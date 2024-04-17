ADVERTISEMENT

It’s evident that in the digital age, pictures have become way more than just fillers for family albums; they’re shared on social media, attached to all sorts of blogs, and added to more or less every news outlet there is, which results in people snapping way more shots than they did back in the day.

But surely, not everyone takes pictures because they have to; some people just love taking photographs or, let’s be honest, have a phone on hand when they see something pretty. Whatever the circumstances, many of such random yet interesting images end up on the Facebook page titled exactly that. Today, we want to shed light on some of them, so whether you’re a fan of photography or simply curious about what people find worthy of taking out their camera for, scroll down to find them on the list below and enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fireflies Captured By Long Exposure - Vitor Schietti

Fireflies Captured By Long Exposure - Vitor Schietti

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
86points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Japanese Rice Paddy Art

Japanese Rice Paddy Art

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Baby Terrapin Turtles. Notice The Distinct Individual Pattern On Each Of Their Shells

Baby Terrapin Turtles. Notice The Distinct Individual Pattern On Each Of Their Shells

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s very likely that if you own a camera phone, you take pictures on a daily basis. Nowadays, it’s difficult to imagine our lives without the option to snap a picture in a matter of seconds at any given moment. However, this was not the case just a few decades ago.

While the image that is considered by many to be the first photograph ever—the view from the French inventor Joseph Nicéphore Niépce’s window that he captured using a process known as heliography—was taken back in 1826, the first camera phone was only introduced at the turn of the century while the origins of digital photography lead us back to the early 1970s (and a person named Steven Sasson).
#4

A Red Squirrel Family Sleeping In The Nest It Made In Somebody’s Window

A Red Squirrel Family Sleeping In The Nest It Made In Somebody’s Window

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Eruption On Mount Etna (Sicily) Gives The Illusion Of A Phoenix In The Sky

Eruption On Mount Etna (Sicily) Gives The Illusion Of A Phoenix In The Sky

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

In 1973, a young engineer named Steven Sasson went to work for Eastman Kodak—a company that has been producing photography-related products since the late 19th century—thus starting the process of the development of digital photography. It has since then evolved into people being able to take incredibly vivid pictures with not only a professional camera, but even the cameras on their phones.

Upon arriving at Kodak, Sasson was given a seemingly insignificant task of trying to figure out if there is any practical use for a charged coupled device (C.C.D.)—a light-sensitive device that is able to convert light input into electronic signals—The New York Time reports. Sasson has said that hardly anyone knew about him working on it; not because it was a secret, but because it wasn’t “that big of a project”.
#6

In 2012 French Beekeepers Could Not Solve The Mystery Of The Blue And Green Colored Honey In Their Beehives Until They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory

In 2012 French Beekeepers Could Not Solve The Mystery Of The Blue And Green Colored Honey In Their Beehives Until They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bees were visiting a local bio-gaz plant where foodscraps of factories were disposed

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Logan Wilson’s Infinity Coffee Table

Logan Wilson’s Infinity Coffee Table

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

A Meteor Falling Into The Most Active Volcano In Indonesia, Mount Merapi

A Meteor Falling Into The Most Active Volcano In Indonesia, Mount Merapi

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points
Add photo comments
POST
the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure that's going to awaken some ancient deity or other.

Vote comment up
61
61points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

After years of hard work and determination, Sasson found a way to present people with photographic images, albeit in a quality that nowadays would be considered miserable at best.

“It only took 50 milliseconds to capture the image, but it took 23 seconds to record it to the tape,” The New York Times report Saason saying. “I’d pop the cassette tape out, hand it to my assistant and he put it in our playback unit. About 30 seconds later, up popped the 100 pixel by 100 pixel black and white image.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To put that into perspective, phone camera resolutions nowadays typically range from 12MP to 48MP, with one megapixel (MP) equaling 1,000,000 pixels.
#9

Simon Berger Creates Art By Cracking Glass Panes With A Hammer, A Slow And Precise Process Due To The Risk Of Shattering The Whole Thing. By @simonberger.art

Simon Berger Creates Art By Cracking Glass Panes With A Hammer, A Slow And Precise Process Due To The Risk Of Shattering The Whole Thing. By @simonberger.art

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen an entire expo of him in Italy, that was awesome !

