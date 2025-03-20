ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many things that make people different, humor is one of them. What one person finds hilarious, another might find oddly unfunny. But that only makes our world more interesting, doesn’t it?

Today, we’ve put together a list of memes and jokes shared by the Instagram page "puncrastination." While some of these jokes might go over certain people's heads, for others, they could be the peak of comedy. So, check out the list and let us know which side you align with!

More info: Instagram

#1

Beluga whale with a caption about forgetting board game rules, embodying puncrastination humor.

    #2

    Funny puncrastination meme with a sea bass labeled "Seabasstian" underwater.

    #3

    Funny puncrastination meme about incremental alarms and affection.

    Encyclopedia Britannica describes humor as “A type of stimulation that tends to elicit the laughter reflex.” While no culture is unfamiliar with humor, people from different cultures (and sometimes even within the same one) can have different ideas of what is funny. 

    Basically, there are quite a few different types of humor, which can be categorized in several ways. For instance, some differentiate 9 different types of it, starting from physical humor – this includes everything from clowns to mimes or just simple “someone falling over” shtick. 
    #4

    Humorous meme about drinking water and life, capturing the essence of funny puncrastination.

    #5

    Spotted cuscus on a branch, part of a puncrastination meme highlighting funny animal looks.

    #6

    A funny meme comparing two-factor authentication to answering riddles.

    Then, there’s self-deprecating humor, where a person makes fun of themselves. It’s quite popular among stand-up comedians and in online memes. 

    The third type of humor is the surreal kind, or, in some cases, absurdist comedy. It revolves around rather nonsensical themes and bizarre juxtapositions – basically, it’s all about silliness

    What follows is improvisational humor, which, as its name suggests, is comedy without a plan, something that’s made up on the spot. After that comes wordplay humor, where, again, as the name implies, laughter is expected to be caused by witty language twisting. One of the best examples of such humor is puns, or so-called dad jokes
    #7

    Funny puncrastination meme about curiosity featuring a humorous social media post.

    #8

    Funny Puncrastination meme about taking cryptid-style photos for humor.

    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my spirit. My sister and I also joke about things we could easily send into those paranormal caught on camera making silly faces shows.

    #9

    Funny puncrastination meme asking for entry-level thoughts for beginners in thinking.

    The 6th category would be topical humor. Think of Saturday Night Live (or any other similar sketch comedy show), where jokes are almost all based on current events or trends. This type of humor requires the comedian not only to have a great sense of humor but also to have a thorough understanding of what’s happening (from elections to pop culture) and have the ability to transform it into effective humor. 

    From time to time, Saturday Night Live gets criticized for not being funny, while other times, their sketches, like the “Bridesmaid Speech” from October 2024, blow up on the internet, as many people find them amusing. So, basically, while maybe not every single one of their sketches is comedic gold, some are very good examples of actually funny topical humor.
    #10

    Funny Puncrastination meme about performative mustaches with over 4.2M views on social media.

    #11

    Funny meme about body shaming exceptions for a cat described humorously with playful adjectives.

    #12

    Funny puncrastination meme: person apologizing for their aggressive dog, implying it knows others were born out of wedlock.

    The next type of humor is bodily humor—yes, it’s about bodily functions. After this follows dark humor. This usually involves dark, depressing themes, but is packaged in a kind of comical wrapper.

    And the last one we’re going to discuss today is observational comedy – it’s when a person makes fun of aspects of everyday life. Again, this one is loved by stand-up comedians and memes, as it usually touches on relatively relatable topics, letting many people understand the essence of a joke.
    #13

    Funny puncrastination meme about a color named "Spring Tree Green" in an art class setting.

    #14

    Funny puncrastination meme with a moth captain, humorously heading toward a lighthouse.

    #15

    Funny puncrastination meme about huskies called "the mafia" slipping on tiles at daycare.

    We’re pretty sure that in today’s list, you can find quite a few examples of the latter type of humor. As we said, online jokes feed on observational comedy, and since the list is made of exactly those, such a possibility is likely.

    If not, they probably fall under one of the other categories. So, we urge you to check out the list and decide how you would categorize these memes! And, of course, do not forget to give them some upvotes!
    #16

    Funny puncrastination meme with anteaters in a washing machine.

    #17

    AI-generated pigeons compared to real baby pigeon with humorous caption about dentist office artwork aversion.

    #18

    Funny meme depicting skeleton art titled "lactose intolerance" in vibrant colors.

    CK
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's lactose intolerance is it like homophobia?

    #19

    Tweet by Spicy reads: "Not now sweetie, mommy had a long day at the screenshot factory." Related to Puncrastination memes.

    #20

    A funny puncrastination meme about a misunderstanding during a heist involving a 'safe cracker'.

    #21

    Funny puncrastination meme about doing Wordle instead of assignments in a college library.

    char
    char
    char
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    an hour to finish my paper? ok, but I really just need to play solitaire right now, like that feels more pressing

    #22

    Funny puncrastination memes with a brat-themed farewell party setup, including snacks and drinks labeled humorously.

    #23

    Funny puncrastination meme about bright headlights visible from 4 miles away across a bay, with humorous text commentary.

    #24

    Sketch of a frazzled kitten shared in a puncrastination meme for humor.

    #25

    Funny meme about unexpectedly emotional movies with playful covers, featuring Mamma Mia, Barbie, and Turning Red.

    #26

    The meme humorously compares Big Dipper stars with a squashed spoon, showing puncrastination at its funniest.

    #27

    Funny puncrastination meme about driving slowly under the speed limit.

    #28

    A funny meme of a cat holding two apples humorously captioned about greed.

    #29

    Dog wearing a sun hat to prevent sunburn, showcasing funny puncrastination-themed humor.

    #30

    Funny puncrastination meme about past life and being a lizard.

    #31

    Reddit thread screenshot with puncrastination memes and funny comments about single guy meals.

    #32

    Funny Puncrastination meme about a friend lured by stew talk.

    #33

    Funny Puncrastination meme about anatomy video, featuring a person with two skeletons, explaining pelvic differences humorously.

    #34

    Funny puncrastination meme with a person reacting to a school bus being used for a ride pickup in a map app.

    #35

    Person in green crop top, mirroring movie character outfit in funny puncrastination meme.

    #36

    Spring lambs in a farming meme for puncrastination laughs.

    #37

    Funny meme tweet about bagels with cream cheese being one of the top 20 human inventions.

    #38

    Puncrastination-Memes-Funny

    #39

    Funny puncrastination meme showing complex network diagram humorously depicting life choices.

    #40

    Twitter exchange featuring Puncrastination memes with users discussing smiley face characters.

    #41

    Chart meme comparing Bigfoot and giant squid footage; highlights cryptid humor.

    #42

    Cute animal toy trio labeled as "frequently bought together," showcasing funny Puncrastination memes.

    #43

    Funny puncrastination meme featuring tiny cowboy and Trojan man with pride message.

    #44

    Funny meme with tweets joking about grave depth and coffin strength, related to puncrastination.

    #45

    Funny Puncrastination meme with labeled objects: football, soap bar, church van, general bus.

    #46

    Cute kitten meme with playful comments about preschool and studying toys, related to funny puncrastination memes.

    #47

    Funny puncrastination meme about pirates spending years at "C" while learning the alphabet, subverting the expected "arrr" joke.

