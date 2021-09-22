If you know me, you know Halloween is my favorite time of year. Scratch the pumpkin spice and sweater weather, I just love recreating vintage horror shots.

Some time ago, I created papier-mache masks and did some cool horror stuff (you can check out by clicking here)! I also did a shoot at an old abandoned asylum (you can check out the post by clicking here). And don't forget the Dark Carnival (you can find the post here)!

This time I went with CLOWNS AND CORN.

Enjoy, my fellow fright freaks, enjoy!

More info: taramapes.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

It's not like I wanted to sleep anyways

24
24points
#2

Hot Babushka
Hot Babushka
as soon as i saw this i was like, OH S**T

#3

martine
martine
mom pick me up i am scared

#4

#5

#6

#7

KellyO
KellyO
i'm happy for the front clown....he's found someone to marry. awwwwwww.

#8

#9

daking
daking
Sir, target is down... repeat, target is down.

#10

olx
olx
reminds me of the first scary stories to tell in the dark movie

#11

#12

Deutschland Mädchen
Deutschland Mädchen
Oh so now the guy is taking back his offer of selling his tricycle. Rats.

#13

#14

Zena Marsh
Zena Marsh
This little piggy....Scared the daylights out of me....

#15

Pascale Pierloot
Pascale Pierloot
I don't think I would ever recover from coming upon this scene in real life. Even if it were just someone dressed up for a innocent picture...this scares the living daylights out of me. Enough so to never go into a cornfield ever...and surely not all by myself.

#16

#17

#18

Sportsgal
Sportsgal
First you see the ring and then you DIE (movie reference).

#19

#20

#21

#22

daking
daking
damn, bro, when you last see a barber?

#23

