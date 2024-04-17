46 Pics That Might Satisfy Your Craving For Knowledge, As Shared On The “Interesting Images” Page
It’s evident that in the digital age, pictures have become way more than just fillers for family albums; they’re shared on social media, attached to all sorts of blogs, and added to more or less every news outlet there is, which results in people snapping way more shots than they did back in the day.
But surely, not everyone takes pictures because they have to; some people just love taking photographs or, let’s be honest, have a phone on hand when they see something pretty. Whatever the circumstances, many of such random yet interesting images end up on the Facebook page titled exactly that. Today, we want to shed light on some of them, so whether you’re a fan of photography or simply curious about what people find worthy of taking out their camera for, scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!
Fireflies Captured By Long Exposure - Vitor Schietti
Ten million fireflies, I'm weird 'cause I hate goodbyes
Japanese Rice Paddy Art
Baby Terrapin Turtles. Notice The Distinct Individual Pattern On Each Of Their Shells
It’s very likely that if you own a camera phone, you take pictures on a daily basis. Nowadays, it’s difficult to imagine our lives without the option to snap a picture in a matter of seconds at any given moment. However, this was not the case just a few decades ago.
While the image that is considered by many to be the first photograph ever—the view from the French inventor Joseph Nicéphore Niépce’s window that he captured using a process known as heliography—was taken back in 1826, the first camera phone was only introduced at the turn of the century while the origins of digital photography lead us back to the early 1970s (and a person named Steven Sasson).
A Red Squirrel Family Sleeping In The Nest It Made In Somebody’s Window
Eruption On Mount Etna (Sicily) Gives The Illusion Of A Phoenix In The Sky
In 1973, a young engineer named Steven Sasson went to work for Eastman Kodak—a company that has been producing photography-related products since the late 19th century—thus starting the process of the development of digital photography. It has since then evolved into people being able to take incredibly vivid pictures with not only a professional camera, but even the cameras on their phones.
Upon arriving at Kodak, Sasson was given a seemingly insignificant task of trying to figure out if there is any practical use for a charged coupled device (C.C.D.)—a light-sensitive device that is able to convert light input into electronic signals—The New York Time reports. Sasson has said that hardly anyone knew about him working on it; not because it was a secret, but because it wasn’t “that big of a project”.
In 2012 French Beekeepers Could Not Solve The Mystery Of The Blue And Green Colored Honey In Their Beehives Until They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory
bees were visiting a local bio-gaz plant where foodscraps of factories were disposed
Logan Wilson’s Infinity Coffee Table
A Meteor Falling Into The Most Active Volcano In Indonesia, Mount Merapi
I'm pretty sure that's going to awaken some ancient deity or other.
After years of hard work and determination, Sasson found a way to present people with photographic images, albeit in a quality that nowadays would be considered miserable at best.
“It only took 50 milliseconds to capture the image, but it took 23 seconds to record it to the tape,” The New York Times report Saason saying. “I’d pop the cassette tape out, hand it to my assistant and he put it in our playback unit. About 30 seconds later, up popped the 100 pixel by 100 pixel black and white image.”
To put that into perspective, phone camera resolutions nowadays typically range from 12MP to 48MP, with one megapixel (MP) equaling 1,000,000 pixels.
Simon Berger Creates Art By Cracking Glass Panes With A Hammer, A Slow And Precise Process Due To The Risk Of Shattering The Whole Thing. By @simonberger.art
I've seen an entire expo of him in Italy, that was awesome !
Abandoned Chinese Village That Has Been Reclaimed By Nature
There are lots of abandoned little villages where I live in the north of Spain, and I always find it surprising (and wonderful) how quickly nature reclaims them.
Street Art In Italy
Despite the first digital camera being patented back in 1978, Sasson was not allowed to publicly discuss it or show it to anyone outside the Kodak company.
Roughly a decade later, together with his colleague, Robert Hills, he created the first modern digital single-lens reflex (D.S.L.R.) camera with a 1.2 megapixel sensor, which used image compression and memory cards.
It’s evident that photography has developed in leaps and bounds since then, as some cameras nowadays have sensors of more than 100MP.
An Octopus-Shaped Samurai Helmet From The 18th Century
It’s not surprising that with camera phones developing at a cosmic pace, fewer people see the point of having a second device just to take pictures. According to Statista’s 2023 data, fewer representatives of the younger generation—those aged 18 to 29, in this case—owned a digital camera compared to their older counterparts (those 30 to 64 years of age). Of the former group, 28% people reportedly owned a camera vs. 34-36% of the older respondents who did.
