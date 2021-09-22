11Kviews
My 23 Photos Of Creepy Clowns In A Cornfield Because I Love Vintage Horror Halloween Images (23 Pics)
If you know me, you know Halloween is my favorite time of year. Scratch the pumpkin spice and sweater weather, I just love recreating vintage horror shots.
Some time ago, I created papier-mache masks and did some cool horror stuff (you can check out by clicking here)! I also did a shoot at an old abandoned asylum (you can check out the post by clicking here). And don't forget the Dark Carnival (you can find the post here)!
This time I went with CLOWNS AND CORN.
Enjoy, my fellow fright freaks, enjoy!
More info: taramapes.com | Facebook | Instagram
Oh so now the guy is taking back his offer of selling his tricycle. Rats.
I don't think I would ever recover from coming upon this scene in real life. Even if it were just someone dressed up for a innocent picture...this scares the living daylights out of me. Enough so to never go into a cornfield ever...and surely not all by myself.
But... But why? One of those clowns is the literal exact thing of my darkest nightmares. I detest clowns. Really creepy 10/10 for photo quality.
Thanks for these. I can literally throw a rock and hit a cornfield from my front door so I will be sleeping well for ages!
It’s not like I was planning on sleeping or anything
