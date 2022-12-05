140 Important Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Things, As Shared By This Facebook Page
When thinking about the past, it feels like a surreal reality that sometimes could be more difficult to imagine than the future. But seeing photos from 1800 and 1900 feels even weirder since it is actual proof of it happening. And more importantly, people's lives don't seem to be boring or dull. On the contrary, they look risky, weird, fun, and simply put - entertaining to my futuristic human eyes. I am sure, if these people had the internet back then, we would be greeted with quality memes from past times. So, after all, we are not that different, just with other possibilities.
But I don’t want to romanticize the olden times. They did have pretty harsh legislation, and it wasn’t easy if you did not fit into the ideology of that time. And even though we have our own challenges nowadays, I’d rather be here and now. Though it feels interesting to see how the Statue of Liberty or the Eiffel Tower looked when they were still under construction, as well as simpler things, such as people's fashion, their lazy Sunday afternoons, and even dogs doing chores.
Thankfully, a Facebook page called 'Old Photos' keeps us posted on the past, and today we want to invite you to delve into these vintage photos part 2. Feel free to check out part 1 here, and for more, you can also visit our posts of important historical images and old photos in real life.
A Couple Dancing On Ice-Skates On Whitestone Pond, Hampstead, London, 1933
Net Fix And Chill, Irish Fishermen, Ireland 1910
Do We Have Such Accurate Halloween Costumes These Days?
Its Not About Where You Are, Its Who You're With
A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890
Soldiers Peel Onions While Using Gas Masks To Stop Them From Crying, 1941
A Cat's Life On The Farm, 1951
Tourists Drink Tea Atop The Great Pyramid, 1938
Frank Lentini, An Owner Of 3 Legs, 4 Feet, 16 Toes, And 2 Functioning Sets Of Genitals
Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912
Witches From 1875
Annie Oakley Shooting A Gun Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, 1899
Tattooed Family In 1910
A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900
Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago
Kiowa Couple Lone Wolf And Etla, 1860
Women Boxing On A Roof, 1938
A Policeman Judges An Ankle Competition At Hounslow, London, 1930
Apache Woman And Child, 1898
A Snow Lady, 1892
J W Waldron's Smith & Bicycle Works In Brighton, England. C. 1900
Yellow Magpie, Arapaho Man, 1898
Two Ladies Leaving A Polling Station, London, 1929
A Woman At A Cafe In Paris With Her Pet Cheetah, 1932
Old Fashion Playground
Grandma Patching The Only Pants Of Her Grandson, 1907
Rear View Of Young Couple Snuggling Behind The Wheel Of His Convertible As They Watch Large Screen Action Behind Rows Of Cars At A Drive-In Movie Theater
Queen Elizabeth II In 1945
Daredevil Jammie Reynolds In 1917
Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937
Woman Stomping Grapes In Frascati, Italy In 1957
US Mail, 1912
A Family In Front Of Their Summer Home. Stockholm, Sweden, 1867
First Photograph Of A Tornado Near Garnett, Kansas. April 26, 1884
Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941
1850s Young Fashionable Teen With A Slight Smirk
Real Japanese Samurai, 1866
Drunken Women Fighting On A Rooftop. London, 1902
One Of The First Original Selfies, Taken With A Stick, 1934
Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Us
A Lazy Sunday Afternoon, 1908
A Cameraman Filming Over Baker Street , London 1930
Two Amphicars Crossed The English Channel In 1965
New Parents Of Quadruplets, Late 1880s
A Young Man Enjoying His First Dance
Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet, Greenland, 1890's
No One Is Helping These Guys Clean The House!
Niagara Falls In 1912
Britsh Tourists In Front Of The Great Sphinx, 1910
The Hand And The Torch Of The Statue Of Liberty Being Built In A Paris Studio Around 1876
The Earliest Known Photo Of Abraham Lincoln, 1840
Atlantic City Beach, 1890s
