Now, to reach the Star Wars trivia questions, you’ll have to scroll just a bit further down. Each of the questions is supplied with answers, but don’t spoil the fun by looking at them immediately! Vote for the hardest pieces of trivia, share this article with your friends, and may the force be with you in becoming the King or the Queen of Star Wars trivia!

For warm-up, there are a whole bunch of easy questions a toddler could answer. But although they might seem too easy, always remember that the easier the question, the more people tend to doubt their answers. So, you might very well view them as sneaky little trick questions to bamboozle your opponent in the fight to become a Star Wars quiz winner! Once these treacherous grounds of simple questions are way past you, there’s new territory up ahead - hard Star Wars trivia. And boy oh boy, have we prepared some tough nuts to crack!

With a universe as vast as that of Star Wars and with a following to match, it is truly no wonder that Star Wars trivia is as popular as it is. So, to cater to the needs of die-hard fans and movie buffs, we’ve prepared this dandy little list of Star Wars trivia questions and answers for you to practice for an upcoming quiz night or to surprise your friends with rapid-fire questions on everyone’s beloved characters.

#1 Who told Anakin there is another Skywalker?



Answer: Yoda.

#2 What is Baby Yoda's real name?



Answer: Grogu.

#3 Who was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan?



Answer: Ahsoka Tano.

#4 Who had the highest midi-chlorian count in "Star Wars"?



Answer: Anakin Skywalker.

#5 Where was Yoda's home in his final years?



Answer: Dagobah.

#6 What is Mando's real name from "The Mandalorian"?



Answer: Din Djarin.

#7 Where is Jabba the Hutt's Palace located?



Answer: Tatooine.

#8 What's the name of Boba Fett's ship?



Answer: Slave I.

#9 According to Yoda, there are always how many Sith Lords... no more, no less?



Answer: Two (Rule of Two).

#10 Anakin Skywalker grew up to be who?



Answer: Darth Vader.

#11 Where was Baby Yoda when Order 66 was initiated?



Answer: Coruscant.

#12 What is the name of the female member of the Jedi High Council who is of the same species as Yoda?



Answer: Yaddle.

#13 Legend describes what as the hidden world of the Sith?



Answer: Exegol.

#14 Where were the Hoth sequences filmed?



Answer: Norway.

#15 Where did Obi-Wan take Luke after his birth?



Answer: Tatooine.

#16 What year did the first "Star Wars" movie come out?



Answer: 1977.

#17 What is the name of Han Solo's ship?



Answer: The Millennium Falcon.

#18 Who adopted Anakin and Padmé's daughter?



Answer: Bail Organa.

#19 Per Yoda, what is the path to the dark side?



Answer: Fear.

#20 Who is Luke and Leia's father?



Answer: Darth Vader.

#21 Which character said, "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You are my only hope"?



Answer: Princess Leia.

#22 What color was Mace Windu's lightsaber?



Answer: Purple.

#23 What color was Yoda's lightsaber?



Answer: Green.

#24 What is the name of Anakin's stepbrother?



Answer: Owen Lars.

#25 What was Galen Erso's nickname for his daughter?



Answer: Stardust.

#26 True or False, Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc pit?



Answer: True.

#27 Who does Baby Yoda leave with in "The Mandalorian" Season 2 finale?



Answer: Luke Skywalker and R2-D2.

#28 Which actor played Luke Skywalker?



Answer: Mark Hamill.

#29 How many children does Darth Vader have?



Answer: Two.

#30 Where do Rey and BB-8 first meet?



Answer: Jakku.

#31 What is the name of Lupita Nyong'o's "Star Wars" character?



Answer: Maz Kanata.

#32 Palpatine gave the command to execute what Order in Revenge of the Sith?



Answer: 66.

#33 What's the name of the casino city that Rose and Finn visited in "The Last Jedi"?



Answer: Canto Bight.

#34 Who famously said, "These aren't the droids you're looking for"?



Answer: Obi-Wan.

#35 What toy manufacturer produced the first "Star Wars" action figures?



Answer: Kenner.

#36 Which Ewok had an iguana as pet and adviser?



Answer: Chief Chirpa.

#37 Where did Princess Leia get shot while trying to invade the bunker on Endor?



Answer: In the left shoulder.

