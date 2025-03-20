ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many things that make people different, humor is one of them. What one person finds hilarious, another might find oddly unfunny. But that only makes our world more interesting, doesn’t it?

Today, we’ve put together a list of memes and jokes shared by the Instagram page "puncrastination." While some of these jokes might go over certain people's heads, for others, they could be the peak of comedy. So, check out the list and let us know which side you align with!

More info: Instagram