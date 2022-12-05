When thinking about the past, it feels like a surreal reality that sometimes could be more difficult to imagine than the future. But seeing photos from 1800 and 1900 feels even weirder since it is actual proof of it happening. And more importantly, people's lives don't seem to be boring or dull. On the contrary, they look risky, weird, fun, and simply put - entertaining to my futuristic human eyes. I am sure, if these people had the internet back then, we would be greeted with quality memes from past times. So, after all, we are not that different, just with other possibilities.

But I don’t want to romanticize the olden times. They did have pretty harsh legislation, and it wasn’t easy if you did not fit into the ideology of that time. And even though we have our own challenges nowadays, I’d rather be here and now. Though it feels interesting to see how the Statue of Liberty or the Eiffel Tower looked when they were still under construction, as well as simpler things, such as people's fashion, their lazy Sunday afternoons, and even dogs doing chores.

Thankfully, a Facebook page called 'Old Photos' keeps us posted on the past, and today we want to invite you to delve into these vintage photos part 2. Feel free to check out part 1 here, and for more, you can also visit our posts of important historical images and old photos in real life.

#1

A Couple Dancing On Ice-Skates On Whitestone Pond, Hampstead, London, 1933

A Couple Dancing On Ice-Skates On Whitestone Pond, Hampstead, London, 1933

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
They look so cute-- and slippery!

#2

Net Fix And Chill, Irish Fishermen, Ireland 1910

Net Fix And Chill, Irish Fishermen, Ireland 1910

indiecognition
indiecognition
The last thing we need on the internet is more trawls lurking around

#3

Do We Have Such Accurate Halloween Costumes These Days?

Do We Have Such Accurate Halloween Costumes These Days?

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
She sure can crack a smile! I’ll see myself out

#4

Its Not About Where You Are, Its Who You're With

Its Not About Where You Are, Its Who You're With

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
That is so sweet, with the jacket over the shoulders

#5

A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890

A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890

#6

Soldiers Peel Onions While Using Gas Masks To Stop Them From Crying, 1941

Soldiers Peel Onions While Using Gas Masks To Stop Them From Crying, 1941

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
I should get myself a gas mask for cooking

#7

A Cat's Life On The Farm, 1951

A Cat's Life On The Farm, 1951

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
See? The kitten is helping. Every cow needs a taste tester.

#8

Tourists Drink Tea Atop The Great Pyramid, 1938

Tourists Drink Tea Atop The Great Pyramid, 1938

#9

Frank Lentini, An Owner Of 3 Legs, 4 Feet, 16 Toes, And 2 Functioning Sets Of Genitals

Frank Lentini, An Owner Of 3 Legs, 4 Feet, 16 Toes, And 2 Functioning Sets Of Genitals

scag$y
scag$y
He used to have three arms and four legs but then he got the bill from his tailor.

#10

Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912

Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912

#11

Witches From 1875

Witches From 1875

#12

Annie Oakley Shooting A Gun Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, 1899

Annie Oakley Shooting A Gun Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, 1899

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
You'll shoot your eye out, kid. Seriously, I'm impressed.

#13

Tattooed Family In 1910

Tattooed Family In 1910

Sonja
Sonja
they...tattooed the child?! .. how it looked when he grew up?

#14

A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900

A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900

#15

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

Sonja
Sonja
Because...no other normal clothes were available...?

#16

Kiowa Couple Lone Wolf And Etla, 1860

Kiowa Couple Lone Wolf And Etla, 1860

#17

Women Boxing On A Roof, 1938

Women Boxing On A Roof, 1938

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
I don't see any boxes. I guess I'll just have to sit somewhere else.

#18

A Policeman Judges An Ankle Competition At Hounslow, London, 1930

A Policeman Judges An Ankle Competition At Hounslow, London, 1930

indiecognition
indiecognition
There were joint prizewinners

#19

Apache Woman And Child, 1898

Apache Woman And Child, 1898

#20

A Snow Lady, 1892

A Snow Lady, 1892

#21

J W Waldron's Smith & Bicycle Works In Brighton, England. C. 1900

J W Waldron's Smith & Bicycle Works In Brighton, England. C. 1900

#22

Yellow Magpie, Arapaho Man, 1898

Yellow Magpie, Arapaho Man, 1898

#23

Two Ladies Leaving A Polling Station, London, 1929

Two Ladies Leaving A Polling Station, London, 1929

#24

A Woman At A Cafe In Paris With Her Pet Cheetah, 1932

A Woman At A Cafe In Paris With Her Pet Cheetah, 1932

#25

Old Fashion Playground

Old Fashion Playground

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
It's the Double Deckers! (remember them?!)

#26

Grandma Patching The Only Pants Of Her Grandson, 1907

Grandma Patching The Only Pants Of Her Grandson, 1907

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
A lot of patience in her face, too.