#38 What was Obi-Wan's final promise to Qui-Gon Jinn?



Answer: To find a Padawan that deserved his training.

#39 When Obi-Wan performed the blood test on Anakin, how high was the Midi-chlorian count?



Answer: More than 20,000.

#40 Who killed Jango Fett?



Answer: Mace Windu.

#41 How old was Anakin during the battle on Geonosis?



Answer: 20.

#42 What’s the meaning of the ancient Hebrew lettering found on Darth Vader’s chest piece?



Answer: “His deeds will not be forgiven until he merits”.

#43 Who is Palpatine's granddaughter?



Answer: Rey.

#44 Who are Kylo Ren's parents?



Answer: Han Solo and Princess Leia.

#45 Who killed Qui-Gon Jinn?



Answer: Darth Maul.

#46 What is the episode number of the very first "Star Wars" film?



Answer: IV.

#47 What was Finn's stormtrooper number?



Answer: FN-2187.

#48 Chancellor Palpatine was which Sith Lord?



Answer: Darth Sidious.

#49 Luke lost which of his hands in a fight with Darth Vader?



Answer: His right hand.

#50 What is Kylo Ren's birth name?



Answer: Ben Solo.

#51 Leia made who acting general?



Answer: Poe Dameron.

#52 Which film was the final installment of the Skywalker Saga?



Answer: "The Rise of Skywalker".

#53 C-3PO is fluent in over how many forms of communication?



Answer: Over six million.

#54 Who was Boba Fett's father?



Answer: Jango Fett.

#55 Who composed the soundtrack album to the 1977 film "Star Wars"?



Answer: John Williams.

#56 How many episodes are in the Skywalker Saga?



Answer: Nine.

#57 Where does Rey find Luke Skywalker?



Answer: Ahch-To.

#58 Who does Obi-Wan say was the "Chosen One"?



Answer: Anakin.

#59 Lightsabers are powered by what type of crystal?



Answer: Kyber crystal.

#60 Which actor played Lando Calrissian?



Answer: Billy Dee Williams.

#61 What was Poe Dameron's old job before becoming a pilot?



Answer: A spice runner.

#62 Cobb Vanth had whose armor in "The Mandalorian"?



Answer: Boba Fett's armor.

#63 C-3PO is mechanically incapable of speaking translations from who?



Answer: The Sith.

#64 Who played Han Solo in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story"?



Answer: Alden Ehrenreich.

#65 Who wins by making people think they are alone?



Answer: The First Order.

#66 At Wimbledon in 2022, Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era. She's from what way northern African country that doubled as Tatooine in "Star Wars"?



Answer: Tunisia.

#67 What is the name of the carnivorous creature from Tatooine that C-3PO is talking about when he says "In its belly, you will find a new definition of pain and suffering, as you are slowly digested over a thousand years"?



Answer: Sarlacc.

#68 Combining a "Star Wars" character, red cups popular with fraternities, arias in operas and Alex Honnold’s daring rock climbing style would get you a group of what?



Answer: Solos.

#69 What large, hairy mammals with spiral horns inhabit the planet Tatooine and are used by other species for products such as meat and butter? They first appear in the first film of the “Star Wars” film series.



Answer: Bantha.

#70 George Lucas originally dreamed that one of the most famous actor/directors of the era would voice Darth Vader. In the end, Lucas decided that the voice of which famous man — known for “Citizen Kane” and “The War of the Worlds” — was just too iconic and therefore too easy for audiences to recognize?



Answer: Orson Welles.

#71 George Lucas is on record saying that its shape was inspired by a hamburger, how is the light freighter YT-1300 492727ZED better known?



Answer: The Millennium Falcon.

#72 Which "Star Wars" villain was originally played by Declan Mulholland in "A New Hope", before the scene was cut and the character completely reimagined?



Answer: Jabba the Hutt.

#73 “May the Fourth be with you” is the official tagline of the galaxy-wide holiday celebrated the first week of May in honor of what sci-fi franchise?



Answer: "Star Wars".

#74 What “G” Star Wars robot and General was known as a feared Jedi hunter with multiple robotic limbs in “Star Wars: Episode III” and the “Clone Wars” franchise? His name is also an adjective for a severe or serious blow.



Answer: General Grievous.