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Abandoned Chinese Village That Has Been Reclaimed By Nature

Abandoned Chinese Village That Has Been Reclaimed By Nature

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
haoyun2001 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are lots of abandoned little villages where I live in the north of Spain, and I always find it surprising (and wonderful) how quickly nature reclaims them.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Street Art In Italy

Street Art In Italy

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
56points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Despite the first digital camera being patented back in 1978, Sasson was not allowed to publicly discuss it or show it to anyone outside the Kodak company. 

Roughly a decade later, together with his colleague, Robert Hills, he created the first modern digital single-lens reflex (D.S.L.R.) camera with a 1.2 megapixel sensor, which used image compression and memory cards.

It’s evident that photography has developed in leaps and bounds since then, as some cameras nowadays have sensors of more than 100MP.
#12

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

An Octopus-Shaped Samurai Helmet From The 18th Century

An Octopus-Shaped Samurai Helmet From The 18th Century

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not surprising that with camera phones developing at a cosmic pace, fewer people see the point of having a second device just to take pictures. According to Statista’s 2023 data, fewer representatives of the younger generation—those aged 18 to 29, in this case—owned a digital camera compared to their older counterparts (those 30 to 64 years of age). Of the former group, 28% people reportedly owned a camera vs. 34-36% of the older respondents who did.
#15

One Of The Most Unique, Special And Elusive Animals On Earth. The Narwhal

One Of The Most Unique, Special And Elusive Animals On Earth. The Narwhal

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“The Gates Of Hell” In Turkmenistan

“The Gates Of Hell” In Turkmenistan

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

The Black Dot Is Mercury

The Black Dot Is Mercury

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The fact that camera phones are overtaking actual cameras is evident by looking at the statistics of camera industry growth; or lack of the latter. According to a Japan-based industry group, CIPA, comprising members such as OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus), Canon and Nikon, camera shipments worldwide have dropped by 93 percent between 2010 and 2022, Statista reports. In 2022, there were just over two million cameras with built-in lenses shipped by CIPA members, which was nearly 109 million less compared to 2010.
#18

A 350 Year Old Tibetan Carved Skull

A 350 Year Old Tibetan Carved Skull

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Sunlight Entering The Inner Sanctuary Of Amon-Ra In The Temple Of King Ramses III, Egypt

Sunlight Entering The Inner Sanctuary Of Amon-Ra In The Temple Of King Ramses III, Egypt

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

A Letter From A Trapped Coal Miner Saying Goodbye To His Wife, 1902

A Letter From A Trapped Coal Miner Saying Goodbye To His Wife, 1902

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
wingsofwrath avatar
Wingsofwrath
Wingsofwrath
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here is the context, copy pasted from the original source: “On the morning of May 19th, 1902, a huge explosion ripped through Fraterville Coal Mine in Tennessee, its devastating power instantly killing most of the 216 miners who were below ground. For the 26 who survived the initial blast, a side passage of the mine proved to be a safe haven, but not for long—when rescuers eventually reached them, all had suffocated. Found next to a number of the those 26 bodies were letters to loved ones, one of which can be seen below. It was written by Jacob Vowell to Sarah Ellen, his beloved wife and mother to their 6 children, one of whom, 14-year-old Elbert, was by his side in the mine. ("Little Eddie" was a son they had lost previously.) All but three of Fraterville's adult men were killed that day; over a hundred women were instantly widowed; close to a thousand children lost their fathers. The Fraterville Mine disaster remains the worst of its kind in Tennessee's history.”

Vote comment up
69
69points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

According to Photutorial, now in 2024, people take an astonishing 54,000 photos every second, which equals 1.94 trillion per year. To put that into perspective, say “One Mississippi” out loud and imagine having to add 54,000 new pictures to a photo album. Seems crazy, doesn’t it?

