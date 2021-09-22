If you know me, you know Halloween is my favorite time of year. Scratch the pumpkin spice and sweater weather, I just love recreating vintage horror shots.

Some time ago, I created papier-mache masks and did some cool horror stuff (you can check out by clicking here)! I also did a shoot at an old abandoned asylum (you can check out the post by clicking here). And don't forget the Dark Carnival (you can find the post here)!

This time I went with CLOWNS AND CORN.

Enjoy, my fellow fright freaks, enjoy!