#75 What is the idyllic-sounding name of the starcruiser where you can have a two-night immersive experience at Walt Disney World Florida, including lightsaber lessons and a view of space from your cabin?



Answer: Halcyon.

#76 What Northern Irish actor, known for “Schindler’s List” and the “Taken” franchise, played Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”?



Answer: Liam Neeson.

#77 Jabba The Hut’s pet/sidekick in "Return Of The Jedi", a noisy little rodent, is named Salacious ______. Fill in the one word “C” blank, also a term for a small fragment of bread.



Answer: Salacious Crumb.

#78 What "Star Wars" actor, known for his environmental conservation work, has both a spider species and an ant species named after him?



Answer: Harrison Ford.

#79 What was Luke Skywalker's last name in the original script for "Star Wars: A New Hope?" The name went on to be used for a military base similar to the Death Star in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."



Answer: Starkiller.

#80 Although he had a much more famous actor providing his voice, David Prowse was inside the suit of what major villain of the original "Star Wars" trilogy?



Answer: Darth Vader.

#81 In “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”, what actress plays Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo, a Rebel officer who briefly takes over for Admiral Leia after Leia is exposed to space? She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Marriage Story” in 2020.



Answer: Laura Dern.

#82 An ancient Sith who opposed the continuation of the old Sith ways, and was portrayed by Mark Hamill in “The Clone Wars,” was Darth ______. Fill in the one word blank, also the name of a powerful Batman villain played by Tom Hardy in “Dark Night Rises.”



Answer: Darth Bane.

#83 What “G” Rodian bounty with green skin famously cornered Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” only to get shot for his efforts? His name kind of sounds like another word for avarice.



Answer: Greedo.

#84 Which Star Wars movie was given the working title “Blue Harvest: Horror Beyond Imagination” to disguise it from fans and the press while in production?



Answer: "Return of the Jedi".

#85 What Star Wars mobile game allows you to collect characters from both the light and dark sides, such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, then play them in RPG-style combat?



Answer: "Galaxy of Heroes".

#86 What streetwear brand, whose name is a word meaning "friends and relatives," debuted a 54-piece Star Wars-themed collection in December 2021 featuring Stormtrooper sweaters, a C-3PO waffle-knit tee, and other items?



Answer: Kith.

#87 In 2021, Bandai issued an R2-D2 edition of what handheld toy, whose name is a blend of the Japanese words for "egg" and "watch"?



Answer: Tamagotchi.

#88 What did Jar Jar Binks end up owing Qui-Gon Jinn after being rescued during the invasion of Naboo?



Answer: An honor debt.

#89 How did Luke manage to get into Jabba's palace?



Answer: He used an ancient Jedi mind trick on Bib Fortuna.

#90 Why are Rey's and Kylo's minds connected?



Answer: Supreme Leader Snoke connected them.

#91 How does Han meet Chewbacca?



Answer: He's thrown into a pit for Chewbacca to eat him.

#92 Which word is never spoken in a "Star Wars" movie?



Answer: Ewok.

#93 Why was Jar Jar Binks banished from Gungan City?



Answer: He was too clumsy.

#94 Where did Luke try to convince Biggs Darklighter that he had witnessed a space battle?



Answer: Tosche Station.

#95 What is Phasma's rank among the First Order?



Answer: Captain.

#96 Hoth is covered in what?



Answer: Snow and ice.

#97 Who told Rey, "I am no Jedi, but I know the Force"?



Answer: Maz Kanata.

#98 How old was Yoda when Luke returned to Dagobah to complete his training?



Answer: 900 years old.

#99 What is the language of the Wookiees?



Answer: Shyriiwook.

#100 What was Grand Moff Tarkin's impression of Leia's presence on board the Death Star?



Answer: Charming.

#101 What is the maximum number of womp rats that are usually seen in a pack?



Answer: 20.

#102 What was the name of the standard rifle carried by the clone troopers?



Answer: DC-15A.

#103 What was the diameter of the first Death Star?



Answer: 120 kilometers.

#104 Lando Calrissian lost the Millennium Falcon to Han Solo in a poker game. What’s the game called?



Answer: Rodian Poker.

#105 The Executor, Darth Vader's flagship, was one of the largest Imperial ships ever made. How long exactly was the ship?



Answer: 19 kilometers.

