be joined by hundreds more, all ghosts of traitorous warriors. Ghost: "You have entered here, but you shall not pass!" Which three persons have so disturbed the unrest of the spirits?

Answer: Aragorn, Gimli and Legolas.

Report

5points
POST
#183

In both Tolkien's book "The Two Towers" and the Peter Jackson movie, the fortress of Helm's Deep is breached by an incendiary device placed in a culvert. What happens in the animated version?

Answer: Saruman flings fire from Orthanc Tower.

Report

5points
POST
#184

I was banished from my own kingdom By a wormy little traitor, I had to leave my uncle and sister But knew I'd see them later. Who am I?

Answer: Eomer.

Report

5points
POST
#185

Who provides the voice of Fangorn, A.K.A. TreeBeard?

Answer: John Rhys-Davies.

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#186

Which movie does the Fangorn Forest first appear?

Answer: "The Two Towers".

Report

4points
POST
#187

What was the name of the evil overlords who tried to take control of all Middle Earth?

Answer: "Dark Lord."

Report

4points
POST
#188

When was Frodo stabbed?

Answer: During his journey to Rivendell with the One Ring.

Report

4points
POST
#189

At the beginning of his venture out of his home, who met Frodo on the edge of the Shire?

Answer: Gildor Inglorion.

Report

4points
POST
#190

Who directed "The Lord of the Rings" movies?

Answer: Peter Jackson.

imdb.com Report

4points
POST
#191

Which actor portrayed Gandalf?

Answer: Ian McKellen.

imdb.com Report

4points
POST
#192

Where does Bilbo find Sméagol?

Answer: The Misty Mountains.

Report

4points
POST
#193

After Galadriel asks Gimli what gift he wants, what does he say he wants?

Answer: A strand of her hair.

Report

4points
POST
#194

Which movie franchise was heavily influenced by "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy?

Answer: "Star Wars".

imdb.com Report

4points
POST
#195

Who wrote "The Lord of the Rings" books?

Answer: J.R.R. Tolkien.

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
#196

Who used to own the Ring of Power until Bilbo Baggins picked it up in the cave?

Answer: Gollum/Sméagol.

Report

4points
POST
#197

What do you call the race of near-primordial spirits descended into Arda to shape the World with Valar, which Sauron used to belong to?

Answer: Maiar.

Report

4points
POST
#198

My mind is playing tricks on me, I seem evil but I swear I'm not! I only want the Ring, you see And for that I've devised a plot. Who am I?

Answer: Gollum.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!