While a few people who regularly take pictures with their devices end up printing them and lining them up neatly in an album, many images end up online. So, if you’d like to browse more of similar random pics, we have an entire category dedicated to all sorts of weird pictures, and if you’re looking for something captured on one’s phone, here are some pictures taken on people’s camera phones, which, surprisingly, they didn’t take themselves.
#21

Cosmoderus Femoralis Is A Type Of Armoured Cricket Found In Cameroon

Cosmoderus Femoralis Is A Type Of Armoured Cricket Found In Cameroon

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

This Majestic Church Called Hallgrimskirkja In Iceland

This Majestic Church Called Hallgrimskirkja In Iceland

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Leonardo Da Vinci Made A Satellite View Of Map Of An Italian City In 1502 By Using Rulers And Protractors To Measure The Angles Of Roads

Leonardo Da Vinci Made A Satellite View Of Map Of An Italian City In 1502 By Using Rulers And Protractors To Measure The Angles Of Roads

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Halloween In The 20s

Halloween In The 20s

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

(1935) A Noodle Delivery Boy In Tokyo

(1935) A Noodle Delivery Boy In Tokyo

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

A Tree’s Shadow Stopped The Snow Underneath It From Melting

A Tree’s Shadow Stopped The Snow Underneath It From Melting

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Statue Of Neptune, Spain

Statue Of Neptune, Spain

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt

The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, Egypt

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks almost fragile from this point of view, like just a pile of rocks thant can't stand for a long time... ^^

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Lightening Hitting A Beach

Lightening Hitting A Beach

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
pincriske avatar
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the two lovers doing a slow motion run towards each other never made it!

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

effect of perspective, now clue whatsoever about the size

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

17th Century Polish Winged Hussar Armour

17th Century Polish Winged Hussar Armour

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
wingsofwrath avatar
Wingsofwrath
Wingsofwrath
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎵"A cry for help in time of need, await relief from holy league / 60 days of siege, outnumbered and weak / Sent a message to the sky, wounded soldiers left to die / Will they hold the wall or will the city fall?"🎵

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Amish Community Moving A Barn

Amish Community Moving A Barn

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

♪We been spending most our lives livin' in an Amish paradise, We're just plain and simple guys livin' in an Amish paradise♫

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Venice From Above

Venice From Above

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

“The Stairs Of Death” - Peru

“The Stairs Of Death” - Peru

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Tokyo Flood Tunnels

Tokyo Flood Tunnels

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

In 2018, During A Research Flight Above The Antarctic Peninsula, An Unusually Angular Iceberg Was Spotted Floating Amid Sea Ice. It’s About 3,000 Feet (900 Meters) Wide And 5,000 Feet (1,500 M) Long

In 2018, During A Research Flight Above The Antarctic Peninsula, An Unusually Angular Iceberg Was Spotted Floating Amid Sea Ice. It’s About 3,000 Feet (900 Meters) Wide And 5,000 Feet (1,500 M) Long

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Spraypaint On Wood (5x5m)

Spraypaint On Wood (5x5m)

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

The Shadows From These Window Cages Create A 3D Effect

The Shadows From These Window Cages Create A 3D Effect

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
jesse_10 avatar
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Window cages? I get it's to prevent people from falling/jumping, but it does have prison-y vibes

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Siberian Bear-Hunting Armour From The 1800s

Siberian Bear-Hunting Armour From The 1800s

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

These Apartment Buildings In Copenhagen

These Apartment Buildings In Copenhagen

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
glennschroeder avatar
Papa
Papa
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know that likely doesn't bother people who grew up in a city, but having grown up in a rural area I don't think I could do it.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

A Picture From Inside One Of British Columbia’s Wildfires

A Picture From Inside One Of British Columbia’s Wildfires

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Hong Kong In 1964 And Now

Hong Kong In 1964 And Now

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Winston Churchill Is Carried From A Nursing Home Following Being Struck By A Car In New York City, 1931. He Was Crossing Fifth Avenue And Forgot That Cars Drove On The Opposite Side Of The Road From England, And Failed To Look To His Left

Winston Churchill Is Carried From A Nursing Home Following Being Struck By A Car In New York City, 1931. He Was Crossing Fifth Avenue And Forgot That Cars Drove On The Opposite Side Of The Road From England, And Failed To Look To His Left

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He insisted that his bodyguard stay at their hotel and rest since their next day was going to be a busy one.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

InterestDeposit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's definitely not going to come alive during the full moon and start killing people.

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!