#106 Who built C-3PO?



Answer: Anakin Skywalker.

#107 Who acted as Queen Amidala's decoy?



Answer: Her handmaiden Sabé.

#108 Han Solo was frozen in what?



Answer: Carbonite.

#109 Who had Rey's parents taken and killed?



Answer: Palpatine.

#110 Finish this quote from "The Mandalorian": "This is the ___"



Answer: Way.

#111 Who killed Jabba?



Answer: Princess Leia.

#112 On Tatooine, what name did Obi-Wan go by?



Answer: Ben.

#113 The Lion King's Mufasa and which "Star Wars" character were voiced by the same actor (James Earl Jones)?



Answer: Darth Vader.

#114 What species is Chewbacca?



Answer: Wookiee.

#115 Padmé was Queen of what?



Answer: Naboo.

#116 Who created "Star Wars"?



Answer: George Lucas.

#117 Bo-Katan wanted what from Moff Gideon in "The Mandalorian"?



Answer: The Darksaber.

#118 Who killed Mace Windu?



Answer: Darth Sidious.

#119 Who is known for saying the line: "I have spoken"?



Answer: Kuiil.

#120 Who played Princess Leia?



Answer: Carrie Fisher.

#121 What character did Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd play in "Star Wars"?



Answer: Lieutenant Kaydel Connix.

#122 Who directed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"?



Answer: J.J. Abrams.

#123 Who directed "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"?



Answer: Rian Johnson.

#124 Who does BB-8 belong to?



Answer: Poe Dameron.

#125 "The Mandalorian" was created by who?



Answer: Jon Favreau.

#126 Who said, “I know what I have to do, but I don't know that I have the strength to do it”?



Answer: Kylo Ren.

#127 Who does Finn kiss in "The Last Jedi"?



Answer: Rose.

#128 What episode is "Attack of the Clones"?



Answer: II.

#129 Who is Darth Vader's grandson?



Answer: Kylo Ren.

#130 X-wing fighters were used by "The Resistance" or "The First Order"?



Answer: "Resistance".

#131 Jyn Erso said rebellions are built on what?



Answer: Hope.

#132 What episode is "The Phantom Menace"?



Answer: I.

#133 Who killed Snoke?



Answer: Kylo Ren.

#134 What was Mando's weapon against Moff Gideon's darksaber?



Answer: A beskar spear.

#135 Who is the black market droidsmith Poe knows on Kijimi?



Answer: Babu Frik.

#136 Who was the spy within the First Order in "The Rise of Skywalker"?



Answer: General Armitage Hux.

#137 What compasses lead the way to Exegol?



Answer: A Sithway finder.

#138 According to Zorii, what can give free passage through any blockade and landing privileges, any vessel?



Answer: A First Order Captain's medallion.

#139 "Exsqueeze me", "I spake", and "Oh, Gooberfish!" are lines spoken by which divisive character in "Star Wars: Episode 1- The Phantom Menace"?



Answer: Jar Jar Binks.

#140 Featuring noted rogue Han Solo's proposal to Princess Leia, the 2022 latest "Star Wars" novel is called "The Princess and the" what?



Answer: Scoundrel.

#141 With long limbs, lozenge-shaped furry bodies, and a name that contains lots of letters from the end of the alphabet, what species of Endor included Joh Yowza and Wam Lufba?



Answer: Yuzzum.

#142 The planet of Tatooine is part of a binary star system. Its two suns share what name, being distinguished only by Roman numerals following this name?



Answer: Tatoo.

#143 What’s the name of the tree-covered planet that Wookies call home?



Answer: Kashyyyk.

#144 Which of the 9 movies in the Skywalker Saga is the longest?



Answer: "The Last Jedi".

#145 In the imfamous "Star Wars Holiday Special", which character is revealed to have a son named Lumpawaroo?



Answer: Chewbacca.

#146 What retired FIFA Women’s World Cup champion goalkeeper for Team USA has a name made of words from the titles of two different “Star Wars” movies?



Answer: Hope Solo.

#147 George Lucas said he came up with the “Star Wars” droid’s name after overhearing a member of the sound crew on a different movie ask for Reel #2 of the Second Dialogue track, which they had shortened to ______?



Answer: R2-D2.