#27

Rear View Of Young Couple Snuggling Behind The Wheel Of His Convertible As They Watch Large Screen Action Behind Rows Of Cars At A Drive-In Movie Theater

Rear View Of Young Couple Snuggling Behind The Wheel Of His Convertible As They Watch Large Screen Action Behind Rows Of Cars At A Drive-In Movie Theater

Libstak
Libstak
I miss drive ins sooooooo much

#28

Queen Elizabeth II In 1945

Queen Elizabeth II In 1945

#29

Daredevil Jammie Reynolds In 1917

Daredevil Jammie Reynolds In 1917

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Nope. Edit: someone downvoted me for this 😂

#30

A Young Edwardian Lady From 1910

A Young Edwardian Lady From 1910

#31

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937

Libstak
Libstak
Why isn't the wife eating and why is she so sad?

#32

Woman Stomping Grapes In Frascati, Italy In 1957

Woman Stomping Grapes In Frascati, Italy In 1957

#33

US Mail, 1912

US Mail, 1912

#34

A Family In Front Of Their Summer Home. Stockholm, Sweden, 1867

A Family In Front Of Their Summer Home. Stockholm, Sweden, 1867

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
I am sure it was an amazing family, but it looks like a horror movie scene to me

#35

First Photograph Of A Tornado Near Garnett, Kansas. April 26, 1884

First Photograph Of A Tornado Near Garnett, Kansas. April 26, 1884

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Makes the city look a bit like a train actually

#36

Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941

Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941

#37

1850s Young Fashionable Teen With A Slight Smirk

1850s Young Fashionable Teen With A Slight Smirk

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
She looks a little bit like Greta Thunberg actually

#38

Real Japanese Samurai, 1866

Real Japanese Samurai, 1866

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
The hand fan makes him look a lot less intimidating.

#39

Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop. London, 1902

Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop. London, 1902

#40

One Of The First Original Selfies, Taken With A Stick, 1934

One Of The First Original Selfies, Taken With A Stick, 1934

scag$y
scag$y
And in the background, the ghost of a bunch of grapes.

#41

Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Us

Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Us

#42

A Lazy Sunday Afternoon, 1908

A Lazy Sunday Afternoon, 1908

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
In the summertiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime

#43

A Cameraman Filming Over Baker Street , London 1930

A Cameraman Filming Over Baker Street , London 1930

#44

Two Amphicars Crossed The English Channel In 1965

Two Amphicars Crossed The English Channel In 1965

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
That's probably one of the weirdest photos I've seen in BP. Awesome

#45

New Parents Of Quadruplets, Late 1880s

New Parents Of Quadruplets, Late 1880s

#46

A Young Man Enjoying His First Dance

A Young Man Enjoying His First Dance

#47

Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet, Greenland, 1890's

Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet, Greenland, 1890's

#48

No One Is Helping These Guys Clean The House!

No One Is Helping These Guys Clean The House!

#49

A Beautiful Little Girl In New York, 1958

A Beautiful Little Girl In New York, 1958

#50

Niagara Falls In 1912

Niagara Falls In 1912

#51

Britsh Tourists In Front Of The Great Sphinx, 1910

Britsh Tourists In Front Of The Great Sphinx, 1910

SarahBee
SarahBee
So this is what it looked like before the Nazis shot off its nose!!

#52

The Hand And The Torch Of The Statue Of Liberty Being Built In A Paris Studio Around 1876

The Hand And The Torch Of The Statue Of Liberty Being Built In A Paris Studio Around 1876

#53

The Earliest Known Photo Of Abraham Lincoln, 1840

The Earliest Known Photo Of Abraham Lincoln, 1840

#54

Atlantic City Beach, 1890s

Atlantic City Beach, 1890s

scag$y
scag$y
I think this is actually the south of England in the late 1800s. There wasn't so much money around in those days so you had to save where you could. Here is a picture of a husband preparing to throw his wife across the English Channel into France, rather than pay for two tickets.

#55

A Portrait Taken Of A Woman While She Was Mid-Sneeze

A Portrait Taken Of A Woman While She Was Mid-Sneeze

#56

New York City, 1888

New York City, 1888

#57

Anne Frank Pokes Her Head Out Of Her Family's Flat In Amsterdam, 1942

Anne Frank Pokes Her Head Out Of Her Family's Flat In Amsterdam, 1942

#58

Mother Home Schools Her Children In Transylvania, Louisiana, 1937

Mother Home Schools Her Children In Transylvania, Louisiana, 1937

#59

A Boy And His Owl, 1933

A Boy And His Owl, 1933

#60

Golf Ball Collector, 1920s

Golf Ball Collector, 1920s

indiecognition
indiecognition
How are his arms not covered with welts?

#61

A Rare Look Inside Of A Barbershop, 1869

A Rare Look Inside Of A Barbershop, 1869

indiecognition
indiecognition
That is clearly Brooklyn, circa 2018.

#62

London Nomads⁣, 1877⁣

London Nomads⁣, 1877⁣