One Of The Most Unique, Special And Elusive Animals On Earth. The Narwhal
“The Gates Of Hell” In Turkmenistan
The Black Dot Is Mercury
The fact that camera phones are overtaking actual cameras is evident by looking at the statistics of camera industry growth; or lack of the latter. According to a Japan-based industry group, CIPA, comprising members such as OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus), Canon and Nikon, camera shipments worldwide have dropped by 93 percent between 2010 and 2022, Statista reports. In 2022, there were just over two million cameras with built-in lenses shipped by CIPA members, which was nearly 109 million less compared to 2010.
A 350 Year Old Tibetan Carved Skull
Sunlight Entering The Inner Sanctuary Of Amon-Ra In The Temple Of King Ramses III, Egypt
A Letter From A Trapped Coal Miner Saying Goodbye To His Wife, 1902
Here is the context, copy pasted from the original source: “On the morning of May 19th, 1902, a huge explosion ripped through Fraterville Coal Mine in Tennessee, its devastating power instantly killing most of the 216 miners who were below ground. For the 26 who survived the initial blast, a side passage of the mine proved to be a safe haven, but not for long—when rescuers eventually reached them, all had suffocated. Found next to a number of the those 26 bodies were letters to loved ones, one of which can be seen below. It was written by Jacob Vowell to Sarah Ellen, his beloved wife and mother to their 6 children, one of whom, 14-year-old Elbert, was by his side in the mine. ("Little Eddie" was a son they had lost previously.) All but three of Fraterville's adult men were killed that day; over a hundred women were instantly widowed; close to a thousand children lost their fathers. The Fraterville Mine disaster remains the worst of its kind in Tennessee's history.”
According to Photutorial, now in 2024, people take an astonishing 54,000 photos every second, which equals 1.94 trillion per year. To put that into perspective, say “One Mississippi” out loud and imagine having to add 54,000 new pictures to a photo album. Seems crazy, doesn’t it?
While a few people who regularly take pictures with their devices end up printing them and lining them up neatly in an album, many images end up online. So, if you’d like to browse more of similar random pics, we have an entire category dedicated to all sorts of weird pictures, and if you’re looking for something captured on one’s phone, here are some pictures taken on people’s camera phones, which, surprisingly, they didn’t take themselves.
Cosmoderus Femoralis Is A Type Of Armoured Cricket Found In Cameroon
This Majestic Church Called Hallgrimskirkja In Iceland
Leonardo Da Vinci Made A Satellite View Of Map Of An Italian City In 1502 By Using Rulers And Protractors To Measure The Angles Of Roads
Halloween In The 20s
(1935) A Noodle Delivery Boy In Tokyo
A Tree’s Shadow Stopped The Snow Underneath It From Melting
Statue Of Neptune, Spain
The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt
It looks almost fragile from this point of view, like just a pile of rocks thant can't stand for a long time... ^^
Lightening Hitting A Beach
And the two lovers doing a slow motion run towards each other never made it!
17th Century Polish Winged Hussar Armour
🎵"A cry for help in time of need, await relief from holy league / 60 days of siege, outnumbered and weak / Sent a message to the sky, wounded soldiers left to die / Will they hold the wall or will the city fall?"🎵
Amish Community Moving A Barn
♪We been spending most our lives livin' in an Amish paradise, We're just plain and simple guys livin' in an Amish paradise♫
Venice From Above
“The Stairs Of Death” - Peru
Tokyo Flood Tunnels
Backrooms… Anyways, is water supposed to fill that up?
In 2018, During A Research Flight Above The Antarctic Peninsula, An Unusually Angular Iceberg Was Spotted Floating Amid Sea Ice. It’s About 3,000 Feet (900 Meters) Wide And 5,000 Feet (1,500 M) Long
NASA says it's huge, not a perfect rectangle, and common since melting started. berg-661f9...47e447.jpg
Spraypaint On Wood (5x5m)
The Shadows From These Window Cages Create A 3D Effect
Siberian Bear-Hunting Armour From The 1800s
These Apartment Buildings In Copenhagen
Hong Kong In 1964 And Now
Winston Churchill Is Carried From A Nursing Home Following Being Struck By A Car In New York City, 1931. He Was Crossing Fifth Avenue And Forgot That Cars Drove On The Opposite Side Of The Road From England, And Failed To Look To His Left
He insisted that his bodyguard stay at their hotel and rest since their next day was going to be a busy one.
Well that's definitely not going to come alive during the full moon and start killing people.
As you asked, BP, I think you should focus on generating new content. Most of this has already appeared on FB, Insta and/or Reddit, and I don't see any value-add. It seems to be just a vehicle for selling ad space and farming reactions.