#148 Retail employees Randal and Dante earnestly discuss the killing of innocent civilians on the Second Death Star in "Return of the Jedi," in what 1994 black-and-white Kevin Smith film?



Answer: Clerks.

#149 In May 2022, Star Wars fans were saddened by the passing of Colin Cantwell, whose most famous designs included those for what gigantic weapon destroyed at the end of "A New Hope"?



Answer: Death Star.

#150 James Earl Jones said he only made $7,000 for his role as which character in “Star Wars: A New Hope”?



Answer: Darth Vader.

#151 The impossibility of removing large flocks of puffins from Skellig Michael, the real-life location that represents Ahch-To in "The Last Jedi" led to the design of what cute and cuddly creatures?



Answer: Porgs.

#152 In “Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones”, Anakin Skywalker tells Padme Amidala that he doesn’t like what 4-letter yellow biproduct of rock erosion, claiming “it’s course and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere?”



Answer: Sand.

#153 What is the name of the large omnivorous cephalopods from the planet Vodran, having seven suckered tentacles, an eyestalk, a mouth of sharp teeth and several hearts?



Answer: Dianoga.

#154 In “Fortnite,” video game combatants can use what “L” Star Wars weapon? The chosen weapon of the Jedi, it is in essence a laser blade, created by careful manipulation of rare crystals.



Answer: Lightsaber.

#155 A major plot hole in the "Star Wars" franchise is Leia claiming to remember her mother in "Return of the Jedi," despite Padme Amidala dying in childbirth in which prequel movie?



Answer: "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith".

#156 A line of cute plush toys of Star Wars creatures, marketed towards children, is “Star Wars Galactic ______.” Fill in the one “P” blank, a plural word that is informally used to describe friends.



Answer: "Star Wars Galactic Pals".

#157 A 2022 Lego Star Wars game that lets players reenact all 9 mainline Star Wars films is “Lego Star Wars: The ______ Saga.” Fill in the one word blank, the “S” last name of the protagonist of episodes 4-6.



Answer: "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga".

#158 What kind of tree primarily made up the California forest land used for the Endor scenes in "Return of the Jedi"?



Answer: Redwood.

#159 The first Star Wars video game, made for the Atari 2600, was based on which film in the original trilogy?



Answer: "The Empire Strikes Back".

#160 Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor for “Coda” at the 2022 Academy Awards, played a member of what “T” desert alien race on “The Mandalorian?” They are typically depicted as desert raiders, prone to bouts of anger.



Answer: Tusken.

#161 What agile and murderous Sith Lord with a double lightsaber, trained by Darth Sidious, has been portrayed by Ray Park in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story?”



Answer: Darth Maul.

#162 One of many other movies to reference "Star Wars," what 1998 disaster film features Ben Affleck's character declaring, "I'm Han and you're Chewbacca?"



Answer: "Armageddon".

#163 What was the original title of "Return of the Jedi"? This title was used in a teaser trailer in 1982, as well as promotional posters, until George Lucas changed his mind.



Answer: "Revenge of the Jedi".

#164 The planet Alderaan is well known to “Star Wars” fans for being the home of Bail Organa and what adopted daughter of his, who would rise above her royal ranks to become in essence the leader of the Rebel Alliance?



Answer: Leia Organa.

#165 What comic book company published the original "Star Wars" comic book series that ran from 1977 to 1987, and included 107 issues and three annuals?



Answer: Marvel.

#166 For two seasons in the 1980s, what animated "Star Wars" series followed the adventures of Wicket W. Warwick and his friends on the forest moon of Endor?



Answer: Ewoks.

#167 Among the characters in 2018’s "Star Wars" prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is L3-37, Lando Calrissian’s navigator droid, voiced by Phoebe Waller-______. Fill in the blank of the last name of the creator and star of “Fleabag”, also a device used to connect two piece of land over a body of water.



Answer: Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

#168 On “The Mandalorian”, the titular bounty hunter is played by Pedro ______. Fill in the one word “P” blank, also the name of a 17th-century French mathematician, known for his namesake wager and triangle.



Answer: Pedro Pascal.

#169 An action-adventure game, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, about Cal, an Empire employee who goes on the run when his Force powers are discovered, is “______: Fallen Order.” Fill in the one word blank, the sacred group of Force harnessers that Cal seeks help from.



