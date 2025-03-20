47 Tweets And Jokes That Have No Business Being So Amusing
Among the many things that make people different, humor is one of them. What one person finds hilarious, another might find oddly unfunny. But that only makes our world more interesting, doesn’t it?
Today, we’ve put together a list of memes and jokes shared by the Instagram page "puncrastination." While some of these jokes might go over certain people's heads, for others, they could be the peak of comedy. So, check out the list and let us know which side you align with!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Encyclopedia Britannica describes humor as “A type of stimulation that tends to elicit the laughter reflex.” While no culture is unfamiliar with humor, people from different cultures (and sometimes even within the same one) can have different ideas of what is funny.
Basically, there are quite a few different types of humor, which can be categorized in several ways. For instance, some differentiate 9 different types of it, starting from physical humor – this includes everything from clowns to mimes or just simple “someone falling over” shtick.
Then, there’s self-deprecating humor, where a person makes fun of themselves. It’s quite popular among stand-up comedians and in online memes.
The third type of humor is the surreal kind, or, in some cases, absurdist comedy. It revolves around rather nonsensical themes and bizarre juxtapositions – basically, it’s all about silliness.
What follows is improvisational humor, which, as its name suggests, is comedy without a plan, something that’s made up on the spot. After that comes wordplay humor, where, again, as the name implies, laughter is expected to be caused by witty language twisting. One of the best examples of such humor is puns, or so-called dad jokes.
This is my spirit. My sister and I also joke about things we could easily send into those paranormal caught on camera making silly faces shows.
The 6th category would be topical humor. Think of Saturday Night Live (or any other similar sketch comedy show), where jokes are almost all based on current events or trends. This type of humor requires the comedian not only to have a great sense of humor but also to have a thorough understanding of what’s happening (from elections to pop culture) and have the ability to transform it into effective humor.
From time to time, Saturday Night Live gets criticized for not being funny, while other times, their sketches, like the “Bridesmaid Speech” from October 2024, blow up on the internet, as many people find them amusing. So, basically, while maybe not every single one of their sketches is comedic gold, some are very good examples of actually funny topical humor.
The next type of humor is bodily humor—yes, it’s about bodily functions. After this follows dark humor. This usually involves dark, depressing themes, but is packaged in a kind of comical wrapper.
And the last one we’re going to discuss today is observational comedy – it’s when a person makes fun of aspects of everyday life. Again, this one is loved by stand-up comedians and memes, as it usually touches on relatively relatable topics, letting many people understand the essence of a joke.
We’re pretty sure that in today’s list, you can find quite a few examples of the latter type of humor. As we said, online jokes feed on observational comedy, and since the list is made of exactly those, such a possibility is likely.
If not, they probably fall under one of the other categories. So, we urge you to check out the list and decide how you would categorize these memes! And, of course, do not forget to give them some upvotes!