Answer: "Jedi: Fallen Order".

#170 What actress, star of “Leon: The Professional” and the "Star Wars" franchise, graduated from Harvard University with a BA in psychology in 2003?



Answer: Natalie Portman.

#171 What “M” Welsh director was at the helm of 1983’s “Return Of The Jedi?” His other movies include “Eye Of The Needle” and “Jagged Edge.”



Answer: Richard Marquand.

#172 Cassian Andor, a Rebel intelligence officer and captain of the titular “Rogue One” in the 2016 film, as well as the star of the 2022 Disney+ show “Andor”, is played by what Mexican actor? He has also starred in such films as “Y tu mama tambien” and “Milk.”



Answer: Diego Luna.

#173 As shown in detail in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, Han Solo made a legendary accomplishment when he raced across what dangerous space “Run” in a record 12 parsecs?



Answer: Kessel Run.

#174 Gina Carano plays what rebel turned mercenary who often helps the titular bounty hunter on Disney+ “The Mandalorian”? Her last name is the same as a different sci-fi franchise created by Frank Herbert.



Answer: Cara Dune.

#175 What Admiral in the rebellion, a member of the Mon Calamari race, famously exclaimed “It’s a trap!” during the climactic space battle at the end of “Return Of The Jedi?”



Answer: Admiral Ackbar.

#176 Played by Christopher Lee in "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith", what is the Sith name of former Jedi Master Count Dooku?



Answer: Darth Tyranus.

#177 What small Brooklyn-based ice cream brand scored a huge "Star Wars" movie tie-in when it made "Dark Side" and "Light Side" flavors inspired by "The Last Jedi?"



Answer: Ample Hills.

#178 Already familiar with marshaling from "Justified" and "Fargo" what actor played pseudo-law dude Cobb Vanth on "The Mandalorian" episode, "The Marshal"?



Answer: Timothy Olyphant.

#179 With ten appearances, Anthony Daniels holds the record for actor who has appeared in the most "Star Wars" films, playing what shiny, alphanumerically named character?



Answer: C3PO.

#180 A 2022 Disney+ series is expected to be the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi, specifically the version played by what actor, known for his performance in the Star Wars prequels, as well as “Trainspotting?”



Answer: Ewan McGregor.

#181 What Asian-American actress rose to prominence after playing the character of Rose Tico in "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker?"



Answer: Kelly Marie Tran.

#182 What upcoming Disney+ series, being run by “Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland, will show the rise of the dark force during "Star Wars High Republic Era"?



Answer: "The Acolyte".

#183 What were Padmé's last words?



Answer: "Obi-Wan... there... is good in him. I know there is."

#184 What kind of vehicle did Rey live in?



Answer: An AT-AT

#185 Who wiped out all of the information about Kamino from the Jedi Temple archives?



Answer: Count Dooku.

#186 What was the job that Finn told Han Solo he had at Starkiller Base?



Answer: Sanitation.

#187 Who says, "There is no civility, only politics"?



Answer: Senator Palpatine.

#188 What kind of species is Watto?



Answer: Toydarian.

#189 What happened to the last interpreter in Jabba's palace when Jabba got angry with him?



Answer: He was disintegrated.

#190 What does "TIE" fighter mean?



Answer: Twin Ion Engine.

#191 Which character is partially named after George Lucas's son?



Answer: Dexter Jettster.

#192 What species is Jar Jar Binks?



Answer: Gungan.

#193 Leia said never underestimate a what?



Answer: Droid.

#194 What “H” Star Wars character is an alien in the Mos Eisley Cantina in “Star Wars: Episode IV”, with a large brown head that resembles a banging hardware tool? His compound word name is the same as a shark with a similarly large head.



Answer: Hammerhead.

#195 Grand Moff Tarkin, the commander of the Death Star and loyal advisor to Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Episode IV", was played by legendary British actor, probably otherwise best known for dueling with Christopher Lee in a series of Hammer horror films?



Answer: Peter Cushing.

#196 "Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge" is a virtual reality adventure game released in November 2020 for what VR headset system?



Answer: Oculus.

#197 In this infamous 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special”, Han Solo joins Chewbacca on the Wookiee’s home planet Kashyyyk to celebrate what holiday?



Answer: Life Day.